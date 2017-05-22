Kunstler: Do You, Mr. Jones…?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In case you wonder how our politics fell into such a slough of despond, the answer is pretty simple. Neither main political party, or their trains of experts, specialists, and mouthpieces, can construct a coherent story about what is happening in this country — and the result is a roaring wave of recursive objurgation and wrath that loops purposelessly towards gathering darkness.
What’s happening is a slow-motion collapse of the economy. Neither Democrats or Republicans know why it is so remorselessly underway. A tiny number of well-positioned scavengers thrive on the debris cast off by the process of disintegration, but they don’t really understand the process either — the lobbyists, lawyers, bankers, contractors, feeders at the troughs of government could not be more cynical or clueless.
The nation suffers desperately from an absence of leadership and perhaps even more from the loss of faith that leadership is even possible after years without it. Perhaps that’s why so much hostility is aimed at Mr. Putin of Russia, a person who appears to know where his country stands in history, and who enjoys ample support among his countrymen. How that must gall the empty vessels like Lindsey Graham, Rubio, Schumer, Feinstein, Ryan, et. al.
So along came the dazzling, zany Trump, who was able to communicate a vague sense-memory of what had been lost in our time of American life, whose sheer bluster resembled something like conviction as projected via the cartoonizing medium of television, and who entered a paralysis of intention the moment he stepped into the oval office, where he proved to be even less authentic than the Wizard of Oz. Turned out he didn’t really understand the economic collapse underway either; he just remembered an America of 1962 and thought somehow the national clock might be turned back.
The industrial triumph of America in the 19th and 20th century was really something to behold. But like all stories, it had a beginning, a middle, and an end, and we’re closer to the end of that story than the middle. It doesn’t mean the end of civilization but it means we have to start a new story that provides some outline of a life worth living on a planet worth caring about.
For the moment the fragmentary stories of redemption revolve around technological rescue remedies, chiefly the idea that electric cars will save the nation. This dumb narrative alone ought to inform you just how lost we are, because the story assumes that our prime objective is to remain car-dependent at all costs — when one of the main features in the story of our future is the absolute end of car dependency and all its furnishings and accessories. We can’t imagine going there. (How would you, without a car?)
The economy is collapsing because it was based on cheap oil, which is no longer cheap to pull out of the ground — despite what you might pay for it at the pump these days. The public is understandably confounded by this. But their mystification does nothing to allay the disappearance of jobs, incomes, prospects, or purpose. They retreat from the pain of loss into a fog of manufactured melodrama featuring superheros and supervillains and supernatural doings.
Donald Trump could never be a Franklin Roosevelt or a Lincoln. These were figures who, if nothing else, could articulate the terms that reality had laid on America’s table in their particular moments of history. Mr. Trump can barely speak English and his notions about history amount to a kind of funny papers of the mind. A sinister host of adversaries who ought to understand what is happening in this country, but don’t, or can’t, or won’t, are coming after him, and they are going to get rid of him one way or another. They have to. They must. And they will.
And then what?
Apneaman on Mon, 22nd May 2017 1:16 pm
The Death of the Republic
“The deep state’s decision in ancient Rome—dominated by a bloated military and a corrupt oligarchy, much like the United States of 2017—to strangle the vain and idiotic Emperor Commodus in his bath in the year 192 did not halt the growing chaos and precipitous decline of the Roman Empire.
Commodus, like a number of other late Roman emperors, and like President Trump, was incompetent and consumed by his own vanity. He commissioned innumerable statues of himself as Hercules and had little interest in governance. He used his position as head of state to make himself the star of his own ongoing public show. He fought victoriously as a gladiator in the arena in fixed bouts. Power for Commodus, as it is for Trump, was primarily about catering to his bottomless narcissism, hedonism and lust for wealth. He sold public offices so the ancient equivalents of Betsy DeVos and Steve Mnuchin could orchestrate a vast kleptocracy.
Commodus was replaced by the reformer Pertinax, the Bernie Sanders of his day, who attempted in vain to curb the power of the Praetorian Guards, the ancient version of the military-industrial complex. This effort saw the Praetorian Guards assassinate Pertinax after he was in power only three months. The Guards then auctioned off the office of emperor to the highest bidder. The next emperor, Didius Julianus, lasted 66 days. There would be five emperors in A.D. 193, the year after the assassination of Commodus. Trump and our decaying empire have ominous historical precedents. If the deep state replaces Trump, whose ineptitude and imbecility are embarrassing to the empire, that action will not restore our democracy any more than replacing Commodus restored democracy in Rome. Our republic is dead.”
Dredd on Mon, 22nd May 2017 1:55 pm
The republic of the death (MOMCOM’s Mass Suicide & Murder Pact – 5).
george on Mon, 22nd May 2017 1:56 pm
JuanP on Mon, 22nd May 2017 1:58 pm
I don’t think anyone wh o understands what is happening expected Trump to fix shit. Trump is barely smarter than W, and W is a borderline retard.
