Kunstler: Just Wait a Little While

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 7, 2017
The trouble, of course, is that even after the Deep State (a.k.a. “The Swamp”) succeeds in quicksanding President Trump, America will be left with itself — adrift among the cypress stumps, drained of purpose, spirit, hope, credibility, and, worst of all, a collective grasp on reality, lost in the fog of collapse.
Here’s what you need to know about what’s going on and where we’re headed.
The United States is comprehensively bankrupt. The government is broke and the citizenry is trapped under inescapable debt burdens. We are never again going to generate the kinds and volumes of “growth” associated with techno-industrial expansion. That growth came out of energy flows, mainly fossil fuels, that paid for themselves and furnished a surplus for doing other useful things. It’s over. Shale oil, for instance, doesn’t pay for itself and the companies engaged in it will eventually run out of accounting hocus-pocus for pretending that it does, and they will go out of business.
The self-evident absence of growth means the end of borrowing money at all levels. When you can’t pay back old loans, it’s unlikely that you will be able to arrange new loans. The nation could pretend to be able to borrow more, since it can supposedly “create” money (loan it into existence, print it, add keystrokes to computer records), but eventually those tricks fail, too. Either the “non-performing” loans (loans not being paid off) cause money to disappear, or the authorities “create” so much new money from thin air (money not associated with real things of value like land, food, manufactured goods) that the “money” loses its mojo as a medium of exchange (for real things), as a store of value (over time), and as a reliable index of pricing — which is to say all the functions of money.
In other words, there are two ways of going broke in this situation: money can become scarce as it disappears so that few people have any; or everybody can have plenty of money that has no value and no credibility. I mention these monetary matters because the system of finance is the unifying link between all the systems we depend on for modern life, and none of them can run without it. So that’s where the real trouble is apt to start. That’s why I write about markets and banks on this blog.
The authorities in this nation, including government, business, and academia, routinely lie about our national financial operations for a couple of reasons. One is that they know the situation is hopeless but the consequences are so awful to contemplate that resorting to accounting fraud and pretense is preferable to facing reality. Secondarily, they do it to protect their jobs and reputations — which they will lose anyway as collapse proceeds and their record of feckless dishonesty reveals itself naturally.
The underlying issue is the scale of human activity in our time. It has exceeded its limits and we have to tune back a lot of what we do. Anything organized at the giant scale is headed for failure, so it comes down to a choice between outright collapse or severe re-scaling, which you might think of as managed contraction. That goes for government programs, military adventures, corporate enterprise, education, transportation, health care, agriculture, urban design, basically everything. There is an unfortunate human inclination to not reform, revise, or re-scale familiar activities. We’ll use every kind of duct tape and baling wire we can find to keep the current systems operating, and we have, but we’re close to the point where that sort of cob-job maintenance won’t work anymore, especially where money is concerned.
Why this is so has been attributed to intrinsic human brain programming that supposedly evolved optimally for short-term planning. But obviously many people and institutions dedicate themselves to long-term thinking. So there must be a big emotional over-ride represented by the fear of letting go of what used to work that tends to disable long-term thinking. It’s hard to accept that our set-up is about to stop working — especially something as marvelous as techno-industrial society.
But that’s exactly what’s happening. If you want a chance at keeping on keeping on, you’ll have to get with reality’s program. Start by choosing a place to live that has some prospect of remaining civilized. This probably doesn’t include our big cities. But there are plenty of small cities and small towns out in America that are scaled for the resource realities of the future, waiting to be reinhabited and reactivated. A lot of these lie along the country’s inland waterways — the Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri river system, the Great Lakes, the Hudson and St. Lawrence corridors — and they also exist in regions of the country were food can be grown.
You’ll have to shift your energies into a trade or vocation that makes you useful to other people. This probably precludes jobs like developing phone apps, day-trading, and teaching gender studies. Think: carpentry, blacksmithing, basic medicine, mule-breeding, simplified small retail, and especially farming, along with the value-added activities entailed in farm production. The entire digital economy is going to fade away like a drug-induced hallucination, so beware the current narcissistic blandishments of computer technology. Keep in mind that being in this world actually entitles you to nothing. One way or another, you’ll have to earn everything worth having, including self-respect and your next meal.
Now, just wait a little while.
9 Comments on "Kunstler: Just Wait a Little While"
peaktard on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 7:38 am
the “deep state” term used by the alt-tard media is crap Mr. kuntsler.
slow change is preferable to quick change. this is what frederic bastiat said.
Darrell Cloud on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:02 am
I think Kustler is spot on with this. The deep state can produce a tremendous amount of murder and mayhem in the interim, but in the long run they are about as relevant as the Stasi or the Pretorian Guard. Whether their end is brought about by economic demise or the unintended consequence of poking the fat Korean kid with a stick, their end is inevitable. We the people simply have to stay out of their way as the unraveling takes place.
