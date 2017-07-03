Kunstler: Lighten Up to Tighten Up

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 3, 2017
Perhaps the presidency has been an overly solemn office since, oh, the days of Millard Fillmore, the dreary weight of all that mortal responsibility — slavery, war, more war, depression, yet more war, nukes, we shall overcome, terror, Lehman Brothers, Ferguson, Russia here, there, and everywhere…uccchhh….
And so, at last: a little comic relief. I mean, imagine Grover Cleveland putting the choke-slam on Thomas Nast. Dwight Eisenhower punching out Edward R. Morrow. Jack Kennedy applying the Macumba Death Grip to Walter Lippman. Nahhhh. But Donald (“The Golden Golem of Greatness”) Trump versus CNN! Now that’s a matchup worthy of the WWF Hall of Fame. I just kind of wish the big fella had gone all the way and put in Anderson Cooper’s mug instead of the CNN logo box. Make it truly up front and personal since, let’s face it, Andy has been the most visible conduit of Jeff Zucker’s animadversions.
At least The New York Times seemed to take the prank in stride, calling it, “an unorthodox way for a sitting president to express himself.” Well, yes! Nicely put. They didn’t call for the Commander-in-Chief to be stripped down to his silk small-clothes and be run through a gantlet of aggrieved trannies. Well, I dunno, maybe that’s next….
But who says a president has to merely sit behind a desk and utter platitudes about bringing us together? Nobody really falls for that anymore. But a body-slam — whoa, now that’s some change you can believe in! At least the GGOG didn’t send in some NSA black box contractors to smoke the CNN board of directors and that miserable fucker Zucker — though it does lead one wonder how Mr. Trump intends to orchestrate his upcoming confab with Vlad (“The Impaler”)Putin. I’d like to see the president at least put on a cape for that one.
I suppose Mr. Trump was reacting to the fire-hose of objurgation aimed at him over the weekend on CNN by Carl Bernstein, reporter extraordinaire of Watergate fame, who referred to Trump’s sojourn in the Oval Office as “a malignant presidency.” Isn’t comparing a person to cancer about as low as you can go? (You talkin’ to me???) That should technically entitle Mr. Trump to an inverted stomp face-breaker followed by a fall-away moonsault slam, topped off by a final gorilla drop. Hell, get the referee to sit on Bernstein’s face for the count.
Bernstein went a little further, even, into the dark slough of disrespect, intimating that all the occult powers of the Deep State should be mobilized to remove the golden tumor from America’s body politic:
“That malignancy is known to the military leaders of the country, it’s known to the Republican leadership in Congress who recognize it, and it’s known to the intelligence community…. This president is not in control of the presidency in a way that it is functioning. That has got our leaders worried, they are worried about his character, they are worried about his temperament,” Bernstein said. “We are in foreign territory. We have never been in a malignant presidency like this before.”
Perhaps Mr. Bernstein is just the messenger appointed by the Deep State to flop it all out on the table, so to speak, like so much Fourth of July pulled smoked pork: You’ve gone too far, you suppurating mass of rogue protoplasm! We’re coming to get ya now, with the deadliest move of all: the 25th amendment. Let Mike Pence be the reincarnation of Herbert Hoover. This shit is not funny anymore.
14 Comments on "Kunstler: Lighten Up to Tighten Up"
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 9:20 am
The Trump presidency is remarkably more awful
than any MAGA enthusiast ever imagined.
Behaves like a 3 year old. No agenda.
Picks fights with individual people. There is
300 million in the country. Isn’t fighting each
person kinda futile? Presidency is about
policy and plans.
Knowing he is easily the worst president in
history, think we would vote for that
condescending old bitch who passes out
and choked on her own speeches and wears
a colostomy bag under that pantsuit?
Not a phucking chance. We put in Trump for a
reason. The pubs and dems are both worse than
death better no President at all. At this rate we
will re-elect Trump while the democraps
just don’t gett it.
Cloggie on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 9:37 am
Kunstler refers to this Trump twitter gem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHvLtn2BhOk
Go Donald!
Do I detect some hidden mild sympathy for Trump with The James-Howard?
Perhaps Mr. Bernstein is just the messenger appointed by the Deep State to flop it all out on the table, so to speak
No he isn’t, not in a long shot!
