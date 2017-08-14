Kunstler: Smoke and Fire

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
August 14, 2017
Cue the corn pone Nazis. Enter, stage left. Well, what did you expect?
With the various authorities in this culture incessantly applying “white privilege” noogies to the public’s skull, sooner or later they were sure to provoke a lizard-brain response from the more limbic-oriented low orders of honkeydom. Of course, you couldn’t stage-manage a more stupidly arrant provocative act in the State of Virginia, guaranteed to bring out the raging yahoos, than threatening to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.
There’s a depressingly tragic overtone to this whole affair that suggests the arc of history itself is driving this story — a dark animus in the national soul struggling to resolve its contradictions. And the Charlottesville incident, which left a woman dead and many others badly injured from a car-ramming, has the flavor of a “first shot” in a new civil war.
The echo civil rights campaign of the moment — a strange brew of Black Lives Matter, “Antifa” (anti-fascist), latest-wave feminism, illegal immigrant sanctuary politics, and LGBTQQ agitation — emanates from the college campuses and creeps through the culture-at-large like a miasma, poisoning group against group, in an orgy of victimization claims of the sort that inevitably lead to violence. This is how tribal and religious wars start in primitive societies.
There is also a funk of phoniness about this campaign that should alert the higher centers of judgment in the brain. The Michael Brown killing in Ferguson, MO, that kicked off the BLM movement was never a convincing case of injustice, but has been widely regarded as if it was, despite state and federal inquiries (under Obama’s DOJ), that concluded otherwise. The figment of “white privilege” is not responsible for the extraordinary black-on-black homicide rates in Chicago and Baltimore or the black teen flash mobs in malls around the country. What is suspiciously at the bottom of it all is the spectacular failure of the original civil rights campaign of the 1960s to alter the structures of poverty in black America, as well as the grinding guilt among white Democratic Progressives over the failures of their own well-intentioned policies — converted perversely into racial self-flagellation.
The latest iteration of feminism comes out of campuses that have been largely taken over by female Boomer pedagogues, especially the non-STEM departments, and is now fait accompli, so that the grievances still pouring out seem manufactured and hysterical. It also has a strong odor of simple misandry, and the whole package of ideology is wrapped in impenetrable grad school jargon designed to give it an intellectual sheen that is unearned and dishonest. The grim fact is that sooner or later even some intelligent men might notice this, and get pissed off about it.
The “Antifa” movement would be funny if it wasn’t itself prone to violence, since it espouses exactly the same kind of despotism against free thought that it pretends to fight against. It wants to shut down and stamp out debate in the public arena and trample over principles that make it uncomfortable, for instance, the First Amendment asserting the right to free speech. It makes a mockery of the battle cry for “diversity” (diversity only for Antifa-approved ideas). That so many current college students subscribe to the movement ought to make thoughtful people very uneasy about the politics of the coming generation. In their black battle garb and masks, they resemble the very fascist mobs of the 1930s that the name “Antifa” supposedly evokes as its enemy.
The illegal immigrant sanctuary movement is just plain insane, starting with the refusal by officials to even make a distinction between citizens and non-citizens. There is every reason to think that mayors of “sanctuary cities” and administrators on “sanctuary campuses” should be prosecuted under federal law. It has reached such a pitch in California, where state college deans are shepherding “undocumented” students into special programs, that they are sure to provoke the cutoff of funds and perhaps the destruction of their own institutions. The movement is the very essence of lawlessness and a disgrace to the supposedly thinking class.
The LGBTQQ movement, an offshoot of Feminism 3.0, seeks to erase biology itself as applied to human mammalian sexuality, at the same time that it wants to create new special social and political entitlements — based on various categories of sexual desire that they insist are biologically-driven, such as the urge of a man to equip himself via surgery to behave like a woman. The movement has now gone so far as to try to shame people who place themselves in the original biological categories (“cis-gender,” another grad school metaphysical jargon clot), and especially heterosexual men. Everybody else gets brownie points for being “cutting edge.” One really has to wonder how long this nonsense goes on before it provokes a reaction among the biology-literate.
If we’re entering a new civil war, don’t make the mistake of thinking that it is the product solely of extreme right-wing yahooism. These Nazi and KKK bozos are rising up because the thinking-enabled people of the center have been too cowardly to stand up against the rising tide of idiocy festering at both ends of the spectrum, and particularly on the Left with its direct wiring to the policy-making centers of American life, dictating how people must think and act, and what they should care about.
What we can’t really tell yet is whether these battles will remain joined and even escalate after the financial clusterfuck that the nation is sleepwalking into, or if the financial crisis will overwhelm them like a tsunami and leave all the stupid, tattered battle flags washed up on a lonely beach.
22 Comments on "Kunstler: Smoke and Fire"
pointer on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 8:59 am
” the thinking-enabled people of the center”
It’s not clear how “thinking-enabled” the center really is. Orthodoxy differs somewhat from independent thought.
