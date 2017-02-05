NOAA Whistleblower Claims World Leaders Fooled By Fake Global Warming Data

Dr John Bates’ disclosures about the manipulation of data behind the so-called ‘Pausebuster‘ paper is the biggest scientific scandal since ‘Climategate’ in 2009 when, as Britain’s Daily Mail reported, thousands of leaked emails revealed scientists were trying to block access to data, and using a ‘trick’ to conceal embarrassing flaws in their claims about global warming.
Britain’s Mail on Sunday today revealed astonishing evidence that the organisation that is the world’s leading source of climate data rushed to publish a landmark paper that exaggerated global warming and was timed to influence the historic Paris Agreement on climate change.
A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015.
The report claimed that the ‘pause’ or ‘slowdown’ in global warming in the period since 1998 – revealed by UN scientists in 2013 – never existed, and that world temperatures had been rising faster than scientists expected. Launched by NOAA with a public relations fanfare, it was splashed across the world’s media, and cited repeatedly by politicians and policy makers.
But the whistleblower, Dr John Bates, a top NOAA scientist with an impeccable reputation, has shown The Mail on Sunday irrefutable evidence that the paper was based on misleading, ‘unverified’ data.
It was never subjected to NOAA’s rigorous internal evaluation process – which Dr Bates devised.
His vehement objections to the publication of the faulty data were overridden by his NOAA superiors in what he describes as a ‘blatant attempt to intensify the impact’ of what became known as the Pausebuster paper.
In an exclusive interview, Dr Bates accused the lead author of the paper, Thomas Karl, who was until last year director of the NOAA section that produces climate data – the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) – of ‘insisting on decisions and scientific choices that maximised warming and minimised documentation… in an effort to discredit the notion of a global warming pause, rushed so that he could time publication to influence national and international deliberations on climate policy’.
The scandal has disturbing echoes of the ‘Climategate’ affair which broke shortly before the UN climate summit in 2009, when the leak of thousands of emails between climate scientists suggested they had manipulated and hidden data. Some were British experts at the influential Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia.
His disclosures are likely to stiffen President Trump’s determination to enact his pledges to reverse his predecessor’s ‘green’ policies, and to withdraw from the Paris deal – so triggering an intense political row.
As The Mail continues, whatever takes its place, said Dr Bates, “there needs to be a fundamental change to the way NOAA deals with data so that people can check and validate scientific results. I’m hoping that this will be a wake-up call to the climate science community – a signal that we have to put in place processes to make sure this kind of crap doesn’t happen again.
“I want to address the systemic problems. I don’t care whether modifications to the datasets make temperatures go up or down. But I want the observations to speak for themselves, and for that, there needs to be a new emphasis that ethical standards must be maintained.”
He said he decided to speak out after seeing reports in papers including the Washington Post and Forbes magazine claiming that scientists feared the Trump administration would fail to maintain and preserve NOAA’s climate records.
Dr Bates said: “How ironic it is that there is now this idea that Trump is going to trash climate data, when key decisions were earlier taken by someone whose responsibility it was to maintain its integrity – and failed.”
NOAA not only failed, but it effectively mounted a cover-up when challenged over its data.
After the paper was published, the US House of Representatives Science Committee launched an inquiry into its Pausebuster claims. NOAA refused to comply with subpoenas demanding internal emails from the committee chairman, the Texas Republican Lamar Smith, and falsely claimed that no one had raised concerns about the paper internally.
Last night Mr Smith thanked Dr Bates “for courageously stepping forward to tell the truth about NOAA’s senior officials playing fast and loose with the data in order to meet a politically predetermined conclusion”.
He added: “The Karl study used flawed data, was rushed to publication in an effort to support the President’s climate change agenda, and ignored NOAA’s own standards for scientific study.”
Professor Curry, now the president of the Climate Forecast Applications Network, said last night: ‘Large adjustments to the raw data, and substantial changes in successive dataset versions, imply substantial uncertainties.’
It was time, she said, that politicians and policymakers took these uncertainties on board.
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 4:02 pm
First peak oil, now this.
Are we to be spared nothing?
onlooker on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 4:18 pm
Yeah, right that is why we are seeing with our own eyes the Arctic sea ice disappearing and cruises now into previously inaccessible areas. Do they think we are dumb. We seem to have here a war of propaganda against the truth. Yes, Cloggie keep dreaming that this is all a conspiracy to scare people to thinking the world is doomed. So comforting to live in delusion until its not.
GregT on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 4:19 pm
“First peak oil, now this.”
“Are we to be spared nothing?”
Some people still believe that the Earth isn’t flat Cloggie.
