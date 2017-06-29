Saudi Arabia’s March Towards Civil War

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
June 29, 2017
Has Saudi Arabia’s brinkmanship and heavy-handed policies of intervention in the Middle East come back to haunt the desert kingdom?
After decades of playing the role of middle man between foreign states and establishing itself as a regional power, Saudi Arabia’s policies of meddling in the affairs of neighbor states and support for terror appear to have finally exacerbated issues in the country which could threaten to plunge it into chaos. Growing anger over attempted austerity cutbacks, economic issues due to the fluctuating price of oil and tell tale signs of royal disagreement over the successor to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud mean that Saudi adventures abroad are preparing a perfect storm for civil conflict which could lead to further instability in the Middle East. The disruption comes as other states such as Iran and Turkey are positioning themselves as potential competitors to the de facto leader of the Arab world.
I. Saudi Arabia Is Experiencing Increasing Signs Of Instability
Saudi Arabia has experienced a number of issues which contribute to internal destabilization. In April 2017, Bloomberg reported that King Salman was forced to restore bonuses and allowances for state employees, reversing attempts to reform Saudi Arabia’s generous austerity programs. The Saudi government insisted that the move was due to “higher than expected revenue” despite the fact that observers were noting in March that Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves were plunging as one third of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait have seen their credit ratings slashed and have increasingly disagreed on common foreign policy towards Iran.
The kingdom’s increasing financial problems are due in part to the falling price of oil. In January 2016, The Independent noted that the dropping value of oil would put Saudi Arabia’s man spending programs in jeopardy and that a third of 15 to 24-year-olds in the country are out of work. The Journal of Petroleum Science and Engineering estimates that Saudi Arabia will experience a peak in its oil production by 2028, but this may be an incredible underestimation. The Middle East Eye has noted that experts in the United States who state that Saudi Arabia’s net oil exports began to decrease in 2006, continuing to drop annually by 1.4% each year from 2005 to 2015. Citigroup has estimated that the Kingdom may run out of oil to export entirely by 2030. The end of the Kingdom’s cash cow is likely to cause problems in a nation that The Atlantic has accused of running itself like a “sophisticated criminal enterprise.”
II. Increasing Signs Of Internal Conflict In Saudi Arabia
There are a number of indications that Saudi Arabia’s royal family is also experiencing a significant amount of internal strife. King Salman has caused significant upheaval in the kingdom by taking the controversial step of totally overhauling Saudi Arabia’s line of succession and appointing his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as crown prince. The move is a dangerous one given that it has caused division in the royal family. Foreign Policy has noted that Saudi Arabia’s security forces are not under a single command authority, meaning that the military runs the risk of becoming fractured in the event of an internal conflict.
In 2015, The Independent spoke with a Saudi prince who revealed that eight of Salman’s 11 brothers were dissatisfied with his leadership and were contemplating removing him from office, replacing him with former Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz. NBC News revealed that the promotion of Salman’s son to the position of crown prince has also angered Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, who was previously in line for the throne and is known for his hardline stance towards Iran. On June 28th, 2017, the New York Times reported that Nayef had been barred from leaving Saudi Arabia and was confined to his palace in Jidda with his guards replaced by others loyal to Mohammed bin Salman.
Nayef rules over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region, which is described as one of the provinces most likely to rebel in the event of civil conflict due to the region’s large population of Shi’a Muslims. He is generally believed to be one of the leading advocates for the 2016 execution of Shi’a cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a move which caused serious anger amongst Iranians. Nayef’s family also has historic ties to insurgent groups used by Saudi Arabia as a foreign policy tool. His father, Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, served as Interior Minister and controlled Saudi Arabia’s internal intelligence services, police, special forces, drug enforcement agency and mujahideen forces.
King Salman has used the war in Yemen to counteract elite dissatisfaction by causing what the Washington Post describes as a surge in nationalist sentiment among citizens. The move also served as an attempt to take proactive steps against Iranian support for Yemeni Houthi rebels and prevent destabilization from the Arab Spring. But while intervention may have provided Saudi Arabia with short term benefits, it has also contributed to further fracturing of the Middle East and allowed neighbor states to take steps to replace Saudi Arabia as the region’s dominant power.
