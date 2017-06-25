Saudi Arabia Demands Qatar Shut Down Al Jazeera

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states that have severed ties with Qatar issued a list of severe demands to end the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years, telling their Persian Gulf neighbor to close state broadcaster Al Jazeera, curb ties with Iran and end Turkey’s military presence on its soil….The government of Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has 10 days to accept the demands, which include paying reparations and providing information on all opposition groups it has supported, the document says, without specifying what penalties the Saudi-led group will impose if Qatar fails to comply.
And there you have it. Does Saudi Arabia really care about Qatar’s tightrope walk relationship with Iran, which it shares a gigantic gas field with? Or the 200 Turkish troops in Qatar? Or its ties to Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood?
Well, sure, they care. But Qatar is just pursuing standard small-country diplomacy, trying to balance its alliances so it doesn’t become a client state of the local hegemon. It’s hardly a threat to Saudi Arabia.
But Al Jazeera is, because it provides a view of the outside world to ordinary Saudi citizens that’s not controlled by the Ministry of Keeping Everyone In Line. That’s really the only thing Qatar does that’s truly threatening.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 8:23 am
It is hard to argue with that explanation. Words are more dangerous than guns in the right hands.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 9:53 am
The reason they want to ban them is because about one month before the standoff with Qutar started. Al Jazera released hacked emails from officials in the UAE showing them and Israel, and the US and Saudi’s had been planing their scheme against Qutar for years in advance.
MASTERMIND on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 9:56 am
Sorry here is the source from my last comment
http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/06/07/the-machiavellian-plot-to-provoke-saudi-arabia-and-qatar-into-a-blood-border-war/
And the deep state claimed it was caused by russian hackers LOL CNN ate that shit up for lunch
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:00 am
This is an example of why even as a citizen of US, I am unequivocally against the ruling elites and GOVT of US
http://www.globalresearch.ca/they-were-grilled-alive-us-government-exposed-running-nazi-like-torture-program-in-yemen/5596019
They Were ‘Grilled Alive’: US Government Exposed Running Nazi-Like Torture Program in Yemen
joe on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:01 am
Fuck Qatar, they are isis backing savages. Hope the sand-wogs go down tearing each others necks out, we might go with em but maybe it’s time. Our relationship with energy and resources has become perverse and immoral. We pay a massive social cost for our oil.
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:06 am
Fuck Qatar, they are isis backing savages.—So is the US govt Joe
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:12 am
Fuck Qatar, they are isis backing savages.
They are not the only savages backing ISIS.
The US, UK, Israel, Turkey and KSA are the other savages. Fuck them too.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/did-john-mccain-meet-with-abu-bakral-baghdadi-the-alleged-head-of-the-islamic-state-isis-isil-daesh/5498177
http://www.voltairenet.org/article185085.html
tahoe1780 on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:12 am
https://www.newcoldwar.org/whats-really-happening-syria-consumer-fraud-lawyers-mini-primer/
joe on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:17 am
So it seems many countries do or did. My point is I don’t don’t care if one criminal national tears another down. I hope they end up attacking Iran and they respond by turning Saudi oil feilds into one black pit of fire. I hope they are that stupid. Turkey is in NATO and is siding against the US. There are so many issues that the world alliences are breaking down.
Trump cant even do anything about North Korea and now he started a crisis that impacts Arabs sense of honor, this is somthing that can only end in a blood feud between the house of Saud and Qataris. There will be blood.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:35 am
While I wouldn’t doubt Nazi like torture in Yemen. I will not accept global research as a valid source. Try again onlooker and clog.
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 10:38 am
I hope they end up attacking Iran and they respond by turning Saudi oil feilds into one black pit of fire. I hope they are that stupid.
You have a fascinating inner life.
Especially your concern for environmental issues is heartwarming.
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:00 am
While I wouldn’t doubt Nazi like torture in Yemen.
These Americans of yours didn’t apply torture? How do you think they got the holocaust story in place? There are still some high-minded Americans, but not many:
http://www.fpp.co.uk/Auschwitz/Dachau/VanRoden1948.html
I will not accept global research as a valid source
So what would you accept as a “valid source”? The NYT, The Wapo or some other kosher source?
A week or so in the Qatar standoff, the emir of Qatar admitted that Qatar, the US, and KSA were providing and funding Islamist rebels from a base in Jordan. And that Turkey did likewise from Turkey. He said he regretted that.
It is unlikely that this criminal anti-Assad bunch made any distinction between diverse Islamist groups at the beginning of the “civil war” (foreign mercenary war really), like FSA or ISIS. The ISIS agenda became only clear after some time when they began with their Caliphate. It is unclear if the US still funds ISIS, but it is very clear that they prefer to attack the Syrian army over ISIS.
Kosher US media outlets like the Atlantic don’t hide that they see no advantage in attacking ISIS:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2016/03/why-attacking-isis-wont-make-americans-safer/426861/
They rather see a stalemate between Assad and ISIS than Assad taking back Syria.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:19 am
“So what would you accept as a “valid source”? The NYT, The Wapo or some other kosher source?”
