Is Goldman Sachs Playing With Fire In Venezuela?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 31, 2017
Goldman Sachs bought last week around US$2.8 billion bonds issued by Venezuela’s embattled state oil firm PDVSA, betting that a change in the Venezuelan regime could more than double the value of debt, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing five people familiar with the deal.
According to the people in the know, last week Goldman’s asset management division paid US$0.31 on the dollar, or around US$865 million, for bonds that PDVSA issued in 2014 and that mature in 2022. The bonds had been held by the central bank of Venezuela, according to The Journal.
Due to Venezuela’s risk of default, bonds trade at deeply discounted rates and yields are juicy, at around 30 percent.
Goldman’s bond purchase is part of a strategy to increase positions in Venezuelan holdings, The Journal’s sources said. The U.S. bank hadn’t negotiated the bond purchase directly with the Venezuelan government, rather, it acquired the debt via an unnamed broker, according to three of the sources.
According to The Journal, a senior finance official in Venezuela confirmed that the transaction had taken place, but declined to share details.
Goldman’s deal comes amid rising unrest in Venezuela, as people protest President Nicolas Maduro’s regime. Since the beginning of April, more than 50 people have been killed in protest-related violence. The transaction also comes as Venezuela’s oil industry is crippled amid hyperinflation and a crisis so deep that people scramble to get food and medicine supplies. Related: Gold Demand Could Plunge As India Considers New Tax Policy
According to The Journal, Maduro’s detractors say that any bond purchase of Venezuelan bonds gives the regime much needed cash.
“Goldman is putting itself on the wrong side of history with this deal,” opposition lawmaker Angel Alvarado told The Journal. Alvarado has described Goldman’s move as “a grave reputational error”.
Should an opposition-led administration take power, it would refrain from doing business with Goldman Sachs, Alvarado said.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
10 Comments on "Is Goldman Sachs Playing With Fire In Venezuela?"
rockman on Wed, 31st May 2017 9:04 am
How to leverage risk: buy $2.8 BILLION in bonds paying 6% for $865 MILLION ($0.31 on the dollar) which actually yields a bit more then 40%.
Now a bit of Rockman’s personal history. In the early 90’s he worked for a poorly managed company that tried to save itself by issuing $100 million in bonds at 11%. Being poorly run it did not work and continued to crater. As a result a Wall Street billionaire bought the bonds for $0.55 on the dollar. And then over the next 5 years received $55 million in interest…what it paid for the bond. And then the company was forced into bankruptcy by that bond holder. So he got screwed, right? Got his $55 million back as interest but not a penny of the principal thanks to the bankruptcy reducing the $100 million bond to $0.
So why force the bankruptcy? Easy: the bond now represented a $100 million in lost investment. A loss that reduced his taxable income of his other investments by…wait for it…wait for it…by $100 million. Given a 35% tax bracket this saved him $35 million. Bottom line: his $55 million investment earned him $90 million. Which is why he’s one of the wealthiest men in the WORLD.
So GS makes 40% interest and potentially gets a $2.8 BILLION reduction in its taxable income. But now consider how much GS might make if between now and 2022 Venezuela collapses so bad a new regime takes over and leads to big investments by foreign companies. Just as is happening in Mexico for the first time since 1938. Imagine if this monetizes the Venezuelan reserves sufficiently for the govt to pay GS for those bonds. And not a $865 million pay day. A $2.8 BILLION pay day for GS…on top of the 40% interest it has earned.
Perhaps it isn’t as bad investment as some might suggest. Time will tell.
bobinget on Wed, 31st May 2017 9:20 am
GS knows EXACTLY what they are doing.
Playing with fire is one.
Juggling PoO is another.
Below a current link on the situation.
https://www.investorvillage.com/groups.asp?mb=19168&mn=93370&pt=msg&mid=17207589
Once Venezuela stopped servicing Cuba, the US is next. Why? China is more than an interested party.
China and Russia are interested in gaining complete control of the biggest stash of oil in the world at this time. More to the point, oil two days
sail from US ports. Not six weeks from highly explosive ME.
Long Game South
Once America’s highly praised shale reserves give out. China and Russia control America’s principal
source of imported oil. China has her hand on the
valves of the US economy.
The Long Game North
Canada? Tired of being treated like a poor step sister Canada built a “Trans Mountain” pipeline
across BC to Asia. Alberta built another pipeline,
“Canada East” to service Ontario.
Drama being played out this week is quite historic.
IMO we are only in the second act. Final to come.
bobinget on Wed, 31st May 2017 9:44 am
If you ever doubted ‘the system is rigged’ read
Rockman’s above.
Once Venezuela’s demonstrators started being killed (over 50 so far, over thousand injured)
It was all over for Maduro’s administration.
Venezuela can’t coverup demo killings like China.
Rather then permit a US friendly government to power, China and Russia will step in.
China of course is demanding payments on its oil for loans deal(s). Instead of demanding 250,000
B p/d as per agreement China is permitting US exports to keep oil price (OP) LOWER.
Russia OTOH, really needs higher OP.
At some point Goldman, China and Russia will come to an agreement.
Because the Trump Administration has too much borscht in their bowels already it may be too late, for the US, to do anything to “save” Venezuela for the West.
