Kunstler: The So-called Resistance

Page added on May 29, 2017
Entropy never sleeps. It works remorselessly to transform things of value into useless, dissipated waste and heat. Complexity stokes it especially as the law of diminishing returns multiplies the wheels of futility spinning down to zero. Hence, the intellectual decay of American life in which spin is everything, anything goes, and nothing matters.
The latest manifestation of this dynamic is the curious movement that styles itself The Resistance, lately adopted by the grotesque handmaiden of the Deep State that the Democratic Party became in the regency of Hillary Clinton. Its mission is to undo the results of the last national election by claiming that Russia undid it. It pretends to seek the restoration of something — but what? Of dissipated power relations within the Deep State itself?
President Trump is actually taking care of that by turning government management over to his generals and the minions of Goldman Sachs. The generals are reinvesting in the strategic black hole of our military adventures overseas. The Goldman Sachs appointees are making Wall Street safe for the continued asset-stripping of the USA. The last time I checked, Hillary’s gang did not oppose either of these endeavors.
The Resistance employs cadres of useful idiots — Black Lives Matter, “undocumented” visitors, “Antifa,” the LGBTQ “community” — to pretend that it stands for social justice, but these are just straw persons fronting a gang devoted only to regaining the levers of “privilege” — which they also pretend to be against. The Resistance takes its name from the movement in World War Two France that fought the Nazi occupation, thus self-valorizing itself. But the pre-owned styling is just another victory of spin in the public relations nightmare that American political life has become.
It also begs the question: what would a real resistance look like? First, it would oppose the aforementioned asset-stripping that the US economy has become, the transfer of capital in all its forms — monetary, political, cultural, social — from the dis-employed former middle classes to the tiny, select beneficiaries of financial manipulation. Note that the things being manipulated — markets, currencies, securities, and interest rates — are increasingly phantom entities that appear to maintain their value only because the high priests of financial authority say that they do.
The shelf-life of that flim-flam approaches its endgame as it self-evidently immiserates the masses and their sheer faith in its recondite promises dwindles away to nothing. A genuine resistance would begin to deconstruct this clerisy and its institutions, namely Too Big To Fail banks and the Federal Reserve. The best opportunity to accomplish that would have been the early months of Mr. Obama’s turn in the White House, the dark time of the previous financial crash when the damage was fresh and obvious.
But the former president blew that under the influence of high priests Robert Rubin and Larry Summers. And the lower order clerics were allowed run their hoodoo machine flat out in the following eight years. Just look at the long chart of the Standard & Poors index. Tragically, this ever-upward arc is now taken to be the normal state of things, and when it fails the implosion will be orders of magnitude more violent than the last time.
One would think that a genuine resistance would also oppose the growing consolidation of power in the now-colossal spying apparatus of the nation — the often averred to “seventeen intel agencies” that show signs of being actively at war against other parts of the government and against citizens themselves. Hence, the non-stop murmur of allegation about “Russian interference in the election,” going back to the summer of 2016 without either any real evidence, or any clarification of what is actually alleged to have happened.
Another tragic turn is that this fifth column of rogue intel agencies has recruited the major organs of the news to incessantly repeat its allegations until the public accepts the story as established fact rather than just the manufactured story it so far appears to be. Well, the lives of persons and societies founder on versions of the “reality” they fabricate for their own purposes. A genuine resistance would show foremost some fidelity to a reality beyond the spin-factories of self-delusion. And it would lead in the hard work of shedding this over-burden of self-multiplying despotisms.
Maybe this Memorial Day is a good moment to question the claims of the so-called resistance, and perhaps patriotically meditate on what the nature of an authentic resistance would be to the ongoing decay of this nation while it is still possible.
19 Comments on "Kunstler: The So-called Resistance"
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 29th May 2017 1:54 pm
It is looking like a re-run of the Bush Jr administration, but this time they are playing the 33 1/3 at 78 rpm.
What Bush Jr did in 8 years, Trump has to do in 3. So they are pumping the housing market with cheap inflation money, legalizing the banks to commit fraud, and complete as many home sales as possible to suckers so that the foreclosure wave comes thru and the rich people buy all the houses at an 80% discount.
Then rent them out, to the formerly middle-class prior owners.
JuanP on Mon, 29th May 2017 2:34 pm
There will never be a resistance in the USA while we still have food stamps, electricity, internet, pornography, video games, TVs, and smart phones. Resistance is VERY, VERY HARD work. I resisted in Uruguay as a child and adolescent; resisting is brutally punishing on you. I gave up resisting, emigrated and became a maladjusted antisocial marginal instead. I no longer resist anything because I no longer care enough to make the effort. Now, I mostly ignore, forgive, forget, and live for today. Carpe diem! Time is running out! Have fun while you can! Back to the garden ;))
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 2:42 pm
>>>>> There will never be a resistance in the USA while we still have …..
Why would you need to resist if you have everything you need to live and more?
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 2:48 pm
This very minute first centence on German 21:45 news: “the American century is over as far as Europe is concerned”.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 2:56 pm
German FM: “the old West is over, Europe is the new champion of the liberal order. Europe needs to stand on its own feet. Europe needs to become much stronger.”