I hear a lot of people saying that someone is going to get rid of Trump. That is wishful thinking and wishing won’t make it so. I expect Trump to serve this term. Will he get reelected? I doubt it. The US economy is very likely to collapse before the end of his first term and all the stupid, ignorant people will blame him for that because they don’t know any better. I supported Trump because it was him or the murdering, psychopathic cunt. Given that awful choice, I prefer Trump, but the guy is a real life clown. It is very sad to bear witness to all this.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 22nd May 2017 3:51 pm
The human population is more than 7.5 billion with 54 million births so far this year. Go humans!
There have been 16 million abortions since January 1st.
It should be opposite, 54 million abortions and 16 million births, along with 22 million deaths.
Well, 38 million deaths including the abortions. Souls always count, no matter what physical state here on earth. Genotype to phenotype, you still count.
“We don’t do body counts” is all bunkum and bosh.
Worldometers counts the bodies, so body counts do count.
All since January 1st. With only 16 million births in that time period, and all of those deaths, the population trend would be negative and we could get back to a natural earth without all of these humans running around all over the place like a chickens with their heads cutoff. lol
Although, I did eat chicken today, so it is no wonder why there are so many dead chickens. Even Tyson keeps body counts when it comes to chickens.
Chickens prevent overshoot of humans. They like to eat. So far, 7.5 billion humans are here on earth experiencing Nirvana in Shang-ri-la. As long as there are chickens, human population increases are ok.
Let there be chickens said God. You gotta eat, grilled chicken will keep your belly and backbone from bumping..
Sometimes Kunstler gets it, but most of the time, he’s in the dark.
You could even light a candle to light up the darkness and he still will not get it.
At birth, you can open your eyes and see the light. You hit the ground running and take it from there. Not hard to see that.
Except for Howard, his eyes are open only for what he can see. Otherwise, he’s in the dark.
Cloggie on Mon, 22nd May 2017 4:42 pm
In his last column Kunstler pointed at the “deep state”, that obviously was busy trying to topple Trump, thereby suggesting that Kunstler distanced himself from that endeavor. Nothing could be further from the truth.
they are going to get rid of him one way or another. They have to. They must. And they will.
Difficult to interpret this other than that Kunstler is cheer-leading the deep state to get the job done.
Donald Trump could never be a Franklin Roosevelt or a Lincoln.
Voice from Europe: “thank God for that!”
For the moment the fragmentary stories of redemption revolve around technological rescue remedies, chiefly the idea that electric cars will save the nation.
Kunstler is a tired old has-been, too lazy to update his world-view with the latest information. Kunstler, like Heinberg, is a libtard ASPO-2000 one-trick pony. We are going to get rid of him one way or another. We have to. We must. And we will.
Cloggie on Mon, 22nd May 2017 4:46 pm
Trump at the Wailing Wall. For I a moment I prayed he would pull a “Frank Underwood at Daddies Grave”. No such luck.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ_v8Bcm_IE
Trump is reportedly exhausted and it shows. Can’t image him serving full 8 years at his age, under the permanent flak he has to endure.
http://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a9906265/president-trump-ivanka-saudi-arabia/
Cloud9 on Mon, 22nd May 2017 4:50 pm
My problem is that I am a linier thinker. I cannot fathom exponential functions beyond a half dozen doublings. The monetary system, the political system and the economy itself are all predicated on an assumption of never ending growth. The billions of independent, interconnected individuals all working for their own agendas, impact this overly complex system in ways that I cannot even imagine. So lacking even a marginal understanding of what is going on, I am forced to back up and look at history. Hindsight being 20/20, I understand the major factors that are deemed to have caused the collapse of Rome. Unfortunately, I see many of those same factors at play in our current system. Therefore, I can reasonably state with a high level of certainty that collapse is inevitable.
The when and how this will come about simply cannot be known. What I do know is that the infrastructure that supplied food and water to ancient Rome was incredibly robust. Roman roads are still in use today. Aqueduct’s are not susceptible to power outages. Sailing ships and draft animals do not run out of diesel. When people needed to flee, they simply walked out of the city.
Today, collapse will strand millions of people in unsustainable cities that dwarf the size of ancient Rome. Trump has at least managed a bankruptcy or two.
makati1 on Mon, 22nd May 2017 5:40 pm
The Chinese “May you live in exciting times!” is the best description of the world today. Especially in the dying empire. It is fascinating to observe and understand. It is the “Great Leveling” I have been talking about.
When the internet dies (and it will) the world will go silent. Similar to the pre-radio age. TV will die about the same time, and newspapers that rely on tech and BAU will disappear. “News” will be local word of mouth or posted in the town square, if at all.
When? Well the internet is already being killed by more and more censorship around the world. The system requires more and more energy to operate and energy is getting more and more expensive. The internet will become a toy of the rich and the domain of government/military. Then it will just be a word in old printed dictionaries.
http://www1.icsi.berkeley.edu/~barath/papers/emergy-hotnets11.pdf
Imagine a world without the internet. Anyone over 30 lived in one. It’s not so bad.