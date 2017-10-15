Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In the first half of the 19th century, Russian writers created a kind of romantic anti-hero – a man of talents, education and sensitivity who is unable to find a place for himself in the contemporary world. Based on the title of Ivan Turgenev’s novel, this lot came to be called “superfluous men.”
I recently attended a lecture by an African-American artist Theaster Gates, who brought up this concept in a refreshing new way. In his work, which is centered on Chicago’s South Side, Gates recycles abandoned stuff – an unused schoolhouse, trees cut down at public parks, bricks from a demolished church, etc. He sees this as a metaphor for the black experience in America. Brought over as slaves to work Southern plantations, they were cast upon their own devices in an alien, hostile environment when slavery was abolished. Lured to the industrial North by the promise of good jobs in the first half of last century, they became marooned in urban ghettos when those jobs also disappeared. They became America’s “superfluous people” – except, in this case, not by choice.
In the 21st century, such involuntary human superfluity – if I may be allowed to invent the term – is becoming widespread, with ominous implications for the existing political system. The modern economy is evolving in a way that simply can’t meaningfully employ most of the people in the world. Meanwhile, the world population is projected to grow by another three and a half billion people – or nearly 50 percent – by the end of this century. In the developing world, superfluity has been a problem for a while and it is a key factor in the massive social and political turmoil in Muslim countries, making a number of them ungovernable.
Radical Islamic terrorism has impacted the West as well, but a far greater risk is presented by the superfluous people in the world’s leading military powers – in Russia, which is also the world’s largest land mass, and in the United States, which is sn indispensable nation for the global economy and political system.
In Russia, talk of “extra population” started around 2005, when revenues from oil exports began to flow in and an overvalued ruble made it cheaper to import rather than produce at home. This completed the destruction of the Soviet-era industrial base.
Back then it was said that Russia’s already shrinking population was 20 percent “too large” for the oil economy to provide adequate income. Even though the ruble has since dropped, there is little sign of Russia’s industrial base being rebuilt. In fact, other projections now put superfluity at 30 percent or more by mid-century.
The United States has a remarkably low unemployment rate – it stood at 4.2 percent in September – but it only serves to mask America’s own superfluity problem. The labor force participation rate fell from around 66 percent to 63 percent over the past decade, which represents at least 4-6 million people dropping out of the workforce. In addition, most jobs being created are low-paid, no-prestige service sector employment which can’t be considered a career and which often don’t even provide a living wage. And, as the 2008-09 financial crisis showed, such jobs can disappear overnight.
They will do so again the moment the current asset price bubble bursts.
These superfluous populations are starting to control the national agendas in the world’s two nuclear superpowers. In their domestic and international policies they are displaying traits typical of nations that do not have much a stake in preserving the status quo – i.e., rogue nations: recklessness, aggressiveness, disrespect for their weaker neighbors, disdain for the law and unpredictability.
The fact that this is happening in the United States is likely to spell the end of liberal democracy. It is fulfilled human beings who need liberal democracy. They are different and one of a kind; they are minorities by definition and need the protections provided by liberal democracy.
Superfluous people, on the other hand, tend to be more or less the same, or undifferentiated, regressing into a mob. They are filled with resentment for the world and are liable to fall for a dictator who channels their hatred.
Not surprisingly, people living in successful economies on both coasts of the United States remain unstintingly liberal, whereas most depressed regions of the interior have turned right-wing Trump cultists.
Superfluity cheapens human life. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union life has fallen in price in Russia and it remains horrifyingly cheap there. Note the carnage on Russian roads and the high murder rate. Human life is being wasted on a daily basis by alcoholism, drug addiction, the AIDS epidemic and generally low life expectancy which kills off Russian males in what should have been their most productive years.
Russian volunteers who poured into eastern Ukraine at the start of fighting there are the clearest example of the superfluous people and the low value of human life. The dead were often not identified and buried in unmarked graves.
Life is getting remarkably cheap in the United States as well. The country has become inured to gun violence on a scale unprecedented in civilized societies, such as massacres in New Town, Orlando and Las Vegas – to say nothing of daily mass shootings around the country involving at least four victims.
Add to this an opiate addiction that has become an epidemic not in inner cities but among once productive industrial workers.
Ironically, much of it has been predicted by Karl Marx. He saw this process as alienation and lumpenization of the working class. It is exactly what we are seeing both in Russia and the United States. Contrary to Marx’s prediction, however, the leadership of the two countries have come to reflect the vicious nihilism of their lumpenized constituencies.
