Kunstler: When the Butterfly Flaps Its Wings

August 28, 2017
It remains to be seen what the impact will be from Mother Nature putting the nation’s fourth largest city out-of-business. And for how long? It’s possible that Houston will never entirely recover from Hurricane Harvey. The event may exceed the physical damage that Hurricane Katrina did to New Orleans. It may bankrupt large insurance companies and dramatically raise the risk of doing business anywhere along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the USA — or at least erase the perceived guarantee that losses are recoverable. It may even turn out to be the black swan that reveals the hyper-fragility of a US-driven financial system.
Houston also happens to be the center of the US oil industry. Offices can be moved elsewhere, of course, but not so easily the nine major oil refineries that sprawl between Buffalo Bayou over to Beaumont, Port Arthur, and then Lake Charles, Louisiana. Harvey is inching back out to the Gulf where it will inhale more energy over the warm ocean waters and then return inland in the direction of those refineries.
The economic damage could be epic. Much of the supply for the Colonial Pipeline system emanates from the region around Houston, running through Atlanta and clear up to Philadelphia and New York. There could be lines at the gas stations along the eastern seaboard in early September.
The event is converging with the US government running out of money this fall without new authority to borrow more by congress voting to raise the US debt ceiling. Perhaps the emergency of Hurricane Harvey and its costly aftermath will bludgeon congress into quickly raising the debt ceiling. If that doesn’t happen, and the debt ceiling is not raised, the federal government might have to pretend that it can pay for emergency assistance to Texas and Louisiana. That pretense can only go so far before government contractors balk and maybe even walk.
Ordinarily, failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a government shut-down, including hurricane recovery operations, unless the president invoked some kind of emergency powers. That would be decisive action, but it could also be the beginning of something that looks like a full-out dictatorship. Powers assumed are often not surrendered when the original emergency is over. And what would the president use for money if a substantial enough number of congresspersons and senators are prompted by their distaste for Mr. Trump to drag out the process of financially re-liquefying the government? (And nevermind even passing a budget.)
Meanwhile, two other major sources of aggravation are waiting off-stage: one is North Korea. Why wouldn’t Kim Jong-un use the opportunity of political disarray in the US to create more headaches for a distracted US government? Never let a crisis go to waste. Another potential irritant is the return of students to American college campuses. Imagine how the campus Antifa forces would react to Mr. Trump assuming emergency powers. It’s easy to foresee an acceleration of violence between the extreme Left and the Extreme right during what is shaping up to look like a major crisis in governing. If the campus Left had any tactical brains, they’d stop marching around in black uniforms and instead organize a mass renunciation of college loan debt.
Behind all this political strife will be wobbling financial markets. The message from the debt ceiling stalemate to the bond market would be that the US can no longer be relied on to pay its debts. Interest rates on US Treasury paper would have to go up as the long-lost concept of risk returned to the bond scene. People and institutions will not be induced to hold bonds unless the yield is recalibrated to the actual risk. Of course, in the mysterious world of bonds (i.e. securitized debt), the price of bonds goes down as interest rates rise. Meaning a lot of current holders of bonds would be hammered if they tried to sell. Rates rising would also spell big trouble for corporations and governments who have to make regular interest payments to bond-holders. A rate rise to as little as 3 percent on US Treasury bonds could spin the country into comprehensive bankruptcy.
How might stock markets and currency markets react to the scenario above? To me it would look like a drop of at least 1000 points on the S & P. The US dollar might actually rise initially as a whole lot of debt is renounced — which makes money actually disappear — but then you have the Federal Reserve waiting on another flank to roll out their own emergency response: Quantitative Easing No. 4, flooding the system with new “money” that has all the appearance and none of the mojo of value, tanking the dollar anew. As a wise correspondent of mine wrote a while back: “financialization is nothing more than money with its value removed.” (Graham Reinders.)
A lot can happen when a faraway butterfly flaps its wings and sets a slight current of air in motion.
Plantagenet on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 3:06 pm
Kunstler is imagining a very grim scenario. I doubt Hurricane Harvey will trigger martial law or any of the other dire circumstances he imagines. It seems much more likely to me that the budget will be passed, along with a huge bail out bill to help Houston and Texas, just as the Congress in the past allocated money to help out victims of Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
onlooker on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 3:30 pm
I think we are getting to a point where we should assume the worse and hope for the best–
The precautionary principle (or precautionary approach) to risk management states that if an action or policy has a suspected risk of causing harm to the public, or to the environment, in the absence of scientific consensus (that the action or policy is not harmful), the burden of proof that it is not harmful falls on those taking that action.
Outcast_Searcher on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 4:31 pm
After his wrong calls for multiple decades, why would anyone still be listening to Kunstler?
“Y2K will rock your world” was only 100% wrong for example. And since that was one where I have a lot of expertise, I know for a fact that it never was a meaningful threat to do any such thing — only cause some inconvenience if things were missed in the massive mitigation effort.
I don’t understand why these clowns manage to support themselves on and on with their nonsense. How many “Y2K Bucket” equivalents can these clowns sell?
MASTERMIND on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 4:49 pm
Survivalist on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 5:06 pm
I quite like JHK. I haven’t been tracking his batting average but I enjoy his writing.
I do disagree with him on the point that Japan will be the first western economy nation to go medieval. I think it will be UK.
