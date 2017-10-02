Kunstler: Fall of the Great Pumpkin

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 2, 2017
Welcome to the witching month when America’s entropy-fueled death-wish expresses itself with as much Halloween jollity and merriment as the old Christmas spirit of yore. The outdoor displays alone take on a Babylonian scale, thanks to the plastic factories of China. I saw a half-life-size T-Rex skeleton for sale at a garden shop last week surrounded by an entire crew of moldering corpse Pirates of the Caribbean in full costume ho-ho-ho-ing among the jack-o-lanterns. What homeowner in this sore-beset floundering economy of three-job gig-workers can shell out four thousand bucks to decorate his lawn like the set of a zombie movie?
The overnight news sure took on that Halloween tang as the nation woke up to what is probably a national record for a civilian mad-shooter incident. So far, fifty dead and two hundred wounded at the Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival (one up in fatalities from last year’s Florida Pulse nightclub massacre, and way more injured this time).
The incident will live in infamy for maybe a day and a half in the US media. Stand by today as there will be calls far and wide, by personas masquerading as political leaders, for measures to make sure something like this never happens again. That’s rich, isn’t it? Meanwhile, the same six a.m. headlines declared that S &P futures were up in the overnight markets. Nothing can faze this mad bull, apparently. Except maybe the $90 trillion combined derivatives books of CitiBank, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, who have gone back whole hog into manufacturing the same kind of hallucinatory collateralized debt obligations (giant sacks of non-performing loans) that gave Wall Street a heart attack in the fall of 2008.
Europe’s quaint doings must seem dull compared to the suicidal potlatch of life in the USA, but, believe me, it’s a big deal when the Spanish authorities start cracking the heads of Catalonian grandmothers for nothing more than casting a ballot. The video scenes of mayhem at the Barcelona polls looked like something out of the 1968 Prague uprising. And now that the Catalonia secession referendum passed with a 90 percent “yes” vote, it’s hard to imagine that a good deal more violent mischief will not follow. So far, the European Union stands dumbly on the sidelines. (For details, read the excellent Roel Ilargi Meijer column on today’s TheAutomaticEarth.)
Next in the cavalcade of October traumas: the USA versus the nuclear weapons ambitions of North Korea. This has been ramping up all year, of course, but it looks to be headed for a climax now that the Golden Golem of Greatness is at the helm. Most astounding, though, is America’s new method for conducting the most sensitive matters of foreign policy. The day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that his office was in contact with North Korean officials, the Secretary’s boss, You-Know-Who, tweeted out: “I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.”
Could this possibly be a cleverly orchestrated good cop / bad cop effort to bamboozle Kim Jung-un? Or is the US government just completely dysfunctional? Or maybe something else is afoot. Under normal circumstances, Mr. Tillerson would just resign after such a gross insult, but we must suppose that a patriotic sense of duty compels him to remain in office in case the need suddenly arises in this witching month to run over Mr. Trump with the 25th amendment — the clause in the constitution that allows a consensus of a pretty small number of national political leaders to toss out a sitting president on the grounds of derangement and incompetence. Stay tuned on that one.
Finally — well, who know what else may pop up now — there is the matter of Puerto Rico. Halloween there is not like New England, with our nippy fall mornings, steaming mugs of hot cider, and quickening fall color. It will remain 90-degrees-plus down there in the fetid, stinking ruins, with lots of still-standing water, broken communications, shattered supply lines, and very little electricity. FEMA and the US Military may be doing all they can now, but they must be on watch for the ominous blossoming of tropical disease epidemics. The story there is far from over. Trump travels there this week. That may be exactly the moment that the Deep State moves to take him down.
11 Comments on "Kunstler: Fall of the Great Pumpkin"
Ghung on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 10:19 am
Gun manufacturer stocks are up quite a bit this morning. Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson are both up over 6% at last check.
Insanity in a rapidly failing society…
joe on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 10:29 am
Isis is claiming Las Vegas gun attack, saying it was done by a recent convert. Watch this space, see if they post a video in his eulogy which usually comes out a couple of months later.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 10:45 am
Doubt that some dumb Nevada white guy joined ISIS.
He just mad that he couldn’t find a job anymore.
while all the chosen ones, Asian 25 year olds working
at high tech companies are all making $160 Grand
a year.