The lumpenization of these two countries threatens world peace and, ultimately, the survival of the world, given their nuclear arsenals. Despite the seeming affinity of the two countries and their leaders, the lawless and reckless nature of the two regimes makes them more likely to go to war with third parties and, eventually, with each other. The risks are far greater now than when they were locked into the ideological battles of the Cold War.
Hello on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 4:40 pm
Everybody needs a purpose in society. Automation and AI degrades people to consumer bots.
That won’t end well.
(except in NL, of course, where innovation and off-shore wind will usher in a new golden century) 🙂
Boat on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 4:52 pm
Hello,
The world has too many humans. The world needs fewer humans. Bots will replace the need for as many humans and be more efficient. A win win.
Hello on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 5:10 pm
Boat,
Yes, the world needs fewer humans.
I didn’t get your point regarding automation being win-win. Can you explain?
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 5:41 pm
There are no “win win’s” anymore get a grip. There is only transfer in conquest and a commons of losing.
JJHMAN on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:17 pm
This is the most important issue facing the world today but flies in the face of the values of every “advanced” society.
These societies were created and entrenched in the values and even the language of society. Stepping back just a few feet it is easy to see what the conflict is: the core value of every advanced society is competition in the consumption of material goods.
Unless human societies can get over the need to value life through excess consumption there is no hope for peace.
JJHMAN on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:18 pm
kiyvpost? You hafta wonder who the heck is behind this, Russia?
Davy on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 6:25 pm
Ukrainian I believe
onlooker on Sun, 15th Oct 2017 7:00 pm
Superfluous people is another way of saying our population has overshot the carrying capacity of our host planet. By definition, not much we can do about it. To make things worse we have designed very unjust unequal socio/political/economic systems. So yes, people are brimming with dissatisfaction of a world entombed with so little hope for a decent life for so many. We need now urgently to united in our common plight. But that may not be possible given resource shortages.
joe on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 12:30 am
They can go back to Africa, realise what a horrible place of ju ju and poverty that is, then pay isis to transport them to Europe with ‘euro dream’ of an easy life on social welfare, with unlimited sympathy from self hating euro whites with war apology complexes and all the little girls you and your muslim friends can rape.
DerHundistlos on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 1:17 am
Even to the most obtuse observer, the global human population is far beyond overshoot. Yet, the US government is now enacting policies to encourage population growth. National and international funding for contraception and women’s health have been eliminated from the budget. The Republican war on women’s reproductive rights according to their so-called pro-life designation claims to protect the unborn until such time as a fetus breathes air and becomes a living human being. If you’re pro-life you should believe that all life is precious. Therefore, a person who claims to be pro-life should also oppose the death penalty; They should be wary of the U.S. getting tangled up in any conflicts abroad; And pro-lifers should care deeply about adopting environmental policies that will eliminate the present mass extinction crises. How to explain this hypocrisy?
J. H. Wyoming on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 2:15 am
It’s not so much population has overshot, but rather automation is applying pressure in the opposite direction, i.e. it is applying pressure to reduce population. Look at the automation at Amazon with those floor robots moving products to people for shipment – it’s so efficient many retailers are going out of business.
Of course people ignore the fact most will get part time service jobs and reproduce to even higher pop. numbers, but what happens when robots start taking over service jobs? Surely it won’t be many more years until a McDonald’s will be 95% automated – just plug in your order at the drive in pin pad (because you won’t be talking to someone), insert your CC, get a receipt, wait a few minutes and it will drop into a bin you’ll take a bag from. A manager is all that will be needed to refill the auto bun machine, etc. what happens to the dozens of people previously employed by one of those locations? More opiate usage, more gangs wars, more drug abuse, more alcoholism, more shootings, all resulting from lack of adequate income from employment.
The super wealthy are so busy finding advantage they haven’t thought through what happens to the gangs of disadvantaged. Surely they won’t just take it forever. At some point they will rebel, right? They have enough brains to know they are being excised so the rich can make more money.
J. H. Wyoming on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 2:20 am
How about this question;
What do the homeless panhandlers do when no one has cash? In a cashless society there can’t be any panhandling.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 4:15 am
There are always superfluous people, always were.
Surplus people in England were shipped to America and became indentured servants.
African people were shipped to the Americas and sold at auction.
Native Americans were captured by Native Americans and sold at auction.
Greeks owned people, Romans enslaved those goofy Christians.
