The Church of England Conditionally Backs Fracking

The Church of England has conditionally backed fracking in the UK but warned that any development of shale gas reserves in the country must not distract or delay efforts to expand low-carbon renewable energy.

In a recently released briefing paper, the Church accepts that a robust planning and regulatory fracking regime is possible, but states that ongoing research into, and monitoring of, any impact on health and the environment is needed as part of that regime.

The paper also asks that the legitimate concerns of individuals and communities who are directly affected by fracking activities are heard and states that, where developments go forward, it is essential that appropriate protections and compensation are put in place.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is a supporter of fracking, voting in line with government policy against additional regulation on exploration companies and an 18-month moratorium on the practice in 2015.

