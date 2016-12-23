Russia’s Deadly Mideast Game

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on December 23, 2016
With its devastating show of force in Syria’s civil war, Russia has reasserted itself as a military power in the Middle East. It’s also put Russians in the region at mortal risk, as the Dec. 19 assassination of Andrey Karlov, Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, proves.
Karlov is a casualty in the Kremlin’s quest for power and influence in the region. Karlov’s murder—by a gunman who screamed opposition to the siege of the Syrian city of Aleppo before he himself was killed—is likely to draw Ankara and Moscow closer because of shared security concerns over the spillover of the Syrian conflict.
Vladimir Putin’s regional clout goes far beyond Syria, however, and is aimed at restoring the influence that waned after the fall of the Soviet Union. “Russia is really keen to increase leverage in the Middle East by every means,” Fyodor Lukyanov, chairman of Russia’s Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Bloomberg News.
Part of the appeal of the Middle East is the chaos that reigns there. Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington who advised the government of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, says Putin uses “small, victorious wars to keep himself popular”—as in Chechnya in the early 2000s, Georgia in 2008, and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
U.S. relations with some Gulf nations have cooled, and Russia is finding common ground with energy-dependent Mideast economies by shoring up oil prices. In December, Russia helped negotiate a deal between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers to curb oil production.
The deal, concluded on Dec. 10, involved direct talks between Putin and his Saudi and Iranian counterparts. “Russia’s antiterrorist operation in Syria and the success of its mediation with OPEC shows that its influence has grown and the oil-producing nations of the Middle East are paying attention to its views,” says Elena Suponina, a Middle East expert at the Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, which advises the Kremlin.
Separately, Russia on Dec. 10 secured a $5 billion investment by Qatar in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and then had state-controlled Rosneft take a stake in an Egyptian gas field worth as much as $2.8 billion.
The Qatar deal was notable because the two countries have had a difficult relationship, with Moscow accusing the emirate of sponsoring Islamist terrorism in Syria and in Russia’s Chechnya region during a long separatist war there. In early December, though, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called Putin to talk business, even as Russian aircraft bombed Qatar-backed rebels in Aleppo, according to a Kremlin transcript of the call.
Russia’s motives are commercial as well as political. The Middle East’s liquefied natural gas industry is booming. Rosneft and state giant Gazprom want to develop LNG outside Russia, while protecting their market share in Europe by securing control of gas resources from potential competitors. “Both are keen to become global LNG players,” says Valentina Kretzschmar, director of corporate research at Wood Mackenzie, an Edinburgh-based consulting firm. The Kremlin has built a strong alliance with Egypt through President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. It’s deepened long-standing ties with Iran, which has sided with Russia in the Syrian conflict. Russian companies including Gazprom signed agreements on Dec. 13 with Tehran that could yield billions.
Moscow is anxious to keep Tehran in its orbit to prevent expansion of Western influence in the Caspian Sea region. The area includes Iran and the energy-rich former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, where Russia holds sway, says Nikolay Kozhanov, a Russia-based academic associate for Chatham House, a London think tank. Iran also is an oil and gas producer and potential competitor to Russia in supplying European markets. Putin “is using the judo strategy: Keep your rival close,” Kozhanov says.
Putin has been looking for a route back to oil-rich Libya. The Kremlin has been aiding Khalifa Haftar, a military leader who controls a large swath of Libya’s territory and most of its oil fields, and who many Libyans and observers fear is trying to wrest control from a United Nations-backed government in Tripoli. Haftar has twice visited Moscow over the past six months; Russia, under a contract with the central bank in Tripoli, printed 4 billion Libyan dinars ($2.8 billion) and transfered the notes to an eastern city loyal to the military leader.
