Kunstler: Suicide by Stupidity

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 7, 2017
But if Mr. Trump agrees to work with Mr. Putin despite a list of Russian transgressions beginning with the annexation of Crimea and ending with its interference in the 2016 presidential election, he will also look weak while Mr. Putin can claim that he reconstructed the relationship.
—The New York Times
America wakes up to astonishing bullshit from its so-called Newspaper of Record in this lead front-page propaganda dump du jour. Granted, American education has succeeded in destroying the critical faculties of at least three generations so that the public drowns in a soup of unreality every day. In the news business now, as in the national life generally, anything goes and nothing matters.
One has to wonder, though, about the editors who serve up this baloney. Are they mere servelings of the Rand Corporation, Raytheon, and other parties with an interest in the war business, or can they possibly believe their own extrusions of fabricated agit-prop?
For instance, the imputed Russian “annexation of Crimea,” as if the place was some kind of nostalgic, sore-beset Ruritania of independent princes, colorful peasants, and earnest postal clerks cruelly enslaved by bloodthirsty Cossacks. No, Crimea had been officially a province of Russia since exactly 1783 — which was, by the way, the same year that the American Revolution officially ended via the Treaty of Paris.
After the Russian Revolution (1917) the Crimean peninsula became an autonomous province of the Soviet Union, meaning it remained a part of what was then Russia. In 1954, Nikita Khrushchev turned the administrative duties over to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was then also a province of the greater USSR, i.e. Russia. Through the entire modern era, Crimea has been the site of the USSR’s, and now Russia’s, only warm-water naval bases. Ask the average American college student why that is, and you will surely receive a blank stare.
Crimea is a peninsula on the Black Sea, which connects to the Mediterranean Sea. Hence Crimea’s strategic value. For a few short years in the 21st century, following the breakup of the USSR, the now-independent Ukraine had possession of Crimea and essentially rented the existing naval bases to Russia. That provided a much needed revenue stream for the struggling country, which was also utterly dependent on imported Russian natural gas supplies, which Ukraine had to pay for.
When the elected president of Ukraine, Victor Yanukovych, was overthrown in 2014, with the help of the US State Department and CIA, Russia was obliged to secure its naval bases in Crimea — where the overwhelming majority of citizens were culturally and linguistically Russian anyway. A referendum ratified the transfer of Crimea back to Russia. Apart from these procedural details, it must be obvious that Russia would never have ceded its strategic naval bases on the Black Sea to Ukraine, especially when that beleaguered country was being manipulated by the USA and NATO into becoming an adversarial presence on Russia’s border.
At the same time, the US and NATO have been running war games near Russia’s border in the Baltic region and American soldiers have been deployed into Lithuania. What war are they preparing for exactly? What is supposedly at issue (besides America’s apparent lust for war)?
That last question applies equally to the incessantly repeated trope that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election. What is supposedly at issue? The New York Times has been making this empty allegation for a year now, without every specifying exactly how Russia might have “interfered.” In the process, the newspaper has squandered its credibility on what looks exactly like a witch hunt — a campaign against dark and mysterious supernatural forces. It is doing great harm to an already badly-educated, misinformed, economically distressed, drug-addled American public. It also looks like plain old war-mongering.
Coverage of the Trump-Putin meeting during the G-20 conference this week is being played like a WWF championship bout. Which president is weak or strong? Which one will be a loser of a winner? This is no way to cover geopolitical relations. The United States and its news media look like they want this country to commit suicide by stupidity.