Most of us know that if the lights go out millions of people will die in a traffic jam. If the unraveling takes place in stages, the aware will have a chance to evacuate the cities before the die off takes them out. I am praying for the latter but know full well the former is entirely possible.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:05 am
Don’t worry once we lose our oil supplies we can all go back to riding horses again. Then there will be all sorts of new jobs created “shoveling shit” all day.
joe on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:36 am
Don’t forget navvies. Digging ditches and foundations for buildings etc with shovels used to be some mens whole carrears.
Cloggie on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:37 am
It is obvious that mr Kunstler is not a fanatical neocon, despite his background. He almost sounds white-nationalist/alt-right.
This probably doesn’t include our big cities. But there are plenty of small cities and small towns out in America that are scaled for the resource realities of the future, waiting to be reinhabited and reactivated. A lot of these lie along the country’s inland waterways — the Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri river system, the Great Lakes, the Hudson and St. Lawrence corridors — and they also exist in regions of the country were food can be grown.
Kunstler just certified Davy’s survival strategy.
You’ll have to shift your energies into a trade or vocation that makes you useful to other people. This probably precludes jobs like developing phone apps, day-trading, and teaching gender studies. Think: carpentry, blacksmithing, basic medicine, mule-breeding, simplified small retail, and especially farming, along with the value-added activities entailed in farm production.
Kunstler is just as an American back-to-nature romantic as many else here. “World made by hand”, sure mr Kunstler.
He is right as far as “gender studies” are concerned, but electronics are here to stay… because they require little energy and produce useful information and provide near total market transparency and hence transaction efficiency, which is only going to increase. No more hunting with your car for some spare part, that is now only a single Google search away.
Forget about your desired mom-and-pop store revival, mr Kunstler. Yes the malls will disappear, just like most old-school stores, apart from fresh-food outlets, because they have no added value any more. I can see any product online, just as good as when I see it for real, I can read reviews online, watch youtube videos of the product. Most of they buying and selling will proceed online.
I disagree with his notion that the sense of crisis in America has anything to do with energy. It hasn’t. Instead it is a struggle about the future of the country: either a white majority country, as Trump and his voters insist, or a country where the Europeans have no longer any influence, which is what the Swamp wants.
It is not difficult to predict how this standoff will end.
https://www.amazon.com/Stop-Coming-Civil-War-Savage/dp/1455582417
https://altright.com/2017/08/05/the-unite-the-right-rally-is-going-to-be-a-turning-point-for-white-identity-in-america/
Sissyfuss on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:55 am
Kinsler at his most lugubrious. Not to say he is off the mark but his lack of denial towards our present day predicaments is extremely off-putting. Yes, the big cities population of walking dead will grow exponentially as collapse accelerates and the survival game shows will replace the NFL. But will those that make it to a livable locale evolve psychologically fast enough so as to not fall for the path of least resistance that led us here. I doubt it. Evolution does not proceed on a human time scale.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 10:11 am
You will need a wood/coal burning furnace that doesn’t require electricity to be functional. A wood burning stove too, for cooking and heat.
Can’t avoid burning wood that only needs air to burn to provide some warmth.
You won’t need electricity from the power plant, a wind charger and a wind mill to pump water can do the job.
A couple of good steam engines for lifting power will be necessary.
Make sure there is a veterinarian somewhere close along with a medical doctor.
Make sure you have a milk cow. A used B-52 loaded with fuel and ordnance will be there for your protection.
You can fuel it with jet fuel derived through coal gasification.
You will need mules and work horses, a John Deere plow, horse tack, reins, oats, a bit bag, bits, saddles, spurs, horseshoes.
Make sure there are enough industries near the woods where you live for material support inhabited by civilized urbanites.
You should have television stations broadcasting favorite programs and professional sports.
If you want to get back to nature, you need the present civilization to escape from to go back to where it all began.
Can’t be Euelle Gibbons every single day when you’re out there in the great wide open.
You gotta go Galt.
Jerry McManus on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:19 am
Unfortunately, entire generations in the wealthy industrialized world have been raised to feel supremely entitled to everything, and they don’t feel obligated to lift a finger to earn it.
I actually tried to live with a woman like that once and have regretted it ever since.
In the many years since then I have been repeatedly shocked and horrified by just how many people like that there are out there.
Props to JHK for dreaming big, but I don’t see any way in hell, and I do mean hell, how a world populated by clueless, selfish narcissists can get back to some sort of dreamy Jeffersonian utopia of journeyman farmers living in egalitarian harmony.
Much more likely that seven-billion-going-on-nine-billion people will simply end up fighting like cats in a sack until there is nothing left on the face of the Earth but a thin layer of burnt plastic.
My advice? Fuck the future. Enjoy the party while you still can.
dave thompson on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 11:25 am
Three minuets no air? Dead. Three days no water? Dead. Three weeks no food? Dead. 100’s of nukes melting down due to human neglect with ionized radiation everywhere? All are dead.