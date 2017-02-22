Is It Oil? The Issue Revisited

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 22, 2017
Around the time that the United States invaded Iraq, 14 years ago, I was in an auditorium at the University of Massachusetts Boston to hear then-Senator John Kerry try to justify the action. As he got into his speech, a loud, slow, calm voice came from the back of the room: “O – I – L.” Kerry tried to ignore the comment. But, again and again, “O – I – L.” Kerry simply went on with his prepared speech. The speaker from the back of the room did not continue long, but he had succeeded in determining the tenor of the day.
Looking back on U.S. involvement in the Iraq, it appears to have been largely a failure. Iraq, it turned out, had no “weapons of mass destruction,” but this original rationalization for invasion offered by the U.S. government was soon replaced by the goal of “regime change” and the creation of a “democratic Iraq.” The regime was changed, and Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was captured and executed. But it would be very had to claim that a democratic Iraq either exists or is in the making—to say nothing of the rise of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) and the general destabilization in the Middle East, both of which the U.S. invasion of Iraq helped propel.
Yet, perhaps on another scale, the invasion would register as at least a partial success. This is the scale of O – I – L.
At the time of the U.S. invasion, I wrote an article for Dollars & Sense titled “Is It Oil?” (available online here). I argued that, while the invasion may have had multiple motives, oil—or more precisely, profit from oil—was an important factor. Iraq, then and now, has huge proven oil reserves, not in the same league as Saudi Arabia, but in group of oil producing countries just behind the Saudis. It might appear, then, that the United States wanted access to Iraqi oil in order to meet the needs of our highly oil-dependent lifestyles in this country. After all, the United States today, with just over 4% of the world’s population, accounts for 20% of the world’s annual oil use; China, with around 20% of the world’s population is a distant second in global oil use, at 13%. Even after opening new reserves in recent years, U.S. proven reserves amount to only 3% of the world total.
Except in extreme circumstances, however, access to oil is not a major problem for this county. And it was not in 2003. As I pointed out back then, the United States bought 284 million barrels of oil from Iraq in 2001, about 7% of U.S. imports, even while the two countries were in a virtual state of war. In 2015, only 30% as much oil came to the United States from Iraq, amounting to just 2.4% of total U.S. oil imports. Further, in 2015, while the United States has had extremely hostile relations with Venezuela, 24% of U.S. oil imports came from that country’s nationalized oil industry. It would seem that, in the realm of commerce, bad political relations between buyers and sellers are not necessarily an obstacle.
For the U.S. government, the Iraq oil problem was not so much access, in the sense of meeting U.S. oil needs, as the fact that U.S. firms had been frozen out of Iraq since the country’s oil industry was nationalized in 1972. They and the other oil “majors” based in U.S.-allied countries were not getting a share of the profits that were generated from the exploitation of Iraqi oil. Profits from oil exploitation come not only to the oil companies—ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, British Petroleum, and the other industry “majors”—but also to the companies that supply and operate equipment, drill wells, and provide other services that bring the oil out of the ground and to consumers around the world—for example, the U.S. firms Halliburton, Emerson, Baker Hughes, and others. They were also not getting a share of the Iraqi oil action. (Actually, when vice president to be Dick Cheney was running Halliburton, in the period before the invasion, the company managed to undertake some operations in Iraq through a subsidiary, in spite of federal restrictions preventing U.S. firms from doing business in Iraq.)
In the aftermath of the invasion and since most U.S. troops have been withdrawn, things have changed. “Prior to the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq, U.S. and other western oil companies were all but completely shut out of Iraq’s oil market,” oil industry analyst Antonia Juhasz told Al Jazeera in 2012. “But thanks to the invasion and occupation, the companies are now back inside Iraq and producing oil there for the first time since being forced out of the country in 1973.”
From the perspective of U.S. firms the picture is mixed. Firms based in Russia and China have developed operations in Iraq, and even an Indonesian-based firm is involved. Still, ExxonMobil (see box) has established a significant stake in Iraq, having obtained leases on approximately 900,000 onshore acres and by the end of 2013 had developed several wells in Iraq’s West Qurna field. Exxon also has agreements with the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq to explore for oil. Chevron holds an 80% stake and is the operator of the Qara Dagh block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but as of mid-2014 the project was still in the exploratory phase and there was no production. No other U.S. oil companies have developed operations in Iraq. The UK-headquartered BP (formerly British Petroleum) and the Netherlands-headquartered Shell, however, are also significantly engaged in Iraq.
While data are limited on the operations of U.S. and other oil service firms in Iraq, they seem to have done well. For example, according to a 2011 New York Times article:
The oil services companies Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International [founded in Texas, now incorporated in Switzerland] and Schlumberger [based in France] already won lucrative drilling subcontracts and are likely to bid on many more. “Iraq is a huge opportunity for contractors,” Alex Munton, a Middle East analyst for Wood Mackenzie, a research and consulting firm based in Edinburgh, said by telephone. “There will be an enormous scale of investment.”
While U.S. oil companies and oil service firms—as well as firms from other countries—are engaged in Iraq, they and their U.S. government supporters have not gained the full legal rights they would desire. In 2007, the U.S. government pressed the Iraqi government to pass the “Iraq Hydrocarbons Law.” The law would, among other things, take the majority of Iraqi oil out of the hands of the Iraqi government and assure the right of foreign firms to control much of the oil for decades to come. The law, however, has never been enacted, first due to general opposition to a reversal the 1972 nationalization of the industry, and recently due to continuing disputes between the government in Baghdad and the government of the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.
