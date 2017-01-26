No More Presidents

The inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States has unleashed a wave of anger across the country. Faced with the frightening prospect of an authoritarian right wing government, many people have chosen to take their opposition to the streets. In the days surrounding Trump’s inauguration, Washington DC became the scene of continuous disruptions and resistance. On the day after the inauguration, one of the largest international mobilization in recent history took place with an estimated 4.8 million people marching on over 700 cities around the world. These days of action marked a clear rejection of the Trump administration and the global rise of right-wing populism.