Oil, Gas Industry Affirms Trump Speech, Job Growth Agenda

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 1, 2017
While the president stuck close to themes of prosperity and defense in his first speech to Congress, energy leaders praised the address for highlighting efficiency and intent to rollback regulations.
“We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job‑crushing regulations: creating a deregulation task force inside of every government agency; imposing a new rule which mandates that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated; and stopping a regulation that threatens the future and livelihoods of our great coal miners,” President Donald Trump said to members of both chambers in a primetime broadcast.
House Natural Resources Chairman Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said it’s refreshing to hear from a president who is willing to work with Congress.
“From infrastructure and regulatory reform to outdated environmental statutes and bureaucratic mission creep, I look forward to working in partnership with this administration and our states on a better way forward for the country,” he said.
As the administration begins to unravel regulations and the incumbent uncertainty, said Randall Luthi, president of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), the energy industry can help.
“Not only does a more robust offshore energy industry mean thousands of potential new jobs and billions in new government revenue, it also means lower manufacturing costs, more consumer savings and more energy security,” he said. “In other words, America’s offshore industry provides a platform for inclusive economic growth and security for all Americans.”
But the nation’s offshore industry needs the federal government to act first. Almost 94 percent of the United States’ offshore resources are off limits to oil and gas development, Luthi noted. Unnecessary regulations impinge on business’ ability to produce resources that are accessible.
“Together, and with policies in place that increase, rather than decrease, access to federal offshore areas, we can strengthen our economy, keep energy affordable for American consumers and further our position as the global energy leader,” he said.
12 Comments on "Oil, Gas Industry Affirms Trump Speech, Job Growth Agenda"
Dooma on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:48 pm
And I thought my little back water of a country had some dubious environmental policies. Looks like the oil industry has struck orange gold this time. If the whole world (bar Israel and the KSA) already thought America was a bit on the nose lately, this is going to make the US as popular as pork chops at a bar mitzvah.
It is too bad that marine life cannot bribe senators. But they will be sorely missed when the next offshore disaster occurs. Not if but WHEN.
May your fish swim in interesting times.
Hubert on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 8:05 pm
Idiot country has lost it’s mind.
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 8:19 pm
Totally agree , Hubert. Totally agree. Insanity rules. The zombies have been let lose. Greed reigns. Waiting for the nuclear-sized crash coming. It will be a doozy!
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:41 pm
Daugherty looks just like Saudi King Salman, sans facial hair, and wearing a wig.
Things that make you go hmmm.
BobInget on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:44 pm
Breaking news:
By Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller March 1 at 9:35 PM
Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.
One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race.
The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself.
(Sessions denied in his confirmation hearing that he EVER had contact with any Russian official)
It really doesn’t matter what they talked about on two occasions.
At the least, Jeff Sessions needs to recuse himself from further investigations.
BobInget on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:55 pm
Once DJT’s taxes are opened it should answer the Russian connection once and for all.
I submit DJT will be struck down by some illness that
won’t permit him to serve……. himself.
Future President Pence may be an arch social conservative but reasonably sane, patriotic and not a congenital lier.
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:02 pm
And the American circus just keep getting better and better. The oily news is a waste of time. Mostly lies. ditto for the political shit. Pence is a liar just like the rest of the politicians. How can you tel when a politician is lying? When he opens his/her mouth.
It is not as if he would be in charge anyway. Trump may be fighting a losing battle, but he is at least trying. And every day he tries, it one day farther from a nuclear war that the Dems want terribly bad. Go Trump! lol
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:16 pm
“The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.”
The Russian people did not vote in Trump, Bob, the American people did. Get over it already.
Truth Has A Liberal Bias on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:38 pm
Hey Greg you fucking retard. The American people did not vote Sessions in. He was appointeted and he had to pass a confirmation hearing in order to be approved. As it turns out he lied to the panel in the hearing. That is perjury. Fuck are you stupid.
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:49 pm
Truth, so a politician lied. What is new about that? Hillary lied every time she opened her mouth for years before the election. She should have been in jail, not running for Prez. Get over it.
GregT on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 1:50 am
Hey Greg you fucking retard. The American people did not vote Sessions in. He was appointeted and he had to pass a confirmation hearing in order to be approved. As it turns out he lied to the panel in the hearing. That is perjury. Fuck are you stupid.”
Sorry to be so insensitive THALB, and I understand completely how fragile your little ego is, but you really need to grow the fuck up.
Midnight Oil on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 2:07 am
The Trump Wall Street Rally, DOW 50,000, Deficit Ceiling 50 TRILLION $$$, Dismantles the SEC, EPA…Let FREEDOM RING LOL