Russian arms exports to the Middle East and North Africa have been rising, with sales totaling $12.7 billion from 2006 to 2015, compared with $6 billion in the previous decade. Algeria accounted for more than half of sales in recent years, followed by Syria, Iraq, and Egypt. Russia’s opportunities to export to the Gulf remain limited because U.S. security and economic ties are deeply entrenched there. “Russia on no account is trying to supplant the U.S. in the Persian Gulf,” says Suponina, of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies. But, she adds, “there’s room for everyone. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates already buy Russian weapons.”
With its wars and intrigues, the region is a perfect place for Putin to play out his ambitions. Says Aslund, “Putin is perfectly at ease amidst chaos. When most are lost, he is calm.”
31 Comments on "Russia’s Deadly Mideast Game"
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 9:55 am
I thought this was was the peak oil website,
about energy and oil. Silly me, i was wrong.
shortonoil on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 10:14 am
If the US had been fighting ISIS, rather than funding them, they won’t have this problem. Neocons crying over split milk. They must be gearing up for the next election, seeing as to how well they did in the last one!
Cloggie on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 10:43 am
Putin said during an annual press conference that “Russia is interested in EU as strong and independent partner, without holding talks with it through third countries”.
http://tass.com/politics/921974
One wonders who those third countries might be.
Talking about Russian deadly games, here the incredible pictures of a car chase in a Russian airport in Kazan (indoor!):
http://www.geenstijl.nl/mt/archieven/2016/12/lol_rus_gaat_benny_hill_op_vli.html
Plantagenet on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 11:04 am
If Obama hadn’t stupidly gone to war and toppled the Qadaffi regime, we wouldn’t have anarchy and chaos in Libya for Putin to meddle in.
GregT on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 11:12 am
More Bloomberg BS/propaganda.
Hubert on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 12:11 pm
The Russian Ambassador (2) was killed by CIA.
AMTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhdnkDrOkTQ&t=768s
shortonoil on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 12:18 pm
“More Bloomberg BS/propaganda.”
SAME
It is amazing that these ass-hats have not yet figured out that every time they try to throw a wrench into the works all they do is hit themselves in the back of the head with it. It is beginning to look like the US has a media that flunked remedial reading 101!
They come across like the Three Stooges on ice skates!
Anonymous on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 1:21 pm
Murdered by western, that is to say, uS, black ops agencies. I don’t think Russia will be deterred by the uS murdering that ambassador. Jewberg can spin fanciful tales about Putin’s grand plans and the rest of the nonsense like the above all they like, as Russia’s anti-USlamic state efforts will not cease no matter how many assassins Mossad and the CIA send.
Bob Inget on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 2:02 pm
Putin and Trump rule! (Roads to Hell)
Not to worry, Hawaii with 2 solid Democratic Electoral Votes will survive as will Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and US VI.
Look at the bright side, we no longer need that wall. (at least for 24,000 years)
onlooker on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 2:15 pm
The one playing the dangerous Mideast game is US who has provoked extremism sentiments in an area and upon a Religions vulnerable to this. Seems the Pandoras Box has been opened too late to close it.
jjhman on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 2:38 pm
While I am often embarrassed by the historical ignorancefrequent bad judgement of US policy makers, the amount of rather extreme, and I think unjustified, hatred of the US on this site, nominally about energy, is suprising and sad to me.
Let me repeat what I’ve said before:
The US is, with regards to foreign policy, no worse than any other country in the world with a modicum of power. In fact in many cases the US has shown a benevolence that approaces greatness. Yes, lots of stupid, venal acts but evil? I just don’t believe it.
Cloggie on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 2:49 pm
There is no reason to assume that the CIA did this. How? Was the assassin a robot or something?
Russia frustrated the ambitions of the Islamic State, so there is more than enough motive for this act.
Not everything in life is a conspiracy theory.
onlooker on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 3:16 pm
The US is, with regards to foreign policy, no worse than any other country in the world with a modicum of power. —-That is simply wrong. The US has not had a modicum of power it has been the hegemonic power since WWII. It has not used this power to any ends that merit being called great or noble. It has rather used it to try and further cement its power and it has been utterly ruthless. Employing any and all tactics both overt and covert and encouraging the murder and torture of civilians around the world. So, while others governments are not saints, they do not measure up to what the US under the cover of its hypocritical mantle of being the champion of freedom, democracy and liberty, has done.