Bernstein is afraid that the deep state project could fail and is afraid of the consequences for the US establishment, of which he is a prominent part, after he successfully wasted a deep state adversary, Richard Nixon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRlatDWqh0o
At [0:25] the viewer gets a mug shot of the Real Deep State. This is top ten material of the deep state, Richard Haass, the chairmen of the CFR. He doesn’t like at all what water carrier Bernstein has to say about these “Jewish neocons”.
It is all going down for the Sanhedrin and its empire, in the works since 1933. They won’t swallow Russia and China.
Meanwhile the deplorable resistance is advancing and has taken and occupied the somewhat trivial, secondary position of the presidency of the United States. From there Tribune Trump is taking the majestic NWO bulwark main stream media under attack, further advancing towards the Fourth Turning.
1989 2.0
Soviet Empire – check
US Empire – …
Mr Gorbatchov, tear down that wall!
Mr Trump, erect that wall!
Sissyfuss on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 10:00 am
Fake news, fake wrestling, fake president. When reality becomes too stressful we will grasp ahold of fantasy to keep the pleasurable brain chemistry active. The long emergency attenuates into a short implosion. Life from a screen is all that the young generation knows and the buffoon is playing to that. Worked so far so, why change. This is going way beyond interesting times.
Apneaman on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 1:21 pm
clog fag, here’s a better twitter tweet. I just stumbled across it, unlike you who schedules an hour a day at your trump tweet shrine.
Great. A man who thinks the earth is 6000 years old & ‘created’ is now overseeing NASA. What could go wrong?
https://twitter.com/JohnAmaechi/status/881860275661664256
Pence and trump must surely be the kind of white men who made American science great once and will again.
Apneaman on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 2:03 pm
European Fascist Movements are Led by Homosexuals According to Gay Journalist
“”The twisted truth is that gay men have been at the heart of every major fascist movement that ever was – including the gay-gassing, homo-cidal Third Reich. With the exception of Jean-Marie Le Pen, all the most high-profile fascists in Europe in the past thirty years have been gay.”
“Hari supplies readers with a long list of homosexuals in European fascist movements, beginning with Ernst Rohm, a co-founder of the Nazi party whose leadership of the party’s paramilitary organization, the SA, rivaled that of Hitler himself. The SA upper ranks, Hari says, were almost exclusively homosexual. He also cites historian Lothar Machtan, who speculates that one reason HItler had Rohm killed was to silence speculation about his own possible homosexual past.”
“According to Hari, the homosexual tendency in Nazism is strongly reflected among fascistic Europeans today. He observes that “Dutch fascist” Pim Fortuyn was an open homosexual who spoke publicly about his sexual behavior. Jorg Haider of Austria’s neo-fascist Freedom Party died while leaving a gay bar, after much media speculation about his rumored homosexual relationships. Michael Kuhnen, leader of Germany’s neo-fascist movement in the 1980s, died in the early 90s of AIDS after publicly acknowledging his homosexuality. The list goes on and on, Hari says.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-fascist-movements-are-led-by-homosexuals-according-to-gay-journali
The difference between the left queers and the right wing queers is that clog and the other Goose steppers hide in the closet even though they are not fooling anyone. It appears all that repression leads to a lifetime of hate and disappointment. Funny thing is that in the modern world many right leaning gays have come out and not been kicked out of the tribe. I guess clog is old school and too old to change. I bet that seeing the left gays live openly and happily makes the hate even worse.
Cloggie on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 3:25 pm
clog meester, here’s a better twitter tweet.
Yeah, the grapes are sour, I feel your pain, TalmudTurk.ROFL.
Now you feel the need to strike back, from a defensive position, rather impotent as always.
Trump ravishing Chosenite News Network, priceless! …that must be hard to swallow for you. You brainwashing machine being shred to pieces on a daily bases.
And what’s this sudden desire for a moral crusade against poofters? Don’t you realize that it is your commie friends world-wide who push for gay marriage, the latest in Germany? And not right-wingers?
Wtf.
“Fascist” Fortuyn… here his righthand man and 2nd in Fortuyns party hierarchy…
http://www.brendastoter.nl/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/myphoto-8-kopie.jpg
…was always against gay marriage. Rightwinger Putin wouldn’t dream of it. So what’s your point, Hillbilly?
Apneaman on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 5:09 pm
So, now I’m a commie hillbilly? Another oxymoron from the dutch moron. You just throw out the labels and hope one sticks even though more times than not they contradict each other. Retard shotgun tactics are just advertising your impotency and desperation in flashing lights.
