The American Empire And Economic Collapse

Despite the widespread hope among libertarians, classical liberals, non-interventionists, progressive peaceniks, and all those opposed to the US Empire that it may have some of its murderous reins pulled in with the election of Donald Trump, it appears that such optimism has now been dashed. While the hope for a less meddlesome US foreign policy is not completely extinguished and would never have existed had the Wicked Witch of Chappaqua been elected, a number of President Trump’s foreign policy actions, so far, have been little different than his recent predecessors.
President Trump’s biggest blunder was his acquiesce to the Deep State’s coup of General Michael Flynn, the most Russian friendly among Trump’s foreign policy entourage. Since Flynn’s abrupt departure, there has been little talk of a rapprochement with Russia, but instead there has been continued saber rattling by the war mongers that Trump has, unfortunately, chosen to surround himself with.
The most recent Russian badgering has come from Secretary of Defense, James “Mad Dog” Mattis who wrongly accused it of “bad behavior:” “Russia’s violations of international law are now a matter of record from what happened with Crimea to other aspects of their behavior in mucking around other people’s elections and that sort of thing.” Of course, the US has never tried to influence the outcomes of elections or “mucked around” in the affairs of sovereign countries, heaven forbid!
While candidate Trump correctly spoke of the Iraqi War as a disaster and US Middle Eastern policy as a failure, he has done little to alter course in the region, but continues to follow and has, in some instances, escalated tensions. Some ominous examples:
- Bombing raids of Mosul killing over 200 civilians
- The deployment of another 1,000 ground troops to Syria
- Additional US ground troops “expected” to be deployed to Afghanistan
- Continuous threats to Iran – “put on notice”
In the Far East, President Trump has done little to alleviate hostilities. In a belligerent March tweet during Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson’s trip to the region, he wrote: “North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been ‘playing’ the United States for years. China has done little to help.”
A number of perceptive commentators think otherwise and have shown that it has been the US over the years that has acted disingenuously. “Despite Western media demonization of North Korea as some kind of crazy rogue state,” Finian Cunningham points out, “the people there are not fools. They know from family histories the atrocious cost of American war. And they know that any nation perceived as weak by Washington will be bombed back to the Stone Age.”
These trends, and the President’s unnecessary request for increased “defense spending,” all point to more of the same for US overseas relations. In fact, there will most likely be continued military escalation if the likes of General “Mad Dog” Mattis get their way.
It is now apparent that the only way in which significant change will come about in American foreign affairs will be if there is a severe financial crisis which impairs the nation enough so that it can no longer bankroll its military adventurism. History has a number of examples of this.
Great Britain, who the US Empire is largely patterned after, lost its empire when it became financially exhausted due, in large part, to its insane decision to enter the two World Wars of the past century. To fight in those conflagrations drained Britain of its wealth and devastated it demographically which it, and the rest of Europe, has never recovered.
The US is heading down a similar path of decline as it has squandered its wealth and treasure in the maintenance of an overseas empire while it has expanded its welfare state at home, meaning less wealth which can be tapped from an increasingly unproductive and parasitic populace. Couple this with an onerous tax burden, an inflationist monetary policy which has destroyed the purchasing power of the dollar, and gargantuan public debt and you have primed the country for a financial cataclysm.
Despite the dramatic fall in the standard of living and the immense social strife and unrest that an economic collapse would bring about, there is a silver lining. Like Great Britain before it, a financial crisis and/or the loss of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency would force the US to abandon its overseas empire – closing bases, bringing troops home, and stopping intervention in the myriad of arenas across the planet.
A defunct US Empire would also be bad news and mean grisly retribution for all those lackeys and puppets who have been supported and propped up by American might: another positive aspect to the end of the Empire.
The collapse will mean America, too, will face reprisals from all those who have suffered under its hegemony. The payback will come from both economic warfare as the US has used through its “Dollar Diplomacy” to control and manipulate foreign economies and by some sort of military humiliation.
The impact of an economic collapse could be mitigated somewhat if the US abandoned its role as global policeman as resources squandered abroad could be then available for the rebuilding of the domestic economy while, at the same time, hostility with America’s adversaries would be reduced.
Unless President Trump replaces the warmongers and interventionists which he has unwisely surrounded himself with and return to his wildly popular campaign promise of an American First foreign policy, the US Empire will remain the greatest threat to world peace that currently exists. If things continue as such, it will only be through the comeuppance of Economic Mother Nature when She bursts the American bubble economy that the Empire upon which it rests will, at long last, come to a fitting and much needed end!
makati1 on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 7:13 pm
“…the loss of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency would force the US to abandon its overseas empire – closing bases, bringing troops home, and stopping intervention in the myriad of arenas across the planet.”
