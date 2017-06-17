PetroDollar System In Trouble As Saudi Arabia Continues To Liquidate Foreign Exchange Reserves

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The U.S. PetroDollar system is in serious trouble as the Middle East’s largest oil producer continues to suffer as the low oil price devastates its financial bottom line. Saudi Arabia, the key player in the PetroDollar system, continues to liquidate its foreign exchange reserves as the current price of oil is not covering the cost to produce oil as well as finance its national budget.
The PetroDollar system was started in the early 1970’s, after Nixon dropped the Gold-Dollar peg, by exchanging Saudi Oil for U.S. Dollars. The agreement was for the Saudi’s only to take U.S. Dollars for their oil and reinvest the surpluses in U.S. Treasuries. Thus, this allowed the U.S. Empire to continue for another 46 years, as it ran up its ENERGY CREDIT CARD.
And run up its Energy Credit Card it most certainly did. According to the most recent statistics, the total cumulative U.S. Trade Deficit since 1971, is approximately $10.5 trillion. Now, considering the amount of U.S. net oil imports since 1971, I calculated that a little less than half of that $10.5 trillion cumulative trade deficit was for oil. So, that is one heck of a large ENERGY CREDIT CARD BALANCE.
Regardless… the PetroDollar system works when an oil exporting country has a “SURPLUS” to reinvest into U.S. Treasuries. And this is exactly what Saudi Arabia has done up until 2014, when it was forced to liquidate its foreign exchange reserves (mostly U.S. Treasuries) when the price of oil fell below $100:
So, as the price of oil continued to decline from the mid 2014 to the latter part of 2016, Saudi Arabia sold off 27% of its foreign exchange reserves. However, as the oil price recovered at the end of 2016 and into 2017, this wasn’t enough to curtail the continued selling of Saudi’s foreign exchange reserves. The Kingdom liquidated another $36 billion of its foreign exchange reserves in 2017:
According to the Zerohedge article, Economists Puzzled By Unexpected Plunge In Saudi Foreign Exchange Reserves:
The stabilization of oil prices in the $50-60/bbl range was meant to have one particular, material impact on Saudi finances: it was expected to stem the accelerating bleeding of Saudi Arabian reserves. However, according to the latest data from Saudi Arabia’s central bank, aka the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, that has not happened and net foreign assets inexplicably tumbled below $500 billion in April for the first time since 2011 even after accounting for the $9 billion raised from the Kingdom’s first international sale of Islamic bonds.
….. Whatever the reason, one thing is becoming clear: if Saudi Arabia is unable to stem the reserve bleeding with oil in the critical $50-60 zone, any further declines in oil would have dire consequences on Saudi government finances. In fact, according to a presentation by Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie, despite the extension of the OPEC oil production cut, the market will be unable to absorb growth in shale production and returning volumes from OPEC producers after cuts until the second half of 2018. Specifically, the oil consultancy warns that due to seasonal weakness in Q1 for global oil demand, the market will soften just as cuts are set to expire in March 2018.
The Saudi’s have two serious problems:
That being said, I highly doubt the Saudi’s have the 266 billion barrels of oil reserves stated in the new 2016 BP Statistical Review. The Saudi’s produce about 4.5 billion barrels of total oil liquids per year. Thus, their reserves should last them nearly 60 years.
Now… why on earth would Saudi Arabia sell a percentage of its oil reserves if it has 60 more years of oil production in the future???? Something just doesn’t pass the smell test. Is it worried about lower oil prices, or maybe it may not have all the reserves that it states?
Either way… it is quite interesting that Saudi Arabia continued to liquidate its foreign exchange reserves in April even though the price of oil was above $53 for the majority of the month. I believe the Kingdom of Saud is in BIG TROUBLE. That is why they are trying to sell an IPO to raise much needed funds.
As Saudi Arabia continues to liquidate more of its foreign exchange reserves, it means serious trouble for the PetroDollar system. Again… without “SURPLUS” funds, the Saudi’s can’t purchase U.S. Treasuries. Actually, for the past three years, Saudi Arabia has been selling a lot of its U.S. Treasuries (foreign exchange reserves) to supplement the shortfall in oil revenues.
If the oil price continues to trend lower, and I believe it will, Saudi Arabia and the PetroDollar system will be in more trouble. The collapse of the PetroDollar system would mean the end of the U.S. Dollar supremacy and with it, the end of gold market intervention.
onlooker on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 11:33 am
The real problem is not petrodollar or reserve or Economics. It is too many people on the planet. Too many people with unrealistic materialism expectations and a faltering web of life and the change in habitat ushered in by climate change and worsening environmental trends
Midnight Oil on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 12:06 pm
What goes around comes around…
Maybe Trump can give the KSA some more weapons
Like in person with the US Fleet and a division or two of Marines…
What is OUR OIL doing under YOUR SAND..
This ain’t going to end well…
War drums are beating louder all the time…
bobinget on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 12:27 pm
MNO
(correction) WE are Selling weapons to all sides.
MASTERMIND on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 12:29 pm
Apneaman on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 1:01 pm
Irrefutable Evidence as opposed to refutable evidence?
Once evidence is irrefutable it transforms and is called proof.
Outcast_Searcher on Sat, 17th Jun 2017 1:37 pm
I have no problem with the article overall. I question the timing of the Saudi sale of some of its oil rights, and the reserve status of much of OPEC, given how opaque and non-credible many of their “disclosures” on reserves are.
My problem is with the idea that for the US, the petro-dollar has significant (if ANY) impact in the modern world.
There is a gigantic, well regulated, foreign currency exchange system, with the modern safeguards like a trading clearinghouse, etc.
In such a world, there is NO need to hold ANY net dollar reserves (in reality) to buy and sell oil. Any such dollar requirements can be easily and fully hedged via the foreign currency exchange markets. (Don’t like dollars, hold whatever major currencies you prefer, instead, and exchange that mix as often as you want).
I think this idea that the petrodollar props up the US dollar is now a complete myth.
Wjat was a meaningful advantage in, say, the computer and trading technology of the 70’s is for all practical purposes, a non-issue in the day of HFT being commonplace.
In fact, I’ll go a step further and say I think this is an example of an economic non-issue that doomers like to trot out as something to worry a lot about, because they believe it makes the threat of short term economic doom more palpable. (But in fact, it makes their economic prognostications less credible in general).