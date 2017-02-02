Khamenei ally says useless for U.S. to threaten Iran over missile test

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to “useless” U.S. threats from “an inexperienced person” over its ballistic missile program.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said on Wednesday the United States was putting Iran on notice over its “destabilizing activity” after it test-fired a ballistic missile.
Trump echoed that language on Thursday, saying in a tweet “Iran has been formally put on notice” after his administration said it was reviewing how to respond to the launch that Iran said was solely for defensive purposes.
Iran said on Wednesday it had tested the new ballistic missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord.
“This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran … the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless,” Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any U.S. official specifically in his comments.
“Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself,” he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country’s most powerful figure.
A U.S. official said Iran had test-launched the medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010 km). Iran said it had been a successful launch.
A series of tests conducted by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2016 caused international concern, with some powers saying any launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles would violate U.N. Security Council resolution 2231.
NUCLEAR DEAL
The IRGC maintains an arsenal of dozens of short and medium-range ballistic missiles – the largest in the Middle East, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Under the nuclear agreement, most U.N. sanctions were lifted a year ago. But Iran is still subject to an U.N. arms embargo and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the deal.
Trump has frequently criticized the Iran nuclear deal, which restricts Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of the sanctions, calling the agreement weak and ineffective. He tweeted on Thursday that Iran “should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them”.
Iran’s Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Thursday: “The missile test on Sunday was successful … the test was not a violation of a nuclear deal with world powers or any U.N. resolution.”
German newspaper Die Welt, citing unspecified intelligence sources, reported on Thursday that Iran had tested a home-made cruise missile called “Sumar” that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Tasnim news agency two years ago published pictures of the Sumar missile, reporting that it was successfully test-fired.
While Iran says its missile program is aimed at displaying the country’s “deterrent power and its ability to confront any threat”, some IRGC commanders have said that Iran’s medium-range ballistic missiles were designed to be able to hit Israel.
Iran refuses to recognize Israel.
rockman on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 10:34 am
I think many global leaders better start understanding our new POTUS…quickly. Time will tell if he will be issuing “useless U.S. threats”. Just MHO but I don’t President Trump will allow any foreign or domestic politician to deem his policies as “useless”. A somewhat scary proposition for everyone…including the US public. I’m not sure how far President Trump’s ego will push him. And neither do many others…the uncertainty of which gives him some of his current leverage. The BIG question: will he sacrifice some of that power by appearing to buckle to some Supreme Leader…or a US Senator?
As the sub captain said in ” The Hunt for Red October”: The secret in playing “chicken” is to know when to blink. At the moment if I were a Supreme Leader I don’t think I would assume President Trump knows when to blink. LOL.
joe on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 10:36 am
Trump won’t bomb Iran. The Straights of Hormuz would be shut down and oil would stop flowing and probobly Iran would drop a thousand missiles on Saudis oil wells. Great plan Trump.
Davy on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 10:58 am
I think we got his answer yesterday. Iran was put on notice. Translation: you mother F***ers are on the list. We and they know they are not on the top of the list. Trump has too much to do and too much to lose. We are not even sure he could force a conflict with Iran. We just don’t know the status of Trump and the Military. Does he have their support or are they going to make his life difficult? Are they plotting to remove him? On the other hand might the military force Trump to do something? We are in a new world order and it is a situation of a superpower being radically transformed from within. This along with its political leadership in a covert civil war reflecting a population in turmoil. IOW, anything is possible these days.
Baptized on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:03 am
Trump is a loud mouth. The least kind of person to fight a REAL fight. ” Shallow water runs ruff on top and deep water runs smooth on top”.
penury on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:23 am
I know as little as everyone else, so IMVHO Trump’s problems are not with the leaders of other nations, his major problems are the whiney,crying babies at home who really really want a re-run of the election or some of them just want him killed.
Sissyfuss on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 12:08 pm
More Reagan 2.0. Everyone was scared pantless
that Ronnie was warmonger with an itchy trigger finger. His bluster was enough to get everyone to behave.
BobInget on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 1:34 pm
Israel bombs first, then the US….. Pay attention.
DJT simply gave Bibi permission to go after Iran.
(If you get into trouble Israel, we’ll back ya up)
The excuse (causus belli) for Israel will be Iran sponsored Hezbollah.
Fighting world terrorism, don’t ya know.
When, not if, Israel gets into trouble the US joins up.
DJT already dipped his fingers into Yemen and got em burnt. Just making things right with our great allies,
Saudi Arabia, our Commander in Chief will join in slaughtering i Iranian sponsored barefoot tribes-people. This is way proxy wars grow, big-time.
As I said the other day, Putin pulls all the strings.