Bring it on! Today would be fine with me!
“The collapse will mean America, too, will face reprisals from all those who have suffered under its hegemony.”
Payback is a bitch! Well deserved!
Very good article.
Anonymouse on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 8:01 pm
Exactly….
Ty on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 8:01 pm
Maybe we would even talk about ourselves as the “United States” instead of “America” as if we were the whole hemisphere.
makati1 on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 9:31 pm
Ty, Maybe the whole hemisphere is guilty? Canada has always supported the wars of choice by the lower 48. As for Mexico, well, they have not exactly opposed anything the Empire did/does. Not in the last 50 years anyway.
As for Central and South America, yes, they should be excused. They have been the target of much of the U$’ aggression and pillage.
So, maybe we should say “the U$” but most of the world just assumes that is who America’s are anyway. Not gong to change in our lifetime.
Apneaman on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 10:02 pm
mak,
February 15, 2003, anti-war protests
“Canada[edit]
Canada saw protests in 70 cities and towns (WSWS estimate).[18] The biggest took place in Montreal where more than 100,000 people protested (SW and WSWS each estimated 150,000) despite windchill temperatures below −30 °C (−22 °F). 80,000 people joined a demonstration in Toronto, 40,000 in Vancouver, 18,000 (by police estimates) in Edmonton, 8,000 in Victoria, 4,000 in Halifax and 6,000 in Ottawa. Some of the other major centres where protests were held included Windsor and Calgary[16]
There were protests in 70 cities in total. These demonstrations took place despite very cold weather, average temperatures were below −35 °C (−31 °F).[10][18] In Chicoutimi, 1,500 protested in windchill temperatures of −40 °C (−40 °F) wind-chill temperature in what was one of the coldest marches on that global day of protest. Milder temperatures on the West Coast of Canada brought Quadra Islanders of all ages out for a creative F15 Day of Protest.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/February_15,_2003,_anti-war_protests#Canada
Mak what country did all those Vietnam war draft dodgers run away to again?
U.S. Vietnam war draft dodgers left their mark on Canada
Most stayed after the war, “making up the largest, best-educated group this country ever received,” an archived government report says
““In Canada the worst that we had was the French-English problem and it just pales in comparison to the kind of lynches and hatred and persecution that goes on in the U.S.,” he said. “Why would I want to live there? This is a much, much better place to be.”
Draft dodgers settled mostly in big cities such as Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. As their numbers swelled toward the end of the 1960s, more and more people in Canada began working for organizations helping dodgers find work and settle.”
http://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/u-s-vietnam-war-draft-dodgers-left-their-mark-on-canada/
So much for….
“Canada has always supported the wars of choice by the lower 48.”
makati1 on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 10:45 pm
Sorry, AP, but protesting and dropping bombs on civilians are two different things. The smart people left the US rather than die during that war. I just sidestepped it into the National Guard. Now even the NG is called up to drop bombs and kill innocent people in the name of profit. I would likely have left also under those conditions.
Since 2000:
https://www.rt.com/op-edge/177284-canada-war-crimes-israel-gaza/
“Canada joined a US-led coalition in the 2001 attack on Afghanistan.”
“The Canadian Forces were involved in ship escort duties, and expanded their participation in Task Force 151 to free up American naval assets” (Iraq)
“anada’s contribution included the deployment of a number of naval and air assets, which were grouped together as part of Operation Mobile” (Libya)
“Canada joining the effort by helping with the transportation of troops with a C-17 Globemaster” (Mali)
“The first Canadian airstrike against an Islamic State target occurred on 2 November. It was reported that CF-18s successfully destroyed heavy engineering equipment used to divert the Euphrates River near the city of Fallujah”
Innocent? Hardly. The U$’ lap dog. Protest all you want.
Boat on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 11:04 pm
Mak,
It’s like a 52 nation coalition that kills the religious terrorists. Canada isn’t a lap dog. More like a willing partner to rid the world of evil. Now tell me once again how one of the biggest armpits of the world attracted you? How good are those drugs from China. Is that why you moved to that crack city?
makati1 on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 11:13 pm
Boat, fantasize all you want about the place you are trapped in. Would you like me to plug in a few dozen articles about the U$ drug problem? Suicide increases? 47 million in the bread lines? Debt overload? Failing infrastructure? Etc? I can easily show what a shithole you live in there.