U.S. foreign policy, as I elaborated in the 2003 article, has long been designed not simply to protect U.S.-based firms in their international operations, but to establish the right of the firms to access and security wherever around the world. Oil firms have been especially important in promoting and gaining from this right, but firms from finance to pharmaceuticals and many others have been beneficiaries and promoters of the policy.
Whatever else, as the Iraq and Middle East experience has demonstrated, this right comes at a high cost. The best estimate of the financial cost to the United States of the war in Iraq is $3 trillion. Between the 2003 invasion and early 2017, U.S. military forces suffered 4,505 fatalities in the war, and allied forces another 321. And, of course, most of all Iraqi deaths: estimates of the number of Iraqis killed range between 200,000 and 500,000.
10 Comments on "Is It Oil? The Issue Revisited"
goat1001 on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 12:55 pm
The 2003 Iraq war was Dick’s war. A major boondoggle with a half million lives lost… O-I-L.
Anonymous on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 1:57 pm
Did you not read the article goat? The ‘war’ was to liberate Iraq from the its nationalized oil and banking sector. And it succeeded. CLearly you are an amerikan that cant grasp the idea that wars are not always fought to be ‘won’ on the battlefield. uS forces are so inept they cant really do that, despite being the most expensive and over-equipped force in history. But they can be used to utterly trash weak nations. ‘Victory’ at least in the overt ww2 sense, is not necessary. If anything, the lack of ‘victory’ has allowed the uS to hang around ever since, thus ensuring its presence for years to come. If they ever leave, which seems unlikely.
That’s what the uS was after. To destroy Iraqs NOC and banking system, and it open it up for uS and allied oilcorps, just like the writer describes.
Mission accomplished. Iraq exists only on paper these days and it has little control over its own borders, let alone its oil. What you call a ‘boondoggle’, has in fact, been a BOON for the uS oilcoprs and military commanders.
BobInget on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 2:20 pm
President Trump twice remarked, ‘It’s a shame we didn’t just ‘take’ that Iraqi oil’ then added, ‘maybe we’ll get a second chance’.
That ‘second’ chance makes itself evident in the next few weeks around the battle for Mosul .
Doubtless we will send additional troops, question remains, how many?
rockman on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 3:24 pm
Here’s the list of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Iraq under licences granted by the Ministry of Oil in Baghdad. The vast majority ARE NOT US companies:
http://www.iraq-businessnews.com/list-of-international-oil-companies-in-iraq/
US oil imports from Iraq increased from ZERO in 1995 to the peak of 300 million bbls during 2001. Since then imports slowly declined to 84 million bbls in 2015.
IOW nether Gulf War in 1990 or 2003 led to increased oil imports to the US. In reality post GWII saw US Iraq oil imports decrease 70% to the 2015 level.
But the facts shouldn’t get in the way of a good spin. OTOH if the primary reason the US got involved in Iraq militarily then it’s just one more example of our govt ruining a potential free blow job. LOL.
Plantagenet on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 3:57 pm
Obama said the war in Iraq was over in 2011 as he pulled out all the US troops. Then ISIS invaded Iraq in 2013. Then Obama sent US troops back to Iraq in 2014.
The original war was Bush’s war. The current war in Iraq is Obama’s war.
Cheers!
Mr. Pockets on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 4:25 pm
^ That’s pretty dumb, considering there would be no ISIS if the C-student-in-Chief didn’t open Pandora’s Box there.
peakyeast on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 4:40 pm
People seem to forget the real war waged against Iraq was economic…
It killed millions of civilians indiscriminately: Women, children was no exception.
But it didnt kill the ones it was supposed to target. And that was pretty obvious for a loong time.
Whoever put in the sanctions waged war on the civilians.
And dont forget that the war itself targeted water and electricity facilities. The warmongering psychos promised to rebuild this ASAP after the war. IT DID NOT HAPPEN. And not only that 99% of the money going to rebuild the country was unaccounted for.
When you start to put all the pieces together the Coalition of the willing – should be called Quadrant of Abomination. Because they are just that…Spain, UK, Denmark and USA. Disgusting nations controlled by defective assholes that truly deserves to be burried to the neck in an anthill.
makati1 on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 4:43 pm
Amen Peaky.
jjhman on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 5:55 pm
My impression at the time of the invasion was that the Bush II regime, led primarily by Cheney, was intent on gaining control of not only the Iraqi oil resources but to gain major political influence in the entire Mideast by setting up an example of a modern free market capitalist economy.
The level of ego and ignorance required to attempt such an endeavor was amply demonstrated by a statement by Bush that they were modern “Crusaders” come to the rescue.
It boggles the mind.
Let me remind you frothing-at-the-mouth US haters that the US is no worse than any other country, better than most on any moral plane you can choose but is simply too powerful for it’s own good. Power breeds corruption. We’ve been too powerful for too long yet is there another country to take our role? Russia, China, India? Don’t make me laugh.
makati1 on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 6:23 pm
jjh, Bullshit! The U$ has been the rogue terrorist country all over the globe since at least WW2. There are NO morals left in America. None. Zero. Just a bunch of greedy, plundering, corrupt, war mongers and government teat sucking leeches living off of the rest of the world’s resources.
Out of 320+ million people you elect a Clinton, Bush Jr, Obama, and now, Trump. Says a lot about what America has become doesn’t it? The world’s laughing stock. Soon to be “put down”.
Yes, America is going down. And by the same countries you mention. Be patient.