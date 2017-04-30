Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Having blasted the Trump administration for their hyprocritical flip-flop from “loving WikiLeaks” to “arrest Assange,” Ron Paul made his feelings very clear on what this signals: “If we allow this president to declare war on those who tell the truth, we have only ourselves to blame.” Today he sits down with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for a live interview…
“The CIA has been deeply humiliated as a result of our ongoing publications so this is a preemptive move by the CIA to try and discredit our publications and create a new category for Wikileaks and other national security reporters to strip them of First Amendment protections,“
Assange said in a preview clip from the interview below…:
TODAY at 12pm ET … Julian Assange joins me on The Liberty Report! https://t.co/ZpE9V7y7nX pic.twitter.com/gR9Y3VkktA
— Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 28, 2017
3 Comments on "Julian Assange Speaks Out: The War On The Truth"
onlooker on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 2:07 pm
Yes Julian should know he has taken on directly the Empire of lies
Plantagenet on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 3:06 pm
The Ds used to love Assange before obama become president. Then the Rs loved Assange before Trump became president.
There are more and more similarities everyday between “Mr. Wall Street” Obama and “Mr. Big Business” Trump.
Cheers!
Sissyfuss on Sun, 30th Apr 2017 6:13 pm
In this case Julian, the truth will not set you free.