Kunstler: Full Speed Ahead for Murphy’s Law

Page added on March 20, 2017
You might not know it, given all the ambient noise of the moment, but beyond the torments of news and propaganda there is still something called the nation. It’s more than just a political compact. Until not long ago it was also a culture, an agreed-upon set of values, practices, and customs that amounted to an identity: I’m an American. If you canvassed the crowd in Yankee Stadium one summer afternoon in 1947, I imagine each person would answer that way rather than saying I’m a wounded war veteran, I’m a WASP, I’m an oppressed housewife, I’m a negro, I’m Italian, I’m a Jew, I’m a union member, I’m a communist, I’m queer, I’m a rape victim….
These days, the hardships of history are shattering the nation and our response politically has been to take refuge in a matrix of rackets. Most of these rackets are economic, because it’s the essence of racketeering to extract the greatest benefit possible from the object of your racket at the least cost to the racketeer. In plain English, it’s an organized way of getting something for nothing. The identity politics of our time is another form of racketeering — extracting current maximum benefits on claims of mistreatment, often bygone, specious, or only imagined.
And so one of the truly existential questions of the moment is whether we’ll continue to be a nation, even geographically, and a lot of sentient observers aren’t too sure. Apparently we’re not too sure we even want to be. This is why the campaign slogan of Hillary Clinton, “Stronger Together,” rang so false when the Democratic Party worked so diligently in 2016 to construct separate identity fortifications and then declared culture war on the dwindling majority outside the ramparts. And you’re surprised that Donald Trump won the election?
Trump won by making promises that he’ll never be able to keep under the current circumstances. The main promise was to restore the standard of living enjoyed in bygone decades by former industrial workers and clerks. His promise was based on a misunderstanding of history: the notion that the industrial organization of daily life was a permanent part of the human condition. You could detect by the early 21st century that this was not so anymore. That was exactly why we tried to replace it with an economy of rackets. When there’s nothing left, a lot of people are going to try to get something for nothing, because there’s nothing else to do.
Hence, the financialization of the economy. In the 1950s, finance made up about five percent of the economy. It’s mission then was pretty simple and straightforward: to manage the accumulated wealth of the nation (capital) and then allocate it to those who proposed to generate greater wealth via new productive activities, mostly industrial, ad infinitum. It turned out that ad infinitum doesn’t work in a world of finite resources — but the ride had been so intoxicating that we couldn’t bring ourselves to believe it, and still can’t.
With industry expiring, or moving elsewhere (also temporarily), we inflated finance to nearly 40 percent of the economy. The new financialization was, in effect, setting a matrix of rackets in motion. What had worked as capital management before was allowed to mutate into various forms of swindling and fraud — such as the bundling of dishonestly acquired mortgages into giant bonds and then selling them to pension funds desperate for “yield,” or the orgy of merger and acquisition in health care that turned hospitals into cash registers, or the revenue streams on derivative “plays” that amounted to bets with no possibility of ever being paid off, or the three-card-monte games of interest rate arbitrage played by central banks and their “primary dealer” concubines.
Some of what I’ve listed above may be incomprehensible to the blog reader, and that is because these rackets were crafted to be opaque and recondite. The rackets continue without regulation or prosecution because there is an unstated appreciation in government, and in the corporate board rooms, that it’s all we’ve got left. What remains of the accustomed standard of living in America is supported by wishing and fakery and all that is now coming to a climax as we steam full speed ahead into Murphy’s law: if something can go wrong, it will.
When all of America comes to realize that President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, it will make last November’s national nervous breakdown look like a momentary case of the vapors. What can wrong awaits in markets, banks, currencies, and the immense dark pools of counterparty obligations that amount to black holes where notions of value are sucked out of the universe. There is so much that can go wrong. And then it will. And then maybe that will prompt us back to consider being a nation again.
onlooker on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:09 am
Kunstler rightly points that debt and rackets have served to mask the profound dysfunction of especially Western Economies. And they also allowed a very small cadre of well connected and wealthy entities and people to make out like bandits. These frauds have further weakened the already weak fundamentals. Consequently, our societies are ticking time bombs ready to join the already failed third world countries in a world wide Depression amid a rapidly deteriorating environment. So in accord with Murphy , pretty much everything that can go wrong will as world wide civilization descends ,declines and finally collapses
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:16 am
And then it will. And then maybe that will prompt us back to consider being a nation again.
Forget about it mr Kunstler. After 1965 and decades of planned mass immigration since from the third world, there never will be an American nation like in 1947 again.
Your earlier intuition of that fictitious seceded “Foxfire Republic” in your novel “A history of the future” will probably much closer to the truth eventually. In November 2016, for the first time in 100 years, white America revolted successfully against the establishment, or more accurately against the deep state, that unelected body that could do with America what it wanted, until your despised Donald I don’t need your money Trump managed to break into the system and hijacked the white electorate, by promising them what THEY wanted to hear and not the deep state. The latter is now foaming at the mouth via its MSM in total despair and has to witness its own demise. With every month that Trump will manage to hold on to power, the chances of the old guard to ever return to power diminishes.