Davy on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 3:17 pm
Boy wonder said: “Murdered by western, that is to say, uS, black ops agencies.”
Apparently Putin is on a different page then our board boy wonder:
“Dear Mr. Trump,
Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.
Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.
I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able — by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.
Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best.
Sincerely,
V.Putin”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-23/trump-releases-very-nice-letter-he-received-vladimir-putin
Cloggie on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 3:36 pm
Trump is serious, no doubt about that.
Merkel is now the last NWO-communist that needs to be toppled. Five days ago, but before the Berlin massacre, yet again (goes on for two years now on a weekly basis) yet again a “Merkel Must Go” mass demonstration in Dresden:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHSi5-ZlwI0
shortonoil on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 4:50 pm
[i]”There is no reason to assume that the CIA did this. How?”[/i]
Even though 99.9995% of the time, when it comes to oil, you seem to miss the boat, the dock, and the water; this time I have to totally agree with you. It makes absolutely no sense that the CIA would kill a Russian ambassador. They would have nothing to gain but about 200 years in a Federal slammer. After the last little Hildaguard, and 17 department crap some heads are going to roll. There is a new sheriff in town, and he is not going to take to having someone trying to cut his legs out from under him before he even goes on duty. Half of Washington is now in total terror that it will be discovered that they are just not needed any longer. Since about half to them are basically a waste of good air they have reason for concern. The CIA certainly fits into that category. They haven’t gotten one thing right in the last 30 years, and killing a Russian ambassador would certainly not improve their chances of survival.
.5mt on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 5:08 pm
Thank dawg for this site and the smartest people in the room. We are in the know.
Of course we’re kooky as hell, but that’s okay.
Apneaman on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 6:00 pm
jjhman, forget about history, how about over a million dead completly innocent Iraqi civilians? Why. So the American neocons could play their war games. All the survivors of the Iraqi dead are still in mourning. Al those people were powerless working class people who are just more of the millions of victims (over 13 million since WWII ended) of the American empire. You see all that sadness for the victims of the American empire by the average American citizen? No and plenty cheered the bombings. This is why so many are having a Schadenfreude party watching the disgusting Americans self implode. Almost no one in America gave a shit when TPTB killed their way across the globe for the last 75 years, so why would you expect anything else from the world? Hell most anti Americans are Americans. Methinks you are unlearned as to the extent of the crimes of the US empire. It would take some time to school you on the mountain of evidence, but if your over 10 years old then you must have had your head up your ass not to have noticed it. Spare me your ignorant apologetics.
FROM WOUNDED KNEE TO SYRIA:
A CENTURY OF U.S. MILITARY INTERVENTIONS
by Dr. Zoltan Grossman
The following is a partial list of U.S. military interventions from 1890 to 2014.
COUNTRY OR STATE Dates of intervention Forces Comments
SOUTH DAKOTA 1890 (-?) Troops 300 Lakota Indians massacred at Wounded Knee.
ARGENTINA 1890 Troops Buenos Aires interests protected.
CHILE 1891 Troops Marines clash with nationalist rebels.
HAITI 1891 Troops Black revolt on Navassa defeated.
IDAHO 1892 Troops Army suppresses silver miners’ strike.
HAWAII 1893 (-?) Naval, troops Independent kingdom overthrown, annexed.
CHICAGO 1894 Troops Breaking of rail strike, 34 killed.
NICARAGUA 1894 Troops Month-long occupation of Bluefields.
CHINA 1894-95 Naval, troops Marines land in Sino-Japanese War
KOREA 1894-96 Troops Marines kept in Seoul during war.
PANAMA 1895 Troops, naval Marines land in Colombian province.
