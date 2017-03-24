Kunstler: The Swamp Drains Trump

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The Washington political scene is looking less like The Apprentice and more and more like the old Marlon Perkins Wild Kingdom show, with giant crocodiles slithering down the muddy banks to encircle Donald Trump paddling fecklessly in his leaky dugout while a chorus of angry birds shrieks in the surrounding treetops. Yes, it really looks that bad all of a sudden for Ole Number 45, the Golden Golem.
RussiaGate is flaring to a toxic shock level event. Everything that spun out of Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing made all parties look bad. The spooks are everywhere and nowhere. The spooks are leaking to the press. The president is tweeting instead of governing. The two parties are literally at war in congress, and the news media is playing it all like a Stockhausen cantata for kazoo and trashcan lid.
One can’t help marveling at the way the “Russian interference” motif has shifted the spotlight off the substance of what Wikileaks revealed about Clinton Foundation and DNC misdeeds onto Trump campaign officials “colluding” with Russians, supposedly to support their interference in the election. It’s true that the election is way over and the public is no longer concerned with Hillary or her foundation (which is closing shop anyway). But the switcheroo is impressive, and quite confusing, considering recently retired NSA James Clapper just two weeks ago said on NBC’s Meet the Press that there was “no evidence” of collusion Between Trump and Russia. Okay… uh, say what?
On Monday, FBI Director James Comey revealed that his agency had been investigating the Trump Campaign since at least last August. Is that so…? Investigating how? Some sort of electronic surveillance? Well, what else would they do nowadays? Send a gumshoe to a hotel room where he could press his ear on a drinking glass against the wall to eavesdrop on Paul Manafort? I don’t think so. Of course they were sifting through emails, phone calls, and every other sort of electronic communication.
Trump’s big blunder was to tweet that he’d been “wiretapped.” Like the FBI patched into a bunch of cables with alligator clips in the basement of Trump Tower … or planted a “bug” in the earpiece of his bedside phone. How quaint. We also don’t have ice boxes anymore, though plenty of struggling weight-watchers across the land speak guiltily of “raiding the icebox.” But if it’s true, as Mr. Comey said, that the FBI had been investigating Trump’s campaign, the people around him, and Trump himself, since August, how could they not have captured some of Trump’s conversations?
Anyway, the action on Monday shifted to the question of how General Michael Flynn was “unmasked” after the CIA recorded a phone conversation between him and the Russian ambassador. (The CIA is expressly forbidden from spying on US citizens, and anything overheard incidentally when bugging foreigners is supposed to remain suppressed or “masked.”) Somebody at the CIA just handed the info straight to The New York Times, The WashPo, and CNN. That story broke in back in January. How come the CIA has not rooted out the culprit and handed him/her/zhe over to the Department of Justice?
For the record, apart from the General Flynn matter, I have no idea what connections Trump & Co. may have had with Russia before, during, or after the election. But nobody has yet demonstrated that the allegations about Hillary, her email, her foundation, the DNCs treatment of Senator Sanders, or the John Podesta letters were anything but truthful, either, and that was why Hillary lost the election.
It is also worth considering that candidates for high office in all advanced nations have relationships with people in other countries. It’s not against the law per se to speak to people in Portugal, Singapore, Germany, Argentina, and a hundred other places, including, yes, Russia — which, by the way, is no longer a communist imperium bent on world domination, though Senator Chuck Schumer would like you to think so.
Then, on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes (R-Cal) told the news media that an “unnamed source” in the Intel community informed him that Trump had indeed been surveilled during the transition period following the election. Was he just blowing smoke up America’s ass? I guess we’ll have to stand by on that one.
So, the long and the short of it is that the RussiaGate story is spinning out of control, and Trump’s adversaries — who go well beyond Congress into the Deep State — might be getting enough leverage to dump Trump. Either they will maneuver him and his people into some kind of perjury rap, or they will tie up the government in such a web of investigative procedural rigmarole that all the country lawyers who ever snapped their galluses will never be able to unravel it.
While the nation remains entertained by all this, the Potemkin financial system will wobble, crash, and burn and the humiliation of Donald Trump will be complete. Abandoned by the Republican Party, isolated and crazed in the White House, tweeting out mad appeals to heaven, he’ll either voluntarily pass the baton to Mike Pence or he will be declared unfit to serve and removed under the 25th amendment.
The after-effects of that will be something to behold: a “lose-lose” for both old-line political parties. The Trumpists will never forgive the Republican Party, and the Democrats will have gained nothing. Don’t let the door bang you on the butt on your way out.
