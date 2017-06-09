Kunstler: Moby Trump

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
He breached out of the horse latitudes in the Great Sea of Politics last spring and destroyed all the lesser whales with his mighty flukes, but now the Democratic Pequod, with its diverse and inclusive crew has vowed to chase him to the ends of the earth until he spouts black blood and rolls dead out. It’s Moby Trump! Skin your eyes for him men (and women, and intersectional non-binary zhes, theys, and hirs)! Do ye see a Bitcoin nailed to yonder mast? It goes to ye who raises me that whale of white privilege!
Who is Ahab in this story? Why The New York Times, of course. Such is the vastness of its pious obsession with the cosmic malignity of Moby Trump, who chomped off Ahab’s limb — fondly known as Hillary — the last time the Pequod set sail. With Jim Comey as Starbuck, the ever-upright Quaker mate, cool, aloof, marinated in rectitude, yet deadly with his lance.
And so the great American tragedy plays out on C-Span.
Remember, though, that in the original tale penned by the loser (never made a buck) Herman Melville, the white whale sank the Pequod in a final, desperate, whorl of vengeance, while Ahab drowned entwined in his own harpoon lines, pinned upon the very hump of his inscrutable quarry. And I alone am left to tell thee….
So much for literary conceits — and hat tip to Bob Dylan for reminding us, in his just released Nobel valedictory, how much the white whale should mean to us. In this bleak and tawdry age of content-less Kardashian trash, there really are latent cosmic storylines, and this saga of Moby Trump is a tragedy that the Republic perhaps can’t bear to hear: exactly how we destroyed ourselves.
The question is, what will remain of the American polity once the mighty Trump is harpooned, flensed, and boiled down to his essential oils? A great evil vacuum, I predict, rather like Melville’s fabled Norway maelstrom. And within it, everything and everyone in the Deep State will be revealed as hollow and ghostlike, mere revenants of our beloved institutions, including the rule of law.
Impeachment is something that hovers just a bit above and beside the law, founded, as it is, on the vague notion of high crimes and misdemeanors — which can mean anything, really, to parties so determined to wield it. The blundering Trump expressed a hope that a dodgy FBI investigation against General Flynn for conversing with the Russian ambassador (really, he talked with an envoy from a foreign land?) might be laid aside. Well, that could just do the trick, according to Jeffrey Toobin of CNN, legal mouthpiece for “the Resistence.”
I confess that I never considered Mr. Trump — or as I’m fond of calling him, the Golden Golem of Greatness — a horse that was going to finish. I predicted after the election that he would be removed from office by hook or by crook inside of a few months. While I do not align with his antagonists, I consider him unfit for the job he won in an ignominious election against a repulsive opponent. He appears simply to not know what he is doing, and that’s pretty scary at this moment in history when, apparently unbeknownst to purveyors of “news,” and the countless factotums of government — from the larval agency clerks to the preening poobahs of congress to the scheming technocrat overlords of the intel matrix — the nation is poised at the rim of a financial clusterfuck that will make the fall of the Roman Empire look like a small business bankruptcy.
In the meantime, watch as a toxic political tide sweeps away the foundations of a two-hundred-odd year experiment in civil order. Six months from now, nobody will trust anyone or anything, and we may easily see a great deal of kinetic lashing out against each other in the ringing, raging confusion of the political vortex we’ve gleefully ventured into.
joe on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 4:41 pm
It’s all going to start with a row over a tiny country that’s big on gas. Saudi will never back down, if it does then the young crown prince will be removed from office, if that does not go well…
Lets just say, Arabs are famous for their love of revenge.
Cloggie on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 6:35 pm
Illinois downgraded to junk bond status by S&P:
http://www.occidentaldissent.com/2017/06/07/escape-from-illinois-demographics-deficits/
Reason: demographics.
White middle class flees.
makati1 on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 7:14 pm
“… the nation (U$) is poised at the rim of a financial clusterfuck that will make the fall of the Roman Empire look like a small business bankruptcy … a tragedy that the Republic perhaps can’t bear to hear: exactly how we destroyed ourselves.”
That about covers it. Buckle Up!
Apneaman on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 8:11 pm
Clog, white middle class flees? All 12 of them eh?
Apneaman on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 8:16 pm
Nowhere in America can a full-time minimum wage worker afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment
“Downsizing to a one-bedroom will only get you so far on minimum wage. Such housing is affordable in only 12 counties located in Arizona, Oregon and Washington states, according to the report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
You would have to earn $17.14 an hour, on average, to be able to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment in a safe area without having to spend more than 30 percent of your income on housing. Make that $21.21 for a two-bedroom home – nearly three times the federal minimum wage of $7.25.”
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/06/09/minimum-wage-rent-two-bedroom-apartment/
Maybe they can flee too?
Apneaman on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 8:25 pm
William Astore
William J. Astore, a retired lieutenant colonel (USAF), is a TomDispatch regular. He has taught at the Air Force Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
America’s Real Red Scare
The Slow-Motion Collapse of the American Empire
“Yes, the U.S. has a Soviet problem, and I’m not referring to the allegations of the moment in Washington:…”
“It involves an erosion of democratic values; the ever-expanding powers exercised by a national security state operating as a shadow government and defined by militarism, surveillance, secrecy, prisons, and other structures of dominance and control; ever-widening gaps between the richest few and the impoverished many; and, of course, ever more weapons, along with ever more wars.
That’s a real red scare, America, and it’s right here in the homeland.”
“This list of Soviet problems, vintage 1986, should have a familiar ring to it, since it sounds uncannily like a description of what’s wrong with the United States today.
In case you think that’s an over-the-top statement, let’s take that list from the briefing — eight points in all — one item at a time.”
-1. An authoritarian, surveillance state:
-2. An economy dependent on global weapons sales:
-3. Bent on nuclear domination:
-4. Imperialist and expansionist:
-5. Persecutes critics and dissidents:
-6. Internal problems like drug abuse, inadequate health care, and a poisoned environment:
-7. Extensive prison systems:
-8. Stalemated wars:
“In light of these eight points, that lighthearted Beatles tune and relic of the Cold War, “Back in the USSR,” takes on a new, and far harsher, meaning.”
http://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176292/tomgram%3A_william_astore%2C_back_in_the_ussr
Apneaman on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 8:29 pm
And the retard of the day award goes to…..
EPD: Suspect allegedly shot man with shotgun shell filled with cereal
Victim declined to press charges
“Glass was booked into the Humboldt County jail for resisting arrest and probation violation.
Investigation reveals that Glass fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, according to detectives.”
http://www.krcrtv.com/north-coast-news/epd-suspect-allegedly-shot-man-with-a-shotgun-shell-filled-with-cereal/532087089
Rice Krispies… Snap Crackle Pop….a cap in your ass.
makati1 on Fri, 9th Jun 2017 8:34 pm
An interesting article: “Number Of Potential Migrants Worldwide Tops 700 Million”
Globally, 14% of the world’s adults wish to migrate, with the highest rates seen in sub-Saharan Africa (30%) and areas of Europe outside the European Union (21%), followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (18%), the Middle East and North Africa (19%), the European Union (20%), Commonwealth of Independent States (15%), Australia, New Zealand, Oceania (9%) and North America (10%).”
“The lowest rates were found in Asia, starting with South Asia (8%), East Asia (8%) and Southeast Asia (7%).”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-08/number-potential-migrants-worldwide-tops-700-million
Now isn’t that interesting. And some here believe that Asia is a hell hole that everyone wants out of. LMAO