As ‘luck’ will have it, in the end, comes out with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, possibly the US, off the table. Putin takes home all the chips, never suffering losses.
I never believed for a second that Saudi/Israeli partnership would last.
Oh, those barefoot Yemeni tribes people ?
They won because they had nothing to lose in the first place.
Jerome Purtzer on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 2:00 pm
I think this is Reagan 3.0 as W. thought he was 2.0 when he did his trickle down economic thing which worked about as well at making the rich even richer and the deficit even bigger. The R’s got to blame the whole mess on O and now we’re ready for 3.0. I think that President Cheeto plans on stimulating the economy by giving the rich and big biz more massive tax cuts.
paulo1 on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 4:18 pm
I think BobInget is correct.
However, I have a question.
What of the Donald causes or calls for a war, and the military does not back up his big mouth? His pet generals might, but if the rank declines to show up? AWOL might be a crime, but it’s better than being dead. Plus, there aren’t enough prisons to hold multitudes. Even 1,000 desertions would do the trick, imho.
regards
Davy on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 4:24 pm
Dream on Paulo. The rank and file like him. It is the corrupt establishment that fear him. The generals that hang out in the beltway on the take. That is saying something about you guys around here and how blind you are.
dissident on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 4:40 pm
War on Iran means war on Russia. Americans need to stop drinking their own propaganda koolaid. Killary was 100% Russia would roll over if she went to war on Syria. Now we have the same BS vis a vis Iran. America’s war experience rests of bombing 3rd world countries into submission and funding jihadis. This is not some guarantee of victory over Russia. Russia has recovered essentially all of its real military potential that it lost after 1991. Don’t expect any cakewalks.
Cloggie on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 4:58 pm
A stand-off between the US and Iran could kill any rapprochement between Russia and the US before it started.
Davy on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 5:12 pm
I agree and it is my hope Putin intervenes for the benefit of all involved. Quiet intervention will benefit him greatly. He clearly was the biggest winner after Trump in the election. If he can steer the world in a more moderate direction we all will live better. He has pull with the Iranians because it was Putin that allowed a victory for Syria, Hezbollah, and Iran. They owe him something.
makati1 on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 5:18 pm
We debate the “what ifs” but history shows that the last act of a dying empire is “always” war. And every war is based on the tech of the times and becomes deadlier. THIS time will end all wars as there will be no life left above virus and germs. Maybe a few of the hardier roaches and flies, if they can mutate fast enough.
I watch with interest, the devil’s circus that used to be the United States. No other country is so insane as to start a real war today. None. Testosterone is running high in all of the power circles and TPTB see the end coming as the world fractures into more and more countries.
Hell, even Californication wants to secede from the union. We live in exciting times.
Cloggie on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 5:30 pm
Hell, even Californication wants to secede from the union.
Nothing would be better for Heartland USA, a gift from High Heavens.
55 secure Dem electoral votes thrown into your Trumpian Republican lap, free of charge.
http://www.infowars.com/the-case-for-california-succession/
Cloggie on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 6:14 pm
DerHundistlos on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 6:18 pm
I attended high school with Trump (New York Military Academy). He was just as arrogant, self-entitled, big-mouth then as he is now. At school he wold throw tantrums, bitch, and complain, but when one of the other cadets challenged him to a few rounds in the ring he always backed out. These types of people are very dangerous in positions of power {this is why: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EO9y4rGxvk} as they feel like they have something to prove and are pent-up with deficiencies.
Dooma on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 6:23 pm
Trump is such a fool. The world has got that message loud and clear. Who would have thought that official statements of such a serious nature were sent in the form of tweets?
Is this because he has a limited vocabulary?
Who the fuck gives permission for the US to let off missiles? Iran should be able to do what it wants to do.
Isreal is the puppet master as usual.
JuanP on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 6:32 pm
I like Iranians!
makati1 on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 6:34 pm
Dooma, perhaps he Tweets because he knows that the media will twist everything he says? He also knows that the message gets out quicker by Tweet than by ‘news’. He did not get where he is by being stupid.
Davy on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 7:04 pm
Dooma, he told your leader what he thought of his Obama deal with a very short conversation. That’s getting off on the right foot now isn’t it. Now, your great leader is behind the 8ball or maybe 3eteps ahead. Depends on the direction your country wants to go in. You already belong to China so that may be all you have anyway.
Apneaman on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 8:03 pm
That picture looks like it’s on acid – what a trip.