NICARAGUA 1896 Troops Marines land in port of Corinto.
CHINA 1898-1900 Troops Boxer Rebellion fought by foreign armies.
PHILIPPINES 1898-1910 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, killed 600,000 Filipinos
CUBA 1898-1902 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, still hold Navy base.
PUERTO RICO 1898 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, occupation continues.
GUAM 1898 (-?) Naval, troops Seized from Spain, still use as base.
MINNESOTA 1898 (-?) Troops Army battles Chippewa at Leech Lake.
NICARAGUA 1898 Troops Marines land at port of San Juan del Sur.
SAMOA 1899 (-?) Troops Battle over succession to throne.
NICARAGUA 1899 Troops Marines land at port of Bluefields.
IDAHO 1899-1901 Troops Army occupies Coeur d’Alene mining region.
OKLAHOMA 1901 Troops Army battles Creek Indian revolt.
PANAMA 1901-14 Naval, troops Broke off from Colombia 1903, annexed Canal Zone; Opened canal 1914.
HONDURAS 1903 Troops Marines intervene in revolution.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1903-04 Troops U.S. interests protected in Revolution.
KOREA 1904-05 Troops Marines land in Russo-Japanese War.
CUBA 1906-09 Troops Marines land in democratic election.
NICARAGUA 1907 Troops “Dollar Diplomacy” protectorate set up.
HONDURAS 1907 Troops Marines land during war with Nicaragua
PANAMA 1908 Troops Marines intervene in election contest.
NICARAGUA 1910 Troops Marines land in Bluefields and Corinto.
HONDURAS 1911 Troops U.S. interests protected in civil war.
CHINA 1911-41 Naval, troops Continuous occupation with flare-ups.
CUBA 1912 Troops U.S. interests protected in civil war.
PANAMA 1912 Troops Marines land during heated election.
HONDURAS 1912 Troops Marines protect U.S. economic interests.
NICARAGUA 1912-33 Troops, bombing 10-year occupation, fought guerillas
MEXICO 1913 Naval Americans evacuated during revolution.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1914 Naval Fight with rebels over Santo Domingo.
COLORADO 1914 Troops Breaking of miners’ strike by Army.
MEXICO 1914-18 Naval, troops Series of interventions against nationalists.
HAITI 1914-34 Troops, bombing 19-year occupation after revolts.
TEXAS 1915 Troops Federal soldiers crush “Plan of San Diego” Mexican-American rebellion
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1916-24 Troops 8-year Marine occupation.
CUBA 1917-33 Troops Military occupation, economic protectorate.
WORLD WAR I 1917-18 Naval, troops Ships sunk, fought Germany for 1 1/2 years.
RUSSIA 1918-22 Naval, troops Five landings to fight Bolsheviks
PANAMA 1918-20 Troops “Police duty” during unrest after elections.
HONDURAS 1919 Troops Marines land during election campaign.
YUGOSLAVIA 1919 Troops/Marines intervene for Italy against Serbs in Dalmatia.
GUATEMALA 1920 Troops 2-week intervention against unionists.
WEST VIRGINIA 1920-21 Troops, bombing Army intervenes against mineworkers.
TURKEY 1922 Troops Fought nationalists in Smyrna.
CHINA 1922-27 Naval, troops Deployment during nationalist revolt.
MEXICO
HONDURAS
1923
1924-25
Bombing
Troops
Airpower defends Calles from rebellion
Landed twice during election strife.
PANAMA 1925 Troops Marines suppress general strike.
CHINA 1927-34 Troops Marines stationed throughout the country.
EL SALVADOR 1932 Naval Warships send during Marti revolt.
WASHINGTON DC 1932 Troops Army stops WWI vet bonus protest.
WORLD WAR II 1941-45 Naval, troops, bombing, nuclear Hawaii bombed, fought Japan, Italy and Germay for 3 years; first nuclear war.
DETROIT 1943 Troops Army put down Black rebellion.