III. Geopolitical Changes Increase The Likelihood Of Conflict
It is not merely Yemen that causes the Saudis concern. Years of meddling now mean that the kingdom is increasingly conducting its foreign affairs with the goal of avoiding internal destabilization and balancing a regional house of cards. Wikileaks releases of diplomatic cables from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs show that officials are committed to continuing to destroy the Syrian regime out of fear that Assad’s government might engage in reprisals for the destructive civil war there. Saudi Arabia has helped fuel the war through their support of Islamic terror groups. State Department cables released by Wikileaks show that Saudi Arabia is considered to be the most significant funder of Sunni terror groups internationally. But like foreign intervention, terrorism as a foreign policy tool serves as a means of directing destructive energy at best.
There have long been fears that the method could grow out of hand and create problems for the benefactors of terror. Saudi security forces have routinely had issues with infiltration by terror groups. In 2001, Stratfor noted the royal family’s growing concern over the increase in terror sympathizers amongst the military due to fears that some of the insurgent groups were not friendly towards the kingdom. Terror groups such as ISIS have in the past several years engaged in a number of attacks against Saudi targets, including suicide attacks which targeted the holy Islamic city of Medina and the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Traditionally, power in the Middle East has been split between the Israeli and Saudi governments. This regional order may be starting to shift however, due to a combination of changing U.S. strategy and attempts by other Middle Eastern states to become more important players in the region. In March 2016, Julian Assange noted to the New Internationalist that U.S. strategists such as John Brennan increasingly viewed the Israeli-Saudi nexus as getting in the way of broader American strategic interests, especially in regards to Iran.
This political shift is now playing out with the current crisis in Qatar. Qatar has historically positioned itself as a diplomatic center in the Middle East, staying friendly with Iran and providing multiple insurgent groups such as the Taliban with a venue for negotiation. Emails from John Podesta reveal that Qatar has supported terror groups such as ISIS alongside Saudi Arabia, but does so with the intent of vying for influence with terror groups. Factions in Qatar have also leant support to Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra, Hamas and the Taliban. Additionally, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera outlet has also provoked Saudi Arabia by providing hard hitting coverage of previously unacknowledged issues in the Middle East (though critical coverage of Qatari politics has been off limits). NPR has also noted that Qatar openly competed with Saudi Arabia during the Arab Spring, when the two sides supported opposing factions in nations such as Egypt. The conflict with Qatar creates a very real risk that hostilities could spill into Saudi Arabia, given both sides’ support of terror groups.
The recent flare up has also revealed the emergence of a new order in the Middle East: states which stand behind the old, Saudi-Israeli nexus and those who wish to redraw the balance of power. Saudi Arabia is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and the Maldives. Qatar has been supported by Saudi Arabia’s regional opponent Iran and Turkey. Turkey has been steadily increasing it’s role in the Middle East in recent years, and is seen by the United States as a suitable player to balance Saudi influence in nations like Pakistan. Turkey and Iran now are now actively posturing to challenge Saudi Arabia, as Turkey deploys troops to Qatar and Iran supports the small gulf state with food aid. Should the two states survive the destabilization of coups and terrorism, they are well positioned to benefit from any future reduction in Saudi influence.
IV. Dangers Of A Saudi Civil Conflict
A civil war or internal conflict in Saudi Arabia would quickly become international in nature. Defense contractors are being increasingly courted by Saudi cash as part of an effort to overhaul the military, part of which includes the recent $100 billion arms deal with the United States. Saudi Arabia has also increasingly used private military corporations such as Blackwater, which currently provides personnel to the Saudi-lead coalition in Yemen.