Dooma on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 8:37 pm
Davy, that is the way he ‘communicates’ with any person. Nothing new there. And we sold out to China years ago so you can stop flogging that horse and let it rot in peace. It must be comforting to know that America never snuggled up to China by sending manufacturing jobs there.
rockman on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 9:08 pm
“Trump is a loud mouth. The least kind of person to fight a REAL fight.” Similar to the analysis of Hitler prior to WWII: just a loud mouth politician taking advantage of a demoralized population. He only wanted to be top in his own little sphere of influence: he didn’t have the nerve for a real war. At least that was the opinion of the very experienced political leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Italy who signed the Munich Agreement in 1939 to appease Hitler by giving him a small piece of Chechoslova.
Paulo – You mean the US military that shed a lot of blood (theirs and other) following the orders of a POTUS that did little to hide his less then kind attitude towards? They wouldn’t follow the orders of a POTUS that never misses the opportunity to lavish high praise of them? You haven’t personally known a lot of members of the United States Marine Corps, have you? LOL.
DerHundistlos on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 10:48 pm
@ rockman
WRONG analogy. Hitler fought in the trenches of WW I and distinguished himself. He was awarded the prestigious Iron Cross for bravery. During WW II, he only wore the medals he was awarded in combat.
Trumpie never spent a day in the military and while at NYMA he distinguished himself as a coward. Try again.
joe on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 10:57 pm
People need to stop comparing Trump to Hitler. Its not even close. Hitler got elected because he promised to feed the Germans. He did that and the people trusted him with absolute power (big mistake). Hitler absorbed the equivalent of the powers of all three legislatures. When Hitler signed a bill, that meant it was constitutional and backed up by the people. These bills eventually became known simply as orders.
Nothing Trump has don’t yet has overstepped his power or moved outside the mainstream. On trade he is implementing policies that were going to happen anyway (20 trillions of debt implies a trade imbalance), on Israel he just yesterday asked them to stop building illegal settlements (probobly the Arabs are getting tired of this shit by now) on Russia he has started to complain about Ukraine/Crimea and most importantly his ban on muslims was only to the Shia countries which many of my muslim friends noticed with glee that Trump is doing exactly what Saudi wants. The world is run by oil guys.
GregT on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:10 pm
“Iran refuses to recognize Israel.”
And Israel refuses to ‘recognize’ Iran. What could possibly (continue to) go wrong? The rest of the world should stay out of this, and let Bibi and his ilk duke it out on their own. Enough is enough.
DerHundistlos on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:29 pm
@ Joe
Trump is a divider, not a uniter like Hitler. Trump lacks the intelligence, charisma, charm, bravery of Hitler. Even the wildlife loved Hitler. There exist numerous photos of wild birds and other wild animals who would land on his shoulder or approach him with no natural fear. Can you imagine Trump even caring about wildlife? Never.
Hitler consolidated power because he delivered results. The German people were starving to death. There was no work, no pride, no hope. In a few short years, like it or not, he ended starvation, put the people back to work, and imbued a sense of pride and hope.
The above comments do not detract from the mass murder of the Jews, who ironically were more loyal to Germany than non-Jews. Jewish-German units in WW I fought with amazing bravery and tenacity in an effort to prove their loyalty. Even in WW II, 28 Jews were personally awarded by Hitler Germany’s high military award, the Knight’s Cross, and more than 100.000 Jewish soldiers including numerous Jewish Field Marshals, Generals, and other officer ranks, fought for Germany until the very end.
Bloomer on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:29 pm
Trump is taking on every country in the world. He wants to fight a war on eleven fronts.
makati1 on Thu, 2nd Feb 2017 11:42 pm
Hound dog, you have no idea … be patient.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 2:09 am
I like Iranians!
They don’t like infidels like you.
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/iran-executes-hundreds-brutal-crane-hangings-mega-prison-outside-tehran-1508986
Theedrich on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 3:52 am
Consider:
The U.S. is around 20 trillion (10^12) in debt, apparently now borrowing merely to pay the interest on that debt (i.e., digging a deeper hole to retain the depth of the current hole).
Not only Iran, but North Korea is developing increasingly capable ICBMs. (For defensive purposes, of course.)
China is determined to claim the South China Sea as its own, possibly eventually blocking the U.S. Navy.
The U.S. has been fighting primitive tribesmen for 15 years without success in Afghanistan and elsewhere, and importing their ilk into the homeland (in sync with the “compassion” psychosis rampant elsewhere in the West). That is, it is losing ground while burying its head in the sand of oligarch-promoted “values.” (And one is entitled to ask just how long such “values” are going to last after the invading religion of female genital mutilation takes over.)
The mainstream propaganda factories spew venom against even the appearance of the pro-Americanism represented by Trump, thereby operating as a subversive “fifth column” fighting the nation.
