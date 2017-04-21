Many Poor Venezuelans Are Too Hungry to Join Antigovernment Protests

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
President Nicolás Maduro has lost support among the legions of poor Venezuelans that once backed the late Hugo Chávez, but they have largely shown little interest in joining the opposition-led protests that have convulsed the country the past three weeks.
Many of the impoverished residents of the vast slums that ring Caracas and other major cities are angry about a collapsing economy and food shortages. But Venezuela’s political unrest remains mostly confined to middle-class enclaves, underscoring the struggle the opposition here faces in trying to unseat an increasingly authoritarian government.
“All I have is hunger—I don’t care if the people protest or not,” said laborer Alfonzo Molero in a slum in Venezuela’s second-largest city, Maracaibo. “With what strength will I protest if my stomach is empty since yesterday?”
Until the slums rise up, Mr. Maduro will likely hang on, analysts say.
onlooker on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 12:55 pm
So sad! A view into the future Damn!
dave thompson on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 1:00 pm
Yes try not eating on a regular basis and find out what happens.
Ghung on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 1:15 pm
Starve the opposition into submission. Probably works as well as The beatings will continue until morale improves!….”
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 1:24 pm
If they don’t have any bread,
they should eat cake.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 2:07 pm
A few meals away from Soylent Green.
Plantagenet on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 3:07 pm
This is a giant step forward in the never ending job of building socialism through totalitarianism. Past totalitarians like Mao and Lenin thought they had to kill millions of people to get them to accept socialism. Maduro has now shown that if you just starve people they will be too weak to protest and will have to accept socialism.
dave thompson on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 4:30 pm
In the US it is socialism for the corporations, big Ag. subsidies, the oil industry, the military complex, the banking system and the list goes on. For the rest of us we fight over the crumbs of capitalism and pay full price. As Sheldon Wolen put it inverted totalitarianism.
onlooker on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 4:54 pm
Hubert on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 6:05 pm
Anonymouse on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 6:22 pm
More garbage ‘journalism’ from the ministry of truthiness-Wall St Urinal division. There are plenty of homeless\street people here in the free-world order to weak to protest against the welfare-capitalist state as well. Im sure the urinal is planning to run a story on the uS’s own homegrown to-weak-to-protest citizens real soon…right urinal?…right?
Oh, thats right, in the USSA, anyone seriously protesting corporate socialism gets met with tear-gas, attack dogs, batons, or maybe gets a free pass to the uS’s for-profiteering prison system. Not only too weak to protest, but too busy coughing up a lung or nursing a concussion or two.
As Dave rightly points out plantytard, you happen to live in one of the most socialist regimes in history. The United Socialist snakes of amurikca. They didnt need much effort to get YOU on-board with socialism did they retard?
Americkan ‘socialists’ got all the bases covered.
-Endless oppression
-A fully militarized police state
-Endless corporate welfare
-An all encompassing surveillance state.
-State-run media broadcasting transparent propaganda and fake news 24/7 for couch-bound morons.
onlooker on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 6:29 pm
And as bad as they made it here in the US, ANON ,they made it or helped to make it worse in other countries
Anonymouse on Fri, 21st Apr 2017 6:44 pm
The uS exports three things to the rest of the world looker.
-Weapons systems that dont work
-GMO pseudo-foods
and demockracy
None of them are very good for your health.