Davy on Wed, 31st May 2017 10:09 am
makati and bobinget, check this out:
“The Greatest Financial Bubble In History”
https://dailyreckoning.com/greatest-financial-bubble-history/
“China is in the greatest financial bubble in history. Yet, calling China a bubble does not do justice to the situation……China has multiple bubbles….The first and most obvious bubble is credit. The combined Chinese government and corporate debt-to-equity ratio is over 300-to-1 after hidden liabilities, such as provincial guarantees and shadow banking system liabilities, are taken into account. Paying off that debt requires growth, but the growth itself is fueled by more debt. China is now at the point where enormous new debt is required to achieve only modest new growth…The next bubble is in investment instruments called Wealth Management Products, or WMPs…In the past ten years, bank customers have chosen almost $12 trillion of WMPs. That might be fine if WMPs were like high-quality corporate or municipal bonds. They’re not. They’re more like the biggest Ponzi scheme in history.”
“So, WMPs resemble collateralized debt obligations, CDOs, the same product that sank Lehman Brothers in the panic of 2008. The problem is that the borrowers behind the WMPs can’t pay their debts. They’re relying on further bubbles in real estate or easy credit from the government to meet their interest obligations. What happens when a WMP matures? Usually the bank customer is encouraged to rollover the investment into a new WMP. What happens if the customer wants her money back? The bank sells a new WMP to another customer, then uses those sales proceeds to redeem the first customer. The new customer now steps into the shoes of the first customer with the same pile of bad debt. That’s where the Ponzi dynamic comes in. Simply put, most of the debts backing up the WMPs cannot be repaid, which means it’s just a matter of time before the WMP market goes into a full meltdown and triggers a banking panic.”
“In short, Chinese growth is in severe jeopardy. Its manufacturing base is being taken over by competitors and its high-tech future has yet to emerge, and may never emerge in time to avert a debt crisis. The Chinese Miracle is no miracle at all, it’s just simple development economics. China is now out of time and out of good options.”
bobinget on Wed, 31st May 2017 10:33 am
When China’s RATE of growth falls below 6%,
financials go nuts. If the US gets to 2.5% … well?
China is the world’s largest economy.. by far.
Most of China’s debt is domestic. China’s inflation rate
In point of fact, china is in more financial danger of a US default.
China Inflation Rate Forecast 2016-2020 – Trading Economics
https://www.tradingeconomics.com/china/inflation-cpi/forecast
Inflation Rate in China is expected to be 1.20 percent by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations …
https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-debt-to-china-how-much-does-it-own-3306355
Once it become clear that China and Russia now control Venezuelan oil production, like forever, scare tactics over PoO will swap directions.
Davy on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:20 pm
“China is the worlds largest economy”
in the wild world according to bobieget, LOL.
China and Russia have no troops in South America so I doubt they will make more than a whimper when the place defaults and an opposition decides Chinese/Russian debt is wiped clean by a regime change. This will make your Venezuelan oil rants seem amusing.
“Most of China’s debt is domestic.” So what bobieget, the lion share of US debt is domestic. Debt is debt bobieget and when it gets extreme it is dysfunctional. I guess a domestic Chinese Ponzi scheme is ok in bobieget’s world.
bobinget on Wed, 31st May 2017 1:07 pm
The US owes China over a trillion dollars.
That debt, trade, more powerful than China’s troops.
I’ve said it before. Venezuela is in no way embargoed. Unlike Yemen. The US could have sent in mega-tons of food and consumer goods in exchange for oil. IMO, China and the US will never exchange violence over Venezuela.
The US has a huge geographic advantage over China that we’ve blown.
China’s inflation rate is too low already. Once the word gets out, China colonized Venezuela w/o firing a shot, thereby assuring China reasonably low oil prices for decades, inflation, such as it is, will drop further. To prop up a sagging economy,
just print more money.
LOW inflation: great for lenders, not so for borrowers). In China today financing a tiny or large apartment, house or car is child’s play.
GregT on Wed, 31st May 2017 1:54 pm
In other news today posted on ‘The Daily Reckoning’:
China’s Next Step to Destroy the Dollar
China is currently modifying the terms of its oil trade with Saudi Arabia. Specifically, China is working on a deal to pay for Saudi oil using Chinese yuan. This effort poses a direct threat to the security of the dollar.
If Saudi begins accepting yuan for oil, all bets are off on the petrodollar. Yuan-for-oil will entirely change the monetary dynamics of global energy flows. I expect the U.S. dollar to weaken severely when that news breaks.
Much of this oil-for-yuan news is public information. Yet, for some strange reason, there’s a form of blindness within western policymaking and media circles concerning the implications of yuan-for-oil. The idea is so “off-the-wall” that many policy leaders simply ignore it.
Ignore away. But we could wake up one morning in the midst of a massive currency crisis, in which dollar values are falling and oil prices in dollars are soaring.
https://dailyreckoning.com/china-destroy-dollar/
Davy on Wed, 31st May 2017 2:54 pm
Big deal bob and old news greg. Numbers tell the story of dollar dominance that shows no signs of changing. China is at the mercy of US trade as much as the US is to China. Same old barking and howling just A new day.
rockman on Wed, 31st May 2017 4:54 pm
Bob – “If you ever doubted ‘the system is rigged’ read Rockman’s above.” How dare you! The system is not rigged!!! It is functioning exactly as the R and D politicians have designed it. Why the hell are you being critical of such success?
Instead of bitching you should be buying into GS. LMFAO!