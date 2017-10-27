Lies And Distractions Surrounding The Diminishing Petrodollar

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
There are a few important rules you have to follow if you want to join the consortium of mainstream economic con-men/analysts. Take special note if you plan on becoming one of these very “special” people:
1) Never discuss the reality that government fiscal statistics are not the true picture of the health of the economy. Just present the stats at face value to the public and quickly move on.
2) Almost always focus on false positives. Give the masses a delusional sense of recovery by pointing desperately at the few indicators that paint a rosier picture. Always mention a higher stock market as a symbol of an improving economy even though the stock market is irrelevant to the fundamentals of the economy. In fact, pretend the stock market is the ONLY thing that matters. Period.
3) Never talk about falling demand. Avoid mention of this at all costs. Instead, bring up “rising supply” and pretend as if demand is not a factor even worth considering.
4) Call any article that discusses the numerous and substantial negatives in the economy “doom porn.” Ask “where is the collapse?” a lot, when the collapse in fundamentals is right in front of your face.
5) Avoid debate on the health of the economy when you can, but if cornered, misrepresent the data whenever possible. Muddle the discussion with minutia and circular logic.
6) When a crash occurs, act like you had been the one warning about the danger all along. For good measure, make sure alternative economic analysts do not get credit for correct examinations of the fiscal system.
7) Argue that there was nothing special about their warnings and predictions and that “everyone else saw it coming too;” otherwise you might be out of a job.
Now, if you follow these rules most of the time, or religiously, then you have a good shot at becoming the next Paul Krugman or one of the many hucksters at Forbes, Bloomberg or Reuters. A cushy job and comfortable salary await you. Good luck and Godspeed!
However, say you are one of those weird people cursed with a conscience; becoming a vapid mouthpiece for the establishment may not sound very appealing. Or, maybe you just have OCD and you can’t stand the idea of “creative math” when it comes to economic data. Whatever the case may be, you want to outline the deeper facts of the economy because the economy is life — it is the structure which holds together our civilization, and if we lie about it in the short term, then we only set ourselves up for catastrophe in the long run. Welcome to another dimension. Welcome to the world of alternative economics.
Every aspect of the U.S. economy or the global economy can be presented two very different ways depending on whether you “interpret” the data to fit a preconceived conclusion, or simply relay it to the public as it really is.
Let’s use oil and the petrodollar as an example…
To illustrate the mainstream establishment reaction to legitimate economic concerns on oil, I highly suggest going back and reading an article by Foreign Policy, the official magazine of the Council On Foreign Relations, titled “Debunking The Dumping-The-Dollar Conspiracy,” published in 2009. The idiocy of this article was truly bewildering at the time it was released, but even more so now in retrospect.
First, it is important to note that Foreign Policy refused to even acknowledge the issue of the dollar losing petro-currency status until Robert Fisk of The Independent, someone closer to mainstream exposure, dared to broach the topic, warning that a trend was in play to dump the dollar as the petro-currency by 2018. The alternative economic community had been warning about the world moving away from U.S. oil dominance for some time beforehand.
Second, the CFR uses a typical circular fallacy when confronting the potential end of the dollar’s world reserve status; the fallacy that the dollar is the world reserve currency because “the U.S. is the preeminent world economic power.” Actually, the reverse is true — the U.S. is the world’s preeminent economic power only because the dollar has world reserve status. It was also once an industrial powerhouse after WWII, but this was ONLY because the U.S. was one of the few manufacturing hubs in the world that wasn’t demolished by years of kinetic destruction. When you are the only game in town, of course you reap huge economic benefits including massive international investment, but not forever.
Today, obviously, the U.S. is far surpassed by other nations in the area of manufacturing and production, and has also been surpassed as the largest global importer and exporter. The “preeminence” argument is unmitigated garbage.
Third, almost every danger Foreign Policy dismissed as “conspiracy” back in 2009 is now coming true. Just as Robert Fisk warned, and just as the alternative economic community warned long before him, numerous shifts in the world of oil as well as geopolitical relationships have created a spiraling nexus of anti-dollar sentiment. Is it possible that the dollar will lose petro-status by 2018? Absolutely, and here is why…
While the U.S. remains the world’s largest oil consumer according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), American consumption of petroleum products has greatly diminished over the past few years; falling demand by increasingly destitute U.S. consumers has left oil producers searching for buyers elsewhere. The World Economic Forum noted in 2015 the drastic fall in U.S. demand since the 2008 debt crisis, but this admission went largely unnoticed in the mainstream media. Interestingly, while demand was crashing, the price per barrel continued to skyrocket because of the Federal Reserve’s inflationary QE policies. Almost immediately after the Fed began tapering QE, oil prices drastically declined in line with the lack of existing demand.
