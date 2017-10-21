Kunstler: Into the Cold and Dark

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 21, 2017
It amuses me that the nation is so caught up in the sexual mischief of a single Hollywood producer when the nation as a whole is getting fucked sideways and upside down by its own political caretakers.
Behind all the smoke, mirrors, Trump bluster, Schumer fog, and media mystification about the vaudeville act known as The Budget and The Tax Cut, both political parties are fighting for their lives and the Deep State knows that it is being thrown overboard to drown in red ink. There’s really no way out of the financial conundrum that dogs the republic and something’s got to give.
Many of us have been waiting for these tensions to express themselves by blowing up the artificially levitated stock markets. For about a year, absolutely nothing has thwarted their supernatural ascent, including the threat of World War Three, leading some observers to believe that they have been rigged to perfection. Well, the algo-bots might be pretty fine-tuned, and the central bank inputs of fresh “liquidity” pretty much assured, but for all that, these markets are still human artifacts and Murphy’s Law still lurks out there in the gloaming with its cohorts, the diminishing returns of technology (a.k.a. “Blowback”), and the demon of unintended consequences.
Many, including yours truly, have expected the distortions and perversions on the money side of life to express themselves in money itself: the dollar. So far, it has only wobbled down about ten percent. This is due perhaps to the calibrated disinformation known as “forward guidance” issued by this country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, which has been threatening — pretty idly so far — to raise interest rates and shrink down its vault of hoarded securities — a lot of it janky paper left over from the misadventures of 2007-2009.
I guess the lesson is that when you have a pervasively false and corrupt financial system, it is always subject to a little additional accounting fraud — until it’s not. And the next thing you know, you’re sitting in the rubble of what used to be your civilization.
The ever more immiserated schnooks who make up the former middle-class know that their lives are crumbling, and may feel that they’re subject to the utterly overwhelming forces of a cruel destiny generated by a leviathan state that hates and despises them. And of course that is exactly why they turned to the Golden Golem of Greatness for salvation.
Alas, Mr. Trump has not constructed a coherent strategy for defeating the colossus of fakery that drives the nation ever-deeper toward the cold and dark. He has a talent for distraction and disruption, though, and so far that gave cover to a whole lot of other people in power who have been able to stand around with their hands in their pockets doing nothing about the sinking state of the nation.
Now, the vaudeville act is coming to a spectacular conclusion as the trappings of Halloween go back in the closet and the pulsating, LED-studded Santas go up on the rooftops. Every ceremony of American life seems drained of meaning now, including the machinations of government over the budget and taxes. The revolution to come out of this frozen swamp of irresponsibility will be the messiest and most incoherent in world history. Nobody will have any idea what is going on outside the geo-storm of failure.
About the only thing one can say for sure is that the American life which emerges from this maelstrom will not look a whole lot like what we’re living in today. I remain serenely convinced that when it finally passes, the air will be fresh again and the sun will shine, and a lot more people will know what is real and what is not.
11 Comments on "Kunstler: Into the Cold and Dark"
makati1 on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 8:19 am
The US “news” is so full of red herrings (distractions) that it smells like a fish market.
“About the only thing one can say for sure is that the American life which emerges from this maelstrom will not look a whole lot like what we’re living in today. I remain serenely convinced that when it finally passes, the air will be fresh again and the sun will shine, and a lot more people will know what is real and what is not.”
And the population of the US will be a lot smaller.
joe on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 8:20 am
So far the only thing the system has been able to achieve is to roll out a mummfying Hillary still waiting for ‘her turn’ and an alzheimers looking Dubya who can barely speak saying he’s still upset that Trump made Jeb piss his pants at the first real challange he ever got in his life. No sir, Globalism is finished because China won the globalisation war. We are racing to the bottom of the wages pile while the rich encourage higher prices and higher interest rates, increasing poverty and welfare handouts. The vicious cycle of begger my neighbour will be the post Brexit war of currencies as the Germans are forced to pay for Europe and accept a stronger Euro too boot. How else will Poland accept 1,000,000 muslims refugees?