Apneaman on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 5:07 pm
How ‘Antifa’ Mirrors the ‘Alt-Right’
“Behind the rhetoric of the “alt-right” about white nativism and protecting American traditions, history and Christian values is the lust for violence. Behind the rhetoric of antifa, the Black Bloc and the so-called “alt-left” about capitalism, racism, state repression and corporate power is the same lust for violence.
The two opposing groups, largely made up of people who have been cast aside by the cruelty of corporate capitalism, have embraced holy war. Their lives, battered by economic misery and social marginalization, have suddenly been filled with meaning. They hold themselves up as the vanguard of the oppressed. They arrogate to themselves the right to use force to silence those they define as the enemy. They sanctify anger. They are infected with the dark, adrenaline-driven urge for confrontation that arises among the disenfranchised when a democracy ceases to function. They are separated, as Sigmund Freud wrote of those who engage in fratricide, by the “narcissism of minor differences.” They mirror each other, not only ideologically but also physically—armed and dressed in black, the color of fascism and the color of death.”
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/antifa-mirrors-alt-right/
Anonymouse1 on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 5:26 pm
You know, the empire could easily find all the money needed to help recover from self-inflicted disasters like Harvey. Take it out of the budgets of another self-inflicted disaster, the uS war and regime-change complex, aka the MiC.
How hard would it be to tell the MiC they will have to settle for a couple dozen less F-35s, or a few less hunter-killer subs, or a few less state-of-the-art destroyers (that have to towed back to port on a regular basis). Problem solved Mr K….
Theedrich on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 5:35 pm
Houston, we have a problem.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 5:40 pm
Cloggie on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 6:02 pm
Smart leftists discussing the alt-right.
The Irish woman clearly has trouble hiding her sympathies for the alt-right:
https://youtu.be/bybELxJJtwY
Makati1 on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 6:09 pm
Anon, the MIC IS the US government. I think we will soon see a trillion dollar year for disasters in the US. Of course you will never see that in the US MSM but it will happen.
Harvey appears to not be going anywhere and maybe will even go back to hurricane strength if it sits over the warm Gulf much longer. As JHK says, this could be the first domino. We will have to wait and see.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 6:13 pm
The world is sleepwalking into a Great Malthusian Nightmare (Trap)
Makati1 on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 6:29 pm
“Damage from Hurricane Harvey is expected to total tens of billions of dollars, with current estimates range from $20 billion to $40 billion, but an unusually large share of victims lacking adequate protection –
only one in six have insurance.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-28/shocking-drone-footage-shows-harveys-unprecedented-devastation-no-parallel-any-rains
Not a good sign of a recovery to pre-storm levels. More poverty and stress in America. And, it is not even over yet.
Davy on Mon, 28th Aug 2017 6:43 pm
If the US is not a mess enough for you check this out:
“Stevenson-Yang Warns “China Is About To Hit A Wall”
http://tinyurl.com/y6ukltu7
“The co-founder of the influential research firm J Capital warns that the speculation in the Chinese real estate market is getting evermore excessive. “There is little comfort that the economy can go on for much longer without some catastrophic adjustment”, says the American who’s one of the most distinguished experts on China. She expects that China’s currency will devalue significantly and explains why the Chinese government is cracking down on HNA and other Chinese companies that have been on an overseas buying spree.”
“Everyone in China – from the government at every level to the people who work in banks, construction companies and real estate companies – is one hundred percent focused on how to push growth with more investment. That’s all people think about. Everybody is maniacally focused on the questions if investments will continue and if investments can continue to drive growth.”
“The way investments drive growth for the most part this through housing prices. So for the average middle-class or upper-class person in China the focus is all on how much will property prices increase this year. They are not thinking about questions like: How can I get my salary to go up? Or how can my children get a better education so they can get a better job? They are not thinking about these fundamental economic things. They are thinking about things like: “Oh my god, I bought this villa in Langfang. The price is up 40%. Should I sell now? Or will it go up another 60%?” That’s what the government is thinking about, too, because that’s the way to drive growth and the way they get people excited and to get them to buy into the idea of the great Chinese miracle.”
“There is probably no company that is more representative of the investment bubble than Evergrande. It’s the biggest pyramid scheme the world has yet seen. Evergrande is highly leveraged and has like 270 projects all over the country. I have been easily to 40 of them yet I have only seen one that was fully occupied. Many of these projects are megalomaniac visions and totally empty. Yet you go to these places and you see their sales room filled with young buyers. When I open my eyes I see crumbling stone and empty jungles or deserts. What they see is a future with wealthy Europeanized people strolling on modern paths. It’s just amazing. It’s a mass illusion and Evergrande more than any of these developers plays to this illusion by building developments that are specifically positioned for the investor, not to live there but to buy for some future appreciation in price.”
“The other thing that eventually has to happen is that the Chinese currency has to devalue. The reason why the developers can just keep on selling is because they keep getting refinanced. All the refinancing means that China has to keep on expanding the money supply and when you keep on expanding the money supply you have too much money and the value of the money declines. Obviously it’s not quite that simple but that’s basically what’s going on. For now, the only reason foreign corporations like BMW (BMW 79.21 -0.1%) or Swatch Group (UHR 376.3 -0.34%) are willing to take exchange rate of around 6.7 Renminbi to the dollar is because the Chinese government is standing behind the exchange rate paying those dollars. But at some point that has to stop because the Chinese government won’t have those dollars anymore.”