In 2017, the EIA claims there has been a rise in global demand since the second quarter. And has “projected” increasing demand including higher U.S. demand going into 2018, outpacing supply.
Yet, at the same time the EIA admits a frustrating stagnation in global oil demand, with the U.S. being the primary drag on consumption since 2010.
So, which trend are we supposed to believe? The one that is right in front of us, or the one that is optimistically projected? It is clear, even according to “official” statistics on crude oil imports, that the U.S. market began sinking in 2009 to levels not seen since the 1990’s and has not recovered since. Everyone knows that each new year is supposed to bring exponential demand, like clockwork. But this has not been the case at all in the U.S.
Meanwhile, China has recently surpassed the U.S. as the world’s largest oil importer, even though the EIA lists the U.S. as the world’s largest oil “consumer.”
The argument mainstream analysts would probably make here is that imports of oil are diminishing because U.S. shale oil is filling demand domestically. This argument overlooks the overall process of declining demand, though. The US is the largest consumer of oil NOW, but will that pace continue? According to the data, the answer is no. Americans are buying less petroleum products since the 2008 credit crisis, regardless of where they come from, and oil producers are seeking to diversify into other markets, and other currencies.
On top of that, even if it were true that imported oil is crumbling because US domestic oil is filling rising demand, this still begs the question – Why would oil producing nations stick with the dollar as the petrocurrency when the US has decided to take its ball and go home?
The US has now become a COMPETITOR in the oil market with shale, so why would OPEC nations and others also continue to give the US the enormous advantage of owning petrocurrency status?
In the meantime, the geopolitical situation grows more unstable. I believe the Iranian sanctions issue has gone ignored far too long, and this has direct repercussions on the dollar’s petro-status. How? Well, consider this — Europe continues its appetite for Iranian oil, with 40 percent of Iran’s oil exports going to the EU. With the very oddly timed U.S.-led effort by the Trump administration to renew sanctions, Europe has been caught in a catch-22; either defy sanctions and upset relations with the U.S. or lose a significant source of petroleum imports. For now it appears that the EU will support sanctions, but this time solidarity on the issue is nowhere near as strong as it was back in 2012.
With Iran as a major supplier for Europe as well as China, and overtaking Saudi Arabia as the top oil supplier for India, Trump’s latest call to put economic pressure on the nation may add more fuel to the accelerating rationale against the dollar as the primary trade mechanism for oil. The question becomes, who benefits from American influence in oil, and who suffers? The more countries that suffer because of a world reserve dollar, the more likely they will be to look for an alternative.
China has deepened ties to Russia for this exact reason. With Russia supplanting Saudi Arabia as China’s largest petroleum source, and bilateral trade between Russia and China cutting out the dollar as world reserve, this is just the beginning of the shift. In the past week it has been hinted that China will be shifting in the next two months into using its OWN currency, the Yuan, to price oil instead of using the dollar.
Saudi Arabia, America’s longtime partner in the oil dominance chain, is now moving away from the old relationship. Tensions between the Saudis and the U.S. State Department over the rather surreal Qatar embargo are just part of a series of divisions. With China’s influence in the region increasing, the mainstream has finally begun to acknowledge that Saudi Arabia may be “compelled” to trade oil in currencies other than the dollar.
Why is oil so important? Because energy, along with currency, is the key to understanding the state of the economy. When demand for energy goes stagnant, this usually means the economy is stagnant. When a nation has maintained a monopoly on global energy trade by coupling its currency to oil, an addiction can be formed and its financial structure becomes dependent in that addiction being continuously satiated.
Foreign Policy argued in 2009 that oil trade in dollars is “nothing more than a convention.” I would actually agree with that in part; it is indeed a convention that can change dramatically at any given moment. But, Foreign Policy asserts that there would be no consequences for the U.S. if and when the change takes place and the dollar loses petrostatus. This is absurd. Trillions in dollars are held overseas and the singular function of those dollars is to fulfill international trade based on the “convention” of the dollar’s world reserve status. What purpose do those dollar’s serve if world reserve status is abandoned? The answer is none.
All of those dollars would come flooding back into the U.S. through various channels. Market psychology would immediately trigger a massive loss in the dollar’s international value, not to mention incredible inflation would be spiking here at home. This process has already begun, and it is looking more and more like the next couple of years will bring a vast “reset” (as the IMF likes to call it) in the hegemony of certain currencies.
