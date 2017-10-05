Maduro Visits Putin, Proposes Global Oil Trade In Rubles, Yuan

Three weeks after the US imposed financial sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to cripple its economy and choke the Maduro regime, which in turn prompted Caracas to announce it would no longer receive or send payments in dollars, and that those who wished to trade Venezuelan crude would have to do so in Chinese Yuan, today during an energy summit held in Moscow, Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro proposed to expand his own personal blockade of the US, by proposing that all oil producing countries discuss creating a currency basket for trading crude and refined products. One which is no longer reliant on the (petro)dollar.
“Developing a new mechanism of controlling the oil market is necessary,” Maduro said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Forum, being held in Moscow this week.
Quoted by RT, Maduro also blamed trade in crude oil paper futures as having an adverse impact on the oil market, which has undermined attempts by OPEC to stabilize prices. To counteract such “speculation”, Maduro proposed an alternative currency basket, one which is based not on the world’s reserve currency but includes the yuan, ruble, and other currencies, and which will mitigate the alleged adverse impact of futures trading.
Maduro’s proposal is merely the latest not so veiled hint at dedolarizing the global financial system by bypassing the petrodollar entirely, and rearranging a new currency basket determined by the world’s biggest oil producer, and largest oil importer.
Of course, Maduro is merely piggybacking on what China may already have in the works: recall that a month ago, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that China is preparing to launch a crude oil futures contract denominated in Chinese yuan and convertible into gold, potentially creating the most important Asian oil benchmark and allowing oil exporters to bypass U.S.-dollar denominated benchmarks by trading in yuan.
Maduro also insisted that Venezuela is dealing with its debt to Russia, currently in the billions, and that Rosneft’s deal with Venezuelan state oil producer PDVSA is “subject to negotiation.” “We fulfill all the obligations to Russia. If we get more favorable terms for restructuring the debt, this will be the result of a deal between the two governments,” said Maduro. It was unclear how Putin felt toward said proposal.
Maduro also complained that US sanctions make it difficult to negotiate the debt issue with American debt holders (something the US is well aware of). In addition to switching to a Yuan-based basket…
… Caracas has been framing a plan to deliver its crude to alternative markets should the White House impose sanctions on trading the country’s oil, Maduro said in response to a question on the possibility of PDVSA’s default. “Venezuela has plans A, B, C, and others. There are other international companies interested in buying oil and refined products. We will create the best terms for them,” he said.
It remains to be seen if a last minute agreement by Russia and China to bailout Venezuela by revoking some or all of the petrodollar’s reserve currency privileges, is in store. Needless to say, such a development would be the biggest shock to the global monetary system since Nixon killed the gold standard.
pointer on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 7:38 am
“Developing a new mechanism of controlling the oil market is necessary”
Cloggie on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 8:00 am
deadlykillerbeaz on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 8:39 am
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 8:55 am
Duncan Idaho on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 9:00 am
When the new heavy oil refinery, being built by the Chinese and ahead of schedule, is finished in 2018 it will probably be game over, and Venezuela’s status as a US client State of the past will forever be gone.
The Worlds largest reserves will be open for business.
eugene on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 9:01 am
The US has controlled the price of oil through manipulation of the dollar much to the detriment of many countries. If this shift away from the dollar occurs, it will have major impact on the value of the dollar which, in turn, will have major impact on our cost of living.
Cloggie on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 9:08 am
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 9:21 am
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 12:42 pm
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:28 pm
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:33 pm
Only if one considers the demise of the petrodollar to be good news. I do not. The implications for North Americans will be dire.
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:37 pm
Think about Deagel.com. Read the disclaimer.
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:41 pm
“Only if one considers the demise of the petrodollar to be good news. I do not. The implications for North Americans will be dire.”
We will be fine grehg. You don’t know what you are talking about anyway. You anti-Americans harp about the petro dollar like it is that special circumstance that is going to bring down the evil empire you all obsess over constantly. Petrodollar is so 20th century. We are in the 21st century of repressed and liquidity managed economies that are interconnected. They are hard wired to a common denominator of debt and frothy debt and equity markets. All major economies depend on each other and they are all exposed to the risks of the others. There is no alternative to this situation except collapse. You can’t see that because you are a flaming anti-American Deagel dot com bum.
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:53 pm
The demise of the petrodollar wil adversely affect Canada as well. Government, policy makers, and business leaders, are increasingly looking Eastward. While that may help, it will not completely mitigate the effects on Canada, from the collapse of the petrodollar. This is very bad news for North Americans in general.
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 1:57 pm
You are a flaming rabid extremist anti-American. You may try to have this aura of respectability but on the inside you are dark and violent. You being a means justifies the end kind of guy finds Deagel dot com sweet. Why sweet, because it allows for population reductions and that reduction is with a high consumption population. Wham/bam, two birds with one stone grehger. You are also an Asiaphile and believe in the noble 3rd world subsistence farmers as the future. You want to save the planet by lowering consumption and give this saved planet to the noble 3rd world'er.
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 2:01 pm
This forum is fuelling your delusions, and your condition will only continue to deteriorate.

Get help.
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 2:33 pm
You are a danger to those around you and a gun nut. That is a bad combination. get help please.
