Page added on August 25, 2017
North Korea launched what are believed to be several short-range ballistic missiles Saturday into the East Sea, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports.
According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the “unidentified projectiles” were fired from Gangwon Province at around 6:49 a.m.
The suspected-missiles came down into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan after traveling a distance of roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles).
2 Comments on "North Korea Fires Multiple Missles Into East Sea"
Makati1 on Fri, 25th Aug 2017 6:46 pm
N.Korea knows that only nukes can keep the big bad terrorist US away. And China and Russia don’t want an American base in N.Korea. Where are we on the nuclear clock? Seconds to midnight?
Shortend on Fri, 25th Aug 2017 9:29 pm
Loops, Just kidding, Guys, hope you in America can take a joke.