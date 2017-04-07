Roubini Says Syria Strike Has ‘Wag the Dog’ Element
Nouriel Roubini, chief economist at Roubini Global Economics, comes to us from the Ambrosetti Workshop in Cernobbio, Italy and discusses geopolitical ramifications of U.S. military strikes on Syria. He speaks with Tom Keene and Guy Johnson on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”
Anonymouse on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 6:37 pm
Nouriel Roubini was born in Istanbul, Turkey, to Iranian Jewish parents.[2] When he was an infant, his family lived briefly in Iran and Israel. From 1962 to 1983 he resided in Italy, especially in Milan, where he attended the local Jewish school and then the Bocconi University, earning a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics. He received his Ph.D. in international economics from Harvard University in 1988, where his adviser was Jeffrey Sachs.[2] He is a U.S. citizen and speaks English, Persian, Italian, Hebrew, and conversational French.
Oh, and he considers Jeffery Sachs one of his role models.
Nuff said…
Plantagenet on Fri, 7th Apr 2017 11:52 pm
Roubini thinks Trump bombing Syria to put on a show for Chinese Premier Xi and to distract from the problems facing his domestic agenda.
I think Roubini is giving Trump too much credit—I think it was an impulsive decision rather than part of a planned and well thought out wag-the-dog political strategy.
joe on Sat, 8th Apr 2017 12:32 am
There was little impulsivity about it. They informed Russia and no doubt Assad knew what was coming, this is no suprise attack. Russia has an advanced air defence network in syria which it agreed not to use against the US as long as the US kept them informed, essentially the Russians giving permission to allow US activities. That deal is over.
So who benfits? Asaads life just got allot harder cause of the risk of war between US and Russia. Sunni Jihadis just had their prayers answered and neo-cons working for Saudi/Israel (Hillary Killton and John Mc Cain) just had their prayers answered.
This war just got extended by 10 years!