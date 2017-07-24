Kunstler: The Value of Everything

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
W e are looking more and more like France on the eve of its revolution in 1789. Our classes are distributed differently, but the inequity is just as sharp. America’s “aristocracy,” once based strictly on bank accounts, acts increasingly hereditary as the vapid offspring and relations of “stars” (in politics, showbiz, business, and the arts) assert their prerogatives to fame, power, and riches — think the voters didn’t grok the sinister import of Hillary’s “it’s my turn” message?
What’s especially striking in similarity to the court of the Bourbons is the utter cluelessness of America’s entitled power elite to the agony of the moiling masses below them and mainly away from the coastal cities. Just about everything meaningful has been taken away from them, even though many of the material trappings of existence remain: a roof, stuff that resembles food, cars, and screens of various sizes.
But the places they are supposed to call home are either wrecked — the original small towns and cities of America — or replaced by new “developments” so devoid of artistry, history, thought, care, and charm that they don’t add up to communities, and are so obviously unworthy of affection, that the very idea of “home” becomes a cruel joke.
These places were bad enough in the 1960s and 70s, when the people who lived in them at least were able to report to paying jobs assembling products and managing their distribution. Now those people don’t have that to give a little meaning to their existence, or cover the costs of it. Public space was never designed into the automobile suburbs, and the sad remnants of it were replaced by ersatz substitutes, like the now-dying malls. Everything else of a public and human associational nature has been shoved into some kind of computerized box with a screen on it.
The floundering non-elite masses have not learned the harsh lesson of our time that the virtual is not an adequate substitute for the authentic, while the elites who create all this vicious crap spend millions to consort face-to-face in the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard telling each other how wonderful they are for providing all the artificial social programming and glitzy hardware for their paying customers.
The effect of this dynamic relationship so far has been powerfully soporific. You can deprive people of a true home for a while, and give them virtual friends on TV to project their emotions onto, and arrange to give them cars via some financing scam or other to keep them moving mindlessly around an utterly desecrated landscape under the false impression that they’re going somewhere — but we’re now at the point where ordinary people can’t even carry the costs of keeping themselves hostage to these degrading conditions.
The next big entertainment for them will be the financial implosion of the elites themselves as the governing forces of physics finally overcome all the ruses and stratagems of the elites who have been playing games with money. Professional observers never tires of saying that the government can’t run out of money (because they can always print more of it) but they can certainly destroy the value of that money and shred the consensual confidence that allows it to operate as money.
That’s exactly what is about to commence at the end of the summer when the government runs out of cash-on-hand and congress finds itself utterly paralyzed by party animus to patch the debt ceiling problem that disables new borrowing. The elites may be home from the Hamptons and the Vineyard by then, but summers may never be the same for them again.
The Deep State may win its war against the pathetic President Trump, but it won’t win any war against the imperatives of the universe and the way that expresses itself in the true valuation of things. And when the moment of clarification arrives — the instant of cosmic price discovery — the clueless elites will have to really and truly worry about the value of their heads.
Cloggie on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:05 am
The Deep State vs The People? Really? I think that the Deep State has much support under large segments of “the people”. The people in reality will be pretty accurately covered (and divided) by the distribution of votes in the last election. It will be a conflict between Reps and Dems voters, now that the Republican Party has been hijacked from the Deep State by somebody who claims to represent the interests of the marginalized white majority, that in the younger age segments no longer is a majority.
You can’t compare the US-2017 with the situation during the French revolution.
First of all, at the time there was no such thing as a secretive “Deep State”. King + aristocracy ruled and everybody knew it. And the French country-side “deplorables” this time were WITH the elite and against the revolutionaries in Paris and other big cities. The French revolution was a revolution of the middle class (“Third Estate”) against the aristocracy (“Second Estate”) and clergy (“First Estate”). It was a class struggle within an 100% ethnic homogeneous society.
In the US in contrast the coming struggle has stark racial undertones.
America has always understood itself as a majority white society of European descent, where the deep state has since 1965 waged an undeclared war against this white majority and used history (or rather its interpretation of it) as a weapon to wage war with and the Deep State owned media to spread the message.
The US majority turned into the famous “silent majority” as a result of it. Some resistance was exercised by groups like the KKK, but those could easily be ridiculed and marginalized.
No more, with Trump the white genie is out of the bottle and it is unlikely that the Deep State can put it back in again. What Trump has done is destroying political correctness and undermining the authority of the media. This is huge, I mean yuge. For this I (as a European with a clear idea about European interests –> escaping from the US empire and racial suicide) am Trump grateful and gladly forgive him his absurd energy and climate policies.