Hello on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 9:03 am
Is kunstler a jew? Only jews bring up ‘nazi’ in every other sentence.
pointer on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 9:08 am
“or if the financial crisis will overwhelm them like a tsunami”
One can only hope. I’m not holding my breath, however. My attempts to have a conversation about these things (remember “conversations”, when people listened to what the other person was saying, and then responded to it?) with those served by both major political parties and who have no real unfulfilled material needs makes it clear they have not a clue what the problems are, let alone the solutions, and a tsunami will not educate them.
Davy on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 9:11 am
“If we’re entering a new civil war, don’t make the mistake of thinking that it is the product solely of extreme right-wing yahooism. These Nazi and KKK bozos are rising up because the thinking-enabled people of the center have been too cowardly to stand up against the rising tide of idiocy festering at both ends of the spectrum, and particularly on the Left with its direct wiring to the policy-making centers of American life, dictating how people must think and act, and what they should care about.”
Did, you read that libitards. We are all part of this craziness so please get real and stop the whining.
Lucifer on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 9:48 am
This is what happens when society collapses, the human race will go back to clans and tribes . For a few months or a few years after the collapse it will be violent and a lot of blood will be spilled.
It is human nature for people to stick together with other people who they think share the same views and beliefs. There will be a few lone wolfs who think they will survive, but in the end the most powerful tribes will dominate the new cursed earth.
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 10:02 am
lucifer, a couple of weeks back some dude said we’re evolving into stateless societies.
there’s been a lot of changes to human societies due to modern communications.
we always have those tribal people such as apalachia. i don’t like it. it’s too dysfunctional for me.
Sissyfuss on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 10:29 am
What humanity is experiencing is a lack of direction, a loss of homogeneity. The old mores and conventions no longer apply to a species in overshoot and an ecosphere in tatters. Everyone is rushing to their own comfortable tribe as conditions falter and exacerbate ones sense of loss to belonging to a greater purpose. Chaos and loss of order are in their incipient but growing state and when the debt circus implodes and potent energy sources wane we will all be forced to look inside ourselves for a meaning that may not exist.
GregT on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 10:32 am
This is what happens when an entire generation becomes disenfranchised and sees no hope for the future. Instead of banding together and standing up against the the system itself, they blame each other. As long as the system itself remains rotten to the core, the violence will continue to escalate.
United we stand, divided we fall.
shortonoil on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 10:35 am
“With the various authorities in this culture incessantly applying “white privilege” noogies to the public’s skull, sooner or later they were sure to provoke a lizard-brain response from the more limbic-oriented low orders of honkeydom. Of course, you couldn’t stage-manage a more stupidly arrant provocative act in the State of Virginia, guaranteed to bring out the raging yahoos, than threatening to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.”
It makes one wonder if the Mayor of Charlottesville has ever visited Virginia? Apparently not! Next time maybe he will try pissing on the Pope’s foot, or say something nasty about the mother of every African American in the state. When he was a kid he probably threw rocks at Yellow Jacket nests. Charlottesville is earning its nick name; Snowflake City.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:00 am
What doesn’t anybody have in Charlottesville?
If they have food, clothing and shelter, what more do they really need?
Go home and grill some chicken and drink beer, which is much more rewarding and fun.
Their only real worry would be hunger. I doubt that is the problem.
No need to riot and protest, got to return to work today, no time to protest then.
If Attila the Fun had been there, then there would have been something to worry about.
I had to look up the word ‘miasma’.
bobinget on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:09 am
After reading Kunstler, it’s difficult to get what he stands for. This is a big problem for all Right Wing Jews. Most American Jews, Trump or Netanyahu supporters will fight you if you call them ‘Nazis’ (for their opinions).
In fact most, American Jews are not right or left wing. Most Jews in America don’t support extremist Israeli policies. But, Most American Jews won’t criticize Israel for fear of being tagged
an “anti semitic jew”.
“Put 10 Jews in a room, get 15 opinions”
In fairness, Muslims can spout Fascist ideals all day
as long without fear of being called anti semitic.
GregT on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:09 am
“If they have food, clothing and shelter, what more do they really need?”
Food, clothing, and shelter, that they don’t have to work menial tasks for the rest of their lives to pay back, plus interest.
GregT on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:14 am
“In fairness, Muslims can spout Fascist ideals all day
as long without fear of being called anti semitic.”
Maybe that’s because they ARE semitic, bobinget.
Definition of Semite
1 a : a member of any of a number of peoples of ancient southwestern Asia including the Akkadians, Phoenicians, Hebrews, and Arabs
b : a descendant of these peoples
2: a member of a modern people speaking a Semitic language
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Semite
Cloggie on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:38 am
Maybe that’s because they ARE semitic, bobinget.