IRAN 1946 Nuclear threat Soviet troops told to leave north.
YUGOSLAVIA 1946 Nuclear threat, naval Response to shoot-down of US plane.
URUGUAY 1947 Nuclear threat Bombers deployed as show of strength.
GREECE 1947-49 Command operation U.S. directs extreme-right in civil war.
GERMANY 1948 Nuclear Threat Atomic-capable bombers guard Berlin Airlift.
CHINA 1948-49 Troops/Marines evacuate Americans before Communist victory.
PHILIPPINES 1948-54 Command operation CIA directs war against Huk Rebellion.
PUERTO RICO 1950 Command operation Independence rebellion crushed in Ponce.
KOREA 1951-53 (-?) Troops, naval, bombing , nuclear threats U.S./So. Korea fights China/No. Korea to stalemate; A-bomb threat in 1950, and against China in 1953. Still have bases.
IRAN 1953 Command Operation CIA overthrows democracy, installs Shah.
VIETNAM 1954 Nuclear threat French offered bombs to use against seige.
GUATEMALA 1954 Command operation, bombing, nuclear threat CIA directs exile invasion after new gov’t nationalized U.S. company lands; bombers based in Nicaragua.
EGYPT 1956 Nuclear threat, troops Soviets told to keep out of Suez crisis; Marines evacuate foreigners.
LEBANON l958 Troops, naval Army & Marine occupation against rebels.
IRAQ 1958 Nuclear threat Iraq warned against invading Kuwait.
CHINA l958 Nuclear threat China told not to move on Taiwan isles.
PANAMA 1958 Troops Flag protests erupt into confrontation.
VIETNAM l960-75 Troops, naval, bombing, nuclear threats Fought South Vietnam revolt & North Vietnam; one million killed in longest U.S. war; atomic bomb threats in l968 and l969.
CUBA l961 Command operation CIA-directed exile invasion fails.
GERMANY l961 Nuclear threat Alert during Berlin Wall crisis.
LAOS 1962 Command operation Military buildup during guerrilla war.
CUBA l962 Nuclear threat, naval Blockade during missile crisis; near-war with Soviet Union.
IRAQ 1963 Command operation CIA organizes coup that killed president, brings Ba’ath Party to power, and Saddam Hussein back from exile to be head of the secret service.
PANAMA l964 Troops Panamanians shot for urging canal’s return.
INDONESIA l965 Command operation Million killed in CIA-assisted army coup.
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 1965-66 Troops, bombing Army & Marines land during election campaign.
GUATEMALA l966-67 Command operation Green Berets intervene against rebels.
DETROIT l967 Troops Army battles African Americans, 43 killed.
UNITED STATES l968 Troops After King is shot; over 21,000 soldiers in cities.
CAMBODIA l969-75 Bombing, troops, naval Up to 2 million killed in decade of bombing, starvation, and political chaos.
OMAN l970 Command operation U.S. directs Iranian marine invasion.
LAOS l971-73 Command operation, bombing U.S. directs South Vietnamese invasion; “carpet-bombs” countryside.
SOUTH DAKOTA l973 Command operation Army directs Wounded Knee siege of Lakotas.
MIDEAST 1973 Nuclear threat World-wide alert during Mideast War.
CHILE 1973 Command operation CIA-backed coup ousts elected marxist president.
CAMBODIA l975 Troops, bombing Gassing of captured ship Mayagüez, 28 troops die when copter shot down.
ANGOLA l976-92 Command operation CIA assists South African-backed rebels.
IRAN l980 Troops, nuclear threat, aborted bombing Raid to rescue Embassy hostages; 8 troops die in copter-plane crash. Soviets warned not to get involved in revolution.
LIBYA l981 Naval jets Two Libyan jets shot down in maneuvers.
EL SALVADOR l981-92 Command operation, troops Advisors, overflights aid anti-rebel war, soldiers briefly involved in hostage clash.
