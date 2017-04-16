Russia could soon take over a chunk of U.S. oil infrastructure

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Russia may soon take control of American oil and gasoline infrastructure in a deal U.S. lawmakers warn represents a threat to energy security.
Rosneft, Russia’s state-controlled oil company, could end up with a majority stake in Texas-based Citgo after the entity that owns Citgo, Venezuela’s state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, used almost half of Citgo’s shares as collateral for a loan from Rosneft.
In the midst of Venezuela’s ongoing economic crisis, PDVSA is reportedly in danger of defaulting on that loan. That means Rosneft, a company specifically named in U.S. sanctions levied against Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea, is poised to become one of the biggest foreign owners of American oil refining capacity.
Rosneft is headed by Igor Sechin, a powerful crony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is often seen as a proxy for the Kremlin’s energy policies.
PDVSA put up as collateral about 49.9 percent of Citgo shares in exchange for a $1.5 billion loan from Rosneft in December. It had used the other half of Citgo as collateral for a bond deal two months before that. Should PDVSA default on its Russian loan, the Russians could relatively easily end up with a majority stake in Citgo by acquiring more PDVSA bonds on the open market.
While the exact details and time-frame of the Rosneft loan remain murky, PDVSA successfully made $2.2 billion in payments on notes that matured April 12, sending ripples of relief through financial markets.
Still, the possibility of default has set off alarm bells in Congress, where Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin they see Russia’s potential acquisition of Citgo as a threat to the country.
“We are extremely concerned that Rosneft’s control of a major U.S. energy supplier could pose a grave threat to American energy security, impact the flow and price of gasoline for American consumers, and expose critical U.S. infrastructure to security threats,” six senators wrote in a letter to Mnuchin dated April 10. Those senators include Democrat Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Republicans Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.
The senators asked Mnuchin, who also chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the interagency body that investigates the national security implications of foreign investments, to pursue a “thorough, conflict-free, and expedient review” of the deal in the event PDVSA defaults.
“We cannot play Russian roulette with America’s energy infrastructure.”
Another letter sent to Mnuchin and signed by Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Democratic Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey warned that “this situation, if left unchecked, could undermine U.S. national security and energy independence.”
Citgo owns three large U.S. oil refineries in Louisiana, Illinois, and Texas with a combined capacity of almost 749,000 barrels a day, or a bit more than 4 percent of the total U.S. refining capacity of 18.6 million barrels a day. Citgo-branded fuel is available at more than 5,000 locally owned retail gas stations in 29 states. The company also controls pipeline networks and 48 oil product terminals.
Russia, one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of oil and natural gas, has frequently been accused of using its enormous state-controlled energy companies, including Rosneft and natural gas giant Gazprom, as levers of foreign policy. Over the past decade, for example, Russia has repeatedly cut natural gas supplies to neighboring Ukraine in the dead of winter, prompting fears that homes would go unheated and factories would be idled.
Though Moscow has maintained those cuts were related to gas pricing and payments, they also came in the midst of years of diplomatic and, eventually, military conflict between the two countries.
Ellen Wald, a consultant on energy and geopolitics and professor at Jacksonville University in Florida, said that while Putin may seek to use his country’s energy assets to pursue policy goals, Rosneft would have limited opportunities to use Citgo to disrupt the flow of U.S. energy.
“I don’t see there would be very much they could actually do with control of Citgo,” she said. “They could potentially shut down the refineries, and that would definitely cause a rise in gasoline prices. But other refineries would eventually pick up the slack. Rosneft would lose a lot of money, and other companies would make money. That would be bad for business.”
Energy security has been a key concern of U.S. policymakers ever since the 1973 oil crisis, when a group of Arab oil-producing countries declared an embargo against the United States in response to U.S. support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War.
“The risk to our national security and our economy is not one I’m willing to take,” Menendez said at a press conference Monday. “We cannot play Russian roulette with America’s energy infrastructure.”
Kenz300 on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 9:39 am
The sooner we end our reliance on fossil fuels the better.
paulo1 on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:03 am
Might as well, they already run the political process and dialogue.
Boat on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:26 am
Sun micro grid solutions is building a fleet of storage units in California. Sign of the times using technology to level peak electricity use.