Which can’t be said of the Ashkenazim Jews, who constitute 90% of the world’s Jewry. Instead they are Turkoids from the Ukraine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khazars
The Khazars were a semi-nomadic Turkic people, who created what for its duration was the most powerful polity to emerge from the break-up of the Western Turkic Kaganate.
http://khazaria.com/
Recent Israeli bestseller, explaining to the Israelis that they are no Semites, but Turks. Quite a revelation.
https://www.amazon.com/Invention-Jewish-People-Shlomo-Sand-ebook/dp/B00G2DO15E/ref=sr_1_1
Cloggie on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:58 am
Interlaken 2017:
https://i1.wp.com/nl.express.live/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2017/08/canoe-at-Interlaken.jpg?w=960&ssl=1
Well Hello, in this world we have moderate Muslims and moderate Jews. Kunstler is a non-fanatical, non-neocon, secular, “moderate Jew”. He used to be a leftist, but if you read his columns over the last few months, he almost sounds like he has hidden sympathies for Trump, although he keeps virtue-signaling that he didn’t vote for him.
has the flavor of a “first shot” in a new civil war.
This is not the first time he refers to “civil war”, gone are peak-oil, climate change and the alleged misery of suburbia. Nevertheless, no civil war will happen as long as Trump is in the WH. It is not for nothing that the more thoughtful deep staters like Bloomberg meanwhile advise the leftist part of the public to stop agitating against Trump and “sit him out” until 2020. Because he is afraid of a violent backlash if Trump is removed from the presidency irregularly. The torch display on Friday-night was one of which Leni Riefenstahl could be proud of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=098QwsPVHrM
(there is a better video but I can’t find it back so quickly)
Antifa in distress:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHVOY2thqGE
Wyton on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 11:59 am
If only those damn kids would stop seeking justice and recognition for their problems. It just pisses off those otherwise moderate and well behaved bigots who are now reacting to this uncalled-for provocation.
Really Mr. Kunstler? All sides? Really?
JJHMAN on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 12:08 pm
Kunstler is a nihilist. I was surprised at his reference to “black teen flash mobs in malls around the country”. I try to get my news from a variety of sources including MSNBC and Fox (pathetic both) and hadn’t heard of such an epidemic of violence. So I Googled “black teen flash mob” and I found that there may be a problem in Philly, there was an incident in Oakland and maybe one other event but hardly an epidemic of violence in malls.
Kunstler is fun to read but I take his stuff as a parody of reality.
A special call out to Davy: Anybody who uses the term “libtard” or “Trumptard” or such is a self-righteous idiot.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 12:47 pm
kunstler is a jew. i am friends with him on facebook and made a joke about jews and he went batshit crazy on me. Telling me to go fuck myself etc…lol
Aspera on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 12:50 pm
RE: Hello. I count two uses of the word nazi by Kunstler. All within 935 words and 11 paragraphs.
You mention jews twice and nazis once in 13 words, 2 sentences.
[The cold hard light of data might be telling us something other than what you think.]
Dredd on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:06 pm
Gives new meaning to deep
southstate (When You Are Governed By Psychopaths – 8).
Deep state means “where people read books.”
paultard on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:07 pm
mastard my professors were jews and even though i was tarding hard and i didn’t learn anything, i’m not going to betray them.
master race Spencer was probably educated by jew professor too.
your economy is jew economy. some variation of your jew economy involves making yourself victim.
Apneaman on Mon, 14th Aug 2017 1:37 pm
I still don’t see where the old Kunt keeps running into all these transfolk. They make up a staggering .5% of US population and he brings them up almost every post regardless of the topic. I guess that little half abandon old textile mill town in upstate NY Kunt lives in is coincidentally the home of Transfolk of America’s National Headquarters. Blame it on the real estate agent for not telling you.
“That so many current college students subscribe to the movement ought to make thoughtful people very uneasy about the politics of the coming generation.”
I don’t follow this shit, so I have no idea how many “so many” is – top notch journalism there Jim. Further, I don’t think the ‘coming generation’ is going to be worrying about any of this shit and will be completely preoccupied with getting 1500 calories a day and not getting robbed or killed. All of Kunt’s pet peeves will be going away and nobody has to run people over with their car like scum fuck Muslim terrorists do, but I’m certain there will be more to come and bullets too.
I’m not a supporter or detractor of any these social monkey movements and yes they have gone too far (what hasn’t?), but Kunt doesn’t have a clue about biology. His ongoing implication of natural vs unnatural is a Christian concept and has no basis in science. Every single bit of human behaviour, including genocide and altruism, is natural. So is every thought. Methinks Jim knows this, but likes to get paid, so must pander to his core readership, which is also only natural. I need to get paid too.
Homosexual behavior in male goats is more frequent during breeding season and in bucks isolated from females
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0018506X14000804
List of mammals displaying homosexual behavior
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mammals_displaying_homosexual_behavior