So instead of just be a loser like he is supposed
to be, he made trouble lnsfead.
Only good news is he’s dead.
Cloggie on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 11:04 am
Only good news is he’s dead.
That is the bad news. When Oswald or bin Laden are dead, you can never find out from the source what really happened.
Is was certainly a well prepared event, with 10 guns found in his hotel room. Furthermore he was not a “white supremacist”. They usually do not have Asian girl-friends or shoot folks who like country music.
Speculations, anyone? My guess, in this order:
– “alt-left” Trump hater, who decided to finish his life with a grand finale
– CIA false flag to prepare for strict gun laws
– American Islamic convert
His brother, seems sincere:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHz2kaM-dT8
Perhaps “Stephen Paddock=patsy” should be on top of my list after all.
Ghung on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 11:06 am
The guy owned a nice home in a Nevada retirement community, said to own two airplanes, had a private pilot’s license and had a (reportedly) second home in northern Nevada. Recently moved from Florida.
Doesn’t really fit the profile of a dumb loser.
Darrell Cloud on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 11:27 am
I have only been to Catalonia once. I was not there long enough to gauge the people. I do know that it is very easy to underestimate the impact of pivotal events. Who would have thought that a tubercular teenager with a browning automatic pistol would start a world war? Who would have imagined that the shelling of a federal fort in Charleston Harbor that resulted in no casualties would have burned down the south and made it subject to the north for the next hundred years?
A lot depends on what the Spaniards do next.
Darrell Cloud on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 11:29 am
On the shooter, it may be as simple as a brain tumor. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Whitman
GregT on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 11:42 am
“Is was certainly a well prepared event, with 10 guns found in his hotel room.”
That doesn’t make any sense. What would one person need 10 guns for? Obviously, one gun was far more than enough.
Besides, how would somebody get all of those guns into a hotel room? I thought Vegas had strict security measures in place?
Plantagenet on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 12:42 pm
Sounds like this guy planned it all out. Psycho killer?
Cloggie on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 12:54 pm
I have only been to Catalonia once. I was not there long enough to gauge the people. I do know that it is very easy to underestimate the impact of pivotal events. Who would have thought that a tubercular teenager with a browning automatic pistol would start a world war? Who would have imagined that the shelling of a federal fort in Charleston Harbor that resulted in no casualties would have burned down the south and made it subject to the north for the next hundred years?
Barcelona is a leftist, globalist all-white town (just like the rest of Spain), craving to receive refugees, to show the world how “open” they are. Barcelona was in the thirties the capital of the communists. They even had a dead nun as an exhibition:
https://altright.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Executed-Nun-Barcelona-400×360.jpg
Nice, these Bolsheviks, who were btw supported by Soviets and Anglos, but I digress.
A lot depends on what the Spaniards do next.
Now that’s a statement! This story is far from over, although the entire EU is backing Madrid (and so do I, not that it matters).
Meanwhile all the signals from London are that they are preparing for a hard Brexit and will refuse to pay the demanded 60-80 billion divorce settlement demand from Brussels.
I predict that Brexit and Barcelona could strangely overlap. A hard Brexit will cause a very anti-British sentiment in Europe. That could be exploited magnificently by the Spanish government, who could finally carry out what they wanted to do for 3 centuries: take Gibraltar back the hard way, because they know they will be backed by Brussels. All the Spanish and Brussels need to say is that they will use Gibraltar as a collateral and will give it back when London meets its obligations, which of course will never happen, because the EU and Spain will consider themselves sufficiently compensated, especially from a strategic point of view.
With a little luck the US will be tempted to come to the aid of the British (especially if Trump is gone) and then all the ingredients are in place for the desired WW3, necessary to terminate the American Century. 2 billion Eurasians (EU, Russi, China) against 400 million Anglos. Interesting constellation.
It is obvious that Kunstler is quietly suggesting that Trump should be toppled at the first opportunity so his tribe will be in place again.
Interesting times!
Hello on Mon, 2nd Oct 2017 1:08 pm
I salute the brave people of Catalonia who want to be free!
Who knows, maybe the brave people of Catalonia are even brave enough to leave the EU? That would certainly be great.
In the end it’s only germany and its buddy of grandeur, France, who remain in the evil EU. And of course some of the minor satellites, like NL for example. You know the ones who are not brave enough to leave. 🙂