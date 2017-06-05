Kunstler: Gimme Shelter

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
“Have you all lost your mind?” Vladimir Putin replied to one of Megyn Kelly’s thrusts about alleged Russian perfidy toward the US in the gala interview that debuted her new Sunday Night star-chamber on CNN. Old Vlad put his finger on something there. His view of the late goings-on in America is like that of the proverbial detached Martian observer of strange Earthly doings, rattling his antennae and clicking his mouth-parts in mirth.
To which retort, by the way, one would have to answer, ”Yes, absolutely.” The toils of slow economic collapse, accompanied by the ceaseless effort by various arms of the Deep State to spin “the narrative” around the voting public’s collective head, has driven the polity insane. And this, of course, is on view in the bedlam that US politics has become, Trump and all. I’m waiting for The New York Times to run the three-column headline that says Russia Racist, Misogynist, and Islamophobic to finally bring together the programmed paranoia of NeoCon / DemProg alliance with the esprit de corp of the new collegiate Red Guard.
Mr. Putin does not have to lift a finger to detonate the groaning garbage barge of US domestic affairs. It’s already ignited and is faring toward a very peculiar species of civil war. You can be sure that the NeoCon / DemProg axis is determined to get rid of Trump at all costs. Impeachment requires some sort of high crime or misdeamenor. So far, going on a year, they haven’t come up with any evidence that the Golden Golem of Greatness acted as a Russian agent in some fashion, and that itself has got to be a little suspicious, considering the thousands of clerks in the spinning mills of those legendary seventeen Intel outfits the government runs. How could they fail to come up with a video of the Donald and Vladimir swatting each other playfully with birch switches in a Moscow banya? Five TV sitcom writers could surely come up with an angle — as long as it was a plausible entertainment.
In the meantime, Trump prevails, the mad bull elephant of the Republican herd, majestically swinging his trunk against everything breakable in the political china shop while trumpeting “Covfefe! Covfefe!” Last week it was the Paris Climate Accords. The op-ed writers in the usual places bounced off the walls of their virtual rubber room in response. Paul Krugman had to be dragged down to hydrotherapy at the NYT after he set his hair on fire. And Rachel Maddow practically popped a carotid artery in her muscular neck from all that shrieking.
I’m a bit more sanguine about the US withdrawal. To me, the Paris Accords were just another feel-good PR stunt enabling politicians to pretend that they could control forces that are already way out-of-hand, an international vanity project of ass-covering. The coming economic collapse will depress global industrial activity whether anybody likes it or not, and despite anyone’s pretense of good intentions — and then we will have a range of much more practical problems of everyday life to contend with.
Of course, Trump cannot possibly see it that way, given his wish to bring back the America of humming factories and happy workers seeing the USA in their Chevrolets and all that. That fantasy will eventually fade as the inability to get anything done in Washington becomes manifest and obvious. When the “basket of deplorables” sees their hopes dribble away, they will start in with serious mischief of their own, without Trump having to prompt them. Then it will be a quixotic battle between them and the BLM / SJW proxies that the higher-up chickenshits of DemProgdom have so carefully groomed as their vanguard. There will be blood.
Yes, Mr. P, America has lost its mind. The whole thing has turned into some kind of nonstop Kardashian tranny monster truck shit-show of manufactured melodrama and lost causes, inducing a kind of global nausea that may ultimately prove more fatal than the rising surface temperature and melting icecaps. Russia, to its credit, and whatever else you think about it, has some regard for its own survival. Our country prefers the excitement of self-destruction.
5 Comments on "Kunstler: Gimme Shelter"
Cloggie on Mon, 5th Jun 2017 8:41 am
It’s already ignited and is faring toward a very peculiar species of civil war… That fantasy will eventually fade as the inability to get anything done in Washington becomes manifest and obvious. When the “basket of deplorables” sees their hopes dribble away, they will start in with serious mischief of their own, without Trump having to prompt them.
That scenario is very likely.
Btw did Kunstler contemplate the possibility that Trump himself could morph in a warlord if he is impeached on some pretext?
But I don’t think they will really impeach Trump, they will just continue to demonize him. In the wings is waiting Mark Zuckerberg as the next Dems & Deep State candidate for 2020. He is 33, where a president is not allowed to be younger than 35. So they can’t even afford a premature impeachment.
It remains to be seen if Trump himself has enough “stamina” to run once again in 2020. And the establishment won’t allow a 2nd “hijack” of the country to happen.
In 2016 HC already had 2.5 million votes more than DT. Zuckerberg has flirted with the idea of universal healthcare and basic income, obviously to be paid for by whitey. The turnout will be spectacular under black voters this time.
I expect The Great White Escape (attempt).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdSJETBib4U
I’m a bit more sanguine about the US withdrawal. To me, the Paris Accords were just another feel-good PR stunt enabling politicians to pretend that they could control forces that are already way out-of-hand
Disagree with that. It does send a clear signal to industry about the desired path of development. It can’t be stressed enough that renewable energy can price compete with fossil and that overpopulated countries like China and India can’t afford a fossil fuel based growth strategy for environmental reasons.
joe on Mon, 5th Jun 2017 9:11 am
Saudi just turned on its ally Qatar, together with the CIA and Turkey they founded isis, I sense a bit of buyers remorse there. One wonders when the world will wake up to what peak oil actually means or are we to have yet another lost decade of monetised no growth stasis? Kunstler is heading in the right direction but his initial view that sombody will kill Trump then impeach him when nobody actually wanted Trump dead but now he’s begining to realise the truth, that Trump is not the problem, the problem is what 40 years of globalism has brought to the US and the West, namely bad immigration, terrorism, lost culture, and accelerated GW. Not to mention several severe recessions and a transfer of wealth from bottom to top not seen since Roman times, this is fitting THE model for social failure and from Afghanistan to Turkey we see the begining of what will come first to Europe and then finally America as the centre of the global empire. It will be too late then cause GW will be in full swing, with failing harvests and massive flooding both coastal and storm related humanity simply will not be able to manage on the scale it currently maintains. If at all.
Cloud9 on Mon, 5th Jun 2017 9:48 am
The geographic lines of battle are fairly easy to spot if you look at the last election on the county level. City centers are islands of blue in a sea of red.
Ghung on Mon, 5th Jun 2017 10:46 am
Joe said; “….he’s begining to realise the truth, that Trump is not the problem, the problem is what 40 years of globalism has brought to the US and the West, namely bad immigration, terrorism, lost culture, and accelerated GW.”
Kunstler has always intimated that Trump is a symptom-cum-problem of a deeper insanity, especially in the US; a deep sense of entitlement and privilege, and the expectation that first-worlders can keep living the way they have for the last 100 years or so. Those who aren’t living that dream are deeply resentful, and the idea that we’ll be forced to dramatically change our behavior drives the rest of the population bat-shit crazy.
Somehow, people have become utterly convinced that they deserve to consume the planets resources ad-infinitum while suffering no negative consequences what-so-ever. When reality sets in they blame each other, or Muslims, or Obama, or the poor, or……..
Limits to growth asserts itself.
GregT on Mon, 5th Jun 2017 1:03 pm
” When reality sets in they blame each other, or Muslims, or Obama, or the poor, or……..”
Or those 38 million dumbass anti-American Canadians perhaps? Yah, it must be their fault. No point in looking in the mirror and facing reality, that never solves anything……