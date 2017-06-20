Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Responding to the refugee crisis, many European anarchists and other activists have stepped up to try and help provide services and a sense of community to those who have been rendered stateless in a foreign land.
3 Comments on "Squats for Migrants"
onlooker on Tue, 20th Jun 2017 7:48 pm
That welcoming wherever it surfaces will herald waves of new migrants and consequently a counter xenophobic reaction
Theedrich on Wed, 21st Jun 2017 2:11 am
The “migrants” are not the problem. It is the anarchists and other narcissistic “activists” in governments and out, sociopaths all, who, out of hatred for White civilization, import the sludge. Only after the collapse has begun in earnest will there be even the slightest chance of extirpating these diseased insects.
Cloggie on Wed, 21st Jun 2017 3:11 am
Leftists are nation and culture destroyers like that Dutch gamma male f* with a face as if he is suffering from some terminal disease. But he knows he is backed by the system and the overlording US empire, that sarcophagus of the white race, designed by the ruling Zionists…
http://www.kevinmacdonald.net/immigration.pdf
…who own the system (happily for us Europeans they will kill the US demographically before Europe).
The result of all this “humanitarianism” is destroyed neighborhoods, like this one in the town of Helmond (what’s in a name):
http://www.geenstijl.nl/mt/archieven/2017/06/hhhh.html#comments
A street “de Haaglaan” is permanently terrorized by these so-called “refugees”. The problem can be dealt with militarily in 5 minutes, but nobody does… because of political correctness. Everybody is afraid of being called a “racist”A Dutch, man who stood up for his 11 year old son spent 2 days in jail.
Now it is only a street, but soon a suburb, like already in most cities in the US, that will soon explode because of this madness:
http://www.unz.com/freed/oncoming-racial-doom-the-clash-of-cultures/
The West and its “progressive values” and political correctness (“Jewish Sharia”) is something that needs to be thoroughly destroyed… to start all over again.
https://lewrockwell.com/2017/06/paul-craig-roberts/another-step-toward-devastating-war/
I trust that China (and Iran) will back Russia if the stand-off in Syria results in a direct confrontation between Russia and the US. I doubt that Germany and France can be pushed into a war with Russia under a Trump presidency. Nevertheless, Russia should not be overestimated. If the US decided to a full scale war with Russia over Syria, the US will probably prevail in Syria and bring ISIS to victory after all, because vultures like Turkey and KSA will back this war with their resources.
I even doubt that America can be mobilized for a world war without falling apart. The US population begins to scream at a meager 40k deaths. The US can’t be motivated for hundreds of thousands, let alone millions of deaths in the plains of Russia or South China Sea.
If the US and Russia/China/Iran clash and Europe decides to back the US, a cold war will result and Russia will stop delivering essential fossil fuel supplies to Europe. The potential for that could very well be a motivating factor for the Europeans NOT to back Trump and finally leave the NATO alliance and join the all-Eurasian SCO alliance.