The specter of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East also raises concerns that weapons could fall into the wrong hands or be used indiscriminately. Julian Assange has repeated 2010 claims from the head of Al-Jazeera that Qatar is in possession of a nuclear weapon. Saudi Arabia itself also is suspected of possessing nuclear arms. In 2013, BBC News reported that Saudi Arabia had nuclear weapons “on order” from Pakistan, whose nuclear program was bankrolled by the Saudis. In 2012, the Saudis also entered into an Atomic Collaboration Deal with China which projects that Riyadh will construct 16 nuclear reactors in the country by no later than 2030. Arab acquisitions of weapons of mass destruction have created concern among Israeli intelligence officials, who fear that the countries acquiring these weapons systems will not use them effectively.
Should the conflict with Qatar (or any of the multiple regions where Saudi Arabia has intervened) spiral out of control, the potential proliferation of nuclear arms systems pose a serious danger. International conflicts, regional interventions and terror operations all create the risk that these weapons, whether intentionally or inadvertently, might be used. A Saudi civil war also creates risk for the international community, as there would be widespread unrest should the holy cities of Mecca and Medina be damaged during a conflict.
Falling currency reserves, a dwindling supply of oil, conflict within the royal family and the ever present threat that terror networks will cause backlash for their benefactors all indicate that Saudi Arabia is on a crash course for a crisis. With the Qatari conflict continuing to heat up, the real questions should not be about the potential end of terrorism or the ethics of further weapons sales to Arab nations, but what the world hopes that the Middle East will look like once the dust clears.
9 Comments on "Saudi Arabia’s March Towards Civil War"
Cloggie on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 8:13 am
We saw it happening in Egypt, when the Muslim Brotherhood won both the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2011-2012:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muslim_Brotherhood_in_Egypt
That was a result of the “Arab Spring”, a genuine grassroots uprising, out of despair, against Arab rulers who were unable to lift the economic level of their respective countries.
The MB rulers in Egypt weren’t very pro-Western, but Morsi got along fine with Erdogan, very significant.
http://images.al-monitor.com/almpics/2013/06/1-RTR38LZD.jpg/1-RTR38LZD-570.jpg
The US deep state, that couldn’t care less about demockressy, be it in Ukraine, Syria or Egypt or even the US itself, gave the nod to the Egyptian military to carry out a coup and Egypt was back in US orbit and president Morsi in jail. Problem solved. Since then, Egypt is being propped up by KSA. But if it can happen in Egypt, than it can happen in KSA. Moneybag Qatar supports the MB, the real reason for KSAs intervention… because KSA is scared as hell that a similar revolution could take place at home, washing away that ridiculous “House of Saud”.
Very significant is also that Turkey is on the side of Qatar and not on the side of the KSA rulership (and not on the side of the US and its Israeli overlord). Turkey doesn’t want KSA to topple the Qatari Emir.
If the House of Saud falls, Sisi-Egypt will fall with it and Erdogan would be the strongest Sunni party in the ME.
If a MB-like club would take over in KSA, the US-led West would lose its most important vassal in the ME and Turkey would take over the role of overlord there. It would be major step in the direction of the coming multi-polar world order and further decay of Western hegemony, or what’s left of it.
What’s not to like.
bobinget on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 8:33 am
Everyone seems to forget. It was KSA financing
that help build Pakistan’s “Islamic Bomb”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_and_weapons_of_mass_destruction
Do you have doubts KSA has taken delivery on any number of holy bombs?
Pakistan (or N. Korea) are building bombs to exchange for oil.
One’s mind can’t help fear religion’s after-life temptations. Born of slave master strategies.
(promise of better lifes here-after)
Remember, there are good reasons for atheist
death penalties in Saudi Arabia.
Even in the US, criticism is heard around throwing gays off tall towers, not permitting females equal rights, beheading in general, (KSA oil vital to our ‘security’.)
Killing off atheists, well thats a bit harsh but, after all that’s their business.
The US, by aiding KSA genocide in Yemen is just as guilty. All in the name of a steady supply of cheap oil.
Paulo on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 8:46 am
Good comment, Clog.
Good riddance to them. Let the region swelter and fix their own futures.
bobinget on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 9:30 am
What’s with this ‘deep state’ crap? Clogged Up.
There is no such thing as a ‘limited nuclear exchange’. Paulo.
#1 Which side are ‘we’ (the US) on?