32 Comments on "Kunstler: Suicide by Stupidity"
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:39 am
Good man. Trump insists that The Wall is going to be build during a meeting with his “friend”, the Mexican el Preseidente.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/trump-sits-down-with-mexicos-president-at-last/2017/07/07/c2214504-631d-11e7-80a2-8c226031ac3f_story.html?utm_term=.b89ed85879fc
Dave Thompson on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 10:18 am
“What is supposedly at issue (besides America’s apparent lust for war)?” I can only add; More corporate profits for the few at the expense of the rest.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 10:29 am
I always respected Mr. Kunstler but this is BS. Putin has territorial ambition because of toxic male syndrome. I’m a Paultard so here’s Bastiat:
Now since man is naturally inclined to avoid pain — and since labor is pain in itself — it follows that men will resort to plunder whenever plunder is easier than work. History shows this quite clearly. And under these conditions, neither religion nor morality can stop it
joe on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 10:55 am
It has to scream that Russia did it, because they need to point the fingers away from the truth. That Saudi
Arabia and Israel fund more than any political figures. Even if Russia has another revolution and Putin gets shot in the head, is that victory? What exactly do the neo-conservatives think will follow? Freedom and liberty and democracy? Russia has been ruled by strongmen since Ivan the Terrible. People think that inside every Russian is a corrupt potential EU liberal official trying to get out, sadly its not true.
Noam Chomsky has nailed the Russian issue, he says the US big problem with Russia is that it is the last sovereign state in the world outside the US.
Lets not forget the US fought a war with the Reds after WW1 and lost, then they managed to fight them back to square one in 1989. But the culture of Russia survived, and certain people want to use that to hide their own corruption with the oilistans and Israel. Putin is not having restless nights worrying about this.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 11:24 am
@joe thanks for the alt-tard takes on the russian situation. still not seeing that story about russian killing off MH17 perpetrators huh?
That’s ok. Just let russia sit on vast energy resources and fund election fraud around the world.
penury on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 11:50 am
There is ample evidence that JHK is absolutely correct. Don”t believe me? Read the comments.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 12:11 pm
Best news of the day:
https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/883369403261300736
ALCIADA-MOLE on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 12:13 pm
@clog i am wrong badmouthing president Trump. Only Nixon will go to China. A president who makes peace is also one who makes war with Russia.
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 12:37 pm
The Russian State originated in the Ukraine, when Moscow as still a hunting camp.
(in Novgorod around the year AD 862).
The Rurikids were the ruling dynasty of Kievan Rus’ (after 862), as well as the successor principalities of Galicia-Volhynia (after 1199), Chernigov, Vladimir-Suzdal, and the Grand Duchy of Moscow, and the founders of the Tsardom of Russia.
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 12:48 pm
clog, how many times have you jerked off to that picture already?
I consider this (below) better news than a couple of head monkeys jaw-boning and smiling for the camera. You still haven’t figured out that politicians are just actors? All of us actually.
Nearly 40 per cent of Americans think climate change will cause human extinction
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world-0/us-politics/climate-change-extinction-poll-americans-results-global-warming-a7828091.html
Apparently my enlightenment project has been more successful than I imagined. It’s never too late to get on board clog.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:02 pm
Nearly 40 per cent of Americans think climate change will cause human extinction
75% of the Americans think that Jeezaz rose from the dead:
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/general_lifestyle/march_2016/three_quarters_of_americans_believe_jesus_rose_from_the_dead
Unlike you, I can’t be bothered with what large numbers of Americans believe.
Apneaman has found a new God, the American population. Keep America watching for us and reporting what they think, you are doing a good job!
JuanP on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:21 pm
The Russians need to aim all their nuclear ICBMs at the USA and Israel to retaliate if things get worse. If they hang in there a little while longer they will win this fight. The USA is rotten to the core and disintegrating from within. Every day that passes and Russia survives it is a victory for the Russians because time is on their side. The USA is doomed! America is being destroyed by Americans and they don’t need any help doing it; they are doing a great job. Total destruction is the only solution! No one can stop it now!
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:25 pm
clog, that was fast – really got to you eh? You could have easily have come up with something less lame if you had taken a few deep breaths and settled yourself down instead of firing from the hip while blinded by anger.
clog you’re the one who can’t STFU about the POTUS. You have deified him (Putin too). Every time he so much as farts you feel you must share it with the world. C’mon, you just gleefully posted a PR photo of Putin & cheeto as if it is of the utmost importance and not one of 10,000 meaningless political PR photos taken everyday.