And so one of the truly existential questions of the moment is whether we’ll continue to be a nation, even geographically, and a lot of sentient observers aren’t too sure.
You just said it. The century old kosher NWO project is dead in the water. In a decade or so China will be the global top dog and Washington will never manage to frame China and/or Russia in a global power structure run by them. That means that “exceptionalism” is dead and that America will have to reinvent itself again and pursue more modest objectives.
Enter alt-right. The political left may still own the MSM, the growing political right has the internet. In my own country Holland there are still pundits who celebrate that “populist” Geert Wilders didn’t win the general elections, but saner analysts have to admit that the election constituted a vast move to the right, with most prominent feature the total collapse of “multicult central” Labour (PvdA). It is the same everywhere: Russia, America and now Europe. The One World ideology is out and will become ever more out with every passing year. The West on a popular level has abandoned political correctness, the essential foundation of the planned NWO, that project that has now been abandoned. Won’t be long until white America will be looking for the exits of old America.
joe on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 11:06 am
Fed interest rates now sit at a paltry 1% for the best performing developed economy and -0.4% for deposit rates in the EU alongside continued monthly state bond purchases and budgetary austerity (no help from Brexit there). So basically if and when the US raises rates, that will be a boon to the weak Euro (pity those VWs are toxic poison now) but it will end the EU project as Germany seeks to keep things exactly as they are. Sadly things wont stay as they are. Germany will have to pay for the hole the UK is going make and they will have to pay more for NATO if Turkey decides to go with the Russian if Caliph Erdogan gets crowned. The US will look to the Pacific for glory in this century, Europe is done. Le Pen doesnt even have to get elected, the results of 50 years of liberal capitalism and multiculturalism does not need much analysis, it was at a Paris airport last week. The results are austerity and religious violence, so much for socialism. Identity it turns out is as temporary as any other thing. My greatgradad fought for a thing called the British Empire of which 1/4 of the global land mass was subject, my grandkids may be just simple English folks with a Republic of Scotland to the north and a Republic of Wales to the west. The case for a split of the US into unions based on the East and West coasts is there, obviously the East coast could win massively if they cut loose many of the ‘sand-masses’ to its west and kept trade with Canada and Mexico. Money, not wishes or desire will rule the day, just money and nothing else. So for all the big talk of ‘no way it wont happen’ Im sorry to tell you, yes it can. If you would have told me 17 years ago that the US would struggle to defeat two third world countries and lose in another and that Russia would rise up and openly challenge the west after 19 maniacs slammed airliners into the worlds biggest banks/financial centre and that the biggest monetary disaster was created by pumping cash into a system that has nowhere to put it, I would have said you were mad. Now the prospect of pretending things are better while we try to explain why people wont 6se more oil or buy more houses like in 2004. They wont tell you that for most people, not much has changed since the Great Recession.
Ghung on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 11:28 am
JuanP on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 12:00 pm
“Trump won by making promises that he’ll never be able to keep under the current circumstances.” Kunstler should really stop whining about Trump. All politicians win by making promises they don’t keep. Picking on Trump for this is intellectually dishonest.
Things have been getting worse since before I was born and they will keep getting worse for the rest of my life and long after I am dead. Get a Vasectomy now!
Cloud9 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 12:05 pm
We had two competing mimes in the past election. On the one side, the FSA offered the browning and Islamificiation of America coupled with the promise of unlimited free stuff to be handed out to the browns, the blacks and the gender confused forever. Included in this mime was the assumption that Ray Bradbury’s world would be realized and with replicators and unlimited energy coming out of warp cores, we would finally join the federation of planets. Paradise would be achieved occupied by forever young hotties in every imaginable color and sexual persuasion.
Competing with that grand illusion was the realization that the rust belt was real. People not transfixed by the illusion could see that our bridges were crumbling, our roads were full of pot holes and our damns were cracked. People who took time to look could see that our heavy industry had been sold off as scrap metal. Along came Trump with a different mime, Make America Great Again.
The Democratic Party represents black, brown, Islamic and Queer America. It is anti-white and socialist to the core. Its dream state is a top down pyramid with the one percent made up of party Apparatchiks.
The Republican Party represents the Corporatocracy. It too is willing to embrace blacks, browns, Muslims and queers in its quest the last ounce of profit wrung out of the last transaction. Its dream state is a top down pyramid controlled by the top one percent money men holding all the world’s wealth and all the world’s resource in its collective corporate hands. Taken to its extreme, the corporatocracy devolves into a monopoly, a single massive organism that winds up eating itself.
