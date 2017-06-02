Kunstler: Covfefe Land

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
“This is one of the things I find funny about the radical Left protests on campus…. You want to have it both ways. You want to be a fledgling member of the elite and a champion of the underprivileged. So, how narcissistic can you get? You want to have all the benefits of having all of the benefits, and you want to have all the benefits of having none of the benefits, because just having all the benefits isn’t enough for you.”
— Jordon Peterson, University of Toronto Psychology Professor
“The empire could no longer afford the problem of its own existence.”
— Joseph Tainter on the collapse of complex societies
The extraordinary thought disorders of this moment in history are equally distributed across the political spectrum. They’re an inevitable product of what Sigmund Freud identified as the discontents of civilization, but they grow especially acute as that civilization enters an economic crack-up zone. The craziness is equally distributed while the nation’s wealth is not. The old middle, or center, is imploding both economically and psychologically, concentrating distortions of reality at each end, Left and Right.
The disordered thought in Trumpism is as self-evident as (a) covfefe, though it came into being out of the authentic pain of those classes that bear the brunt of accelerating collapse. The thought disorders among Trump’s adversaries interest me more, because they emanate from the far more educated ranks of society, the place where rational leadership is supposed to spawn. If you can’t depend on those people to think straight in difficult times, then it raises the question of what exactly is the value of an advanced education?
For instance: the incredible new idea put out by CNN that it is verboten for officials in the government — the president especially — to meet with the Russian ambassador to the United States. I’ve asked this question before, but obviously it needs to be repeated in the face of this persistent nonsense: why do you think nations send diplomats to other lands if not to meet with and communicate with government officials? Since when — and why — are we shocked that a US president would meet in the White House with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister? Did previous presidents not meet with Russian diplomats? Did incoming officials in earlier election transitions never meet with Russian diplomats on the way to assuming their duties? And if they did meet, what do you suppose they talked about? The Baltimore Orioles pitching prospects? The newest fusion cuisine? Or serious matters of mutual geopolitical interest? Do American diplomats in Moscow avoid meeting with Russian leaders? Why do we even bother to send them there?
Whether it is a misunderstanding of reality by the educated people who work on Cable TV news, or a malicious twisting of the public’s credulity, it is producing a grievous breakdown in collective coherence with the potential of causing enormous political mischief in American life. The Dem/Prog “resistance” may think that it is taking a bold stand against a rogue government, but it is only making itself look dangerously unreliable as a supposed alternative to Trumpism.
Otherwise the Dem/Prog Left is dissipating its political and cultural energy in a species of quixotic agit-prop campaigns against reality and ultimately against the project of civilization itself. For instance, the crusade to erase any firm notions of American manhood. Case in point: the front page story on Friday’s The New York Times website: How to Raise a Feminist Son.
For children to reach their full potential, they need to follow their interests, traditional or not. So let them…. Offer open-ended activities, like playing with blocks or clay, and encourage boys to try activities like dress-up or art class, even if they don’t seek them out, social scientists say. Call out stereotypes. (“It’s too bad that toy box shows all girls because I know boys also like to play with dollhouses.”)
In case you’re wondering why pop culture is so saturated by and preoccupied with comic book superheroes it’s because American men are no longer permitted to enact the petty heroics of everyday life, including the ability to support a family by working for a living. (What a quaint idea, I know!) So there is nothing left for them but absurd grandiose fantasies of what it means to be a man. Destroying the boundaries between sexes, and denying that biology even enters into the matter, will only make it more difficult for this nation to navigate through the straits of extreme economic distress.
Second case in point: The trend this year among college students demanding new racially segregated dormitory arrangements, in the name of “inclusion and diversity.” It’s one thing for 19-year-olds to be confused but quite another, and more interesting, that adult college deans go along with this deranged hypocrisy — and so far, I have not heard of a dean or college president willing to oppose this arrant affront to reason. The ultimate victim of all this nonsense is the truth, or course. If you think that truth doesn’t matter, you’ll be very disappointed with the way things turn out in Covfefe Land.
