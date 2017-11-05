Missile intercepted near Riyadh

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen, after a loud explosion was heard near Riyadh airport on Saturday evening.
The missile was destroyed over the capital and fragments landed in the airport area, officials quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
A TV channel linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen said the missile was fired at the King Khalid International Airport.
The civil aviation authority said that air traffic was not disrupted.
Saudi forces have reported shooting down Houthi missiles in the past , though none has come so close to a major population centre.
“The missile was launched indiscriminately to target the civilian and populated areas,” said Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen.
“Shattered fragments from the intercepted missile landed in an uninhabited area of the airport and there were no injuries.”
Witnesses reported seeing parts of the missile in the airport’s car park, Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported.
Residents in the north of Riyadh said their windows were rattled by a loud blast on Saturday evening that was followed by the roar of low-flying aircraft.
The Houthi-run Saba News in Yemen said the missile had been a Burkan H2.
The rebel group is believed to have access to a stockpile of Scud ballistic missiles and home-grown variants. Saudi forces have previously brought them down with Patriot surface-to-air missiles bought from the US.
The Houthis fired a missile towards Riyadh in May, a day before US President Donald Trump was due to arrive in the city for a visit, but it was shot down 200km (120 miles) from the capital.
Yemen has been devastated by a war between forces loyal to the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and those allied to the Houthi rebel movement.
Saudi Arabia is leading a campaign to defeat the Houthis, and is the biggest power in an international air coalition that has bombed the rebel group since 2015.
On Wednesday a suspected strike by the Saudi-led coalition killed at least 26 people at a hotel and market in northern Yemen, medics and local officials said.
The coalition, which rights groups say has bombed schools, hospitals, markets and residential areas, said it struck a “legitimate military target”.
UN-brokered talks have failed to bring an end to the bloodshed in Yemen, which has claimed more than 8,600 lives and injured nearly 50,000 since the Saudi-led campaign began.
The conflict has also left 20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, created the world’s largest food security emergency, and led to a cholera outbreak that is believed to have affected 884,000 people and caused 2,184 deaths.
5 Comments on "Missile intercepted near Riyadh"
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 7:36 am
Iran has KSA targeted, via its Houthi proxy, not because they are Sunnis, but because they a US ally, well the “house of Saud” is, the KSA population not so much. The KSA junta fears the grassroots Muslim Brotherhood, supported by Qatar. The situation of the KSA regime is precarious indeed. The last remaining US domino in the ME, together with Egypt, that also fell in the hands of the MB briefly, until the Egyptian army intervened, after the nod from Washington.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/19/america-helping-saudi-arabia-bomb-yemen-consequences
Davy on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 7:54 am
Dumb, you don’t understand the ME. You are just broadcasting a message that fits your Eurotard Empire agenda. Your agenda is unable to take into account the intricacies of politics, economics, and religion. IOW, you are a joke parading as an expert and one who should be ignored. Anyone who uses empty links to describe complex issues is suspect as an expert. FRAUD
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 8:13 am
Clogmeister, with all due respect, you don’t understand the ME, sir.
And you do, right? Well then, defeat my analysis. Should be a piece of cake for a Great Thinker like you.
Of course you won’t and instead run with your tail between your legs. As per usual.
Davy on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 8:37 am
Dumb, your understanding of the ME revolves around mixing up facts and complex events to support your simpleton fantasy Future Eurotard Empire. The real facts of the ME don’t matter. One needs to only witness all your empty (dubious) links that just support your personal commentary. FRAUD
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 9:44 am
Clogmeister, sir, your understanding of the ME revolves around mixing up facts and complex events to support your simpleton fantasy Future Eurotard Empire. The real facts of the ME don’t matter.
Davy, the ME mastermind, claims: Iran will be wiped off the map militarily
Cloggie gives a detailed analysis why it would be an extreme bad idea for the US to attack Iran, see:
http://peakoil.com/generalideas/the-economic-end-game-continues/comment-page-1#comment-408794
Davy on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 4:59 am
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Nov 2017 6:15 am
As always, Davy runs from a real debate, the intellectual lightweight that he is.
Let alone the morality of it all, why the US should even have the right to do such a thing.
But for most Americans, like Davy and boat and supertard, these considerations are null and void. We are exceptionalist and that is sufficient ground to attack.
Sound friendly advice: this is not 1941 where you could outsource the heavy lifting to the USSR. Now you are completely on your own and that should scare you.