There is little in either of these two mimes for white Middle America. The Republicans have risen in local, state and national politics because there is nowhere else for Middle America to go. Middle America is watching the RINOs as they reveal themselves one by one. Their obstruction is giving Trump an out as his agenda is derailed by Republican insiders.
Collapse is inevitable. Unsustainable debt, depleting resources, the end of economic growth is being confronted by a growing third world population. If we look to the left for solutions we can see how this is playing out in Venezuela. There, bread shortages are dealt with by arresting bakers. This is a product of magical thinking. In a world of replicators and unlimited energy there should be no bread shortages. Clearly the people who handle the bread are at fault.
Trump at least has some experience in failed businesses. Having dealt with collapse in the past and successfully navigated through the process, he is less likely to resort to magical thinking. America may return to the 1950’s again. I remember them. We had no air conditioning. The family had one car and there were a lot less people.
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 12:14 pm
“French Presidential Race: Marine LePen Far Ahead of Rivals in Secret Polling” (34%)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/french-presidential-race-marine-lepen-far-ahead-rivals-secret-polling/
“As French Election Nears, Le Pen Targets Voters Her Party Once Repelled”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/19/world/europe/french-election-marine-le-pen-national-front.html
Trump comes to France.
GregT on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 12:30 pm
“Trump comes to France.”
Scary times for France too then, apparently. C’est la vie.
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 12:55 pm
Cloud9, the “gender benders” make up .5% of the US population. How can so few people’s “life style” cause so much trouble? It can’t. Y’all are looking to blame anyone and everyone for your monumental failings. See y’all was only ever on top because of a series’s of flukes anyway – 90% of the native population was wiped out by disease carrying white men, not superior technology, culture or intellect and even then it took 400 years. It was the French who gave the Americans their independence – they won the the war. Their ships men and materials. Finally the fluke of geology – all that oil just sitting there. With out those 3 pieces of sheer luck America would have remained an ignorant agricultural backwater. All luck eventually runs out and then you are exposed for what you are. Fucking losers with no one to blame but yourselves. If it was me, I’d be ashamed to even bring it up lest someone point out the obvious.
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:00 pm
Stop Playing the Blame Game
1. If something has gone wrong (or is not the way it should be), then someone other than myself must be identified and blamed for causing the situation.
2. This person/s’ malfeasance diminishes the respect he/she deserves as a person.
3. So, it is permissible (and only fitting) to treat this person/s in ways he/she deserves to be treated such as ignoring, name-calling, and in extreme cases, physical assault.
4. I must not accept any significant degree of responsibility for the situation inasmuch as to do so would be to admit that I am myself also diminished as a person, and therefore deserving of the same disapprobation and negative treatment.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/what-would-aristotle-do/201207/stop-playing-the-blame-game
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:13 pm
Ahhhhh
Comes around goes around
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:14 pm
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:16 pm
Apneaman on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:23 pm
“Today, for the mass of humanity, science and technology embody ‘miracle, mystery, and authority’. Science promises that the most ancient human fantasies will at last be realized. Sickness and ageing will be abolished; scarcity and poverty will be no more; the species will become immortal. Like Christianity in the past, the modern cult of science lives on the hope of miracles. But to think that science can transform the human lot is to believe in magic. Time retorts to the illusions of humanism with the reality: frail, deranged, undelivered humanity. Even as it enables poverty to be diminished and sickness to be alleviated, science will be used to refine tyranny and perfect the art of war.”
― John N. Gray, Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 1:56 pm
Scary times for France too then, apparently. C’est la vie.
The mistake I made with you was that you seeing through The Agenda would automatically imply that you would oppose it.
That was a mistake.
It is the same story as with Carol Quigley and Robert Stinnett: they expose the WW1 and Pearl Harbor agenda resp. … and nevertheless support it and admire its cunning.
I tended to overestimate the loyalty of Anglos towards their European roots. One century of Anglo-Zionism has wiped almost everything out.
Good luck reinventing yourself at the end of the age of exceptionalism.
DerHundistlos on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 2:01 pm
@ Ape
Thoughtful and dissecting response to Cloud. The Cloud envisions, “America returning to the 1950s again”. Translate: My tribe returns to power and privilege IF only we can rid ourselves of the, “Queers, Blacks, Browns, Reds, Yellows”
“Y’all are looking to blame anyone and everyone for your monumental failings” except themselves of course.
GregT on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 2:50 pm
“The mistake I made with you was that you seeing through The Agenda would automatically imply that you would oppose it.”
What does scary times for France have to do with my opposition? Like I said before Cloggie, the time to do anything about mankind’s growing number of predicaments was at least three decades ago. The genie is already out of the bottle, and nothing that anybody says or does is going to put it back in again. 7.4 billion people, and growing at a rate of 80 million people per year, on a planet that could reasonably sustain about 1 billion, max. (when it was still healthy)
At this conjecture, civil unrest, violence, bloodshed, and war, will only add more problems on top of existing predicaments, and will not solve a thing. Too little, too late.