Dredd on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 9:11 am
Yep.
American Feudalism
Sissyfuss on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 10:09 am
Man cannot be separate from Nature but continues to believe he can live in an anaceptic germ free surrounding with an ever increasing bounty of resources. Limits to Growth and overshoot lead us all to dead ends in every direction. Trump, Brexit, and the altright are desperate attempts to find something that will stick to the wall. The bandaids of renewables and fusion dreams are distractions at best and venal denials at worst. Don’t tell your children about the birds and the bees because they’re both going extinct. It is what happens when man tries to separate himself from Nature.
Davy on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 10:19 am
Sis, nature is cyclical but humans are linear. That tells you how the anthropocene will end.
Cloggie on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 11:38 am
And the population of the US will be a lot smaller.
Like after the 1991 crash of the USSR, namely precisely 0.
The good news is that life in Russia in 2017 is a lot better than in the USSR of 1990. A lot better.
The vicious cycle of begger my neighbour will be the post Brexit war of currencies as the Germans are forced to pay for Europe and accept a stronger Euro too boot. How else will Poland accept 1,000,000 muslims refugees?
Don’t exaggerate the importance of Brexit for EU funding, you are only #9 (per capita) over the past 15 years:
https://www.cbs.nl/en-gb/news/2016/50/netherlands-largest-net-contributor-eu-this-century
Oh and Eastern-Europe is not going to accept Muslims invaders and their voice is only getting stronger.
Cloggie on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 11:53 am
The new Dutch government has been introduced and could be described as contemporary: few women, no foreigners.
https://nos.nl/data/image/2017/09/19/418251/xxl.jpg
The steps of the palace are being prepared for the final inauguration. Take note, the guy doing the vacuum cleaning is NOT the king, although he is dressed like one.
The PM Mark Rutte…
https://nos.nl/data/image/2017/10/19/425464/xxl.jpg
… was beign accused of having “no vision”.
Rutte’s response: “vision is a matter for an ophthalmologist to deal with”.
onlooker on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 12:20 pm
Well said Sissy about Nature and Humans. So if someone still thinks the Economy is more important than the Environment, well trying holding your breath while counting your money haha.
Cloggie on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 12:56 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/08/opinion/sunday/the-west-and-what-comes-after.html
The West and What Comes After
But in the European case I don’t necessarily believe that it will prevail. I certainly don’t believe in Trump as its paladin — not when his entire career makes a mockery of faith, family, tradition, virtue. Nor do I have much confidence that the present burst of European nationalism is more than a spasm, a reflex… What’s more, I can read the population projections for Europe versus the Middle East and Africa, which make ideas like “managed migration” and “careful cultural exchange” seem like pretty conceits that 21st-century realities will eventually explode.
Some realism from the NYT. Not much faith that the West will continue to exist, not in its present form.
Cloggie on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 1:07 pm
Massive 33% victory of the Czech populist right:
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/ausland/wahl-in-tschechien-populist-andrej-babis-liegt-vorne-a-1174062.html
First comment by Andrej Babis after his victory: “we are pro-Europe”.
Apneaman on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 1:22 pm
19 Have Died From Massive Outbreak of Hepatitis A in San Diego
“Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a highly contagious virus. The most common outbreaks come from food contamination, but according to the AP, the surge currently being experienced in California is caused by a strain rare in the United States that is spread by contact with fecal matter.”
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/10/18/california_is_experiencing_the_second_worst_hepatitis_a_outbreak_in_the.html
It’s been argued that sanitation & personal hygiene plus proper nutrition cradle to grave is (was?) the main reason westerners are healthier and longer lived. Still longer lived, but not looking too healthy and most of the problems are diseases/disorders of modernity. None greater than the humans evolutionary programing to gorge on fat, sugar salt.
We Are Programmed for Gluttony and Weight Gain
Along with many other animals, humans are hard-wired for obesity.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/beastly-behavior/201710/we-are-programmed-gluttony-and-weight-gain
No one understands this better than all the Phd’s the Franken food industry hires.
The humans are easily manipulated when you understand what makes them tick.