Some people believe this will be a wellspring, a change for the better. They think the death of the dollar will lead to “decentralization” of the global economy and a “multipolar world,” but the situation is far more complex than it seems. I will go into greater detail in my next article as to why the dollar and the U.S. economy in general has actually been slated for deliberate demolition and how this will likely come about.
As far as oil and petro-status are concerned, the mainstream media is perfectly willing to report on the developments I have mentioned here in a fleeting manner, but at the same time they are completely unwilling to account for the effects that will result or the deeper meaning behind these events. They will report on the smaller stories, but refuse to acknowledge the bigger story. It is quite a contradiction, but a contradiction with a purpose.
Davy on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 5:49 am
“What purpose do those dollar’s serve if world reserve status is abandoned? The answer is none.”
At the moment there is no alternative to the dollar for fulfilling international trade at the level it is now used. The dollar can shrink in use but only so much. It is not going to be abandoned without the whole global system collapsing. There is nothing on the drawing board at the moment to supplement the dollar. What China and Russia are doing at the moment is mostly talk and just bilateral trade around the edges. It is good efforts are being made to offer alternatives. Alternatives generally mean better resilience.
“All of those dollars would come flooding back into the U.S. through various channels. Market psychology would immediately trigger a massive loss in the dollar’s international value, not to mention incredible inflation would be spiking here at home.”
Same old song and dance of the anti-American anti-Dollar addicts. This is an unproven hypothesis. If this were to happen I can guarantee the rest of the world is not in a vacuum protected from this hurt. This will be because the rest of the world is collapsing.
Antius on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 7:41 am
The Chinese currency is weak and must remain so to prop up their bloated export economy. The Chinese government has put in place capital controls and Yuan buy back using dollar foreign exchange reserves that specifically prevent their currency from leaking across their borders, in a desperate attempt to prop it up.
None of these things make the Yuan a very likely to candidate to replace the dollar as reserve currency. If such a challenge were to occur, it is likely to come from the Euro, which is a much stronger currency. But pushing up the value of the Euro would put more pressure on southern EU economies, so is unlikely. Carrying the world’s reserve currency is a heavy burden.
makati1 on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 7:58 am
Antius, what don’t you understand about a GOLD backed currency? Do some research and come back with an educated rebuttal. The USD is worthless, backed by nothing but promises. Not even good toilet paper.
Jef on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 8:20 am
There is no such thing as the petrodollar, a currency backed by FFs. There is only the federal reserve bank notes backed by the largest military on earth and a people just crazy enough to use it.
There will never again be a currency “backed” by anything tangible.
For the US dollar to lose world reserve currency status our military and those people crazy enough to use it would have to relinquish it which is a scenario that will never happen…at least not in any way that bodes well for humanity.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 9:15 am
We are in a time of great flux underpinned by overshoot and resource depletion. The economic machinations being bandied about are in reaction to the accelerating transformations we are experiencing in technology, communications, and lifestyles. It is difficult to analyze said transformations while they passing from incipient to mature stage. In 10 years it will be much clearer where this is all leading us although the destination may be too horrific to accept.
joe on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 9:21 am
Let’s not forget, its all toilet paper. Fiat currency is the invention of accounting fraud, then enforced as the only legal means of exchange of value. When people talk about the dollar, they really mean all of North America. Because of NAFTA. So the idea that Russia on its own or China on its own can overnight take over from the dollar is a little silly. However, things are not as they once were. America tends to view itself mainly as a freedom loving world power (whatever that means), the rest of the major world nations see themselves as distinct cultures and America somthing seperate from them. Lets be honest, the reality is that military might lost its meaning in 1949 when Russia exploded its own nuclear bomb, the rest as they say is politics.
The strong dollar is not a good thing for American workers, and with a.i. likely to at least make 99% of admin and service sector jobs redundant in the next 20-30 years then demand patterns have to change and oil might not be as important in the future. What’s really going to matter is how we deal with a rapidly aging society in the west where more than half of the people in the society will not be working in jobs as we understand that concept now. How we afford to eat, house, wash and heat ourselves will change radically outside current concepts. We may not be able to heat our homes, we instead be bound in layers clothing as our ancestors were, we may have limited eating options, we almost certainly will travel less. With antibiotic resistance rising due to overuse and lack of r+d investment we face a sicker future, one which will almost certainly kill off the oldest, youngest, and weakest of us. That is only the begining of the social engineering currently underway. The dollar is just cog in a machine, one which helps goods flow from China any other poor economy into the rich. That system would have to be reversed if the yuan was to somehow supplant the dollar, and that of course would make US workers very happy as China would want to buy cheap US coal, cheap US oil and cheap US cars, and China would have to invest in r+d so its nerds could work in Chinese ebays Alphabets and Apples (not gonna happen). Chinas ambitions far exceed its abilities to deliver, they also unlike America have only 2 foreign military bases, Russia only a handful, the US has hundreds. Finally as much as Russia and China help each other, its only out of necessity rather than mutual respect or friendship. Those in America who love the strong dollar must be working on wall St, cause any normal young person looking for a job and can’t find one (retail and flipping burgers doesn’t count) will tell you that the days when America used to make thing are dead cause if you really want to make America great again you need the world to be able to afford your products.