Boat on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 3:58 pm
Clog,
You’re right about little sentiment for the o’l country. We like to think of us as independent. We also like to separate our pride of country from pride of government. Your right that Trump drove a wedge with a burning issue called immigration. But in a jobs context, not a racist context. Trumps approval rating is down to 37 percent. Many of us think both major parties always wanted more employees than jobs. That’s where he got the votes for the win.
Boat on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 4:12 pm
greggiet,
The genie eh. What if climate change takes out a couple billion over decades. What if there is no huge collaspe. Maybe it’s just your doomer spirit that must have man made war on top of climate diasters. One thing for sure, the events will cause major change and humans will to survive will require changes. If humans spend their resources on adapting there is no way to know how many can survive with tv and ac.
Chic with a Dic on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 6:22 pm
I’m gonna slap Cloggie up the side of the head with 9 inches of black limp dick.
Once the cops go on strike the fat lazy old whites will be a cake walk for the younger and stronger immigrants from Asia and Africa.
Theedrich on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 7:32 pm
The Demonic Party loves to demonize. To be sure, false accusation has been used for millennia to justify unprovoked onslaughts on those seen as prey. Besmirching victims has always been a favorite sport of aggressors. And only the victor gets to write the history books. Modern mainstream media makes deliberately false accusation much more effective than ever before in the long history of this technique. Even the Mohammedans can use it, employing their chief idol, Allah, as their unimpeachable authority. But today this approach is reaching new levels of danger. The Demonics are casting Russia in the role of villain as an indirect way of attacking President Trump as that country’s accomplice. They use propaganda warfare and libel as politics by other means.
Meanwhile, other means of destroying or weakening targets, personal or national, grow more powerful by the day. Even tiny North Korea could use internet hacking to cause serious damage to Sony, a large American company, and such hacking has become a new means of theft and undermining everywhere and at all levels. The idea that only adversaries of America would use such means in laughable. The U.S. spies on every other nation possible, as well as on its own citizens. All, while denying it, of course.
But the automation of war goes far beyond mere hacking. In late February of 2017, U.S. military forces, using all kinds of deadly technology, attacked a position in Yemen, a small, poverty-stricken country wich has never attacked us, and killed many civilians besides the designated military targets. In the process, a single American soldier was killed. Several weeks later, that one man was posthumously lionized before the entire Congress as an example of greatness, courage and all things noble, and much sympathy expressed for his understandably sorrow-filled, surviving wife. The soldier’s death was honored by all and sundry in the Congress and vicariously by millions watching on TV across the nation. Nary a mention was made of the many innocent civilian wretches who were slaughtered by that man and his teammates in the execution of the mission, planned under the previous administration and carried out under the new one. The issue of the mass killing of innocents simply never came up.
As autonomous killing machines (e.g., self-directing drones and other robots which can kill indiscriminately, based on pre-programmed computer algorithms and without human guidance) advance in sophistication and lethality, it will be increasingly easier to justify wiping out whole populations. Because they can be demonized posthumously, and the politicians get more deaths for the tax dollar. After all, long ago Prez Harry Truman, “hero” of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, showed the way.
makati1 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 7:41 pm
I love America, the idea.
I hate America, the reality.
Kind of sums it up, I think.
Cloud9 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:35 pm
Sorry Der, I’m not white. Just making an observation.
makati1 on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 8:57 pm
Cloud9, I agree with your last paragraph about Trump. He did not get where he is by stupidity. If that were so, most Americans would be billionaires. But he is bucking a very big organization in his attempts to set things right (pardon the pun). I am not expecting miracles there.
I too enjoyed growing up in the 50s. A wonderful time in America. But, I do not see them coming back, ever. Not even Trump can pull off that miracle for so many reasons. I will be happy if we can just survive with a bit of pleasure and a minimum of pain.
You and I know what it is like to not have all the techie toys and ‘conveniences’ of modern life. We can live without them and probably will, soon. I feel sorry for those who live plugged into an electronic world that will disappear when the electric goes off. THAT is also in our future. A lot of pain coming.
Dooma on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 12:44 am
When the lenders turn to sub prime auto loans who is to blame for the stupidity of living beyond their means? Credit and salespeople are quite seductive but surely the consumer has to wear some of the blame for living beyond their means.
It is one thing to run a ponzi scheme but you need a sucker for it work. People selling products nowadays are selling credit and are making far less on the initial sale.
The Western world is addicted to easy finance and where there are addicts there are dealers.
Dooma on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 12:55 am
Theedrich, the most repulsive part of the theatrics of the poor war widow was when she looked skyward as if to affirm that the US was doing what Jesus would do.