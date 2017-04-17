North Korea warns ‘nuclear war could break out at any moment’

The country’s foreign minister threatened the US with an ‘all out war’ if Trump is reckless enough to use military means’

NORTH Korea has warned “nuclear war could break out at any moment” as the country vowed to test missiles WEEKLY.

The country’s foreign minister threatened the US with an “all out war” if Trump is “reckless enough to use military means” in a terrifying show of force from the hermit state.

Reuters 2 North Korea has said ‘nuclear war could break out at any moment’

AP:Associated Press 2 North Korea’s military arsenal was paraded through Pyongyang in a military show of strength

2 The blast radius of the missiles and their nuclear capability

North Korea’s terrifying new missile has ‘wonky nosecone’ in parade footage

Han Song-Ryol said: “We’ll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis.”

Speaking in a press conference from Pyongang, Song-Ryal said it is “crystal clear” Trump is “hell bent” on prompting war with North Korea.

He added: “A nuclear war could break out at any moment on the Korean Peninsula.

“The United States are disturbing the peace and global stability, insisting in a gangster logic.”

It was earlier revealed most of North Korea’s military bases are buried deep underground and in mountains.

Experts says it is the most heavily-fortified country in the world.

‘New weapons’ displayed during military parade in North Korea to celebrate Kim Il Sung

Just how big is North Korean threat? Q. Does North Korea have nuclear weapons? A.It is thought to have fewer than 20 missiles and four warheads. Each has half the explosive power of US ones in Japan in WW2. Q.What is different now? A.The North has been testing missiles which could reach the US. China’s foreign minister has said “conflict could break out at any time”. Q. Could they really reach Western targets? A.Not now. But they may have the tech in two or three years. Q. Could Kim use subs to strike against Britain? A.A submarine missile launch in 2015 was a flop. Korea’s noisy, diesel subs would also be spotted too easily. Q. Is the North likely to launch a nuclear attack? A.No since most experts believe it wouldn’t survive a revenge strike by the more powerful US. Q. What happens next? A.National security advisor Lt Gen HR McMaster yesterday said the US and China are working on a range of options on North Korea. His comments were the first confirmation the powers are working together. The US could make a pre-emptive strike on North missiles.

A huge base used to enrich the uranium for nuclear warheads was first spotted last year.

It had been disguised as an aircraft parts factory inside a mountain next to Panghyon air base.

Dr James Hoare, who worked at the British embassy in Pyongyang, said: “Since the Korean War the North are masters at putting things underground.

“You may know what is on the surface, and you may have suspicions about other places, but there is no guarantee any strike at its nuclear facilities would take it all out. Then you run the danger of provoking them without disarming them.”