Davy on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 11:27 am
Kunstler, is bullseye today especially with the left. Like he says we expect more intelligence out of the left and what we are getting is clear failure. It is bad enough the left allowed Trump’s election but add to that intellectual decay and dysfunction we see in acedemia and mainstream media. I am embarrassed enough being American without this charade.
penury on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 11:27 am
There is/are happening today which seem to be signalling an extreme change in the economic system of the world. Change and disarray are becoming more apparent by the day. Decay has begun, lets embrace the change.
GregT on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 11:36 am
Covfefe is an old Hebrew derogatory remark, which roughly translated means ‘fooled you goyim’.
GregT on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 12:05 pm
“I am embarrassed enough being American without this charade.”
You aren’t American though Davy, you are of eastern European descent. Real Americans have dark skin.
Hello on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 12:30 pm
>>> Real Americans have dark skin.
is that right? At how many generations would you then consider somebody to become “native”?
But I take your point. I certainly won’t consider negros or other 3rd world sludge to be europeans anytime soon.
Can I do that? Or would you call me racist on that? I wonder.
Apneaman on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 12:41 pm
The only people I know who watch CNN and the other cable news channels are senior citizens.
Like the gender bender sniveling the campus bullshit is a symptom of a fast failing system and society. All the time and energy the old Kunts and clogs waste on it is just the flip side of the libtards and their excuse making delusions for election losing. It’s really an admission that the systemic predicaments are too far gone. Last bitching gasps and hissy fit flailings before the hammer comes down. It’s how the powerless lash out. The alternative would be major non conformity. No consuming other than base necessities, no work, protests,throwing wrenches into the gears of the machine to get their attention. It’s the step before revolution, but old fucks like kunt & clog would never give up their boomer goodies and security. Bitch, whine and nit pick their pet peeve symptoms as if they are the be all end all. Same for the rest of the docile plebs of all ages. Fat, soft people do not give it up. As long as there is hope of not losing what one has left they will do nothing and continue to watch the overlords grind more humans down everyday. Musical chairs and all that.
GregT on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 12:58 pm
“At how many generations would you then consider somebody to become “native”?”
Not sure what you mean? Native Americans generally have brown eyes and dark skin. Eastern Europeans from the Caucuses region along the border between modern day Georgia and Russia, are OTOH, white.
“I certainly won’t consider negros or other 3rd world sludge to be europeans anytime soon.”
Nor would I, but that doesn’t change the fact that Native Americans generally have brown eyes and dark skin, while we European immigrants are white.
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 1:08 pm
Covfefe should be a new type of dessert.
The liberal coffee shops could get started on it.
They think the hidden meaning was ‘Coverage’
from the left wing liberal conspiracy media.
So they could put a heavy coverage of whipped
cream over a pastry crust, the coverage
would have to be served on the left side.
The right side could be strawberries, which
would symbolize the red states.
Little green sprinkles would symbolize the
tiny amounts of money that trickle down
from the ultra wealthy 0.01% .
It must be served with the coverage on the left.
Surprise the new Covfefe dessert is ready!
Ask for it at a liberal coffee shop near you.
onlooker on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 1:26 pm
Greg, you will not get anywhere arguing with the racists on this board. They will not grant any rights to non whites as they see them as sub-human compared to whites.
Cloggie on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 2:15 pm
With “professors” like this…
https://twitter.com/whitereddit/status/870687417824559106/photo/1
…you get students like these:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/ignorant-little-monsters-evergreen-state-college/
Cloggie on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 2:24 pm
Greg, you will not get anywhere arguing with the racists on this board. They will not grant any rights to non whites as they see them as sub-human compared to whites.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfELHgWSc-A
People in general do not like to be overrun by strangers.
http://www.africareview.com/special-reports/Why-South-Africans-hate-African-migrants/979182-2694776-846vs1z/index.html
onlooker on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 2:28 pm
Clog, I don’t see you as racist more like Euro-centric.
Cloggie on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 2:45 pm
I get along better with many Muslims than with white leftist Dutch; I even openly admit to these Muslims that I vote PVV (populist) and that I am anti-immigration and don’t like to see my country overrun. Fellow white Dutch would fume, but the Muslims just shrug and smile and don’t hold my attitudes against me.
GregT on Fri, 2nd Jun 2017 2:50 pm
Re: Watch African migrants destroy southern Italy.
Watch the European Migrants destroy the rest of the world:
War and Civilization
Part one in an 8 part series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WdLLfkbXJQ