Antius on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 9:26 am
There are pro’s and con’s to a gold backed currency. Mostly cons for China. It essentially means that the government would lose control over exchange rates. The ability to manipulate the Yuan artificially low against the dollar is a large part of the reason behind Chinese double digit growth rates since 2000. There is danger of deflationary pressures unless gold supply can expand as rapidly as the economy – which would be a disaster for China, as debt is 300% of GDP and climbing and it’s economy is dominated by exports, which would suffer with a deflationary currency.
I suspect the situation would be even worse for Russia, whose economy is dominated by commodity exports.
On the plus side, for a country whose domestic fossil fuel production is about to tank, a strong currency backed by gold will make importing commodities more affordable. But it won’t help is exports – 70% of Chinese GDP – tank as a result. Unlike Germany, China doesn’t have a lot of high techie industries that cannot be supplanted by someone else.
Davy on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 9:50 am
“Antius, what don’t you understand about a GOLD backed currency?”
Mad kat, the Yuan is not gold back and likely will not be as long as the Chinese micro manage their currency. If they would choose to back it with gold they would lose a significant amount of their control over the currency. No modern nation manipulates their currency more than the Chinese. Your idea of a gold back currency shows how little you really know about fiat currencies and gold in the modern global economy.
Antius on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 9:52 am
Joe has put it far more eloquently than I ever could.
I think the ageing population issue will effect China as well as the West and it worsens the risk of a deflationary collapse for commodity producers and ultimately, manufacturers as well. Old people just don’t consume as much and they don’t earn money. Dead people do none of either.
TheNationalist on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 10:23 am
Older people have more wisdom and commit less crime. This will save the west billions every year.(Look at Makati for instance), he seems like he wouldn’t cost society too much or drain Duterte’s police resources.
Unless of course he ran into Davy or Clogster at the pub and then he would be arrested for glassing people.
Antius on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 11:16 am
“Older people have more wisdom and commit less crime. This will save the west billions every year.(Look at Makati for instance), he seems like he wouldn’t cost society too much or drain Duterte’s police resources.
Unless of course he ran into Davy or Clogster at the pub and then he would be arrested for glassing people.”
Well there is that. Fewer demands on police and legal systems and no demand on schooling. In the UK, expressing a politically incorrect opinion is now a criminal offence. So in reality, old people commit lots of crime 🙂 Expressing an opinion in a totalitarian state is a risky thing to do.
I’m not so sure about the wisdom part. The brain reaches a peak just like the rest of the body. And I think healthcare costs overwhelm any of the other advantages. The main employment in Europe in 30 years time will consist of changing catheter bags. Whenever I need the doctor’s surgery, it is packed full of wrinkly grey heads, generally not doing anything in life other than sitting on their asses, watching TV, moaning and consuming food and oxygen. It doesn’t bode well for the future.
rockman on Fri, 27th Oct 2017 11:23 am
jef – “There is no such thing as the petrodollar, a currency backed by FFs.” Perhaps you don’t understand what the “petrollar” represents: oil exporters, like Saudi Arabia, post the price it will sell oil for in US$. A country can buy that oil in its own currency (yuan, euro, etc) but it will have to convert the price based upon its exchange rate with the US $.
Consider what that meant to a EU country. Some years ago it took $1.38 to buy €1 euro. Now it takes only about $1.13. So $50 million worth of oil today takes a lot more euros to buy today then way back then. And while the oil sellers and not the buyers set the currency denomination of their oil pricing there are a number of factors that go into that decision. Not the least of is political pressure.
As just described in length elsewhere China can pay for Iranian oil in yuan. But as long as Iran posts the prices in $’s and that price in converted to yuan based on the current yuan/$ exchange rate that doesn’t mean the Chinese are paying in “petroyuan”.
It’s still a petrodollar world and remain as such as long as the sellers price oil in $’s.