Kunstler: What Could Go Wrong?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 14, 2017
“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold.” Yeats wrote. The funny thing is, we didn’t seem to miss the center all that much after it was gone. America is perfectly satisfied hunkering down at the margins these days. Especially the margins of thinking.
One thing that used to occupy the center was public discussion, debate, and argumentation. Now and again, it featured a coherent exchange of ideas. These days, the main political factions are sunk in hysteria of one kind or another. Their primitive promptings hardly add up to ideas but rather limbic spasms of fear and rage. And then there is the shadow partner of the two parties called the Deep State, led by the quaintly dubbed “Intelligence Community.” These birds, many of them lifers, are dedicated to making the public discussion of anything as incoherent as possible so as to prevent any change in policy that might curtail the growth of the Deep State, a sort of cancer of the body politic.
Case in point, the recent Syrian aerial gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. Elected officials were all over the cable networks selling the NSA’s story that Syrian president Bashar Assad bombed women and children with Sarin gas three days after State Department declared that it had a new policy of letting Assad remain in power after decades of sedulously scheming to shove him out. That might have led to the end of the six-year-long Syrian civil war, which Assad seemed to be winning, finally — with Russian assistance.
But instead the incident has led to new official calls to shove Assad out… to be replaced by what…? Nobody knows. Because the US Deep State thrives when chaos reigns in foreign lands. So much the better for their looting operations, such as the theft of Libya’s 141 ton gold reserves in 2011. And if not looting hard assets directly, the Deep State benefits when its many black box vendors — the private security armies, materials suppliers, arms sellers — are raking in the accounts receivable.
The fascinating part of the Syrian gas bombing story is how easily the public swallowed it. Those elected congressmen and senators infesting the cable stations told the public that the Intelligence Community “issued a consensus report” that the Syrian air force has dropped Sarin gas bombs on the hapless civilians. Nobody offered any actual evidence that this was so. These days, mere assertions rule.
That’s how we roll now. I’m still waiting to see some evidence that Trump’s campaign “colluded with Russia” to spin the election toward him. Those claims, too, were put out as “a consensus analysis” by the Intelligence Community. And then in March, months after the disputed election, just-retired NSA director James Clapper told NBC’s Meet the Press that his agency had no evidence of “Russian collusion” with the Trump forces. That was only a few weeks ago.
For the moment, it may benefit casual observers to adopt the most cynical attitude possible about the “consensus reports” that emanate from these myriad agencies. What it all finally seems to represent is the snowballing incompetence, venality, mendacity, and impotence of the US government in general, in all its layers and branches.
Hence, the idiotic PR stunt the other day of dropping the so-called “Mother of All Bombs (MOAB)” on some backwater of the once-and-future Mother of All Backwaters, Afghanistan. Did you happen to see a photo of that Mother Bomb? It looked bigger than any airplane that might be assigned to carry it, a cartoon of a bomb, more ridiculous than anything you might see in a Vin Diesel movie. It even had the acronym “MOAB” plastered on its fuselage in case anyone might confuse it with a canister of Round-up. I wonder what it cost. Got to be more than the $1 million-plus for a Tomahawk missile. You could probably run the whole Medicaid system of Alabama on what one MOAB invoice comes in at.
Meanwhile, the Navy’s Aircraft Carrier Strike Force 1 steams off the waters of North Korea and we lately have word that the US might just try to preemptively take out Kim Jong-un’s nuclear bomb assembly site. There’s a tang of excitement in the air (and on the cable channels). America’s back in the game, proving that when all else fails we can be depended on at least to blow some shit up. What could wrong?
17 Comments on "Kunstler: What Could Go Wrong?"
penury on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 11:35 am
All we can do is ope that the insane leader of the country will not destroy the peace on “sun day” (pick your own leader, and country of choice)
eugene on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 11:43 am
I keep reminding my self that tens of millions of Americans think it’s just great. In fact, they’re wildly cheering about it all.
onlooker on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 11:58 am
Not cheering Eugene just thinking what a sad spectacle of a country is the country I live in.
Cloggie on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 12:29 pm
So much the better for their looting operations, such as the theft of Libya’s 141 ton gold reserves in 2011.
The US did the same with Ukrainian gold:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraines-gold-reserves-secretely-flown-out-and-confiscated-by-the-new-york-federal-reserve/5373446
Much of Europe’s gold was “stored” in the US also after WW2, for reasons unknown. Perhaps a precaution the threat of a Soviet take-over, but these guys no longer exist. It remains to be seen if we ever get it back. I’m not aware that any US gold is stored in Europe. The Dutch got some of it back recently, no doubt after they secretly agreed to help cover up the MH17 disaster and help put the blame on Russia.
