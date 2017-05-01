Kunstler: The Sound of One Wing Flapping

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 1, 2017
And suddenly the storms of early Trumptopia subside, or seem to. The surface of things turns eerily placid as the sweets of May sweep away the toils of an elongated mud season. Somebody stuffed Kim Jong Un back in his bunker with a carton of Kools and the Vin Diesel video library. France appears resigned to Hollandaise Lite in the refreshing form of boy wonder Macron. It’s been weeks since The New York Times complained about the Russians stealing Hillary’s turn as leader of the free world. We’re given to understand that Congress managed overnight to cook up a spending bill that will avert a Government shut-down until September. Rest easy America… oh, and buy every dip.
A calm surface is exactly what Black Swans like to land on, though by definition we will not know they’re out there until our reveries are broken by the sound of wings flapping. Some kind of dirty bird showed up on Canada’s thawing pond last week when that country’s biggest home loan lender suffered a 60 percent pukage of shareholder equity and had to be bailed out — not by the Canadian government directly, but by the Ontario Province’s Health Care Workers Pension Fund, a neat bit of hocus pocus that amounts to a one-year emergency loan at ten percent interest.
If that’s a way for insolvent public employee pension plans to find enough “yield” to meet their obligations, then maybe that could be the magic bullet for the USA’s foundering pension funds. The next time Citibank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and friends get a case of the Vapors, let them be bailed out by the Detroit School Bus Drivers’ Pension Fund at ten percent interest. That ought to work. And let Calpers take care of Wells Fargo.
The situation across Western Civilization is as follows: virtually every major financial institution has become a check-kiting operation or a Ponzi scheme, and we’ve reached the point where they can only pretend to be rescued. Bailout or not, the Toronto-based Home Capital Group is still stuck with shit-loads of non-performing sub-prime mortgage loans — its specialty — and Canada’s spectacular real estate bubble has hardly begun to pop. The collateral is starting to turn, like dead meat in the May sunshine, and the odium will waft across the border.
It doesn’t take much to blow things up, as the world discovered in several other historically recent episodes. The 1998 banking contagion started with the collapse of Thailand’s currency, called the baht. I doubt you could count on one hand the number of people in Wall Street or the Federal Reserve (with its 300-plus PhD economists) who gave a flying fuck about the Thai baht. Before you knew it, South Korea and Indonesia started whirling around the drain. And then Russia felt the suck. And then the Nobel Prize winning economists at a Connecticut hedge fund called Long Term Capital Management found out the hard way that their “secret sauce” investment formula which “could not fail in the life of this universe or several like it,” fatally poisoned its balance sheet on a repast of Russian sovereign bonds after only about eighteen months. And it took all the poobahs of American banking to paper over the firm’s death about five minutes before the global banking system would shut down via the greatest daisy chain of cross-collateralized financial booby-traps ever assembled.
And ten years later, there was the fiasco of 2008, starring Lehman Brothers and a demonic host of grifters trafficking in worthless bonded debt around the sub-prime mortgage racket tied into a toxic web of “derivative financial products” — i.e. bad bets between insolvent counter-parties masquerading as “insurance” against unsound investment. Trillions of bailout monies conjured out of thin air fixed that, oh yes it did!
So enjoy the festivities around the Maypole today, and the suddenly calm waters of global affairs, and keep your ears pricked for the sound of wings flapping.
14 Comments on "Kunstler: The Sound of One Wing Flapping"
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 1st May 2017 10:13 am
They say it’s a great economy, but it’s not.
It’s only great if you are a 0.1% rich person.
Or it’s great economy, if your lifetime ambition is be
a Starbucks barista, while living in parents basement.
Cloggie on Mon, 1st May 2017 10:15 am
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/01/lawmakers-reach-deal-on-1-07-trillion-spending-bill-to-fund-govt-through-september.html
In unrelated news, a 1.07 trillion budget has been greed upon. Little detail: no money for The Wall, one of the most prominent campaign items from Trump.
bobinget on Mon, 1st May 2017 10:22 am
MAYDAY!
Cloggie on Mon, 1st May 2017 10:38 am
According to Seymour Hirsch, the Syrian nerve gas mystery has been solved, it was Hillary and her merry band of moderate rebels, not Assad:
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/04/28/seymour-hersh-hillary-approved-sending-libya-sarin-syrian-rebels.html
I assume that 50 cruise missiles have now been fired in her direction, no?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdW-szibRf4
#BeautifulBabies
Plantagenet on Mon, 1st May 2017 11:42 am
Even Hillary isn’t stupid enough to send Sarin gas to Islamist terrorists.
Or is she? After all, she was stupid enough to lose the election to Trump……
Cheers!
tahoe1780 on Mon, 1st May 2017 11:46 am
Vancouver Hunger Games: https://betterdwelling.com/city/vancouver/renting-in-vancouver-just-turned-into-the-hunger-games/
Meanwhile: https://mishtalk.com/2017/04/30/economic-reality-bottom-50-of-americans-no-longer-matter/
Cloggie on Mon, 1st May 2017 12:09 pm
Vancouver Hunger Games
That’s what you can expect if you venture to drag 300,000 Chinese in your country on a yearly basis, who prefer to go to their little enclave, aka Hongcouver.
http://tinyurl.com/zw4mpwo
onlooker on Mon, 1st May 2017 12:40 pm
They (the elitist financial upper class ) are soft landing the Western Economies, to the nadir of total bankruptcy for everyone except for themselves of course
Apneaman on Mon, 1st May 2017 1:41 pm
hair clog, when the shit hit’s, y’all dutch will be forced to eat your tulips and other faggy flowers. In Canada, no one will starve. There won’t be any out of season veggies maybe, but there will be aplenty until the climate goes too far at which point everyone is fucked.
