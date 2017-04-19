The Chinese President’s Pet Project
China’s President Xi Jinping wants to revive China’s ancient Silk Road by spurring trade via a network of new railways, ports, pipelines and highways. This Bloomberg QuickTake explains Xi’s pet project. (video by Robin Fall, Henry Baker) (Changed headline to better reflect video.)
Apneaman on Wed, 19th Apr 2017 2:11 pm
A robust and well maintained infrastructure and competent bureaucracies is a must for a efficiently functioning techno industrial society.
Toxic chemical spill closes Atlanta freeway
http://abcnews.go.com/US/toxic-chemical-spill-closes-atlanta-freeway/story?id=46838786
Section of Freeway in Atlanta Buckles, Launching Motorcycle Rider Into Air
“A section of freeway in Atlanta, Georgia, is closed after part of the roadway bulged up from the ground and launched a motorcycle rider into the air Monday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Police Dapartment initially said an underground gas leak caused the “defect” on westbound Interstate 20 in the southeast part of the city.
Fire officials later said crews were pumping concrete into old, abandoned gas lines under the freeway and there was some sort of malfunction that caused a build-up of air pressure. The air pressure eventually caused the ground under the roadway to surge upward.”
http://ktla.com/2017/04/17/section-of-atlanta-interstate-buckles-launching-motorcycle-rider-into-air/
Cloggie on Wed, 19th Apr 2017 3:27 pm
The most important aspect about this giant New Silk Road infrastructure project is that China seeks to circumvent US dominance on the Seven Seas via Eurasian rail and pipeline integration:
http://www.regionalentwicklung.at/files/iron_silk_road.jpg
Beijing-Moscow-Berlin?
https://www.rt.com/op-edge/236219-russia-china-germany-trade-axis/
Now that the US under Trump is contemplating protectionism, directed mainly at Germany and China, der Spiegel contemplates the possibilities of a Chinese-German alliance.
http://www.spiegel.de/spiegel/china-angela-merkel-schmiedet-buendnis-gegen-donald-trump-a-1143507.html
(Der Spiegel hates both Putin and Trump, so they want to push Merkel in the arms of the Chinese, the last two globalists standing).
Hubert on Wed, 19th Apr 2017 7:24 pm
Does the Chinese know anything about Peakoil?