NICARAGUA l981-90 Command operation, naval CIA directs exile (Contra) invasions, plants harbor mines against revolution.
LEBANON l982-84 Naval, bombing, troops Marines expel PLO and back Phalangists, Navy bombs and shells Muslim positions. 241 Marines killed when Shi’a rebel bombs barracks.
GRENADA l983-84 Troops, bombing Invasion four years after revolution.
HONDURAS l983-89 Troops Maneuvers help build bases near borders.
IRAN l984 Jets Two Iranian jets shot down over Persian Gulf.
LIBYA l986 Bombing, naval Air strikes to topple Qaddafi gov’t.
BOLIVIA 1986 Troops Army assists raids on cocaine region.
IRAN l987-88 Naval, bombing US intervenes on side of Iraq in war, defending reflagged tankers and shooting down civilian jet.
LIBYA 1989 Naval jets Two Libyan jets shot down.
VIRGIN ISLANDS 1989 Troops St. Croix Black unrest after storm.
PHILIPPINES 1989 Jets Air cover provided for government against coup.
PANAMA 1989 (-?) Troops, bombing Nationalist government ousted by 27,000 soldiers, leaders arrested, 2000+ killed.
LIBERIA 1990 Troops Foreigners evacuated during civil war.
SAUDI ARABIA 1990-91 Troops, jets Iraq countered after invading Kuwait. 540,000 troops also stationed in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Israel.
IRAQ 1990-91 Bombing, troops, naval Blockade of Iraqi and Jordanian ports, air strikes; 200,000+ killed in invasion of Iraq and Kuwait; large-scale destruction of Iraqi military.
KUWAIT 1991 Naval, bombing, troops Kuwait royal family returned to throne.
IRAQ 1991-2003 Bombing, naval No-fly zone over Kurdish north, Shiite south; constant air strikes and naval-enforced economic sanctions
LOS ANGELES 1992 Troops Army, Marines deployed against anti-police uprising.
SOMALIA 1992-94 Troops, naval, bombing U.S.-led United Nations occupation during civil war; raids against one Mogadishu faction.
YUGOSLAVIA 1992-94 Naval NATO blockade of Serbia and Montenegro.
BOSNIA 1993-? Jets, bombing No-fly zone patrolled in civil war; downed jets, bombed Serbs.
HAITI 1994 Troops, naval Blockade against military government; troops restore President Aristide to office three years after coup.
ZAIRE (CONGO) 1996-97 Troops Troops at Rwandan Hutu refugee camps, in area where Congo revolution begins.
LIBERIA 1997 Troops Soldiers under fire during evacuation of foreigners.
ALBANIA 1997 Troops Soldiers under fire during evacuation of foreigners.
SUDAN 1998 Missiles Attack on pharmaceutical plant alleged to be “terrorist” nerve gas plant.
AFGHANISTAN 1998 Missiles Attack on former CIA training camps used by Islamic fundamentalist groups alleged to have attacked embassies.
IRAQ 1998 Bombing, Missiles Four days of intensive air strikes after weapons inspectors allege Iraqi obstructions.
YUGOSLAVIA 1999 Bombing, Missiles Heavy NATO air strikes after Serbia declines to withdraw from Kosovo. NATO occupation of Kosovo.
YEMEN 2000 Naval USS Cole, docked in Aden, bombed.
MACEDONIA 2001 Troops NATO forces deployed to move and disarm Albanian rebels.
UNITED STATES 2001 Jets, naval Reaction to hijacker attacks on New York, DC
AFGHANISTAN 2001-? Troops, bombing, missiles Massive U.S. mobilization to overthrow Taliban, hunt Al Qaeda fighters, install Karzai regime, and battle Taliban insurgency. More than 30,000 U.S. troops and numerous private security contractors carry our occupation.
YEMEN 2002 Missiles Predator drone missile attack on Al Qaeda, including a US citizen.