Not only are you bothered by what a large number of Americans think, you are entirely obsessed with the minutia of their country. I seem to recall for over a year before the election your daily rants about American Hillary and tens of millions of her American liberal followers and the American deep state and on and on and ongoing about the empire. In your addled brain it’s the empire who is responsible for you lifetime of disappointment. They dun the Germanic people wrong. You are completely obsessed with what you think is correcting history. You’re a god damned Missionary on a lifetime quest for converts. This is why you, a Dutch man, spend your time on an American blog preaching to the American sheeple. Show them the one true faith. None of it matters. If you were never born the world would be exactly the same. Same here, except for the hoards of humans I have guided towards their own enlightenment.
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:37 pm
clog, fergetabout the Americans and trump tweets, these are the humans you need to worry about.
‘Millions of Africans’ will flood Europe unless it acts now, warns European chief, as Paris evacuates huge migrant camp
“”Population growth, climate change, desertification, wars, famine in Somalia and Sudan. These are the factors that are forcing people to leave.
“When people lose hope, they risk crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean because it is worse to stay at home, where they run enormous risks. If we don’t confront this soon, we will find ourselves with millions of people on our doorstep within five years.
“Today we are trying to solve a problem of a few thousand people, but we need to have a strategy for millions of people.”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/07/millions-africans-will-flood-europe-unless-acts-now-warns-european/
I keep loving that Atlantic ocean more and more every day.
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:40 pm
The Great Power Shift: a Russia-China Allianc – by RAY MCGOVERN
http://www.greanvillepost.com/2017/07/05/the-great-power-shift-a-russia-china-allianc/
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 1:46 pm
Apneaman, I called both Putin and Trump Fossils, because of their climate and fuel policies.
But there is more to life than CO2. Don’t take it from me, take it from JuanP, see above.
Both Putin and Trump are warriers against the US deep state and succesful at that. And that is what you hate and I love.
Juan is right, the US is internally finished and Trump and his Richelieu Bannon know it. Fourth Turning and stuff.
Trump is the Gorbatchev of the US system. He is preparing for the blow-up. And he will need Putin’s help.
Boat on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 3:48 pm
Sigh, like 4 years ago when I first started coming to this site America is on the brink for a multitude of reasons just ready to collapse. Lol nothing has changed. The US chugs along the envy of the world. You doomers and other anti America crazies just don”t see the obvious. Oil imports are down, nat gas imports are down, unemployment is down, both wind and solar are beginning to really take off, co2 emissions are down, coal is dropping market share, pollution is down, the stock market is kicking ass along with my bottom line, housing is up, my house in fact has gained 50,000 in 3 years, interests rates are still low. Depleation of oil, short term and medium term debunked. Ahhhhhh…what a country. We even have a crazy prez for entertainment, good years for comedians. Like this site, plenty of crazy for entertainment.
Boat on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 3:57 pm
A quick update. The world coming to an end calculated by the Hill group is 1 1/2 years away, so said brother short. Drilling rigs with cob webs hanging off them was the description. The world as we know it will have ended. To date no loss in demand, to date the world is still trapped in a web of glut. Time is running short on short and his PHD looney comrades.
twocats on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 4:08 pm
plenty of collapse from where I’m standing: hottest… 2nd hottest… tied-for second hottest… day, month, year. Ditto all that for “lowest sea ice”…. Ditto all that for “lowest oil discovery rates” and “falling exploration capital” …. ditto all that for “poor oil company revenues”… ditto all that for “collapsing US institutions”.
The system is preparing itself for collapse, but the haters say “nothing to see here”. I will agree – taking records amounts of money from poor and minority americans in the 2008 financial crises was a good way to extend this party. Might be time to play that track again. Not a full collapse, just a mini-one.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 4:49 pm
“Time is running short on short and his PHD looney comrades.”
It’s climate change now.
In a couple of years or decades at best, we’re all dead.
According to many of the former ‘peak oil is soon upon us’ proponents.
Anonymouse on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 4:59 pm
Hey look, its boatytard. It looks as if your doctors let you have internet access again. For a incoherent retard like you, to call others crazy(even if it is warranted in some cases, (clog-tard)), is a little rich doncha think dumbass? Just keep taking your retard pills and pretending you play the ‘stock market’, and have a house etc etc. Maybe with extensive therapy and counselling, you might be able to be learn how to tie your own shoes on day.