Sörös-led thugs practice violence with MSM-approved impunity at many “protest rallies” attacking the new administration.
Virtually the entire West is showing antagonism toward the regime now in power, mainly because the European and Anglo spheres (not to mention the Spiclands) feel they will no longer be able to continue as parasites feeding on the U.S.
Crime of every sort, from hacking to sex slavery to people-smuggling to narcotrafficking, has been increasing by leaps and bounds, due to the increasing infantilism and feminization of America, which make it impossible to deal with anything effectively.
The degradation of the global environment, annihilation of species and pollution of the biosphere.
The slowing of the global economy (cf. Gail Tverberg et al. on this), as we approach the long-forecast Limits to Growth.
All of these things transcend the ability of any U.S. president or oligarchic cabal to cope with them. Trump is merely a beast of all burdens for the disgruntled and increasingly insane Left. Homo sapiens does not want “growth” to stop. And yet nature has decreed that it must and will.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 4:55 am
Trump is the best thing that could happen now. Like him or not and call him names which is intellectual laziness and emotional projections. He is causing needed destructive change of a world that deserves to be destroyed. I read about hate speech but since his election have seen none. He is clearly within standard norms. This is saying a lot considering the ugliness on all sides. The extreme left, conservatives, and tea party types are due for a rebalance to reality. The establishment that is completely in moral hazard with corruption, privilege politics, pay-to-play, and unjust wealth transfer needs to be discredited. Trumps election did that and he is doing it now. Yes, he is an ego gone wild and all the better. The global governments of the world are run by billionaires who roam the world freely searching for a pet peeve and a yield seek of greed. Global leaders also in Europe and the Anglosphere are hypocritical and discredited by lack of substance. Their substance is the status quo of corruption and disregard for the people they serve. In my book that is lots of egos running wild in psychopathy.
The people have spoken in many countries and more will. These people are in a dream world there is better if they protest. Trump protesters are just a “soup of fake victimization”. This board is replete with hypocrites crying about Trump but admitting no sins for their leadership that ingloriously failed. Talk about disgusting and grotesque. Hillary, Obama, and the global pay-to-play that condoned her “run a racket” called the US, NATO, and the rest of the western corrupt cabal. Some of you say she is history but bullshit. Now you pay for your failure. You are not getting out of jail free. Your ass allowed this corruption to be realized. Trump was something that never should have materialized. Now you have your hell and you deserve it.
Trump is in there doing what he promised his electorate he would do and the opposition here and abroad is crying and wailing. They are calling him childishly “Hitler”. What a joke. He is destroying the status quo from within and no one as yet can stop him. Didn’t GEEZUS do that? LOL. He has completely sidestep everyone and is running for a touchdown. He is brilliant in his approach of directness without hesitation. The halls of power were not ready for him. He was not supposed to happen. This is a pay-to-play zone and he didn’t pay for any of them. The media who I have not one OZ of respect for is in a tissy. They had clearly turned into a corrupt organ of propaganda and political persuasion. There morning shows of circle jerking with happy music disgusts me. Their journalist are coming from an academia that is completely lost itself in the pursuit of profit. Very few journalist are worth reading or listening to. They are in another world from me. The media lost big time and they are pissed and now they are running a campaign of hate and discredit when it is they who trump discredited by the truth.
Meanwhile Joe 6pack is loving trump. Trump is doing what he said he would. Stop the Muslims who hate us and the Mexicans who are taking our jobs. Bring our jobs back from China. The reality of all this is not at all that simple but the reality for them is their leader said he was going to do it and is. This is unlike every other leader in recent history here or abroad. He is making friends with Russia (maybe) (if he is allowed) postponing WWIII that Obama was working on. Trump is a loose cannon and dangerous but this gives him strength and effectiveness. How appropriate his name “TRUMP”. He may get us all killed or it might just break the ice and get all parties to dispense with the bullshit. We may have a series of bilateral and multilateral agreements that solve some issues.
This won’t solve the immediate issue of a collapse clock ticking. Trump will do little for climate change or the environment. Yet, look around you, the other side was not either. They were doing token efforts while they flew and drove to their favorite national park and environmental meeting. My point is we are screwed unless we leave modern life. Get a grip left wing environmentalist. You can’t have your cake and eat it. This is too little too late with no real dedication to your cause. If you are really green quit driving and consuming stuff. No one here can do that. The status quo has coopted all of us into an unholy destruction of our planet. Greens are just more fake fucks.