BobInget on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 10:26 am
Mr Kuntsler,
Hoo can blame you or Golem for defending Russia?
Not wishing a fish wrapped in an old copy of Izvestia under my pillow, I applaud your caution. We all know what Putin’s Russia isn’t, you forget to mention what it is.
You leave the impression, being stupid, getting caught is the sin, not DJT’s lifetime of cheating, lies and corruption.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 10:29 am
The Swamp Drains Trump
Is That what Kunstler hopes?
No contact between Trump and Russia? But even if there was, so what?
And Obama-NSA did eavesdrop on Trump after all, like they did to Merkel and everybody else that matters or doesn’t on this planet.
Kunstler should be careful with what he hopes for, if he does hope for the downfall of Trump. It was the general (white) public that defied MSM orders and elected Trump regardless. It remains to be seen if they will let the swamp drown their president without a response.
Don’t think so.
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 11:04 am
If you think there were too many people yesterday, there are even more today. Hallelujah!
The Democrats lost because they don’t count anymore, irrelevant, they’re history. They succumbed to the stupidity of the liberal left stupid asses and they all are.
Who will miss that nonsense? Who cares if they’re even there anymore, those nitwit liberals and Democrats and leftists and the rest of the herd?
All the Democrats do is make trouble anymore, so what’s to miss? They can’t even see how stupid it is, that’s how stupid they all are.
Liberals and the left have made themselves laughingstock. Look at what they do, not hear what they say. What speaks is actions, not words.
Can’t even beat a candidate supposedly as dumb and as clueless as Donald Trump. Laughable!
Trump made a fool of Hillary, the smartest woman on the planet turned loser got exactly what she deserved and it was delivered in spades.
Liberals are having a hissy fit over Donald Trump, goes to show how immature those on the left have become. Cry bullies who bawl like babies when they lose not to mention beating Trump supporters with shovels. Get over it and get a life who stupid asses.
Donald Trump just looks like a dunce, doesn’t make him one.
He had enough finesse in the cards to make the Democrats suffer an embarrassing loss in the world of politics.
Makes liberals look dumber than they are, that is how truly dumb they are, which is a given and general knowledge throughout the world. Ain’t no mystery. Anyhow, the Democrats and Hillary lost, that’s how embarrassing it is for the Democrats and their ilk. Trump more or less told them to all go to hell, which is a good idea.
Nobody wants the Democrats and the liberals with their leftist tactics around anymore. Get lost, you stupid idiots, you make matters worse, not better.
Those on the left fog a mirror each day and think it is enough work done, the rest of the day is to raise hell.
Good riddance to the Democrats, liberals, the left, and the Bolshevistic tactics and diktats they use to harm every soul on the planet. They are not gone too soon.
Leave me alone, you dumbass liberal shitheads.
I plan to see them in hell where they belong, along with rest of the world.
That goes for you dumbass Republicans too, leave me alone, you are all phonies feigning conservative values and then creating more misery for the retarded murkan on the street and making life more of a living hell.
I’ll see you dumbass Republicans in hell too.
All Trump has to do is fly to Sydney or Shanghai, rent a house or a nice apartment and let those dumbass Republicans and dumbass Democrats continue to be the dumbasses they all are.
What the hell, fly to Moscow and work out of the Kremlin. lol
joe on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 11:10 am
Talking to Russia is not illegal. Trump simply wont follow to obvious thing and have an open public debate about it, instead the deep state knows how to bait him, they deny it. Trump has a great chance to do somthing, all he has to realise is that he will be a single term POTUS. Then he doesnt have to take prisoners. Trump can lay the foundation of somthing bigger if he wants. Sadly for his reputation, he spends too much time in the winter white house enjoying the spoils of victory. The world is changing politcally so fast now, we dont know where we will be in 6 months let alone a year. Isis is about to lose its cities, Baghdadi it seems has vanished and who knows what new terror will come after. On top of that Saudi is done in Yemen except nobody seems to notice, so the only thing propping the Saudis is the Bush allied deep state and the liberal media and femanazi editors who are offended by Trumps penis, printing everything they are handed by traitorous spooks whether or not it is legal.