Ghung on Mon, 3rd Apr 2017 11:15 pm
Bullies of a feather flock together,, or something like that. Just wondering how many testosterone treatments our tax dollars are buying for these old fuckers.
GregT on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 1:14 am
Boat,
“It’s like a 52 nation coalition that kills the religious terrorists.”
The “religious terrorists” are the result of the hundreds of thousands of innocent people murdered during the illegal invasions and occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Canada isn’t a lap dog.”
Correct, but Stephen Harper was. One of the main reasons why Justin Trudeau was elected.
“More like a willing partner to rid the world of evil.”
Hmmm, I thought ISIS was the ‘evil du jour’. The very same group that the US has been supporting with weapons and training in Syria.
“How good are those drugs from China. Is that why you moved to that crack city?”
Crack comes from South America Boat, and most of the world’s heroin comes from Afghanistan. Both drug sources have well documented involvement by the CIA. A Trillion USD per year industry.
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 2:28 am
Agree with every word in the article.
it appears that such optimism has now been dashed.
At least Trump still hasn’t declared war on Russia, it’s a start. But it is difficult to discern a pattern in Trump’s policies. His hands are probably tied by the struggle he has to fight against almost everybody in Washington.
It is now apparent that the only way in which significant change will come about in American foreign affairs will be if there is a severe financial crisis which impairs the nation enough so that it can no longer bankroll its military adventurism
It appears that that will likely happen. Be careful though with what to wish for. Regardless of how much you despise the American Order, it is at least an order and especially for Western-Europeans a very comfortable one. If the American order breaks down, the Europeans will have to learn to walk again. It is not difficult to paint a picture of how a follow-up multi-polar world identitarian order could look like…
https://s17.postimg.org/6wwnomfpb/worldmap.jpg
…but it is a different matter altogether of how to realize it. And if the right people will appear on the scene to implement it.
– Will European (EU) unity hold? I think it will.
– Will Russia be accepted into Gorbachev’s “European House”? Not with the existing political personnel, but it is likely that the current European political class of US vassals will be washed away together with the US empire, exactly like happened with the Eastern European political class in 1989 hand in hand with the downfall of the Soviet empire. And the coming European Right is oriented towards Russia. So it is possible.
– China will no doubt take over from the US as the largest political power on earth. So far there are no signs that Beijing aspires to create a “Chinese Century” and that instead it could very well be open for global “burden sharing” with the other great Eurasian entity “Euro-Siberia”.
– And then the US: if the US fails to achieve the Anglo-Zionist deep state calling of a century old, namely to “integrate” the entire world into a single power structure, the country will have to reinvent itself. And it is likely to fall apart as a consequence. 1945 was in essence the victory of global Anglo-Soviet “communist” Left over the European Right. The American Right, mainly mockingly identified as the KKK, was sidelined ever since, apart from relatively small hiccups lick Joe McCarthy and Ronald Reagan or presidential bids like Pat Buchanan and his somewhat colored running mate…
http://tinyurl.com/lug7nb3
…or both Ron Paul attempts. November 2016 was a watershed event in that for the first time in more than 100 years a candidate from the neglected and despised white right-wing population made it to the White House, despite immense resistance from the globalist establishment. The internet played a crucial role in bypassing the globalist media. Trump is likely going to fail to bring back the fifties and sixties with his MAGA promise. Trump will fail in a similar manner as Gorbachev failed to save the Soviet empire with substantial reforms. The most significant heritage from Trump will be that he destroyed the status quo of the US empire, exactly as Gorbachev. Trump realized that a global US empire was not going to happen and that globalism was destroying the fabric of the European American backbone of the country. When Trump will leave office, somewhere between next week (horizontally) and 8 years from now (vertically), there will be an attempt by the old globalist guard, to continue the old ways as if nothing had happened. But they will find out that the country has changed for ever and that European America will no longer volunteer to come back to the PC corral and will attempt to break away. It is impossible to accurately predict what the outcome of that conflict will be. What will the military do that feeds itself from the US tax farm? Will the Europeans intervene if a conflict arises? Will the dismemberment occur like the USSR without a drop of blood spilled?
GregT on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 2:34 am
Cloggie,
Just out of curiosity, where did you find that map? Or did you draw it yourself?
super mario world on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 2:36 am
Bullies of a feather flock together,, or something like that. Just wondering how many testosterone treatments our tax dollars are buying for these old fuckers.
Boat on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 3:36 am
Clog,
Do you have a situation room in the house where world leaders come by and give you inputs as you redraw the world map? You got ships and tanks on it?
