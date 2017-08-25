North Korea Fires Multiple Missles Into East Sea

North Korea launched what are believed to be several short-range ballistic missiles Saturday into the East Sea, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the “unidentified projectiles” were fired from Gangwon Province at around 6:49 a.m.

The suspected-missiles came down into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan after traveling a distance of roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles).

infowars