I feel bad for the Americans who voted for him to carry out their will and represent them, God help them because they will be the ones to front the revolution, and Trump is making a mistake by not appealing to them to come and fight for him. The next POTUS in 2021 will be sight to behold and not in a good way. The flower power generation is having its last days now, gen X is comimg and that means infantilism like you never imagined.
efarmer on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 11:34 am
The GOP resigned themselves to the numbers not making them likely to have the White House. So they gerrymandered as many state districts as possible with the strategy of jamming up the ability of the Federal Government to do much of anything, and consolidated power in State Capitals. The Tea Party faction that was so hard right it blocks any normal consensus action in Congress became a tool for just that. And then Mr. Trump came along and won, and suddenly the dream was alll there, destroy as much social entitlements at the federal level as possible, turn the remainder into state block grants, and then let the states cut them down further towards nil. Take all the tax savings possible and bundle it into a massive tax cut for the top few %, and make it permanent if possible, or a 10 year budget reconciliation if not. Past that, I don’t think there is a plan, because they didn’t expect to be here in the first place. The flower power people are watching their lifelong adversaries implement their long revered solutions for the issues of the 1950’s and 1960’s based on removing all constraints on free enterprise and just letting her put her head down like a trusty old horse and eat. With the exception of protected monopolies like the 50 state Health Care systems, and the Military Industrial Complex. Rather than Gen X, the Millenials are coming, and not finding anything of merit or applicability to the century they live in, will simply have to find something else to gamble their votes on, I trust it won’t be an old guy preaching Socialism based on an imagined source of funds to implement it either. It is hard for us boomers to imagine what the next generation will do, but it is also meaningless, for our turn is done, and our ideas are proven to be a combination of large hearted, small minded, and curious efforts on top of the power provided during our lives by the exploit of fossil fuel energy on the run up to the cusp of it’s incredible power to empower infrastructure, lifestyle, and human comfort beyond any sustainable long term scenario. This was our “miracle” the Millenials will now have to find their own.
Apneaman on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 1:09 pm
DEE-FENSE! DEE-FENSE! DEE-FENSE!
“I. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program has already made America proud by achieving the rank of most expensive military program in the history of the world. At one trillion dollars, this project accounts for fully one-twentieth of the U.S. national debt. But thanks to the Pentagon managers and the defense contractors who refused to pinch pennies when it comes to national defense, the F-35 is a shining example of what money can do:
-The F-35 has 276 critical deficiencies that must be fixed before the craft can be considered ready for duty, and an average of 20 more such deficiencies are being discovered every month.
-The software package that controls the plane’s functions in combat is not yet capable of a few things, such as tracking moving objects on the ground, detecting incoming enemy radar signals, or firing the 25mm machine guns. (Which may be a good thing — when the doors open so the machine guns can fire, the aircraft yaws to the left, making it unlikely the gun will hit what it was aimed at.)
-The aircraft is capable of carrying and deploying two air-to-air missiles (long range, useless in a dogfight) and two bombs. This is about as much armament as a Piper Cub could carry.
-The aircraft’s helmet, which features the world’s most advanced heads-up display and aiming controller, often displays more targets than exist and often can’t hit what the pilot is aiming at.
-Despite all this and more, the Air Force declared the aircraft ready for deployment last year. The Marines activated a squadron of them and sent them to Japan, where they are trying grimly to get them airborne once in a while. One month later the Air Force grounded all its F-35s pending further developments.”
http://www.dailyimpact.net/2017/03/23/dee-fense-dee-fense-dee-fense/
The Sad State of America’s Infrastructure in One Infographic
http://monetarywatch.com/2017/03/sad-state-americas-infrastructure-one-infographic/
New research identifies a ‘sea of despair’ among white, working-class Americans
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/new-research-identifies-a-sea-of-despair-among-white-working-class-americans/2017/03/22/c777ab6e-0da6-11e7-9b0d-d27c98455440_story.html?tid=pm_pop
Apneaman on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 1:40 pm
The Yankee Socialist take.
Instability Comes Home
Here’s what’s behind the turbulence shaking US politics — and why it will likely only get worse.
“In effect, people have awakened since the crash to find out that they are a good deal poorer than their leaders said they would be, that they are more unequal, and that recovery will be far more protracted than expected, assuming it occurs at all.”
“This is not representative government, but the opposite: domination by a minority that is constitutionally entrenched and increasingly hostile to democracy.”
“It’s a recipe for deepening paralysis and stagnation, yet nothing can be done.”
“The Russians Are Coming!
Unfortunately, that struggle has taken an odd swerve into neo-McCarthyism. Suddenly, politicians and journalists are agog over tales of Moscow gold and KGB agents lurking in the shadows as if it were still the 1950s and “I Love Lucy” was everybody’s favorite show on TV. Even more remarkably, the paranoia does not emanate from the swamps of the Republican right, but the fever dreams of the liberal left.”
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/03/trump-constitution-democrats-russia-putin/
Hello on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 1:43 pm
No doubt, Ape. High tech is difficult and expensive.
