Saudi Arabia Gives Qatar 24 Hour Ultimatum As Analysts Warn Of “Military Confrontation”

Shortly after imposing a naval blockade in the immediate aftermath of the Qatar diplomatic crisis, one which left the small Gulf nation not only politically isolated and with severed ties to its neighbors but potentially locked out of maritime trade and crippling its oil and LNG exports, on Tuesday SkyNews Arabia reported that Saudi Arabia has given Qatar a 24 hours ultimatum, starting tonight, to fulfill 10 conditions that have been conveyed to Kuwait, which is currently involved in the role of a mediator between Saudi and Qatar.
Saudi Arabia gives #Qatar 24 hr ultimatum to fulfill 10 conditions that have been sent to #Kuwait https://t.co/OpWGvvDY7r #Iran #QatarCrisis
— Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) June 6, 2017
???????: #???????? ????? #?????? ??10 ???? ??? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? 24 ???? ???? ?? ??? ??????
— ???? ???? ?????-???? (@SkyNewsArabia_B) June 6, 2017
According to media report, among the key demands by Saudi Arabia is that Qatar end all ties Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
Developing: Saudi Arabia issues ultimatum to #Qatar demanding it end all ties Muslim Brotherhood & Hamas pic.twitter.com/mIgWLsXfKg
— Dipatch2016 (@Daily_News_Wire) June 6, 2017
While there was little additional information on the Ultimatum and more importantly what happens should Qatar not comply, Al Jazeera reported that Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after holding mediation talks with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz to try to defuse an escalating crisis between Arab countries and Qatar. No details were given on the talks.
In addition to Saudi Arabia’s aggressive approach, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” towards Cairo and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”. Qatar denied the allegations, with a Foreign Ministry statement describing them as “baseless” on Monday.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, analyst Giorgio Cafiero of Gulf State Analytics, a geopolitical risk consultancy based in Washington, DC, said: “I think the Kuwaitis as well as Omanis … fear the prospects of these tensions escalating in ways which could undermine the interest of all six members of the GCC.
“There are many analysts who believe that a potential break-up of the GCC has to be considered right now.”
“If these countries fail to resolve their issues and such tensions reaches new heights, we have to be very open to the possibility of these six Arab countries no longer being able to unite under the banner of one council,” said Cafiero.
He added that if tension escalates, some have warned of a “military confrontation”.
Cloggie on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 6:20 pm
Wow, now that’s a crisis! Trump has maveured himself in am impossible position if KSA does indeed invade, a blatant violation of international law… and Trump keeps backing KSA, which is probably what he will do. Trump probably gave the green light for this during his last visit.
An ultimatum of 24 hours and ten points… that is designed to fail. Tomorrow we will get news about amassing Saudi troops near Qatar.
Cloggie on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 6:28 pm
No MSM has reported the ultimatum yet.
shortonoil on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 6:36 pm
Next question: when do the Iranians and Russians show up? Saudi hasn’t got enough oil remaining in their 75 year old fields to make it worth fighting over.
Apneaman on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 6:38 pm
It’s always so obvious when cloggie’s vagina is getting all tingly by how giddy and chatty she starts to get.
Davy on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 7:21 pm
“Next question: when do the Iranians and Russians show up? Saudi hasn’t got enough oil remaining in their 75 year old fields to make it worth fighting over.”
Yea, Russians will pull up with their one aircraft carrier and the support ships will be some Iranian speedboats. LMFAO. If the Iranians show up it will be with missiles with a prompt reply from the US and Gulf Arabs. The Russians don’t have skin down in that part of the world. This will be between the Americans, Gulf Arabs, and Iran if it goes regional and hot. Don’t forget Israel also. Iran might lob a missile or two that way and they will get some back.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 7:44 pm
Well, if you just bought $350 billion worth of weapons and low oil prices are making it harder to keep the natives from getting restless, maybe you would find a pipsqueak nation to stir up prices. Must be Tromp said go for it, I’ll put our base there on idle.
makati1 on Tue, 6th Jun 2017 7:58 pm
Sissy, yes, as wee get closer to that cliff, the natives will get more than restless. Chaos is engulfing the Western world today. The U$ is trying to spread it to other parts of the world with their ISIS faux army of compliant idiots. Any country that even thinks of standing up to the U$/Jew Empire is attacked. Even old friends like the Ps.
I don’t think this can go on much longer and the result will be either a world war or the collapse of the West or both. The destruction of the Empire and it’s way of life is certain any way the story unfolds. The sooner the better for the rest of us. Buckle Up!