The fascinating part of the Syrian gas bombing story is how easily the public swallowed it.
They swallow anything as long as it was on TeeVee.
These days, mere assertions rule.
Make that the last 100 years.
hat’s how we roll now. I’m still waiting to see some evidence that Trump’s campaign “colluded with Russia” to spin the election toward him.
I think he did, to his credit. Why can’t Trump talk to Russia?
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/donald-trump-britischer-geheimdienst-warnte-schon-2015-vor-russland-kontakten-a-1143365.html
BobInget on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 12:32 pm
As of today The Chinese; cut ALL flights to and from NK, returned all coal shipments to NK, threatened to
cut all electricity shipments to N. Korea if any further nuclear testing goes on. Sent additional 50,000 troops to the border to prevent refugees from rushing into China.
If all power is cut, NK can’t last 30 days.
It seems nuclear power generation in NK forgot he ‘generation’ part.
China needs NK as a viable insulator to ‘western-influence’ (AKA, democracy) No Chinese defect to North Korea.
BobInget on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 12:34 pm
(China also suspended oil products shipping)
onlooker on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 12:41 pm
China needs NK as a viable insulator to ‘western-influence’ (AKA, democracy) No Chinese defect to North Korea._—And even more try and keep the crazy ruling NK family pacified
Hawkcreek on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 1:24 pm
Kunstler is not always right, but he is right about the center not holding. It just seems that it is all falling apart now.
It looks like greed and theft have reached the point of diminishing returns for the elite.
Might have to do a reset war and start over.
Northwest Resident on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 1:24 pm
I’m pretty sure the goal of all the propaganda, lies, distortions, self-contradiction and threats of war are all designed to both confuse and entertain the clueless masses. To the extent that nobody has a clue in hell what the Trump admin, the FED, the stock market and the U.S. military are going to do next, TPTB have succeeded. If a majority of people worldwide were to ever one day suddenly become aware of the REAL issues that are besetting us, sheer panic would surely ensue.
This game of obfuscate and pretend and extend has been going on for many years now. It certainly feels to me like it is in the bottom half of the 9th inning, but who knows, maybe they can stretch it out for another few years. The KEY is not the financial markets or global economy, but the availability of oil/energy. Once we cross a certain threshold of energy deprivation, rapid and chaotic disintegration will be unstoppable. Couple years or so is my guess, though with all the Black Swans circling, it could be much sooner than that.
paulo1 on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 1:25 pm
From the Guardian:
“Each MOAB, or massive ordinance air blast – nicknamed the “mother of all bombs” – costs $16m (£13m) out of a total programme cost of $314m which produced about 20 of the bombs.
Crunched down – and in the most cold-blooded terms – that means the US military has expended some 5% of its stockpile of MOABs to kill three dozen Isis members at a cost of almost $450,000 per individual.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/apr/14/moab-attack-isis-baffling-choice-cold-blooded-terms-cost-afghanistan
paulo1 on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 1:26 pm
I forgot to add, with borrowed money. 🙂
Hawkcreek on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 1:52 pm
Looks like if we borrow another 20 trillion, we could finish them all off.
Doing well (the FED) while doing good!
Repent on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 2:20 pm
The Government of Canada is about to legalize dope, after years of debate it is finally coming to a vote. If a non-issue for civilization at large like this takes this many years of hype and debate; then how long would implementing a really, really big change to society take?
The big changes never happen. Expect BAU until collapse arrives.
Plantagenet on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 2:33 pm
Bush destroyed Iraq and Afghanistan. Obama finished destroying Afghanistan, then destroyed Libya and finished up with returning to Iraq and destroying Syria. Now Trump wants to destroy North Korea and Syria, with the occasional MOAB for Afghanistan.
You couldn’t get three more different presidents, but when it comes to foreign policy they all do more or less the same things.
Cheers!
rockman on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 2:59 pm
Paulo – “Each MOAB, or massive ordinance air blast…costs $16m”. If that price tag is correct it shows why our military budget is rediculous. Granted it’s not a “dumb iron” bomb but it ain’t exactly new high tech. Even with GPS and inflight adjustment capability most of that mass is just dead weight munitions. We probably could have just dropped ten 5,000 pounders from a B-52 out of Diego Garcia and did a lot more damage a lot cheaper.
And the boys at DG would have been thrilled to have some “trigger time”. LOL.
Ghung on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 4:02 pm
It’s “asynchronous warfare”, the latest thing.
joe on Fri, 14th Apr 2017 4:23 pm
Dropping a moab on a bunch of Afghan shephards who onceca season raise black flag like a bunch of pirates is not going to scare anyone. Theres much bigger than moabs in the world, and the list of countries that a can use em is growing. Power is an illusion, just like your fiat money and climate change denial at the end of the century of oil.