The coming inevitable battle will be between the Reps or Dems, or lets call them “Constitutionalists” and “Globalists”, or in a mutual name calling exercise “racists” against the “communists”. The Constitutionalists will be overwhelmingly white, but not exclusively and the group will probably be anxious to include non-whites in their ranks.
Here is a to-the-point conversation between an altright adherent and a smart African American, who clearly sympathises with his collocutor… because he understands that there is such a thing as “black privilege”, namely as a black man being tolerated in a white majority society, which in a near future could no longer be a certainty:
Few white Americans are ready for a “race war”, but a clear white majority hates the prospect to become a minority. And quite a few non-whites, those who can count to ten and are not consumed by racial hatred like the BLM clowns, are more than willing to support that aim and accept what some Germans dare to call a white “Leitkultur” (dominant culture), as long as their own place in society is guaranteed. Because that would serve their interests far better than becoming placed outside majority white society, the hard way, after a civil war. One billion blacks already suffer that fate, those living in post-colonial Africa and millions are ready to try to make if to Europe if they got the chance.
The Soviet empire came down without a drop of blood spilled. I don’t see how the West and certainly not America, can escape real conflict between the left and right. Where Europe (from Atlantic until Ural mountains) is still whiter than America ever has been throughout its history, America is near a breaking point. Trump is playing a similar role that Gorbachev played between 1985-1991: destroyer of the imperial status quo. Glasnost and Perestroika can be compared with attacks against political correctness (=kosher sharia) and “Fourth Turning”/”Draining the Swamp”.
Yes the Deep State will return to power for a brief period after Trump, but that will be the moment things will get out of control.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 6:11 am
It’s gettin scary in the heartland. Zombies with guns, but no jobs.
Oh wait a minnit, Trump will fix it all, he will make Carrier not move the factory to Mexico. LOL.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 7:28 am
Nobody cares about the elite and their clownbux.
Nobody.
Out in the hinterlands there is plenty for the working stiffs to share, in case you didn’t know.
There will always be plenty.
Those who dwell in crowded cities and environs don’t know anything about that, and that is how it is.
If there is any place at all that needs to worry if it all goes to hell in a handbasket, it will be the coastal cities.
In the seventies, I had a conversation with several others one day after a day of surveying some land. The conversation got around to the Great Depression and about how things were back then. Someone made a comment about how bad it was and remembered a conversation that took place back then.
“Things ain’t tough yet, I’ve seen one dog eat another,” he said, repeating the words of an old timer spoken during the Great Depression.
Howard is clueless as to how tough it can get.
During the Great Depression, nobody had any money, period.
There were penny auctions, people, friends and relatives, bought items from a family that had been foreclosed on, then handed the items back to the members of the family. The bankers weren’t happy, nothing they could do.
Nobody had any money. My Grandfather bought a workhorse, issued a check from his account, the bank couldn’t cash it, the bank was broke.
During the Great Depression, 35 American cities voted socialists for mayors.
Ella Reeve Bloor, Mother Bloor, ran for Governor of Pennsylvania on the socialist ticket. She was an evil communist too.
If you have 12,000,000,000 dollars and Au is 1200 per Troy ounce, you will have 10,000,000 Troy ounces of gold, at 20 USD for a double eagle, you are worth 200,000,000 dollars in 1900 us dollars.
A 2017 clownbuck is worth 1.7 cents in 1900 us dollars.
12,000,000,000×.017 = 204,000,000 real American dollars backed by minted gold and silver coins.
That is how it is, your twenty dollar bill is worth 34 cents.
The US is hyper-inflated now.
See ya, elites, wouldn’t wanna be ya
Makati1 on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 8:09 am
DKB, did you read GSR’s comment above? Do you think flyover land will be safe? I don’t. Zombies with guns. LOL
Sissyfuss on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:10 am
Clogtopuss, you’re leaving an important integer out of your black and white equation per the US. That is the brown, ie the Hispanics. They are pro family, pro community, and seeking success accordingly. It muddies the water of the crystal clear purity of your Aryan fount of knowledge but the world is never as black and white as you wish it to be.
Keep pushing your Identatian agenda and we will add it to the melting pot in hopes that it won’t sour the entire meal.
Hello on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:26 am
Mexicans are assimilated extremly fast. Within a generation or 2 there’s almost no noticable difference anymore between a Mexican decendent and a European.
Of course they leave a cultural legacy, but it only enhances american culture (and especially cuisine). 🙂
What is hard to assimilate is raghead religion and of course negros, because they are not quite human. That makes it hard.