Cloggie on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 2:46 pm
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 2:54 pm
awesome, many of us Americans are for a multipolar world
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 3:00 pm
“7 Independence Movements That Could Destroy The EU”
http://tinyurl.com/y8h5746w
“Catalonia continues to press on with its independence movement, much to the dismay of Spain and the European Union. Catalonia is not the only region in the EU demanding more autonomy or independence. Here are seven regions in the European Union that may seek separation, and cause more fragmentation in an already weakened Europe.”
1. Scotland, Britain
2. Flanders, Belgium
3. Basques, Spain
4. New Caledonia, France
5. Corsica, France
6. Faroe Islands, Denmark
7. Lombardy and Veneto, Italy
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 3:00 pm
“Defying Spanish Defense Ministry’s Civil War Threat, Catalans To Hold Debate Monday”
http://tinyurl.com/y6v6vh5f
“Spanish (and European) stocks surged this afternoon as headlines crossed that Catalan separatists were hoping to ‘stall’ proceedings in hope of negotiating with Madrid. That hopeful headline appears to have been crushed now as Bloomberg reports the Catalan regional parliament intends to meet as planned Monday, defying a suspension by Spain’s Constitutional Court. As Bloomberg reports, Jordi Sanchez, who heads the Catalan National Assembly, said that lawmakers may need to gather in an alternative venue, but that the debate on an illegal referendum on independence from Spain will take place. Sanchez collaborates closely with Regional President Carles Puigdemont and the speaker in the Catalan legislature, Carme Forcadell. He helped organize the vote on Oct. 1. “There will be some formula for the Catalan Parliament to convene and hold its meeting as planned,” Sanchez said in an interview in Barcelona. “There will be a plenary session.”
“Why is this so ominous? Simple, Article 8 of the Spanish Constitution states that Spain’s Armed Forces have the “mission of guaranteeing the sovereignty and independence of Spain, of defending her territorial integrity and constitutional order”. In other words – if the Catalans push for secession, thus breaking the ‘territorial integrity’ of the sovereign state, then Spain can send in the military to ‘fix’ the problem.”
Apneaman on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 3:41 pm
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 3:55 pm
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 5:16 pm
makati1 on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 5:25 pm
The demise of the petrodollar will be the end of America as Americans have known it. No more printing press dollars to spend plundering other countries. No more consuming 25% of the world’s resources. A 3rd world lifestyle for all but the very wealthy. Poverty like has not been seen since the Great Depression. A civil war or even a revolution is possible. We shall see.
If the Saudis start selling oil for gold, it is game over for the US. Keep in mind that the customer is always right in sales and China is the largest customer of oil today.
“If you want my business, you will accept yuan in payment”. The day is coming. Are you prepared?
GregT on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 5:56 pm
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 6:01 pm
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 6:04 pm
rockman on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 6:19 pm
OK, lots of interesting views. But I didn’t noticed anyone directly addressing a point I’ve brought up before. Venezuela currently buys about $11 BILLION per year in goods and services from US companies. So exactly what denomination does it plan to use to make these purchases? And the more critical question: what denomination will US companies require? Will a company selling corn to Venezuela accept payment in rubles or yuan? IOW will Venezuela have to exchange whatever currency they have for US dollars to make those purchases because it no longer accepts US dollars for its oil?
Also guess what else Venezuela is importing from the US: OIL. Yes, from 2016:
“Venezuela has more oil than any other country on the planet. But it just bought a bunch of American crude. A ship carrying half a million barrels of oil that was pumped in the U.S. docked at a terminal owned by Venezuela last week.”
Why from the US?. Because it cost less the shipping it from Libya, which it has done it the past. Which also emphasises the stupidity of all those statements that condensate/light oil has little value. It is critical to Venezuela heavy oil production and Alberta oil sands producers as well as Canadian and US refineries.
Also there’s something folks should understand how financial transactions conducted between Latin American countries, while not using US denominated transactions, are still tied at the hip to the US dollar:
“Although not intended as a trade barrier to U.S. exporters, currency exchange requirements can place U.S. exporters at a disadvantage, especially to regional competitors that benefit from the Unitary Unit of Regional Compensation (or SUCRE), a virtual currency used among members of the trade bloc Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas (ALBA) and the transaction preferences of the ALADI Trade Treaty (Latin America Integration Association). The SUCRE is virtual currency pegged to the U.S. dollar and allows businesses in ALBA countries to process offsetting commercial transactions, without a physical transmission of a payment, through Banco del ALBA, a Caracas-based bank founded by member countries.”
So again the same question as asked before: exactly how is the US hurt by a Russian company getting paid in yuan for NG it sells to a Chinese company? Or, conversely, how exactly does the US benefit for China to pay for that NG in US dollars? US dollars which China has a sh*t load of. And if China doesn’t spend all the US dollars it receives and they stay out of circulation indefinitely how is that a bad thing?
Folks constantly rant of the “end of the petrodollar” is bad news for the US but never detail why. So, give it a shot.
makati1 on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 6:19 pm
Davy, it is already happening. The list of countries already buying oil in other currencies is growing. All you have to do is watch the trend to know the end result.
makati1 on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 6:21 pm
Rockman, perhaps they will no longer buy from the US? I am sure other countries would be happy to step in and replace American goods with their own. China comes to mind, as does Russia. The US is NOT indispensable.
Davy on Thu, 5th Oct 2017 7:22 pm