PHILIPPINES 2002-? Troops, naval Training mission for Philippine military fighting Abu Sayyaf rebels evolves into combat missions in Sulu Archipelago, west of Mindanao.
COLOMBIA 2003-? Troops US special forces sent to rebel zone to back up Colombian military protecting oil pipeline.
IRAQ 2003-11 Troops, naval, bombing, missiles Saddam regime toppled in Baghdad. More than 250,000 U.S. personnel participate in invasion. US and UK forces occupy country and battle Sunni and Shi’ite insurgencies. More than 160,000 troops and numerous private contractors carry out occupation and build large permanent bases.
LIBERIA 2003 Troops Brief involvement in peacekeeping force as rebels drove out leader.
HAITI 2004-05 Troops, naval Marines & Army land after right-wing rebels oust elected President Aristide, who was advised to leave by Washington.
PAKISTAN 2005-? Missiles, bombing, covert operation CIA missile and air strikes and Special Forces raids on alleged Al Qaeda and Taliban refuge villages kill multiple civilians. Drone attacks also on Pakistani Mehsud network.
SOMALIA 2006-? Missiles, naval, troops, command operation Special Forces advise Ethiopian invasion that topples Islamist government; AC-130 strikes, Cruise missile attacks and helicopter raids against Islamist rebels; naval blockade against “pirates” and insurgents.
SYRIA 2008 Troops Special Forces in helicopter raid 5 miles from Iraq kill 8 Syrian civilians
YEMEN 2009-? Missiles, command operation Cruise missile attack on Al Qaeda kills 49 civilians; Yemeni military assaults on rebels
LIBYA 2011-? Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation NATO coordinates air strikes and missile attacks against Qaddafi government during uprising by rebel army. Periodic Special Forces raids against Islamist insurgents.
IRAQ 2014-? Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation
Air strikes and Special Forces intervene against Islamic State insurgents; training Iraqi and Kurdish troops.
SYRIA 2014-? Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation
Air strikes and Special Forces intervene against Islamic State insurgents; training other Syrian insurgents.
https://academic.evergreen.edu/g/grossmaz/interventions.html
Anonymous on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 6:30 pm
What amerika are you from shorty? The CIA is amerikas one-stop murder\regime\mayhem change agency. Just because they dont advertise toppling gov’ts, assassinations, murder-for-hire, drug running and so on, on their web page, does not mean those services on available.
They are.
The idea, that anyone in the CIA would be punished for their crimes, let alone spend jail time for them, is laughable, sorry.
As for what is to be ‘gained’. Murders like this, can be used to ‘send a message’, to the Russian gov’t. Like it not, cloggys and now the exceptionalists, fantasies about a brewing trump\Putin bromance notwithstanding, the uS has been waging war-by-other-means against Russia for well over 10 years now. The uS and its agents have murdered countless Iraqis and Syrians, and more recently, have been making (in)direct attacks on Russia and its personnel itself.
And its AMERIKAS deadly game, not Russia’s. Russia would not be involved in Syria to anywhere near the extent currently if not for the uS and its mossadi allies and there plan for a New Zionist Century….
Anonymous on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 6:31 pm
edit: services are not
Kevin Cobley on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 6:45 pm
Russia have no need to express military power and influence in the Middle East, they have vast reserves of oil and don’t need to be involved in the “Great Game”.
It’s very clear they are just mischief making and are more concerned with their naval base in Syria. Poor politics Russia can never be a force in the Mediterranean.
makati1 on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 6:53 pm
Anon, Short is a bit short on seeing reality. The CIA has been killing people, toppling countries, etc, since it was organized. See Ap’s list above. They got away with JFK. What makes him think a mere ambassador would be punishable? They would likely kill Putin if they could do so and get away with it. Or Trump. The brainwashing of Americans has been the U$ only real success in the last 70 years. We have some perfect examples here on P.O.. The sooner the U$ goes into the 3rd world totally, and they cannot afford to run the big government/military/security complex, the better for the rest of the world.
makati1 on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 7:02 pm
Kevin, reality is NOT your thing either, it seems. It is already a force in the Med. and the U$ military knows it. The Med is within the range of Russian missiles from the homeland. Nukes, if necessary. It is the U$ that is acting outside it’s comfort zone all over the world.