Cloggie on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 5:05 pm
Anonymouse is already beginning with his race war and personnally attacks every white poster. Bring it on, anonymous, it is going to happen anyway. Yo!
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 5:43 pm
The US and the Soviet Union were allies during WWII, ferkrissakes.
Alexander Solzhenitsyn was tanning in tropical weather at a gulag over in Siberia, nobody paid any attention until after he wrote some blather about how life was in a gulag.
Here in America, there is the gulag called Unicor.
Who gives a rip about Warshington and the Deepstate Criminals?
They are pure evil! You can’t pay attention to any of the dumbass retards continually lining their pockets with clownbux. There are better things to do in this life. Easy to find the speck in their eyes, the feckless buffoons that they are.
If you go to Google earth and zoom in on Moscow, you will see a modern world city.
If you go to Warshington, District of Criminals, zoom in, there will be homeless everywhere you go.
TheNationalist on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 5:47 pm
Meanwhile here in South Australia we are building the worlds’ largest Lithium Ion battery storage in 100 days or its’ free from Elon Musk! .
We already have up to 90% of our electricity from renewables and building more. My house is down to 4kw per day and with all mod cons (the important ones).
We just planted more rosemary in the garden where the lemons and oranges are overflowing.
You are right Clog that pic of the two leaders is great!, Maybe the yanks will stop sleeping with the wahabists and zionists after all?
Apneaman on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 7:10 pm
Boat, maybe you think things are awesome because you, by your own admission, essentially live in a co-op – not independent and eat Ramen noodles at .33 a pack. I’d feel awesome and rich too if my standards were that low. Hey lets compare health care premiums and see which one is envious – medical bankruptcy #1 reason for bankruptcy in the US. Oh fuck ya, the rest of the world can’t wait to get in on that action. Guess how much it happens here or in Sweden, the UK or clogland or every single other so called developed nation on the planet?
Americans Who Can’t Afford Their Homes Up 146 Percent
” Over 38 million American households can’t afford their housing, an increase of 146 percent in the past 16 years, according to a recent Harvard housing report.
Under federal guidelines, households that spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs are considered “cost burdened” and will have difficulty affording basic necessities like food, clothing, transportation and medical care.”
http://www.nbcnews.com/business/real-estate/americans-who-can-t-afford-their-homes-146-percent-n774106
Boat, you know which people need to collude to buy a home together like you do, where I’m at? Migrant Hindus straight off the plane from India.
Makati1 on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:03 pm
” The United States and its news media look like they want this country to commit suicide by stupidity.” JHK
Correction, they are currently committing suicide, but in slow motion. Russia may speed it up some night. Americans have zero education in the ability to think for themselves. Their government controled school system dumped that education subject first thing about 50 years ago. Easier to brainwash/control a dumb citizenry. Just feed them bullshit and keep them in the dark like any good mushroom. It is one of the few U$ programs to succeed.
Those who still have the ability to think, are moving out of the FSofA, if they can. Thousands every year. An American ‘brain drain’. If Washington DC is an example… well…
The U$ murder/drug/debt levels are going up inverse of the intelligence levels going down. Throw a few chemicals (fluoride, and a long list of Dow products)in the food, water and air they consume and you can hurry the process.
If you have never read “1984” or it has been a long time, read it again. You might recognize where it is centered. LOL
Boat on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:39 pm
Ape, those noodles are $0.16 a pack
Davy on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 8:58 pm
“Half Of Canadians Have $200 Or Less In Savings”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-09/half-canadians-have-200-or-less-savings
Davy on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:00 pm
“Canadians Brace For A “Perfect Storm” Brewing In Housing Market”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-07/canadians-brace-perfect-storm-brewing-housing-market
Davy on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:01 pm
“Moodys Slashes Ratings On 6 Canadian Banks, Fears Asset-Quality Deterioration, Soaring Household Debt”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-10/moodys-slashes-ratings-6-canadian-banks-fears-asset-quality-deterioration-soaring-ho
Davy on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:02 pm
stupid canadians
Anonymouse on Fri, 7th Jul 2017 9:21 pm
Over half of amerikans cant tell their ass from a hole in the ground.