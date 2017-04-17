North Korea warns ‘nuclear war could break out at any moment’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The country’s foreign minister threatened the US with an ‘all out war’ if Trump is reckless enough to use military means’
NORTH Korea has warned “nuclear war could break out at any moment” as the country vowed to test missiles WEEKLY.
The country’s foreign minister threatened the US with an “all out war” if Trump is “reckless enough to use military means” in a terrifying show of force from the hermit state.
Han Song-Ryol said: “We’ll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis.”
Speaking in a press conference from Pyongang, Song-Ryal said it is “crystal clear” Trump is “hell bent” on prompting war with North Korea.
He added: “A nuclear war could break out at any moment on the Korean Peninsula.
Donald Trump has shown he will not stand idly by as North Korea flaunt their military power
“The United States are disturbing the peace and global stability, insisting in a gangster logic.”
It was earlier revealed most of North Korea’s military bases are buried deep underground and in mountains.
Experts says it is the most heavily-fortified country in the world.
Q. Does North Korea have nuclear weapons?
A.It is thought to have fewer than 20 missiles and four warheads. Each has half the explosive power of US ones in Japan in WW2.
Q.What is different now?
A.The North has been testing missiles which could reach the US. China’s foreign minister has said “conflict could break out at any time”.
Q. Could they really reach Western targets?
A.Not now. But they may have the tech in two or three years.
Q. Could Kim use subs to strike against Britain?
A.A submarine missile launch in 2015 was a flop. Korea’s noisy, diesel subs would also be spotted too easily.
Q. Is the North likely to launch a nuclear attack?
A.No since most experts believe it wouldn’t survive a revenge strike by the more powerful US.
Q. What happens next?
A.National security advisor Lt Gen HR McMaster yesterday said the US and China are working on a range of options on North Korea.
His comments were the first confirmation the powers are working together. The US could make a pre-emptive strike on North missiles.
A huge base used to enrich the uranium for nuclear warheads was first spotted last year.
It had been disguised as an aircraft parts factory inside a mountain next to Panghyon air base.
Dr James Hoare, who worked at the British embassy in Pyongyang, said: “Since the Korean War the North are masters at putting things underground.
“You may know what is on the surface, and you may have suspicions about other places, but there is no guarantee any strike at its nuclear facilities would take it all out. Then you run the danger of provoking them without disarming them.”
Sissyfuss on Mon, 17th Apr 2017 3:13 pm
I’m sure the MIC gets a boner every time Kim Sum Bum gets a haircut or gains another 10 lbs.
Apneaman on Mon, 17th Apr 2017 3:52 pm
Get the family to gather around the computer and play NUKE MAP for your city.
https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/
It’s fun fer da hole family
makati1 on Mon, 17th Apr 2017 5:36 pm
The Sun is more Western propaganda. Other sources say that N.Korea CAN hit the U$ base at Guam, All of the U$ bases in Japan and S.Korea with nukes. He has the ability to take out Seoul and Tokyo. He may not be able to hit the continental U$, but he could destroy the U$ economy. He has enough conventional weapons to destroy S.Korea.
All this would happen before the U$ could stop it. The tomahawk fiasco in Syria proved that U$ systems are not very good and that evaluation is being generous. The U$ has less than 100,000 troops in S.Korea and Japan. N. Korea has 1,000,000+. 10:1 NOT good odds. N.Korea has nothing to lose, so why not?
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 17th Apr 2017 6:52 pm
blow up the fat kid