Suddenly, “De-Dollarization” Is A Thing

For what seems like decades, other countries have been tiptoeing away from their dependence on the US dollar.
China, Russia, and India have cut deals in which they agree to accept each others’ currencies for bi-lateral trade while Europe, obviously, designed the euro to be a reserve asset and international medium of exchange.
These were challenges to the dollar’s dominance, but they weren’t mortal threats.
What’s happening lately, however, is a lot more serious.
It even has an ominous-sounding name: de-dollarization. Here’s an excerpt from a much longer article by “strategic risk consultant” F. William Engdahl:
Gold, Oil and De-Dollarization? Russia and China’s Extensive Gold Reserves, China Yuan Oil Market
(Global Research) – China, increasingly backed by Russia—the two great Eurasian nations—are taking decisive steps to create a very viable alternative to the tyranny of the US dollar over world trade and finance. Wall Street and Washington are not amused, but they are powerless to stop it.
So long as Washington dirty tricks and Wall Street machinations were able to create a crisis such as they did in the Eurozone in 2010 through Greece, world trading surplus countries like China, Japan and then Russia, had no practical alternative but to buy more US Government debt—Treasury securities—with the bulk of their surplus trade dollars. Washington and Wall Street could print endless volumes of dollars backed by nothing more valuable than F-16s and Abrams tanks. China, Russia and other dollar bond holders in truth financed the US wars that were aimed at them, by buying US debt. Then they had few viable alternative options.
Viable Alternative Emerges
Now, ironically, two of the foreign economies that allowed the dollar an artificial life extension beyond 1989—Russia and China—are carefully unveiling that most feared alternative, a viable, gold-backed international currency and potentially, several similar currencies that can displace the unjust hegemonic role of the dollar today.
For several years both the Russian Federation and the Peoples’ Republic of China have been buying huge volumes of gold, largely to add to their central bank currency reserves which otherwise are typically in dollars or euro currencies. Until recently it was not clear quite why.
For several years it’s been known in gold markets that the largest buyers of physical gold were the central banks of China and of Russia. What was not so clear was how deep a strategy they had beyond simply creating trust in the currencies amid increasing economic sanctions and bellicose words of trade war out of Washington.
Now it’s clear why.
China and Russia, joined most likely by their major trading partner countries in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), as well as by their Eurasian partner countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are about to complete the working architecture of a new monetary alternative to a dollar world.
Currently, in addition to founding members China and Russia, the SCO full members include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and most recently India and Pakistan. This is a population of well over 3 billion people, some 42% of the entire world population, coming together in a coherent, planned, peaceful economic and political cooperation.
Gold-Backed Silk Road
It’s clear that the economic diplomacy of China, as of Russia and her Eurasian Economic Union group of countries, is very much about realization of advanced high-speed rail, ports, energy infrastructure weaving together a vast new market that, within less than a decade at present pace, will overshadow any economic potentials in the debt-bloated economically stagnant OECD countries of the EU and North America.
What until now was vitally needed, but not clear, was a strategy to get the nations of Eurasia free from the dollar and from their vulnerability to further US Treasury sanctions and financial warfare based on their dollar dependence. This is now about to happen.
At the September 5 annual BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, Russian President Putin made a simple and very clear statement of the Russian view of the present economic world. He stated, “Russia shares the BRICS countries’ concerns over the unfairness of the global financial and economic architecture, which does not give due regard to the growing weight of the emerging economies. We are ready to work together with our partners to promote international financial regulation reforms and to overcome the excessive domination of the limited number of reserve currencies.”
To my knowledge he has never been so explicit about currencies. Put this in context of the latest financial architecture unveiled by Beijing, and it becomes clear the world is about to enjoy new degrees of economic freedom.
China Yuan Oil Futures
According to a report in the Japan Nikkei Asian Review, China is about to launch a crude oil futures contract denominated in Chinese yuan that will be convertible into gold. This, when coupled with other moves over the past two years by China to become a viable alternative to London and New York to Shanghai, becomes really interesting.
China is the world’s largest importer of oil, the vast majority of it still paid in US dollars. If the new Yuan oil futures contract gains wide acceptance, it could become the most important Asia-based crude oil benchmark, given that China is the world’s biggest oil importer. That would challenge the two Wall Street-dominated oil benchmark contracts in North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil futures that until now has given Wall Street huge hidden advantages.
That would be one more huge manipulation lever eliminated by China and its oil partners, including very specially Russia. Introduction of an oil futures contract traded in Shanghai in Yuan, which recently gained membership in the select IMF SDR group of currencies, oil futures especially when convertible into gold, could change the geopolitical balance of power dramatically away from the Atlantic world to Eurasia.
In April 2016 China made a major move to become the new center for gold exchange and the world center of gold trade, physical gold. China today is the world’s largest gold producer, far ahead of fellow BRICS member South Africa, with Russia number two.
Now to add the new oil futures contract traded in China in Yuan with the gold backing will lead to a dramatic shift by key OPEC members, even in the Middle East, to prefer gold-backed Yuan for their oil over inflated US dollars that carry a geopolitical risk as Qatar experienced following the Trump visit to Riyadh some months ago. Notably, Russian state oil giant, Rosneft just announced that Chinese state oil company, CEFC China Energy Company Ltd. Just bought a 14% share of Rosneft from Qatar. It’s all beginning to fit together into a very coherent strategy.
Meanwhile, in Latin America:
De-Dollarization Spikes – Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars For Oil Payments
(Zero Hedge) – Did the doomsday clock on the petrodollar (and implicitly US hegemony) just tick one more minute closer to midnight?
Apparently confirming what President Maduro had warned following the recent US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reports that Venezuela has officially stopped accepting US Dollars as payment for its crude oil exports.
