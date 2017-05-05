Kunstler: A Paler Shade of Gray

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
If you seek to know why this country is in so much trouble, check out the lead reports about the health care reform bill in today’s New York Times, WashPo, and CNN. You will find there is no intelligible discussion in any of them as to what’s actually ailing US health care. All you get is play-by-play commentary about which political tag-team is “winning,” as if this were a pro wrestling match — with an overlay of gloat that the Republicans fell oafishly out of the ring in the early rounds.
Of course, an issue even larger than the health care fiasco is this society’s tragic and astounding inability to discuss anything coherently in the public arena, and that might possibly be traced to the failures of education in our time and its effects on the current crop of editors and news producers — people who grew up hearing that reality was just a constructed “narrative” and that one narrative was as good as another.
So, you would surmise from reading the papers (or their web editions) that the health care problem was simply a matter of apportioning insurance coverage. That is what the stage magicians call misdirection. Any way you cut the dynamics of health insurance, as practiced in the USA these days, it is nothing but racketeering, literally a conspiracy between informed players to swindle uninformed “patients.” The debate in congress (and the news media) is just about who gets to be swindled.
This is almost entirely due to the hocus-pocus of pricing for services. For an excellent dissection of all this, I urge you to read Karl Denninger’s comprehensive manifesto, How To Permanently Fix Health Care For All, which he posted one month ago. You have to wonder whether anybody in congress happened to read this, because the debate has been devoid of any of the crucial points that it addresses.
The way it works now, the so-called “providers” (doctors, hospitals) refuse to post the cost of any service, and then charge whatever they feel they can extract, subject to and abstruse and dishonest ceremonial “negotiation” with the insurance company. The result: hospital and insurance executives get paid multi-million dollar salaries, doctors get to drive fine German cars, and the patient gets financially ass-raped, kicked to the curb, and eventually stuffed into the bankruptcy courts.
ObamaCare did nothing to fix this. It just added more victims to the rolls and upped the price of admission for a personal financial ass-raping, so that an insured individual could go to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy and end up getting dunned for thousands of dollars — or even more if one of the hosptial’s favorite cute scams is applied, such as calling in an out-of-network anesthesiologist to knock you unconscious (in which state you are unlikely to inquire whether he/she/zhe is in-network or out).
Under the current system, a hospital can bill you $5,999 to stitch up a cut finger, mitigate a bee-sting, or wind an Ace bandage around a sprained ankle, and you’re sure not to learn the cost-of-treatment until the postman drops off the incomprehensible “explanation of benefits” from the insurance company that states in bold print on top “This Is Not a Bill,” but actually is a report of your own incipient financial ass-raping.
But judging from the news reports this day, none of these issues is actually on the table in the congressional debate. I don’t believe the editors of The New York Times are necessarily “in bed” with the overpaid hospital CEOs and the insurance company fraudsters. They are simply putting up a defense of their previous psychological investment in Democratic Party ideology — in the shibboleth that ObamaCare was unquestionably a great thing because it was created under the magically empowered 44th president.
I can believe that both Democratic and Republican law-makers are not only in bed with the medical fraudsters of all categories, but are performing a particularly odious form of sadomasochistic bondage-and-discipline sex in exchange for payoffs. Note, too, that none of the aforementioned major media have reported what the medical and insurance lobbyists have paid to their rent-boys and doxies in the US capitol. Wouldn’t you like to know?
penury on Fri, 5th May 2017 10:16 am
It would be wonderful if at lest one of our “elected” leaders would take some interest in this issue. But like they say ‘money talks’ and our bought and paid for clowns in charge are not answerable to the people.
Ghung on Fri, 5th May 2017 10:18 am
Meet the new extortion scheme, same as the old extortion scheme.
efarmer on Fri, 5th May 2017 10:21 am
At the turn of the 20th century, US Healthcare was a system of community socialism and often barter arbitrated by local physicians with company doctors in the most dangerous industries. The Kaiser in Germany instituted a national policy which American politicians rejected as Socialism at the Goverment level. The Great Depression drove the emergence of Blue Cross and Blue Shield as non profit agencies in states, and the way forward was defined by for profit insurance and health care reducing exposure to increase profit, largely forcing Blue Cross and Blue Shield into competing. All of the European nations who instituted some form of national health care (government run in the UK, government price controlled in Germany with non-profit health care funds) did so before the incredible medical technology and life extension boom took place. The US Congress hung fire on the issue of addressing the fact that pure capitalism does not yield a workable nation health care system with the exception of the Medicare and Medicaid programs to address the fact that capitalistic Health Care drops out of function for retired groups of seniors. In essence, our country missed putting a sensible strategy into play many decades ago and finds an industry that has taken off in scale and scope like other technology industries and represents almost 20% GDP and an insanely diffuse lobbyist and politcal funding juggernaut. Obamacare showed how the Government having missed the prime time to act decades ago lacks the leverage or cohesiveness to do it Federally, and the ACHA shows the penchant of the opposing view to throw it back down to the states and hope the free market which created the monster when left poorly guided or regulated will have a state by state bake off and come up with winners that can be identified and exploited.
Thus we have a horse that has left the barn generations ago, and has bred in the wild and the choices in Washington have come down to a choice between the Obamacare concept of taxing the wealthy, putting the middle in a no man’s land full of trenches and premium and deductibe land mines, and taxing the welathy, and what seems to be the responding ideology of just punting as much of the conundrum back to the states, washing their hands, and seeing where in the hell it all goes next. The glistening jumbo jet of American capitalistic Health Care will simply fly off to wonderful destinations for those who have the money to ride, and everyone else will go back to an ad hoc version of where we came from in 1900, to find the spotty system of community doctors who barter and flex in response to local needs are as vanished as the little local retailers who also vanished in a landscape littered with big box stores and strip malls. Like the Feds, the States will not be able to fix this at all. The speakasy of the 21st century is shaping up to be a medical clinic closely allied with a clandestine funeral adjunct.