Did Putin tell you his dreams again in another of your telepathic fantasies?
Isn’t the internet a wonderful toy? Just look at how you play with it to convince yourself you are a part of all these sub tribes from foreign countries – the American Trump tribe and the Russian Putin tribe and the Brexit Tribe etc.
Do you know why you do that little monkey? Trust me you’re not really choosing.
Social: Why Our Brains are Wired to Connect
“From the First Chapter:
“Connection: Long before there were any primates with a neo-cortex, mammals split off from other vertebrates and evolved the capacity to feel social pains and pleasures, forever linking our well-being to our social connectedness. Infants embody this deep need to stay connected, but it is present through our entire lives.
“Mindreading: Primates have developed an unparalleled ability to understand the actions and thoughts of those around them, enhancing their ability to stay connected and interact strategically. In the toddler years, forms of social thinking develop that outstrip those seen in the adults of any other species. This capacity allows humans to create groups that can implement nearly any idea and to anticipate the needs and wants of those around us, keeping our groups moving smoothly.”
“Harmonizing: The sense of self is one of the most recent evolutionary gifts we have received. Although the self may appear to be a mechanism for distinguishing us from others and perhaps accentuating our selfishness, the self actually operates as a powerful force for social cohesiveness. During the preteen and teenage years, adolescents focus on their selves and in the process become highly socialized by those around them. Whereas connection is about our desire to be social, harmonizing refers to the neural adaptations that allow group beliefs and values to influence our own.”
http://www.humanjourney.us/social.html
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 5:45 pm
Climate change is nothing to worry about all the models assume way way to much fossil fuels. The leaders just choose a long time ago to pump climate change as an excuse to get public support and subsides for renewables to move us hopefully away from FF use. Unfortunately renewable s don’t really work. And once the energy shortage hit in the next two years CO2 pollution will start to automatically decrease. And the last thing you will be worried about are all those cows farting causing global warming! lol
Davy on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:16 pm
I wonder if humans matter anymore anyway. We forced the issue and now climate will take on a life of its own. If we want to make a difference we can start living with that reality. Yet, denial works too becuase either way it will not be pleasant.
Cloggie on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:19 pm
https://www.infowars.com/trumps-message-to-the-fake-media-im-president-youre-not/
Trump upbeat, in good shape and as always in good rapport with his supporters.
Wonder how the first meeting with Putin in Hamburg will go.
Makati1 on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:35 pm
“This shit is not funny anymore”
Ah, but it is, to those of us outside the loony bin called ‘America’. I am entertained every day by the parade of clowns, shysters, freaks, and ‘animals’ that are performing for our entertainment between the coasts. Much better than reading about their wars of choice all over the planet.
Is that the fat lady spraying her throat for the grand finale I see in the wings? I hope so. This bad joke called the FSofA has gone on too long. Most of the world would agree.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 6:56 pm
Simple really….when the world economy collapses everything shuts down…the end….were talking about grids down all over the world and 7.5B people dropping like f*** flies in
short order…the collapse will be absolutely horrible..There is no collapse or horror movie ever produced that has even come close to imagining what the collapse of BAU might look like… I’m talking about every corporation and every social program going bankrupt at once.I’m talking about people eating people. I’m talking about the worst catastrophe to ever happen in the history of mankind, and WILL ever happen. Nothing has ever, or will ever come close.
Makati1 on Mon, 3rd Jul 2017 11:08 pm
“Both worlds—our present-day reality and Spielberg’s celluloid vision of the future—are characterized by widespread surveillance, behavior prediction technologies, data mining, fusion centers, driverless cars, voice-controlled homes, facial recognition systems, cybugs and drones, and predictive policing (pre-crime) aimed at capturing would-be criminals before they can do any damage.
All of this has come about with little more than a whimper from a clueless American populace largely comprised of nonreaders and television and internet zombies.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-03/you-want-picture-future-imagine-boot-stamping-your-face
“All of these films—and the writers who inspired them—understood what many Americans, caught up in their partisan, flag-waving, zombified states, are still struggling to come to terms with: that there is no such thing as a government organized for the good of the people.”
Nuff said.
MASTERMIND on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 12:11 am
Makati1
Will all the robots and drones run on sticks and mud?