Cloggie on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 9:53 am
You are an idealist Siss and idealists are usually preoccupied with how the world SHOULD look like, not how it IS.
Here is how it IS:
Look, I don’t give a damn if you are going to frame me as Hollywood Natzi. Kunstler however is a hard-core leftist, just like you, only a little smarter and even he can’t help to notice in what direction the country is moving and that the famous “melting pot” has turned into a pressure cooker.
the Hispanics. They are pro family, pro community, and seeking success accordingly.
You are probably referring to that group of people who organized themselves in an group called La Raza (The Race), clearly referring to a distinct ethnic group?
I hope you happily melt together, which shouldn’t be a problem in the light of the catastrophic climate change, as predicted by some here.
Hello on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 10:21 am
Sorry Clog not everything is about race.
Some mix better, some don’t. Affluence and prosperity makes the mixing easier.
If you ask a european american about his ancestry he hardly knows, cares even less. You get answers like “i think german, maybe some french, too”, “my great-grandfather was swedish, or was that swiss? somewhere in europe i think, but i don’t really know”.
Only 100 years ago you had ghettos of polish, italian, irish. Each with a distictive culture, language. It’s all gone. washed out, mixed.
On the same page, Mexicans mix well. Give it 2 or 3 generation (while stopping the influx of new immigrants of course) and you won’t even notice they were there.
La Raza will be forgotten faster than you can count to 3.
Davy on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 10:30 am
“DKB, did you read GSR’s comment above? Do you think flyover land will be safe? I don’t. Zombies with guns. LOL”
I would rather be where I am at in the flyover than in the populated coastal centers. We cooperate here and we have guns. That is a good combination. I sure and the hell am glad I am not in Manila with 20MIL hungry desperate Filipinos hunting for stew meat.
Davy on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 10:35 am
“Look, I don’t give a damn if you are going to frame me as Hollywood Natzi.”
You are definitely a Eurotard bragging about nothing and cutting my country down any chance you get. That makes your credibility very lacking. Anyone practicing makatism with hazing and praising is intellectually a coward and lazy with the truth.
GregT on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 11:24 am
Hubert on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 11:28 am
Chris Hedges Best Speech In 2017
Dredd on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 12:02 pm
“We are looking more and more like France on the eve of its revolution in 1789.” – Kunstler
I think that is why President Trump went to the Bastille Day thingy.
Let’s call it Alt-Bastille …
Plantagenet on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 12:03 pm
Only 18 months until the Ds take back Congress.
Cheers!
Apneaman on Mon, 24th Jul 2017 12:45 pm
Hello, what culture heritage should Mexicans be faithful to? The part that came from Spain or the part that comes from their native ancestors or the new culture that was created somewhat organically based on a mixing of them and sweeping changes? Culture is not fixed. It is ever changing. How come Europeans are not bowing down to druids and shamans anymore and reading goat entrails? You have betrayed your culture evil doers. What about Christianity? A few hundred years ago y’all would have been banished or burned at the stake for publicly proclaiming your atheism – today it’s a matter of fact. All the northern and eastern euro tards seem to forget that the Greeks and Romans once considered your ancestors barbarians/less than and slaughtered them like cattle or in your case enslaved them. Yes you are probably a product of slavery and/or rape somewhere down the line – savage.
How much do you really know about Mexicans and their history? Ever read a book about them written by a historian? Ever been to the US SW? Ever talk to a Mexician? Ever meet and talk to a white American, white as a ghost, named Rodriguez? I have. Do you know that the American “cowboy” got most of his style and gear from Mexican vaqueros? Copied them and admired them. Did you know that 20-25% of all American cowboys were black? That ain’t in the movies, but the movies ain’t real.
My grand folks are from Europe, but so what? If it was so fucking great, then why did they come here? I wasn’t born there. I was born here, so why the fuck should I care about somewhere I’m not from? Do you worry about your way back African ancestors? How come there are so many euro tards with the cultural superiority memes on English speaking N American blogs? If everything is so superior in Europe then why are y’all here? Slumming? Sure thang. If y’all were really in love with all things euro and your ancestry you would never have learned English and would not be hanging out with the uncouth colonials, but you are. Isn’t that betraying your own culture?
Hello, the truth is there is no more real culture. And the single biggest factor in destroying it is corporate consumer capitalism, not migrants. What Globalization really means is the world and all the people in it have been homogenized. Multi national corporations usurped your culture and everyone else. Anyone from anywhere can go to any country and eat and drink the same corporate franken food and they do. Humans are just another product of global economies of scale.