#1 Almost as confusing, what actions will Israel take. Lately they have been ass-kissing Saudi Arabia flying bombing missions in Yemen and Syria.
In any case:
Israel will be radio-active for decades even if Iran and Saudi Arabia manage to avoid the temptation of destroying Israel as promised.
There is nothing ‘civil’ about war.
How many more regional wars can the world stand?
Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Nigeria? (all oil states or pipeline-a-stans)
Then, there’s the refugee question.
Climate, War, religious, gender, racial persecution
refugees, where will fall-out contaminated, ‘they’ go?
Anything growing in the entire region will be unfit.
Naturally, we think about our family, ourselves in the event of a nuclear war.
With roughly one fifth of the world’s population
gone, crops contaminated, it going to a be a rough remainder of the 21st century.
Lets hope Islam can indeed sort out religious differences w/o killing everyone.
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 10:39 am
What’s the KSA good for about 10 million bpd? Tell yourselves a civil war there will not result in oil shocks for the over privileged white folks. Those line ups at the CostCo gas bar will for cheaper gas gonna be an all day wait.
Remember the mini shit storm from one little (big picture) pipe line incident from last year?
Fuel prices up and down East Coast spike after Ala. pipeline explosion
“For the second time in less than two months, a major breach closed down a key gasoline pipeline, driving up fuel prices and demonstrating the vulnerability of the entire Eastern Seaboard to an accident on a single piece of infrastructure.”
““It’s a very fragile system,” said Andre LeBlanc, vice president of Petroleum Marketing Group, which supplies more than 1,400 gas stations, from Maine to Tidewater, Va. “As we’ve seen over the past two months, this can be very impactful to us.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/fuel-prices-up-and-down-east-coast-spike-after-ala-pipeline-explosion/2016/11/01/e6abe1d8-a05c-11e6-8832-23a007c77bb4_story.html
Google other stories from the time and you’ll find hundreds of “man on the street” interviews of humans bitching and moaning of their all important selves being “inconvenienced” and business owners complaining of profit losses. All from one incident. Imagine the KSA with dozens of Ghawar wells on fire and blowed up pipelines and crazy fuck head-rag head radical Muslim scum causing all sorts of chaos? Except for the few remaining hunter gather tribes left everyone on the planet will feel it.
Preparing for the Collapse of the Saudi Kingdom
It can’t last. The U.S. better get ready.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/02/saudi-arabia-collapse/463212/
“For half a century, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been the linchpin of U.S. Mideast policy. A guaranteed supply of oil has bought a guaranteed supply of security. Ignoring autocratic practices and the export of Wahhabi extremism, Washington stubbornly dubs its ally “moderate.” So tight is the trust that U.S. special operators dip into Saudi petrodollars as a counterterrorism slush fund without a second thought. In a sea of chaos, goes the refrain, the kingdom is one state that’s stable.
But is it?
In fact, Saudi Arabia is no state at all. There are two ways to describe it: as a political enterprise with a clever but ultimately unsustainable business model, or as an entity so corrupt as to resemble a vertically and horizontally integrated criminal organization. Either way, it can’t last. It’s past time U.S. decision-makers began planning for the collapse of the Saudi kingdom.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/02/saudi-arabia-collapse/463212/
If the PTB really believe a civil was or mass terrorism has a strong possibility of going down then they will be preparing alright. Preparing for “Boots on the ground”. They have no other choice but to or end up with their own civil war and hordes of angry, blood thirsty Cost Co shoppers. It would be the perfect opportunity for millions of fuck head-ball cap head radical Christian scum to make their move.
Cloggie on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 10:58 am
The central Mosque in Mossul has fallen, Iraqi army declares ISIS over, lthough the latter still has 1% of the city, but they will be gone in a couple of days:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/mossul-iraks-armee-erklaert-is-kalifat-fuer-beendet-a-1155121.html
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 11:09 am
Another “Mission Accomplished” hair clog?
Cloggie on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 12:58 pm
Iraq is now firmly in the hands of the Shia and as such a Tehran client state, which was not the case before 2003.
Apneaman on Thu, 29th Jun 2017 1:30 pm