Not valid either, clog.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:21 am
“It is unclear if the US still funds ISIS, but it is very clear that they prefer to attack the Syrian army over ISIS.”
Duh, dummy, what gave you that idea.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 11:24 am
“These Americans of yours didn’t apply torture? How do you think they got the holocaust story in place?”
Read my comment again I indicated black ops torture likely is occurring there. That is obvious from what we know has gone on in the past.
Holocaust denial is not valid in my book clog. You are pissing up a rope with that one.
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 12:23 pm
Duh, dummy, what gave you that idea.
Well, well, well, Davy is beginning with calling names.
Who gave me that idea? You better ask who didn’t.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/261597-unprecedented-support-for-isis-in-us-analysis-claims
“Analysis: US support for ISIS ‘unprecedented'”
http://www.salon.com/2016/10/11/leaked-hillary-clinton-emails-show-u-s-allies-saudi-arabia-and-qatar-supported-isis/
“Leaked Hillary Clinton emails show U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported ISIS”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/isis-president-erdogan-us-coalition-support-terrorists-a7497841.html
“Erdogan says he has evidence US-led coalition has given support to Isis”
(Erdogan btw did so too)
And even the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/03/us-isis-syria-iraq
“Now the truth emerges: how the US fuelled the rise of Isis in Syria and Iraq”
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 12:34 pm
Holocaust denial is not valid in my book clog. You are pissing up a rope with that one.
Sure, anything that makes America look bad should be rejected, eh?
I don’t give a f* about what is in your book, I care about what evidence you have.
The time that Americans (or their kosher overlords rather) can continue to invent lies at the cost of everybody else is over.
References to “6 million” in the US press, decades before 1945. As if they were waiting for an event to which they could apply their story to:
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-3gpv9ScyT-A/VJg_8sSy6CI/AAAAAAAAAek/Uabr_kHt46w/s1600/sixmillion-34appearances.jpg
Here Ben Gurion at a Zionist congress in London in 1945, proclaiming the 6 million story. The NMT in Nuremberg has yet to begin, but the outcome was a foregone conclusion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2Ae8T0FmFg
And why not, given who would run that trial according to the US #2 in the Nuremberg hierarchy, US senator Christopher Dodd while writing to his wife:
You know how I have despised anti-Semitism. You know how strongly I feel toward those who preach intolerance of any kind. With that knowledge — you will understand when I tell you that this staff is about seventy-five percent Jewish. Now my point is that the Jews should stay away from this trial — for their own sake
75% eh, now that gives real confidence that the outcome will be impartial.
For — mark this well — the charge ‘a war for the Jews’ is still being made and in the post-war years it will be made again and again.
“The too large percentage of Jewish men and women here will be cited as proof of this charge.
And that was exactly what WW2 was, a war for the Jews, carried out by the US and USSR.
But Davy, you are so convinced that America never lies… could you please give me the name and proof of a single person who was gassed in one of those 6 so-called extermination camps? No need for 6 million, one is enough.
You can’t?
Thought so, nobody can.
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 1:32 pm
Where did I say America doesn’t lie? Please point that out dummy.
Holocaust deniers are pathetic. The evidence of millions killed is plainly evident.
You are going off the deep end cloggie. Is that the real reason you did your one day sign off? Others have become overwhelmed also and do the check out only to check back in. If you can’t handle it cloggie take a break don’t make excuses that you are getting a job and don’t have time only to be here constantly again. lLOL.
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 1:52 pm
Unfortunately Clog, I have been hearing similar things about the Holocaust. How many of the biggest US Corporations were heavily invested in Germany pre WWII. As Germany was seen as a bulwark or counter to what scared the financial elite of the time COMMUNISM and the way they murdered financial royalty the Tsar family. In fact the concentrate camps were slave factories. I too don’t give a shit who believes, it fits in to a certain string of logic. Especially the logic of modern wars started to benefit and protect the interests of the financial elite
Apneaman on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 2:17 pm
Holocaust Survivors and Victims Database
https://www.ushmm.org/remember/the-holocaust-survivors-and-victims-resource-center/holocaust-survivors-and-victims-database
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-pVAGnXl6BQ/0.jpg
http://embassies.gov.il/delhi/NewsPicturesIII/Holocaust%20Victims.jpg
I deny the fire bombing of Dresden and the bombing of the other sub human German cities by the allies. It’s all a hoax made up by greedy German scum looking for war reparations and a life time of victim hood. Further, Germany anthropologists promote the hoax so they can get ‘grant money.’ It never happened because we are pure & good. It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened Lalalalalalal I’m not listening It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened It never happened ……………………………….. No no no no
yoshua on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 2:48 pm
The US is now talking about regime change in Iran.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/25/trump-iran-foreign-policy-regime-change-239930
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:09 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMKnH2BlkBA
The Fascist Plot to Overthrow FDR (FULL Documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTdx6vEUtIA
http://www.jpost.com/Blogs/The-Jewish-Problem—From-anti-Judaism-to-anti-Semitism/Foundations-of-Holocaust-Corporate-America-camp-inmates-and-slave-labor-364941
Foundations of Holocaust: Corporate America, camp inmates and slave labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmrHBT5h-BA
The greatest lie ever told – The Holocaust – 2015 Documentary HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PPZWBOlVyg
The corporate sponsors of Auschwitz – Paul Anthony Taylor, 22 May 2015
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:15 pm
Remember Corporations are connected and merged into a very few Behemoth M8ther companies and ownership. Ever since the Rothchild banking family took over the first big corporation “The East India Company”
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:19 pm
Davy says, while red hot:
Holocaust deniers are pathetic. The evidence of millions killed is plainly evident.