Davy on Mon, 29th May 2017 3:00 pm
“the American century is over as far as Europe is concerned”.
I guess the clueless Euro’s finally realized what has been the case since 2003. Maybe it took Europe longer to realize this reality having been in their cocoon of American protection and Pax Americana affluence. It will be a brave new world for them and one undetermined. Maturity takes guts, let’s see how gutsy they are. As for the American’s it will be a relief the Euro’s take responsibility for their own destiny. Why should the Americans bank roll a prosperous Europe that is unwilling to pull its fair share for its security? Soon they will have no choice.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 3:20 pm
We have dominated the planet as a set of 5-6 competing nations between 1400 and 1945, no need for “gutsy overlords”.
http://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/images/user3303/imageroot/20160612_nothing.jpg
Today we are united, got rid of the British anti-Europeans and the Russians can’t wait to become a fully fledged member. They will.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JU24SlktnME
Paris-Berlin-Moscow is coming.
The (kosher) Anglo-Soviet era is over, Europe is back.
#1
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 3:29 pm
There will be a massive resistance in the US, there are hundreds of millions of privately owned fire weapons. And it will most likely begin when Trump leaves office.
European America has smelled with Trump that Washington is not invincible and that escape from PC was possible, they won’t go back. Washington will attempt to ram their sheeple back in the PC coral, European America won’t let that happen, not without a fight.
America is big enough for 3 or more countries.
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 4:20 pm
>>> Europe is the new champion of the liberal order
Yes. Europe is certainly a champion of liberal BS. There is no doubt about it.
Hello on Mon, 29th May 2017 4:26 pm
>>> There will be a massive resistance in the US
No there won’t. America (like europe) is on track to become a typical 2 tier nation. Abject poverty next to stinking riches. Similar to mexico & friends.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 29th May 2017 5:12 pm
HEY EVERYBODY
I found the location of the Massive Resistance!!
Here it is:
http://designyoutrust.com/2016/02/soviet-era-tesla-tower-mysterious-object-in-moscow-suburbs/
makati1 on Mon, 29th May 2017 6:30 pm
The West is finished. The East is the future. The EU is disintegrating along with the U$ and it’s wannabees, Australia and Japan. The next financial crash will be the coup de grâce. Asia may lose a few million, but not as many as the US and Europe will lose. Asians are not spoiled, helpless, serfs like the Westerners have become. Wait and see.
Cloud9 on Mon, 29th May 2017 8:21 pm
I suspect that devolution is well underway and huge populations are going to be an extreme liability. As we are drug kicking and screaming back into the 19th century attempts to manage this collapse will fail with ever more recurring frequency. There is no political solution to the end of growth.
Hawkcreek on Mon, 29th May 2017 9:10 pm
“Asians are not spoiled, helpless, serfs like the Westerners have become. Wait and see.”
When it comes to personal power, Asians have very little. They talk a good game because they are, in the main, very intelligent.
But having been conditioned over thousands of years to be subservient, they will die in the Billions when TSHTF.
Move to the US and learn to use a gun before it is too late.
When talk ends, the gun begins to speak.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:25 pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4551896/Trump-acted-like-tacky-drunk-tourist-abroad.html
“Trump acted like a ‘loud and tacky drunk tourist who steps on others without realizing’ during his meetings with foreign allies, claims State Department official”
ALCIADA-MOLE on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:55 pm
President Jackass is a draft dodger.
Trump the bastard celebrating memorial day.
Cloggie on Mon, 29th May 2017 10:56 pm
https://redice.tv/news/kushner-role-in-white-house-suddenly-unclear-may-return-to-private-life
Bannon triumph over Kushner?
makati1 on Mon, 29th May 2017 11:12 pm
Hawkcreek, you perfectly describe Americans today: “When it comes to personal power, AMERICANS have very little. … But are conditioned by bread and circus’ to be subservient.” About 240 million Americans are sucking on the government teat in one way or another. Slaves to the system and corporate FF farming.
Why do you expect any real revolt when the masses are mostly ALL sucking at the government teat? Who is going to revolt and kill that easy income?
The lower class? They know where their bread comes from (and their 60″ TVs, housing, food stamps, etc).
The middle class? Ditto for them too. Food stamps. government backed loans, etc.
The upper class? Don’t make me laugh.
Who? YOU? Maybe when SHTF and you are starving, but not before. There have been no real riots in the U$ since the 60s. The will to stand up and fight for something, with YOUR life on the line, is almost gone in America.
That will to fight still exists in Asia, for the most part. But then, YOU, like some others here, think the pain will be worse there than in the West/US. I think the stupid, arrogant Americans are in for a very painful lesson soon. I am glad I am living among the “intelligent” Asians. Buckle Up! The coming ride to the bottom for Americans will be a doozy!
makati1 on Mon, 29th May 2017 11:19 pm
BTW Hawkcreek, the U$ military taught me how to use a gun 52 years ago. No need to learn. I served 11 years. Two enlisted/nine officer. Been there, done that. I was both armor and artillery. Big guns as well as small ones. You?