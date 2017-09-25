Peak Iran: ‘One of the most underappreciated geopolitical risks in the oil market’

As RBC’s head of commodity strategy in New York, Ms. Croft is closely monitoring the mounting tensions to determine what they could mean for the Iranian nuclear agreement, and, thus, crude supply and prices.

And warning about the “precarious” nature of it all.

She was referring in a recent report to President Donald Trump’s comments on the multination deal, which allows for an easing of sanctions amid nuclear restrictions on Iran.

“President Trump’s speech at the UN [last] week, as well statements by senior administration officials, underscored just how precarious U.S. participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) really is, as well as the strong possibility that the White House will opt to decertify Iran next month,” Ms. Croft said.

Mr. Trump has to certify to Congress, every three months, that Iran is meeting its commitments under the nuclear agreement, and the next chance to do that is in mid-October.

And while the world has been glued to America vs. North Korea, troubles are escalating here, too.

Mr. Trump warned about Iran’s missile capacity in his UN speech last week, prompting a response from the Iranians to, basically, screw off.

Then, over the weekend, Iran announced it had tested a medium-range Khorramshahr missile, defying Mr. Trump with a weapon that boasts a range of 2,000 kilometres and the ability to carry many warheads.

The test was broadcast on state TV, and the U.S. president responded with this tweet: “Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!”

“Trump administration officials have demanded enhanced international inspections of Iranian facilities – including military sites – as another key precondition for remaining in the JCPOA,” Ms. Croft noted.

“We also contend that such a request will also be dead on arrival in Tehran,” she added in her report, before the latest missile test.

“In the event that Trump opts to decertify Iran, a debate will commence in Congress on whether to reinstate sanctions that prohibit investment in the Iranian upstream sector and call for consuming countries to make significant reductions in Iranian crude oil imports every six months.”

In its latest outlook, Société Générale also warned of this risk, though the road to sanctions is unclear.

“In a low-probability but high-impact scenario, the U.S. could unilaterally reimpose banking and financial sanctions on Iran; this could quickly remove a large volume of crude (of the order of 1 million barrels a day or more) from the markets and provide $5 of upside for crude prices; however, the upside would be limited by high commercial crude stocks and also by quick increases in replacement sour crude from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries,” said Mike Wittner, Société Générale’s global head of oil research.

Mr. Trump is obviously leaning toward, and certainly sending signals that, he’ll shoot down Iran in mid-October.

“It appears increasingly likely that Trump will not certify,” Mr. Wittier said, pointing out that that wouldn’t kill the agreement.

“However, it would pass the issue to the U.S. Congress and give them the option to re-impose sanctions on Iran,” he added.

“This would be a very big fight. Speaker [Paul] Ryan has said that he supports keeping the nuclear deal in place.”

