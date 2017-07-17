Kunstler: Boomerangski

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 17, 2017
The strenuous effort of “Resistance” passengers in the Limousine-of-State to shove Donald Trump out of the driver’s seat continues into what would normally be the news-wasteland of midsummer. Last week it was the smoking popgun of Trump Junior’s meeting with a Russian lawyer purported (by British music promoter Rob Goldstein) to be associated with the “Russian Crown Prosecutor” (no such office in a country without a monarch).
The news caused the usual commotion among the very media mouthpieces who publish anti-Trump allegations as a staple for their “Resistance” readerships. By the way, this blog might be described as anti-Trump, too, in the sense that I did not vote for him and regularly inveigh against his antics as President — but neither is Clusterfuck Nation a friend of the Hillary-haunted Dem-Prog “Resistance,” in case there’s any confusion about where we stand. If anything, we oppose the entirety of the current political regime in our nation’s capital, the matrix of rackets that is driving the aforementioned Limousine-of-State off the cliff of economic collapse. Just sayin’.
“Resistance” law professors, such as Lawrence Tribe at Harvard, were quick to holler “treason” over Junior’s meet-up with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin. Well, first of all, and not to put too fine a point on it, don’t you have to be at war with another nation to regard any kind of consort as “treason?” Last time I checked, we were not at war with Russia — though it sure seems like persons and parties inside the Beltway would dearly like to make that happen. You can’t call it espionage either, of course, because that would purport the giving of secret information, not the receiving of political gossip.
Remember, the “Resistance” is not going for impeachment, but rather Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. That legal nicety makes for a very neat-and-clean surgical removal of a whack-job president, without all the cumbrous evidentiary baggage and pain-in-ass due process required by impeachment. All it requires is a consensus among a very small number of high officials, who then send a note to the leaders in both houses of congress stating that said whack-job president is a menace to the polity — and out he goes, snippety-snip like a colorectal polyp, into the hazardous waste bag of history. And you’re left with a nice clean asshole, namely Vice President Mike Pence.
Insofar as Pence appears to be a kind of booby-prize for the “Resistance,” that fateful reach for the 25th Amendment hasn’t happened quite yet. It is hoped, I’m sure, that the incessant piling on of new allegations about “collusion” with the Russians will get the 25thers over the finish line and into the longed-for end zone dance. More interestingly, though, the meme that has led people to believe that any contact between Russians and Americans is ipso facto nefarious vectors into the very beating heart of the “Resistance” itself: the Clintons.
How come the Clintons have not been asked to explain why — as reported on The Hill blog — Bill Clinton was paid half a million dollars to give speech in Russia (surely he offered them something of value in exchange, pending the sure thing Hillary inaugural), or what about the $2.35 million “contribution” that the Clinton Foundation received after Secretary of State Hillary allowed the Russians to buy a controlling stake in the Uranium One company, which owns 20 percent of US uranium supplies, with mines and refineries in Wyoming, Utah, and other states, as well as assets in Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium producer? Incidentally, the Clinton Foundation did not “shut down,” as erroneously reported early this year. It was only its Global Initiative program that got shuttered. The $2.35 million is probably still rattling around in the Clinton Foundation’s bank account. Don’t you kind of wonder what they did with it? I hope Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller wants to know.
Ghung on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 9:20 am
Meh,,, it’s sort of like the disease you almost caught and the one you did catch. Which one are you going to worry about in real time?
Cloggie on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 12:01 pm
The US political system has arrived at its expiration date and thereby at a T-junction. Possibilities:
1. the next USSR (Deep State, Dems and John McCain/princess Buttercup faction of the Reps)
2. Secession (deplorables/alt-right/#1776-2.0 crowd + rest of the world)
Ad 1: http://tinyurl.com/jy7ngg5
Ad 2: https://postimg.org/image/n7wrkxs6z/
Temporarily leaving the country is certainly an option, just to be on the safe side.
Cloud9 on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 12:48 pm
My civil war starts the moment they, whoever they might be comes for me or mine. Until that happens, I am going to hide and watch. There is a huge difference between violent protests and civil war. A civil war requires two or more competing ideologies with the respective ideologies willing to go to war with their perceived opposition. As a registered Republican, I don’t see anybody within the old line leadership that is willing to step beyond their own self-interest. In fact when I look at most of them, I see a paler shade of blue. Most of them would have preferred Hillary over Trump. Not one of them could inspire me to step out of my comfort zone. Their ideals are as jaded as the opposition.
I hear about the resistance on the left but I have yet to see them on my street. Their shenanigans may kill off tourism in their respective cities and they may cause more center and right minded folks to vote with their feet. None of this comes even close to civil war.
I threw a hand grenade by voting for Trump. I wanted to blow up the tag team politics of business as usual. I am sick of war and I am sick of the exponential growth of government. I wanted to keep the 2nd Amendment without having to kill somebody to do it. I wanted a change of course. Will I get what I want? Probably not.
Apneaman on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 1:10 pm
Trump gonna build a wall then invite them to walk through the main gate – come one come all.
U.S. provides visas to up to 15,000 temporary workers
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-visas-idUSKBN1A21PA?il=0
Apneaman on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 1:18 pm
clogsnot, the meme that deplorables got trump elected is not entirely accurate. It appears it was well fed middle class retards just like you.
It’s time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters were not working class.
“Media coverage of the 2016 election often emphasized Donald Trump’s appeal to the working class. The Atlantic said that “the billionaire developer is building a blue-collar foundation.” The Associated Press wondered what “Trump’s success in attracting white, working-class voters” would mean for his general election strategy. On Nov. 9, the New York Times front-page article about Trump’s victory characterized it as “a decisive demonstration of power by a largely overlooked coalition of mostly blue-collar white and working-class voters.”
There’s just one problem: this account is wrong. Trump voters were not mostly working-class people.”
“To the contrary, many polls showed that Trump supporters were mostly affluent Republicans. For example, a March 2016 NBC survey that we analyzed showed that only a third of Trump supporters had household incomes at or below the national median of about $50,000. Another third made $50,000 to $100,000, and another third made $100,000 or more and that was true even when we limited the analysis to only non-Hispanic whites.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/06/05/its-time-to-bust-the-myth-most-trump-voters-were-not-working-class/
The deplorable have been abandon – sacrificed on the alter of capitalism. No one gives two fucks about them. There is no place for them in their society. Last man standing and all that.
Cloggie on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 5:03 pm
German justice minister today booed in both Dresden and Zwickau by very angry population:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOP5JMGddRg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IH9mdzG8WbM
Won’t be long before the Merkel regime will be flat on its face.
Cloggie on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 5:22 pm
Meanwhile in Berlin…
https://youtu.be/_b13YQijAYg
Makati1 on Mon, 17th Jul 2017 8:35 pm
“Temporarily leaving the country is certainly an option, just to be on the safe side.”
Totally agree with you Cloggie. Only I plan to stay out of the U$ as conditions there will not improve. I have to go back one more time, for a few weeks, maybe, but after that, never. Nothing there that interests me, except family, and they can visit me if they are want to.