Egyptians owned slaves.
Let my people go said Moses.
Superfluous people everywhere, all the time.
Might as well sell some of them. The South Sea Company will be a good name.
You can always go to school or join the armed forces. No jobs, robots have all of them.
I doubt universities are going to teach robots how to think. You need some people for some things. Nah, to hell with people.
At this point in time, everybody is superfluous. Just have factories run by robots to build more robots and human life can cease to exist.
Robots to mine the coal, drill for oil, build the factories and housing for the robots. Won’t need water, food, plumbing, none of that.
No cows for milk, no chickens, all other life will be saved, all remaining life on earth will rejoice knowing humans are gone, never wanted them here in the first place.
Just oil and coal for the energy sources, the resources, metals for machines, and electricity. Robots rule.
Just a better world without people around anymore. They’re useless, no need for them.
A navy ship with a robot for the admiral, robots to run the ship, no humans needed there either.
No more human error. No more fubars. No more humans.
There they were, gone. Good riddance!
Time to drink.
makati1 on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 4:55 am
J.H., in some of the SF books I have read, the beggars has a hand held machine that you punch in an amount an swipe your card. That might work. If the government can give out phones why not one with that feature? lol
Davy on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 5:43 am
“There Are 2.7 Trillion Reasons Why Tesla Won’t Rule The World”
http://tinyurl.com/y7gq5vag
“But unfortunately, those incentives aren’t nearly enough to create the infrastructure to support Morgan Stanley’s forecast of 526 million electric vehicles operating globally by 2040. Building the charging stations and other infrastructure necessary would cost an astonishing $2.7 trillion, much of which would probably need to be allocated by governments. Morgan Stanley says the problem requires a mix of private and public funding across regions and sectors. The investment bank’s strategists added that any auto company or government with aggressive targets would be unfeasible unless the infrastructure is in place. As we’ve noted time and time again, the electric-vehicle industry is essentially being support by generous – and borderline anti-competitive – government subsidies. In China, which has aggressively pushed EVs as a potential remedy for its pollution problem, communist party officials have hit on an effective strategy for forcing consumers to favor electric vehicles. In Shanghai, where tens of thousands of people enter monthly lotteries for just a handful of license plates, consumers who buy electric cars are given license plates with little resistance. Morgan Stanley expects China to become the largest EV market in the world by 2040, accounting for about a third of global infrastructure spending, Bloomberg reports. But with Trump in office, it’s unlikely the US will prove so amendable to subsidizing Elon Musk’s ambitions for much longer.”
Davy on Mon, 16th Oct 2017 5:52 am
“China’s Mortgage Debt Bubble Raises Spectre Of 2007 US Crisis”
http://tinyurl.com/yd8wj6u3
“In an inglorious echo of 2007 America, many young homeowners in booming cities owe more than they earn, and some even falsify salary details to get bigger mortgages…Young Chinese like Eli Mai, a sales manager in Guangzhou, and Wendy Wang, an executive in Shenzhen, are borrowing as much money as possible to buy boomtown flats even though they cannot afford the repayments
“Rapid urbanisation, combined with unprecedented monetary easing in the past decade, has resulted in runaway property inflation in cities like Shenzhen, where home prices in many projects have doubled or even tripled in the past two years. City residents in their 20s and 30s view property as a one-way bet because they’ve never known prices to drop. At the same time, property inflation has seen the real purchasing power of their money rapidly diminish. “Almost all my friends born since the 1980s and 1990s are racing to buy homes, while those who already have one are planning to buy a second,” Mai, 33, said. “Very few can be at ease when seeing rents and home prices rise so strongly, and they will continue to rise in a scary way.”
“The rush of millions young middle-class Chinese like Mai into the property market has created a hysteria that eerily resembles the housing crisis that struck the United States a decade ago. Thanks to the easy credit that has spurred the housing boom, many young Chinese have abandoned the frugal traditions of earlier generations and now lead a lifestyle beyond their financial means. The build-up of household and other debt in China has also sparked widespread concern about the health of the world’s second largest economy.”
“The result has been skyrocketing housing prices in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai, where property prices can match those in Hong Kong or London. The lesson was that “if you don’t buy a flat today, you will never be able to afford it”, Wang, 29, said. Property ownership was now increasingly what separated the rich and the poor, the haves and have-nots, and the privileged and the underdogs, she said. And that means young people like Mai and Wang are scrambling for credit to buy property.”