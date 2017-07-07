Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Peak Oil is You
Page added on July 7, 2017
Police brutally attacked the #WelcomeToHell anti-capitalist march during the #NoG20 meetings in #Hamburg
10 Comments on "Over 1,000 cops attack anti-capitalist march"
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:05 am
That sentence is insane. Hamburg burning as neobolsheviks burn everything on their way:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sRjonStJv0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qVvVyL5fl0
Live coverage of the destruction:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzEiWvSzQ3A
Next year perhaps Greenland?
For the lefties it is a day out for having fun while destroying property of innocent civilians, backed by the press and (quietly) by the government.
The press calls these hooligans “Autonomen” (“autonomous protestors”) rather than what they really are: violent scumbags.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:16 am
Furniture giant IKEA burning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKBiopWnJ-M
Hubert on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:20 am
Why don’t these idiots hold these meeting on an island? Not that they ever talk about anything important like the world economy coming to an end.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:22 am
sis going to chastite me for this but i think this is a good thing to mobilize the women hating preachers.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:26 am
Next stop: hooliganism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sDeXKrterw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHxQDWliL6s
German police can’t control situation and request help from the rest of the country:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhprYAry0Ec
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9w1vvNlPhw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdvFxS6k_ZM
Giant mistake from Merkel to organise thid XXL photo-opp in the middle of Hamburg.
But “giant mistake” is her middle name.
Comment Donald Trump: “Ich bin ein Hamburger”.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 10:04 am
@clog only way is to fix this shut down alt media/intarweb
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 11:27 am
That’s the best news all day,
The radicals are burning down IKEA
furniture factory.
What a noble service to mankind.
But the video didn’t show any flames.
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:02 pm
IKEA. Most of their shitty furniture ends up as firewood or in a landfill in a few years anyway.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 5:01 pm
Situation in Hamburg fompletely getting out of hand. Leftist ‘idealists’ begin to plunder. Security forces appear at the scene with MACHINE GUNS:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/g20-gipfel-im-newsblog-hunderte-wollen-gipfel-blockieren-a-1155714.html
In the US these leftist sjw are merely loons, in Germany they are outright dangerous.
Strong criticism against Merkel. Her intention was beautiful pictures to promote her chances in the upcoming elections.
Well, she got her pictures allright.lol
Again, this is the real immanent collapse in the entire West, the battle between left and right. Social decay. Not peak oil or climate change.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 6:04 pm
In Hamburg wounded people lying in the streets who can’t be taken care of.
The machine guns story in English:
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/g-20-newsblog-in-english-protests-as-world-leaders-meet-in-hamburg-a-1156308.html
Perhaps little portable concentration camps to put the communists in? It worked fine earlier.