NASA whistle blower says the earth is flat: wikileaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwWTHYSPi2Q
Midnight Oil on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 4:29 pm
Another manufactured “scandal” created to falsely discredit the body of scientific research and evidence that clearly has pointed the absolute requirement of eliminating carbon emissions from our way of life.
Thank whoever they may go bankrupt trying to keep the madness going.
freak on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 4:57 pm
Where the global warming involves a conspiracy, or a conspiracy to cover up the the truth, there will invariably be a disinformation campaign launched against those seeking to uncover and expose the truth and/or the conspiracy. There are specific tactics which disinfo artists tend to apply, and common traits of a professional disinfo artist with a vested motive. People can be bought, threatened, or blackmailed into providing disinformation, so even “good guys” can be suspect in many cases.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false” William Casey, CIA director from the first staff meeting in 1981.
Keith McClary on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 5:06 pm
https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-mail-sundays-astonishing-evidence-global-temperature-rise
Kevin Cobley on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 5:59 pm
Bates is a known fraud, has been for decades.
Apneaman on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 6:54 pm
As soon as I saw David Rose I knew it would be bullshit.
Mail on Sunday launches the first salvo in the latest war against climate scientists
David Rose penned an attack described by expert as “so wrong it’s hard to know where to start”
“The author of the recent attack piece, David Rose in the UK, has a history of denying the well-established science of climate change. He has a long history of making incorrect climate change statements. In the attack, Mr. Rose claims that scientists used misleading data in a recent (2015) paper that studied the rate of temperature change across the globe. He reportedly obtained information from someone who works at NOAA to imply that internal review procedures were not followed as the paper was prepared for publication. What Mr. Rose omitted however, is incredibly telling and he does a disservice to his readers.
First, he neglects to mention that the work from the 2015 paper authored by Dr. Thomas Karl and others at NOAA has already been independently verified by other researchers.
The second thing Rose neglects to mention is that his story’s source was never involved any part of the work. According to a colleague of the authors Peter Thorne, this source:
never participated in any of the numerous technical meetings on the land or marine data I have participated in at NOAA NCEI either in person or remotely. This shows in his reputed (I am taking the journalist at their word that these are directly attributable quotes) misrepresentation of the processes that actually occurred. In some cases these misrepresentations are publically verifiable.
Mr. Rose further neglects to mention that Dr. Karl was not involved in the development of the critical sea surface temperature data that was used in the study. That information was already published before the Karl paper appeared.
The attack piece also claims that the scientists discarded high-quality temperature measurements in favor of low quality data. This claim is demonstrably false, as described here and here.
The lengths to which Mr. Rose goes in his attack are disheartening and dishonest. He includes a graph that appears to show two temperature results that disagree. When they are replotted correctly, as temperature anomalies with correct baselines, the discrepancy disappears. This finding shows that the NOAA results from 2015 actually agree extremely well with data from other institutions.”
But it gets even worse for Rose. Temperature measurement expert Zeke Hausfather, who was the lead author on a study that verified the temperature data, wrote a very quick response to his article. He provided this comparison, which includes data from five different scientific groups. They are all in strong agreement.
So Mr. Rose and the climate-change denialists will have to work a bit harder next time. The real story here is that the denial industry has lost the battle on the science. There are no reputable scientists who discount the enormous human influence on our Earth’s climate. Because they have lost that battle, they are manufacturing doubt about the science. They are making misleading claims and attacking scientists with intimidating tactics. This is a playbook that has been used for years. It should alarm everyone that excellent researchers like Dr. Thomas Karl from NOAA can be attacked for just telling us what the data says.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2017/feb/05/mail-on-sunday-launches-the-first-salvo-in-the-latest-war-against-climate-scientists
John Kintree on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 6:57 pm
The scandal of Climategate in 2009 was that global warming deniers tried to discredit the climate scientists by using evidence that did not hold up after more careful scrutiny. The global warming deniers tried to manufacture a scandal.
Apneaman on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 6:59 pm
David Rose’s Misinformation Legacy from WMD to Climate Change
“If you’re interested in how misinformation makes its way into the public dialogue on important issues like war in the Middle East or climate change, then you should get to know David Rose, a “special investigations writer” for the UK’s ultra-conservative Mail on Sunday tabloid.”
https://www.desmogblog.com/2013/09/17/david-rose-s-misinformation-legacy-weapons-mass-destruction-climate-change
Apneaman on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:02 pm
Like all deniers Rose is a liar and cocksucker.