That’s probably why negros and other assorted 3rd worlders still use clubs and knives, maybe the occasional (imported) AK47.
Apneaman on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:15 pm
Hello, lucky for whitey the Indians invented “Zero”, the medieval Islamic scholars Algebra and the Chinese Gun Powder or else we could never have used them to dominate the world for our little period of history, that is coming to an end real fucking quick (fastest fall from the highest height in history). One thing Whitey did invent was Heroin and apparently it’s coming in real handy for white folks who can’t face the fact that they are the new 3rd worlders. Maybe you should give it a try Hello since you seem to more upset about whitey’s fall than most.
Heroin Kills White People More Than Anyone Else — And Nobody Is Sure Why
https://news.vice.com/article/heroin-kills-white-people-more-than-anyone-else-and-nobody-is-sure-why
I’m pretty sure why. Expectation. White people expected the world and their unearned privilege to be eternal due to the colour of their skin. You need to earn it or take it and the last 4 generations of white people have coasted and got fat, stupid and lazy while the hungry people of the world got busy. Enjoy your Heroin Hello and don’t over do it or it will be Goodbye Hello.
Apneaman on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:19 pm
Americans Have So Much Debt They’re Taking It to The Grave
http://time.com/money/4709270/americans-die-in-debt/
Same in the great white north.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:25 pm
Trumps latest statement” Who knew thinking was so complicated.”
Hello on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 2:29 pm
Ape.
You read me completely wrong. I’m not upset about whites fall in standard of living. I think it’s about time it happens.
I’m upset about the endless import of negros and other assorted 3rd world trash into my world.
Cloggie on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 3:31 pm
I’m pretty sure why. Expectation. White people expected the world and their unearned privilege to be eternal due to the colour of their skin. You need to earn it or take it and the last 4 generations of white people have coasted and got fat, stupid and lazy while the hungry people of the world got busy. Enjoy your Heroin Hello and don’t over do it or it will be Goodbye Hello.
Sure Apneakike, but the greatest poison were you folks. But hey, no hard feelings. Thank you for solving the American problem for us, the only stick you had after Stalin. How smart is that?
http://www.kevinmacdonald.net/immigration.pdf
And now you are furious that your serfs failed to deliver the world at your feet. And all you now have is Dave Cohen.ROFL
And then there was Berezovsky who installed Putin, while thinking he would do his bidding. You know what it is? You guys are losing it.
Internet, PNAC, 9/11, Putin, Iraq, Syria, Trump… too many negatives and failures. It’s 1492 all over again. Inquisition 2.0 is next. Enjoy your downfall for at least two centuries. Because you know what is next on the program: all the lies of the 20th century will come tumbling down on your heads.
I’m upset about the endless import of negros and other assorted 3rd world trash into my world.
Whose work do you think that was? You have so much reading to do.
Hello on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 3:36 pm
Sorry CLog, I’m not much of a conspiracy nut.
Apneaman on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 4:53 pm
Clog are you on some new medication or sumthin? Babbling.
Here is the new great white Hero.
White US army veteran killed random black man with a sword after deciding to commit racist attack
The attack was a calculated assault on the diversity of New York, police said, and happened on the same day as the incident in Westminster
“Jackson told police that he had been harbouring feelings of hatred towards black men for at least 10 years after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.”
“Jackson wandered the streets in a long black coat, carrying a 26-inch sword. He then encountered Mr Caughman, who was collecting bottles from rubbish bins, according to police.
Mr Caughman was 66 years old and lived nearby.
He was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and back, apparently at random.”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-army-veteran-james-harris-jackson-kill-black-man-new-york-timothy-caughman-sword-racist-attack-a7645736.html
That’ll teach them bottle collectors eh? And oh what a proud moment for the family. Fucking humans.
I don’t think it was all that random. I think he wandered around for awhile until he found the oldest, weakest, unarmed, defenceless black guy he could then he whipped out the sword. I’m sure in his Hollywood style fantasies he walked into the getto and took out 15 young well muscled gangsta thugs while spouting off some Clint Eastwood like one liners, but then he realised he was a fucking coward and stabbed a bottle collecting senior citizen instead. I guess that’s that US military character building we keep hearing about. “It made me the man I am today” Indeed.
makati1 on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:04 pm
So many examples of the decline of America.
So little time left in the 1st world.
makati1 on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 5:08 pm
“Take away the undeserved from the undeserving and you get a tantrum. Steal the earned from those who earned it and you get righteous rage. One’s a firecracker, the other a volcano.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-24/useful-and-useless
The chaos in America is only beginning.