By ‘mischief making’ I assume you mean preventing the Empire from controlling the world? A good thing, I think.
“Poor Politics” Russia? I seem to read that most of the world, outside of the West, see Putin as the greatest statesman in the world today. That is about 6 1/2 billion people. Even Europe is beginning to resist the Imperial will and turn towards Russia. They know they would be the first to go if the U$ starts a war with Russia. And Russia is a big trading partner with things they need. Reality is a bitch and is denied by some here.
JuanP on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 9:31 pm
Go Russia! Up until the USA orchestrated the Ukrainian coup I didn’t give a fuck about Russia. Now I read Russian news and news about Russia every single day. I also sympathize with Russia and Russians. I am sick and tired of all the bullshit the USA keeps doing everywhere. What the USA has done to Syria is grotesque. The world would be a much better place if the USA didn’t exist. I look forward to the dissolution of the USA.
Hubert on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 9:45 pm
America has been #1 Terrorist Nation on Earth for the last Two Century.
Boat on Fri, 23rd Dec 2016 10:33 pm
Kevin has an excellent point. Why is Russia in the Middle East. Mischievous enterprise. US, China, Japan and Europe have an interest in ensuring energy for the world. Putin is putting his head in the mouth of the lion. I feel for the Russian people. This may not end well.
Anonymous on Sat, 24th Dec 2016 12:41 am
LoLs…
makati1 on Sat, 24th Dec 2016 2:07 am
Boat is drowning in American propaganda…
Davy on Sat, 24th Dec 2016 4:26 am
Lol, the anti-Americans are loath to see Russia and the US in detente. WTF will these dumbasses have to whine about? Boy wonder, you will start to look more and more like makati with his failed message of the Bric “Phoenix” and the death of the dollar. Relax retards the US and the dollar are going to die but I am sorry to say they may be among the last men standing. LMFAO at dumbass.
Cloggie on Sat, 24th Dec 2016 5:36 am
Mr Pat “Told you so” Buchanan asks himself rhetorically:
Europe’s Future – Merkel Or Le Pen?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-23/europes-future-merkel-or-le-pen
Buchanan is right: liberalism is over.
Progress is over, there is not going to be One World global empire. Instead we have the reality of:
1350 million Chinese
1500 million Muslims dreaming of global Jihad
820 million Europeans world-wide (500m EU, 200m Slavic, 120m “deplorables”)
The NWO is over, Eurosphere is next. Let’s bring it on.
dissident on Sat, 24th Dec 2016 6:26 am
Anyone claiming that Russia has no interests fighting off Wahabbi control of the Middle East is totally detached from reality. Russia had the jihadi war in Chechnya. Sponsored and staffed at high levels by Saudis and these jihadis were not just “nationalists”, they wanted to set up a Caliphate stretching from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.
To boil everything down to oil is idiotic. Allowing Daesh to establish a Caliphate controlling Syria and a big chunk of Iraq would be an endless source of destabilization of Russia’s 16 million Muslims and the Central Asian republics that were formerly part of the USSR. These republics had to fight off Wahabbi attempts to seize control as well.
No, it is America that has no business in the Middle East. It has plenty of oil but feels the imperial need to control the supply of Middle Eastern oil to the rest of the world. A nice racket. In the process it is in bed with the corrupt, theocratic regime of Saudi Arabia that is the prime sponsor of jihadis and facilitates their indoctrination and training across the Middle East. America clearly feels safe and secure from any consequences of its brazen support for jihadis. But it sees their value as instruments to destabilize Russia, China and any other country that it can throw them at. America’s leaders need to stop smoking the crack.