As we previously noted, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said last Thursday that Venezuela will be looking to “free” itself from the U.S. dollar next week. According to Reuters, “Venezuela is going to implement a new system of international payments and will create a basket of currencies to free us from the dollar,” Maduro said in a multi-hour address to a new legislative “superbody.” He reportedly did not provide details of this new proposal.
Maduro hinted further that the South American country would look to using the yuan instead, among other currencies.
“If they pursue us with the dollar, we’ll use the Russian ruble, the yuan, yen, the Indian rupee, the euro,” Maduro also said.
The state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, known as PdVSA, has told its private joint venture partners to open accounts in euros and to convert existing cash holdings into Europe’s main currency, said one project partner.
This first step towards one or more gold-backed Eurasian currencies certainly looks like a viable and — for a lot of big players out there — welcome addition to the global money stock.
Venezuela, meanwhile illustrates the growing perception of US weakness. It used to be that a small country refusing to take dollars could expect regime change in short order. Now, maybe not so much.
Combine the above with the emergence of bitcoin and its kin as the preferred monetary asset of techies and libertarians, and the monetary world suddenly looks downright multi-polar.
MD on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:22 pm
petrodollar recycling is dying, slowly. It’s been inevitable for years. Let’s hope it remains a slow process for some time yet, despite prognostications by kunstler, tverburg, and others.
Shortend on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:28 pm
Hear the war drums starting to roll.
Uncle Sam did not create this massive worldwide infrastructure for parades.
When push comes to shove, Wall Street and the Banksters will direct the military to keep the new world order in line.
Should be interesting and deadly.
makati1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:33 pm
MD, actually, for the rest of the world, it cannot come soon enough. It is reaching critical mass. The gold backed part of the plan will speed up the process. Gold is not dead. It’s history as a store of value goes back at least 5,000 years. It is almost genetic.
A trade war that the US seems to be fomenting, will be the last nail in the USDs coffin. TPTB know that and it is part of the Great Leveling plan they are pushing. I hope you are planing for that day.
makati1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:40 pm
Short, you assume that the US is going to lead the parade? I think you are in for a huge shock. The US is a has-been. The only weapon of any import that it has left, is nukes and if it is stupid enough to use them there will be no NWO or life on the planet.
Wall street is committing suicide. The banks/corporations will own everything. Do you think that corporations care what currency they are paid with? Narrow minded thinking, if you do. They prefer any currency of real value, like gold. Not almost worthless US IOUs.
Shortend on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:46 pm
Make, Uncle Sam a “has been”? If having close to 75% of the military power in the world today, not including its allies, is a light weight, OK Bud.
The other side of the coin, is CONTROL, have the Greenback the world reserve currency is about having POWER, Buddy best you rethink your position.
Davy on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:46 pm
makat, you have been saying the same thing day after day for years now but your dire warnings never materialize. You continue to look goofy and crazed. This is a process and everyone is part of it. I guess that is too much for an old man with a binary mind to handle.
Anonymouse1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 5:48 pm
The uS has been trying to avert the scenario described above for years now, under the cover of its ‘endless war of terror’. So far, the uS has been to able to throw a huge wrench into the process with its fake, but deadly, wars against Libya, Iraq, Syria. Its undeclared but ongoing wars against Russia, China, Iran and others also plays a role in this.
Once the world realizes it has a viable alternative to the the JewNited States and its Free world order, the empire of war, death, and (chronic obesity) will collapse like a gyprock house in the floriduh panhandle. Bypassing London, Jew York and Tel aviv with its rigged ‘free’ markets and thug military\spook agency enforcers, will continue to be a risky move for the time being , that much is certain. However, the future will happen, whether washindum and tel aviv like it or not.
makati1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 6:20 pm
Ah Davy, you just don’t want to see that it is already under way. Resorting to the same old worn out name calling and attempted putdowns. So sad.
dave thompson on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 7:24 pm
How much gold is there to back up a currency? I do not see how there can be enough gold for very long, when you can cash in your money for gold. Short term it might work for a while. Long term if people can cash in money for gold the money will be cashed in and poof no more gold reserve.
Boat on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 7:42 pm
amouse,
“Once the world realizes it has a viable alternative to the JewNited States and its Free world order”
Damm, yet one thing we have to wait to realize. Is there even enough popcorn for so long a wait?
makati1 on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 7:51 pm
dave, it all depends on the price of gold, doesn’t it? There is no limit on that, is there? It certainly will not be limited to today’s ‘managed’ price. Why not $50,000/oz or higher? You and I will be using coins and bills backed by gold as prior to 1970. And about time.
shortonoil on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 8:02 pm
This little piece is certainly making the rounds. Who has the most to gain from such unsubstantiated gibberish? The US has 20 mb/d of the world’s refining capacity, and if anyone needs that finished product they will be buying it with US dollars. If they want to sell raw crude to those refineries they are going to get paid in US dollars. Until this little irregularity changes the Petrodollar isn’t going any place.
As far as Venezuela is concerned when they figure out how to extract their 6.5° API road tar for less than $125 per barrel they may become a threat. In the meantime they will remain a failed state eating their cats and dogs. The end of the oil age has just showed up a little earlier for them than it has for the rest of the world. Their problem is that they are the first with the “crappiest oil” curse. A situation that is already arriving at the door of all the world’s oil producers.
dave thompson on Sat, 16th Sep 2017 8:03 pm
Up to about 1970 coins in the US had silver content. It was taken out I suppose because the silver was worth more then the coinage face value. But I still wonder how there can be a currency backed by gold without the major currency holders showing up and taking the gold equivalence. The end result being no more available gold holdings by the bank.