But you are not going to provide it, eh? Because you can’t. I have looked for it myself, there isn’t any.
@apneaman – that ushmm database of perhaps 3 million names means shit. Even if we assume that these entries are genuine, they still refer to MISSING people. Nobody denies that millions of Jews were deported from Western Europe to the East, to thousands and thousands of larger and smaller labor camps. But there is still a controversy to what really happened to them. Were the gassed? Or did they end up after the war in Israel, US, Argentina? Were they trapped behind the iron curtain? Result from a victors trial don’t count, plain and simple.
I haven’t the faintest idea of where all my fellow students from secondary school went. And since they are all missing, they must have been gassed, right?
Many years ago I worked for the Red Cross, working on an IT-system with which Red Cross employees could capture the data of millions of refugees in the field with laptops, who were looking for their loved ones. Guess how many do indeed find them back via this sophisticated system? Merely thousands or 0.1 percent. What do you think are the chances to find somebody back in the ordeal after the war. That ushmm database is meaningless and is no proof for extermination.
I deny the fire bombing of Dresden
http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/03191/dresden_3191294c.jpg
Photoshopped? Of course not. My own father entered the city a few days after the bombardment, as he was forced into the Arbeitseinsatz.
Many German officers had tiny little Leica camera’s. There must have been at least one with conscience problems, who could easily have made clandestine pictures of a heap of gassed bodies. But these photos do not exist.
The US is now talking about regime change in Iran.
Trump is hardly in control, all he controls is the keys of his smartphone for his tweets… until he gets banned by twitter. But beware yoshua, Davy gets very angry if you post these links. They are “anti-American”, you see.
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:22 pm
http://s.hswstatic.com/gif/japanese-internment-camp-3.jpg
Pictures of concentration camps… in America, for Japanese. Hardly any difference with Auschwitz.
joe on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:27 pm
People seems to think that the U.S. will do somthing on Iran. They won’t, cause if they do, it boom boom time for oil and straights of Hormuz. They do hope to turn up the pressure on the Persian gulf countries and make them fight each other. This forces the U.S. to become peacemaker and kingmaker and make sure things keep going for oil, at least until they can supply allot of their own. The Saudis just refilled the spot for next king. This may calm things down, have the opposite impact than people think, much less tension, the baby got his bottle.
As for GW, with amount baked and being baked in daily, well… imagine a trusted NASA scientist came out and confirmed an asteroid would hit the earth, would you worry much about the future? In terms of damage to humanity CC and an asteroid are about the same so no I don’t worry about saving the environment, in fact the quicker the better probobly
Cloggie on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:29 pm
The US is now talking about regime change in Iran.
I don’t think Trump will be that nuts, because it would mean war with China and Russia. Oh and of course with Iran of 80 million.
Here former chancellor Schroeder (the one who sided with Putin and Chirac and refused to help the US invade Iraq):
http://www.spiegel.de/video/gerhard-schroeder-auf-dem-spd-parteitag-video-1777477.html
Today he strongly advised Germany to distance itself from the US.
The US is behaving like a lunatic that desperately tries to get the world under control, but can’t.
It is high time for Europe to join SCO. Eurasia should tell the Americans that the American era is over and that they should withdraw militarily from Eurasia. The farce has lasted long enough now.
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:33 pm
Clod, many apparently did die from the cruelty and barbaric way they were treated in those Camps. You should check out the links I provided. Davy its not the people of the US, its the friggen Govt and corporations who are despicable
Davy on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:36 pm
Let me repeat while it is red hot, holocaust deniers are pathetic. I don’t care if you hate Jews but taking that hate further to the denial of the holocaust is an out right lie.
joe on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 3:44 pm
Lies and stupidity are all Cloggie has.
yoshua on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 4:49 pm
The US isn’t talking about war… just about regime change by stirring up internal conflicts in Iran and perhaps a coup de etat.
I really don’t know what kind of a game Europe is playing anymore. Is continental Europe really turning away from the US and Nato ? Brexit and Trump changed a lot. But joining SCO and the Eurasian Union would be a dramatic change.
onlooker on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 4:58 pm
As Clog has attested some in Europe wish to veer away from the US and its declining economic clout and schizophrenic militaristic foreign policy
yoshua on Sun, 25th Jun 2017 5:24 pm
The European economy is in decline as well, but I doubt that anyone in Europe wants to join the living standard of Eurasia.
Europe is just as schizophrenic as the US, although not militaristic… since we are not a nuclear power.
But our energy dependence is locked with the Eurasian continent, so we turning and twisting at both directions. A tricky situation.