We Grow a Lot More Than You May Think
Ag Facts
Why is the agriculture and agri-food sector so important? It’s a colossal contributor to the lives of all Canadians. It feeds us, as well as our economy. It employs us, and depends upon the environmental stewardship of our farmers. It is fuelled by innovation and ingenuity. In short, it grows a lot more than you may think!
The agriculture and agri-food industry contributes over $100 billion annually to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP). (That’s more than the national GDP of 2/3 of the world’s countries).
http://www.agr.gc.ca/eng/about-us/publications/we-grow-a-lot-more-than-you-may-think/?id=1251899760841
We have so few humans here and so much land and resources it’s obscene. Hell Canada is even going to be feeding many Americans too and still have plenty.
Apneaman on Mon, 1st May 2017 1:54 pm
hair clog, migration is unavoidable, but I will take a bunch of middle class educated Chinese who want to work and live peaceably over hordes of raggedy assed Muslims who were educated by psycho Imams to hate westerners.
clog, what’s the ratio of Chinese terror attacks in Canada and the US vs Muslim terror attacks in Europe?
100 to NONE?
200 to NONE?
Italy migrant crisis: Charities ‘colluding’ with smugglers
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39686239
Germany’s Migrant Crisis: ‘By 2060 There Will Be No Germany as We Know It’
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201704281053100872-german-migrant-crisis/
Enemy at the gates indeed
Apneaman on Mon, 1st May 2017 2:00 pm
Denier retards rejoice
EPA website removes climate science site from public view after two decades
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/04/28/epa-website-removes-climate-science-site-from-public-view-after-two-decades/
Denying won’t stop the record breaking Rain Bombs and flooding.
USGS Measures Record Flooding in Missouri
https://www.usgs.gov/news/usgs-measures-record-flooding-missouri-0
Central US: More rivers to swell to major or record flood stage this week
http://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/central-us-more-rivers-to-swell-to-major-or-record-flood-stage-this-week/70001541
Apneaman on Mon, 1st May 2017 2:17 pm
Two Days After Climate March 80 Million U.S. Residents are Under Threat of Severe Weather
“Massive Jet Stream Wave Produces Severe Heat, Storms
Still vastly under-reported in mainstream broadcast weather media is the fact that polar warming in the Northern Hemisphere appears to be having a harmful influence on middle latitude atmospheric circulation. The south-to-north energy transfers contributing to a more rapid warming of the northern polar region as the world heats up overall is combining with larger warming producing more powerful heatwaves and droughts over highly populated areas.”
80 Million Under Severe Weather Threat
Saturday and Sunday, this storm system generated record river crests and related extreme flooding as 5-10 inches of rainfall inundated a region including Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. Vicious tornado strikes ripped through East Texas. A late-season blizzard dumped as much as 20 inches of snow on the high plains. And, as mentioned above, record heat stifled the Eastern U.S. ahead of the storm.
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/05/01/two-days-after-climate-march-80-million-u-s-residents-are-under-threat-of-severe-weather/
Cloggie on Mon, 1st May 2017 2:47 pm
We have so few humans here and so much land and resources it’s obscene. Hell Canada is even going to be feeding many Americans too and still have plenty.
ApneaTurd, you have no idea how proud I am regarding the giant Canadian performance in all things agricultural. Chapeau! You folks are quite the Ubermenschen. And just to put the matter in perspective a little, here some statistics, to make Canadian achievements shine even more:
http://www.investopedia.com/financial-edge/0712/top-agricultural-producing-countries.aspx
Agricultural exports (2010):
USA $118B
Netherlands $79B
Germany $71B
France $68B
Brasil $55
For some reason, mysterious to me, giant Canada is not listed. So I looked it up.
Canada $46B (2013)
Now if we offset this data against population and area, we get this list:
Country, area in million km, population in million and export in billion $
US 10 330 118
NL 0.04 17 79
CA 10 35 46
If you look at these figures, one immediately notices what an agricultural giant Canada really is, in comparison to the US.
Seriously, you have 250 times as much soil as the Netherlands and twice the number of people and yet all output you can scratch from the soil is half of what the Cloggies produce. With these embarrassing facts I would really feel ashamed of myself.
Loser.
Cloggie on Mon, 1st May 2017 3:02 pm
Clogmeister, migration is unavoidable, but I will take a bunch of middle class educated Chinese who want to work and live peaceably over hordes of raggedy assed Muslims who were educated by psycho Imams to hate westerners.
clog, what’s the ratio of Chinese terror attacks in Canada and the US vs Muslim terror attacks in Europe?
100 to NONE?
200 to NONE?
I prefer Muslims over Chinese, because the former will make themselves impossible eventually.
The Chinese are a standard deviation smarter than Muslims and can be expected to take you over silently and effortlessly. Bye-bye Maple-Leaf country.
Muslims in one’s country have a mobilizing effect of anti-immigration forces.
Immigration maybe “inevitable”, but so is ethnic cleansing. It’s just like a clock:
left-right-left-right
tic-toc-tic-toc
Turkey-Armenians, Israel-Palestinians, Europeans-Jews, Serbs-Croats, European colonizers-native Americans, Sunnis-Shia, Germans-Poles, Huttu’s-Tutsi’s, Russians-Ukrainians, the list goes on and on.
Nothing is irreversible.
A nation too long at peace becomes a sort of gigantic old maid
H.L. Mencken
You’ll get the point.
There is a time for peace and there is a time for war.