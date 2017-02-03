Soros Insider Demands Military Overthrow Trump

Brooks now serves as the Schwartz senior fellow at New America, formerly the New America Foundation, a think-tank heavily funded by globalist billionaire George Soros. The Board of Directors of New America is currently chaired by Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
“Are we truly stuck with Donald Trump,” Brooks asked in her posting for Foreign Policy. “It depends. There are essentially four ways to get rid of a crummy president.”
Brooks went on to outline four ways to remove President Trump from office, including impeachment, declaring him mentally unfit for office, or b having the military overthrown him in a coup.
While waiting for the next election in 2020 is possible, Brooks argued that after “such a catastrophic first week, four years seems like a long time to wait.”
Impeachment, while an option, “take time: months, if not longer — even with an enthusiastic Congress. And when you have a lunatic controlling the nuclear codes, even a few months seems like a perilously long time to wait.”
Another option is “an appeal to Vice President Pence’s ambitions” by having Trump removed from office after being declared unfit for office under the terms of the 25 Amendment.
“The fourth possibility is one that until recently I would have said was unthinkable in the United States of America: a military coup, or at least a refusal by military leaders to obey certain orders,” Brooks said. “The prospect of American military leaders responding to a presidential order with open defiance is frightening — but so, too, is the prospect of military obedience to an insane order. ”
“After all, military officers swear to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not the president. For the first time in my life, I can imagine plausible scenarios in which senior military officials might simply tell the president: ‘No, sir. We’re not doing that,’ to thunderous applause from the New York Times editorial board.”
paulo1 on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 9:58 am
Military leaders are highly trained professionals. Trump is a loose cannon, banging off of one issue after another like a pinball machine. Then, his advisors (and I use that term very very loosely) are quick to parrot ‘alternative facts’.
regarding statement: “The prospect of American military leaders responding to a presidential order with open defiance is frightening — but so, too, is the prospect of military obedience to an insane order. ”
Either way, the US is screwed and losing credibility and influence by the hour throughout the world.
I think domestic unrest will continue. Trump, in just 10 days has become a joke punchline, despite his trying to discredit the media. This morning, MSM newscasts are openly mocking the false stories initiated by Conway re: Bowling Green massacre by ‘terrorists’ supposedly let in by Obama. Is insurrection in the offing? California is openly defiant as is Massachusets regarding Musli….oops, travel ban.
I wonder how things would have unfolded in the late ’30s if the German Military had overthrown Hitler instead of being duped and cowed into ‘going along’?
Court cases, riots, protest marches…..hmmm in just 10 days. Daily, the fawning Republican lackeys…ooops leadership (including Pence) continue to go along in order to exhibit power. But, the cracks are appearing and will widen as the budget defecits increase. rebuilding the military (like it needs expanding!!??), replacing Obamacare, infrastructure, The Wall…..this stuff ain’t free. This means more and more debt. For the posturing Tea Partiers this is a non-starter.
Maybe the Military will remain behind the screen, but declaring Trump incompetent isn’t too much of a stretch, and Pence looks to be a mild-mannered friendly sort of controllable guy who might dearly love his name on the door. Messy? Sure. But to not remove Trump in the near future will bring the Country to its knees.
Stock tip; Buy vaseline futures. That is, if you have any money left.
Que Davy, Trump supporter….1,2,3
Sissyfuss on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:09 am
The sooner Nero facilitates the fail of Ind Civ, the better it will be for the living Earth and all its inhabitants. Except us, of course.
Apneaman on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:14 am
Why, unlike most online articles, are there no links to said quotes? When I quote others, I provide the link and so does almost every other commenter and blog.
So it’s globalist billionaire Soros VS globalist billionaire Trump. So same as it ever was since civilization started. Elite VS elite.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:48 am
Fair enough Paulo. Saved this in my notes for you to (maybe) eat later if Trump and his enemies don’t kill us in some epic “death star” type battle in the next year or so. LOL. BTW Paulo, I am not a typical Trump supporter. This is only temporary and he has lots of ass kickin to do yet. I will turn on Trump like a scorned woman if he is lured into the liar of the corrupt establishment. I despise the right. My family is fox news conservatives. It is a labor to go to mom and dad’s and sit with them and watch fox news and not want to burp and fart. No, I like trump because he is destroying that fake world you and your BC elite live in. He is redesigning the world and winning and you are beside yourself. I am loving it too. Sorry but you are fun to see all hot and bothered…1…2…3.