David Rose
“David Rose is a British journalist who by his own admission served as a conduit for intelligence disinformation[1] on both sides of the Atlantic. Three of his stories, based on alarmist testimony from INC defectors and asserting an Iraq-al-Qaida link, played a key role in selling the Iraq war.
Rose has also repeatedly written articles misquoting scientists on climate change.”
http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/David_Rose
Apneaman on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:11 pm
Article by David Rose in which he admits and brags about lying to the public for British intelligence.
UK 27 SEPTEMBER 2007
Spies and their lies
British intelligence has long used clandestine “deniable briefings” to release information real and
BY DAVID ROSE
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/2007/09/mi6-mi5-intelligence-briefings
Mark ziegler on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:18 pm
I would like to see those leaked emails. Who has them? Cough em up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hC3VTgIPoGU
Apneaman on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:26 pm
2010
Rosegate: David Rose caught misrepresenting another scientist
http://scienceblogs.com/deltoid/2010/01/30/rosegate-david-rose-caught-mis/
Rosegate scandal still growing: David Rose admits that he has no credibility
http://scienceblogs.com/deltoid/2010/01/29/rosegate-scandal-still-growing/
Credibility? Denier losers don’t care about credibility. They want to hear a story that confirms their tribal beliefs. The truth is what the group leaders tell them. If the chief says it’s a hoax then it’s a hoax.
shortonoil on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:36 pm
There is a lot of reasons why it could be true, and a lot why it isn’t. The odds look to be about 50/50. Trying to sneak up on to the truth is like trying to sneak up on a coot. One second its there, and the next second its gone!
Midnight Oil on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 7:44 pm
The thing is the manner it is played up to the general public! The Fossil Fuel machine will flood (pun intended) of false need items in the media outlets ad Guilty as Charged!
That will stick in the average citizens impression.
Climategate was an outright sham.
Cherry pick, edit and paste together outtakes of emails to put those scientists in the worst possible light.
This is the same song and dance.
As I stated before the ONLY comfort I have is we are in the same boat together. The may have life preservers on, but that won’t keep that scum and their offspring afloat very long.
Davy on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 8:20 pm
It’s going to be 65 degrees here on the farm tomorrow. It should be in the 20’s. This is different than in the past. If it was occasional but it is routine now to have “not” normal. I can see it, I don’t need to read about it.
GregT on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 8:33 pm
We received about 45cm (20″) of snow here in the past 48 hours, and it’s still coming down. I hear that parts of the Fraser Valley got close to 3 feet.
Much of the snow that we received at the beginning of December is still on the ground. Not even close to normal for around these parts.
makati1 on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 8:56 pm
Sunny and 85F here today, as usual. It’s nice to live where ice and snow are only dreams, but not like the deserts of the world. ^_^
energy investor on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 10:22 pm
An interesting range of rude ad homs? Why so upset?
I am firmly on the fence. This issue will shake out one way or another as either true or false as a guy has put his reputation on the line.
Of course the geologists claim to have real and irrefutable evidence that 120,000+ years ago when the inter-glacial period was significantly warmer than today’s and the sea level was higher, our species was not discharging any significant GGs.
So the presumption that ending use of fossil fuels will cause the global temperature to drop and sea level to fall seems just a big leap of faith to me.
I remain to be convinced one way or another.
energy investor on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 10:33 pm
BTW, before I responded, I took the trouble to read the full article. Not sure anyone else did?
DerHundistlos on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 11:11 pm
@ Peak Oil News
WHY would you post this garbage from a known fraudster? Are you now buying into the “alternative facts” meme? Or was this posted as click bait? Man, this is a low for this site of unprecedented proportions.
GregT on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 11:12 pm
In other news from The Daily Mail
Transexual killer who was moved from a male to a female jail to await sex-change surgery is moved back after having sex with her fellow inmates
A plague on soppy townies who treat these vicious vermin like pets: ROSS CLARK asks why people weep over foxes while showing utter contempt for the humans they attack
Woman reveals how she was held hostage when she was PREGNANT by a grenade-wielding illegal immigrant she had met online who raped her in a violent 15-hour ordeal
Chloe Khan reveals a tantalizing glimpse of underboob as she shamelessly tries to boost Instagram following with VERY steamy snaps
‘We can’t talk too much about nipple clamps…’ Fifty Shades Darker cast ‘warned about using overtly sexual language’
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk
Sounds like a credible source to me.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 11:13 pm
@ energy investor
Thanks for letting us know where you stand. The opinion of an anonymous poster is really going to tip the scales.
GregT on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 11:27 pm
Derhun,
“Thanks for letting us know where you stand.”
Are you saying that ‘energy investor’ wasn’t already a big enough clue?