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 4:08 am
Cloggie,
Just out of curiosity, where did you find that map? Or did you draw it yourself?
I did draw it myself, strongly leaning on Samuel Huntington…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clash_of_Civilizations
…but with significant modifications of my own.
Huntington in 1992 (“Clash of Civilizations”) still believed in “The West” and that America would remain its leader. But since 2000 we have a resurgent Russia, a meteoric rising China and since 2015 an America divided to the core between left and right, awakened by Trump.
In 2005 the same Huntington began to warn against mass-immigration and that it could threaten the consistency of the US:
https://www.amazon.com/Who-Are-We-Challenges-Americas/dp/0684870541/ref=sr_1_3
It is now too late for these warnings, the old America is gone for ever and can only resurface after taking significant losses: US-South-West to Mexico (as represented by “our” Midnight Oil) and East coast. And that’s what I think is going to happen. Think James Howard Kunstler’s vision of “Foxfire Republic”, where “Dolly Parton meets Hitler”…
http://www.resilience.org/stories/2014-08-18/review-a-history-of-the-future-by-james-kunstler/
…or the Heartland for short, now occupying the White House.
Theedrich on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 4:29 am
America’s wars are painted religious. That’s how U.S. elites have always gotten the herd to slaughter themselves and others. The masses insist on “doing good” by massacring vast numbers of non-combatant “evildoers” in other nations. The above writer simply stated the truth when he wrote that “the people [in N. Korea] are not fools. They know from family histories the atrocious cost of American war. And they know that any nation perceived as weak by Washington will be bombed back to the Stone Age.”
It was the U.S., not “evildoers,” who insisted on the “unconditional surrender” of Germany and Japan, and used carpet-bombing and nuking of civilian populations to achieve that goal. In addition, the cost to Gaia of the American Way of Life has been hideous, but always masked as “doing good” by enabling ThirdWorld muds to balloon their populations.
The genosuicidal American populace, correctly described as “increasingly unproductive and parasitic,” will continue to demand more of everything, which will in turn force the national debt to expand to lethal dimensions (as if it were not there already). Thus, in the larger sweep of history, it will have made little difference whether the corrupt Clintoness or the retro-oriented Trump was elected, since the forces driving us to collapse are amoral and transpersonal. The bacteria in a petri dish never stop consuming the nutrient until it has been completely consumed. The same phenomenon has been observed among deer in arctic islands and the population on Easter Island. The “do-gooder” impulse activating empress Angela Merkel and the American Left leads to the same end: Tainteresque collapse. If one pays parasites to survive, one only gets more of them. The petri dish is nearing its end.
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 4:54 am
@Greg:
this was the original identitarian world map by Samuel Huntington:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/34/Clash_of_Civilizations_mapn2.png/750px-Clash_of_Civilizations_mapn2.png
Spot the differences with my amended map:
– Rise of the right-wing Gaullist “Europe of the Fatherlands” including Russia [1]
– Australia taken over by China after the downfall of the US empire [2]
– Expansion of Mexico at the cost of the US (“La Raza/Atzlan”) [3]
– Formation of a real Amerikaner nation on North-American soil, tied to Europe [4]
[1] – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gvbS09gN80
At 16:39 Putin says:
Francois Mitterrand spoke of a European confederation with Russia as a member. I think this opportunity still exists. We will have it in the future.
[2] – https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2015/01/02/america-australias-dangerous-ally/
[3] – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_YW3bilXpU
[4] – http://therightstuff.biz/2016/06/16/behold-i-teach-you-the-amerikaner/
Cloggie on Tue, 4th Apr 2017 5:06 am
And again, there is only one serious alternative to my map above and that is if the Trump revolution is reversed and the Left takes back control again over America and a Soviet style dictatorship is imposed on America, with forced racial integration, after a little “kill the best gentiles” operation has been carried out first, as promoted by our local genocidalist Apneaman, just like in the early days of the USSR. That’s the George Orwell scenario:
http://assets2.bigthink.com/system/idea_thumbnails/21115/size_896/George_Orwell_map.jpg?1469219803
Britain is pushed back into mixed-race Anglosphere (“Judaic State”) after a brief war between the EU and Britain over Gibraltar and notoriously fashy Europe will turn to Moscow to create a lilly white “Christian State”. Erdogan will continue with his Caliphate (“Islamic State”) and China, well China will remain China (“Confucian State”).
Regardless if the Right or Left will win in America, the future is going to be identitarian and multi-polar, which low-grade war between the “great civilizations”.