Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on July 12, 2017
Based on the true story of journalist Gary Webb. The film takes place in the mid-1990s, when Webb uncovered the CIA’s past role in importing huge amounts of cocaine into the U.S. that was aggressively sold in ghettos across the country to raise money for the Nicaraguan Contras’ rebel army. Despite enormous pressure not to, Webb chose to pursue the story and went public with his evidence, publishing the series “Dark Alliance”. As a result he experienced a vicious smear campaign fueled by the CIA. At that point Webb found himself defending his integrity, his family, and his life.
5 Comments on "Kill The Messenger"
MASTERMIND on Wed, 12th Jul 2017 10:17 am
Well we all know what happened to Ruppert and Simmons.
TheNationalist on Wed, 12th Jul 2017 11:07 am
It’s a good thing we don’t assassinate people like those ‘bad’ countries then isn’t it?
Otherwise this guy and the unwashed hysterical masses would be concerned a bit???
Cloud9 on Wed, 12th Jul 2017 11:46 am
President Kennedy was enamored with the James Bond character and the mystique associated with a license to kill. He lost a bit of his infatuation with the wet work crowd when the Bay of Pigs went south and he almost triggered WW III during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Shortly after his loss of faith in the CIA, Kennedy drove past the grassy knoll and Johnson stepped in. Then came Vietnam. There the CIA initiated the Phoenix Program. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoenix_Program
Do a little research and you will come face to face with the heart of darkness. If God is truly just, we are done.
Phillips 66 on Wed, 12th Jul 2017 11:15 pm
It was actually President Kennedy who committed the first ground troops, mainly special forces to Vietnam in May of 1961.
President Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dealey Plaza in Dallas Texas on Friday, November 22, 1963. Lee Harvey Oswald fired three shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository building, two of which struck Kennedy, one hitting both Kennedy and Governor John Connally Jr., the first shot hit a stop light and bounced off hitting the curb.
There were no shots fired at Kennedy’s motorcade from the grassy knoll and video footage taken that day confirms that.
Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated President Kennedy, wounded Governor Connally Jr. and killed Officer J.D. Tippit, and was later himself killed by Jack Ruby.
Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone and there was no conspiracy behind the Kennedy assassination. JFK assassination conspiracy theorists are crazy and choose to ignore the mountain of evidence against Lee Harvey Oswald.
Gary Webb committed suicide.
What the heck does Kill The Messenger and CIA arms and drug trafficking in the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s have to do with peak oil?
Phillips 66 on Wed, 12th Jul 2017 11:24 pm
Two great books to read about the Kennedy assassination in Dallas, Texas are:
1.) Case Closed by Gerald Posner
2.) Reclaiming History by Vincent Bugliosi