We know all of this through our cognitive dissonance but choose to lie and point fingers. Everyone else is at fault except me attitude. This site epitomizes this intelligent stupidity. I am sick of modern man and anyone who talks high and mighty. It disgust me for a human to act smart because none of us are. The only smart and honorable ones are those who remain in subsistence poor lives close to the land and nature. They are the only ones deserving of respect. None of you deserve respect. Most of you are old pissed off white men bitching about a world you dumbasses created or you are the budding grotesque young of doom land completely deceived and stupid to reality lost in their “stupid” phones and junk food.
OH, yea, I am involved and part of it. I am trying to leave this surreal bad dream but it is hopeless when your society has destroyed any sustainability except with its support. It is impossible to leave this bad dream. One way to leave is to mouth a gun. Some of you wish I would, lol, I am having too much fun watching you assholes squirm! Trump is what every one of you deserve and if he screws things up his followers will suffer the same outcome they deserve. We are all cursed with being an evolutionary dead end. If you wonder why I am so dark it is because I reflect current events and societies new narrative of chaos. I am completely disgusted with humans. I am calling in airstrikes on our positions and Trump is that B52 get the frig in your foxhole.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 5:24 am
Unintended consequences of dumbass
“Berkeley Blowback: Milo Book Sales Soar 12,740% Overnight”
http://tinyurl.com/huue7mv
“Following the violent anti-free-speech protests in Berkeley, California last night – sparked by cal’s special snowflakes hurt feelings at the potential words that would come out of Milo Yiannopoulos’ mouth during a sold-out event – it appears America’s curiosity has been piqued. Sales of Milo’s book have increased 12,740% overnight sending it rocketing from 642nd to 5th ranked best-seller on Amazon. Pretty impressive considering the book is not even released until March 14th 2017.”
“When the book was first announced last year, a twitter storm also sparked panic-buying of the book. So despite all the best efforts of the liberal intelligentsia to shut down his ‘free-speech’ last night – hurting the feelings of 600 conservatives who were looking forward to the event – we suspect a lot more than 600 Americans are now about to get a crash course in how Milo thinks.”
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 5:38 am
This is good. I mean interesting and intellectually stimulating. Are we dealing with a false flag or a false flag false flag? In eastern Ukraine you will never know. Let’s see what Trump is made of. I am pretty sure Putin is smarter than this or this is an even smarter way to discredit McCain, neocons and the rabid Ukrainian nationalist. Didn’t you dumb shits read Trumps book? You guys paid to play with Hillary. McCain and the neocons talked dirt on Trump. Putin was the only nice one I know of in power to say hospitable things to Trump. WTF, does McCain think. He lost a cog in Vietnam and now is completely off his rocker. What is scary is not trump but McCain and his influence in the US MIC. GEEZUS.
“Asininity From McCain “Send Weapons To Ukraine”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-02/asininity-mccain-send-weapons-ukraine
Just after I published Preposterous Rumors From Pelosi on Russia, Trump, Sanctions, McCain started yapping. My article concluded “It could have been worse. The warmongers led by Senator John McCain and Hillary Clinton were itching for a major fight with Russia. Fools like Pelosi add fat to the fire.” If McCain wants to understand the source of the mess in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, all he has to do is look in a mirror. McCain and his warmongering collection of neocons are the problem. The sooner McCain leaves the Senate, the better off the US will be and the safer the world will be.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 5:45 am
We are all cursed with being an evolutionary dead end.
The evolutionary dead-enders organized a drive by (photo) shooting of Mars:
http://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/weltall/mars-neue-bilder-zeigen-gigantische-eisspirale-a-1132990.html
Good news for Friday: no global warming on Mars. Pole consists of an H2O/CO2 ice layer of 2 km thick and 1100 km wide and looks like ice pudding with chocolate.
Temperature: -125 C (-193 F)
Friday was born on the wrong planet.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 5:51 am
There was a failed terrorist attack at the Louvre museum in Paris this morning. Now more is known about the motives of the perp, who shouted Allah Hakbar or something:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3vBkgzWMAASIIq.jpg
joe on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 9:41 am
Davy, does Ukraines actions in relation to the ceasefire lines not tell you that there are efforts to end the Russian debate by facts on the ground? Proxy wars started by unelected people of anywhere is cause for concern. We know this is not Trumps wishes. I guess some people want the Earth to be a smoldering ash pile. Trump is right, NATO needs to justify itself, I guess it’s doing that now. Sadly it will take us all with it.
Davy on Fri, 3rd Feb 2017 10:31 am
“We know this is not Trumps wishes.” When I read this I tell people to try again. You don’t know what Trumps wishes are. Trump doesn’t know from one day to the next what his wishes are. He bounces all over the place. He does have discipline to follow his business plan but the details are vague and obscured. Remember he owned casinos and ran the Miss Universe pageants. It’s a game and games evolve.