GregT on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:54 am
“Sun micro grid solutions is building a fleet of storage units in California.”
24 office buildings Boat. Backed up with Tesla batteries. Big woop. Besides, California has far more serious predicaments other than electricity storage.
GregT on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 11:12 am
California’s ‘Renewable’ Energy Grid on Verge of Crisis
“California claims to be reducing the “state’s greenhouse gas emissions,” but about 80 percent of California’s rapidly rising electrical imports come from fossil-fuel power plants, “six percent from coal-fired plants”, and up to 14 percent from nuclear.
With Gov. Brown’s RPS demanding rapid increases in solar and wind power generation, California’s electric grid is on a crash course to exceed its ability to import enough “excess” dispatchable power from other states.”
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2016/10/01/californias-renewable-energy-grid-on-verge-of-crisis/
rockman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 11:28 am
“The risk to our national security and our economy is not one I’m willing to take,” Menendez said at a press conference Monday.” The most worrisome aspects of this statement IMHO: he is really sincere and thus very ignorant of the system or he realizes he’s just delivering propaganda BS to excite the public over a nonexistent danger.
bobinget on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 12:02 pm
BOTH Russia and China will soon largely CONTROL
North American oil pricing.
The key to that control lies with Venezuela.
China can halt oil shipments to the US anytime it chooses. At this time China needs to keep oil pricing low as it continues to pressure both public oil companies and nationalized production. Oil prices, at least in North America, are based on how much inventory is currently available.
(patience, I know you know that)
Thanks to North America’s transparency we have the only nation offering this service.
If Venezuela continues to ship almost a million barrels
weekly, China is not receiving its own agreed on allotments. China may be down with that as it stabilizes prices (around ($52). Venezuela is also in hock to Russia. Russia, an oil exporter, is suffering from oil prices this low. (economy in third year of strong downturn)
So, we have Venezuela and Russia desperate for higher prices while China puts the squeeze on producers.
China learned plenty dealing with Wal-Mart.
WMT learned long ago they could force companies to sell their products at the lowest possible mark-ups.
WMT can monopolize a medium size company’s entire production. As time goes on threaten to stop buying unless prices at cut not just to the bone but beneath.
Soon, WMT gets yet another ‘Equate’ house brand.
China controls Venezuela’s oil sales.
Repeat..
China controls what Venezuelan oil goes where.
How this shakes out with Russia and China is a guess.
WHEN China gains control of all of Nigerian, Ecuadorian, Angola’s, percentage of North American production China can then and only then create ‘shortages’ driving prices higher for non Chinese clients.
As we know, who controls oil pricing controls economies.
Bob Inget
bobinget on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 12:10 pm
Correction: I intended to write; China can withhold
“Venezuelan” oil shipments.. not all shipments.
rockman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 2:36 pm
Bob – China, Russia and anyone else has always been free to get between the US refineries and any of our oil sources. Who owns Citco isn’t relevant. OTOH given the US exports the refinery products made from about 4.8 million bbls of oil per day that’s about half of our imports we don’t need to supply US consumers. Might really piss off the Mexicans, Canadians and Japanese since they are the largest importers from the US. And quit a few other countries since the US is the largest exporter of refinery products on the planet.
Davy on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 3:30 pm
Rock, bob has a China fixation.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 4:36 pm
Your fossil fuel overlords are trans-national profiteers and are loyal to no country. They just use your primitive tribal/patriotic emotions to play you. If they could swing it there would be no borders, but since there are it seems wearing a national flag lapel pin and telling you how “special” you are is all the strokes it takes to keep stringing you along and paying for their military protection and security state services – AKA your own enslavement. If you’re lucky and continue to remain quiet and on your knees you may still receive some more “trickle down”.
makati1 on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 5:51 pm
Ap, the “trickle down” has always had a foul smell and a yellowish color. The trans nationals are working to erase borders and make the planet one big slave plantation and we are the slaves.
A few here still wave that bloody rags with the stars and stripes like it actually meant something. It does. Ancient history. Now it should be blood red and money green stripes with the corporate logos for stars. The aircraft carriers should have names like Exxon, Chevron, Pfizer, Apple, Microsoft, Kraft, etc. The money god rules.