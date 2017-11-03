Iran has suggested isolating the US by ditching the dollar during a meeting yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran.
Remonstrating against US threats to impose new sanctions and cancel the nuclear agreement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei branded the US an enemy and urged Moscow to completely sever ties with the US currency:
“By ignoring the negative propaganda of the enemies, that seek to weaken relations between countries, we can nullify US sanctions, using methods such as eliminating the dollar and replacing it with national currencies in transactions between two or more parties; thus, isolate the Americans.”
As The Express reports, Putin met Iranian political leaders in an effort to nurture a warming relationship strengthened since Donald Trump recently threatened to abandon the international nuclear deal with Iran reached in 2015.
The Russian premier criticised American interference in the region and described his country’s warm relations with Tehran. Despite the sanctions, Putin said:
“We devoted our funds to scientific and technological progress, and we had significant growth in the fields of biotechnology, IT, agriculture and space industries. Now, in spite of the initial concerns, we have realised that we can do whatever we decide to.”
Khamenei wants to step up cooperation to enable peace in the Middle East, Iranian state TV reported.
During the meeting with Putin, Khameini said:
“Full resolution of Syria’s crisis needs strong cooperation between Iran and Russia. Our cooperation can isolate America. This cooperation will restore stability in the region.”
Mr Putin praised cooperation with Iran as “very productive,” adding that “we are managing to coordinate our positions on the Syrian issue.”
Shortend on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 9:11 am
The WAR drums are beginning to be heard.
IRAN you don’t know who you are fcking with…
Go ahead…make my DAY…
Davy on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 9:51 am
“Iran Urges Russia To Ditch The Dollar, Isolate America”
Add it up and tell yourself if the title is BS. Russia and Iran have a GDP of 1.67Trillion in a global economy of 78 Trillion.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:09 am
The world knows very well who they are f* dealing with:
As has been said before, we Americans are lousy imperialists.
Their Wehrmacht Was Better Than Our Army
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:20 am
What Shorty is basically saying here is that Iran is forced to trade in $ or else.
Nice.
This is how most Americans and their exceptionalist brains really tick. Total entitlement on owning everything. You just have to dig a little to find that out.
Let’s call Shorty’s bluff.
War with Iran means war with both China and Russia. First as a proxy with Iran equiped with the best weapons China and Russia have, but if Iran is on the losing side, expect Russia and China to step in directly.
American weak spot, more so than Russia and China: body bags (100k+)
And Europe has zero obligations, unless Iranians begin to storm American beaches.lol
WW3: Eurasia against Anglosphere.
Endgame: North-America.
Post WW3: Eurasian Century, breakup US
Davy on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:24 am
Shortend on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 12:43 pm
Cloggie, Uncle Sam could of taken over IRAQ in ONE friggin DAY….took a few extra so not to upset too many natives..LOL..
Davy on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 12:53 pm
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:04 pm
Cloggie, Uncle Sam could of taken over IRAQ in ONE friggin DAY….took a few extra so not to upset too many natives..LOL..
Really? Eyeraq is flat as a pancake and although invading the country and occupying Baghdad was indeed a piece of cake, actually keeping it and completely pacifying it, that never happened.
Neocohn Edward “give war a chance” Luttwak…
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/1999-07-01/give-war-chance
… later admitted that the US army never occupied Iraq, and that once they had a town conquered, somewhere else a town would fall again.
In the end the Americans were pushed back and stuck in the Green Zone and even there they had to fear for their lives, as explosives kept being lobbed into that “safe zone” or were attacked between the GZ and the airport.
In the end the Americans orderly fled… um retreated, called it a victory and went back to the prairie where they belong.
Irak has now 40 million inhabitants (20 million in 1997!), Iran in contrast has 80 million and is much larger and is mostly mountainous and has a smarter population than Iraq and Afghanistan and has two mighty allies China and Russia, who won’t allow the Americans to destroy Iran, just because they won’t accept dollars anymore.
Take my friendly advice, don’t even try, certainly not with an army that is 30% non-white. You are going to be the guinea pigs for the Russian and Chinese arms industry.
If you can’t beat North-Vietnam, not even with the help of South Vietnam, you do not stand a chance.
Glad to be of help.
Hello on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:05 pm
>>> And Europe has zero obligations
Yes, I know. The european pussies are too spineless to get their hands dirty. They prefer to wear pink socks and cuddle teddy bears. Better let the US do the heavy lifting and then denounce them for doing so while secretly enjoying the cheap oil.
Smart. If only they were also smart enough to not import every 3rd world refugee generated by the US sticking their hands into another hornets nest.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:42 pm
Shortend, dumb n Dutch thinks there is a grand Euro Army in the making
Wheelbarrow Davy thinks that sneering can replace rational thinking. Besides Davy admitted earlier this week that thinking is not his cup of tea, an activity he describes as “sitting on your nuts”. And to be honest he is not very good at it, no patience.
A few facts, in Davy’s mind no doubt “anti-American” facts:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/emmanuel-emmanuel-macron-eu-army-joint-defence-budget-french-president-nato-britain-brexit-russia-a7968346.html
“Emmanuel Macron calls for EU army and shared defence budget”
Currently the 27 countries of the EU or associated of 500 million are not integrated, other than in NATO. Macron’s idea is to created a single army from these ca. 27 national army’s, no doubt backed by Trump.
Resources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_of_the_European_Union
Active manpower: 1.8 million.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Armed_Forces
Active manpower: 1.3 million.
But now for the real meat. Many European countries have conscription armies and thus giant reserves, the US doesn’t have. A few examples of countries with large amounts of soldiers who are trained:
(source Wikipedia):
Fit for service:
Austria: 1.6 million
Greece: 2.5 million
Czech army: 2 million
Poland: 15 million
Romania: 4.5 million
Bulgaria: 2.3 million
Ukraine: 7 million
…and so on.
Still laughing, Wheelbarrow Dave?
Yes, I know. The european pussies are too spineless to get their hands dirty. They prefer to wear pink socks and cuddle teddy bears.
Hello has seen to many Hollywood movies and can’t discern between them and reality.
You are probably talking about Germans, Americans, Swedes, Dutch and Swiss and similar PC idiots.
I can assure you that Eastern Europeans are totally different material. Yugoslavia for instance: civil war 200k killed, nobody complaining. Americans run away at 40k deaths (Vietnam).
Pat Buchanan: Americans are lousy imperialists.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:57 pm
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/europe-rediscovers-the-military-draft-17700?page=show
“Europe Rediscovers the Military Draft”
(Pssst for operations in North America)
The future EU army will have tens of millions of soldiers available.
Shortend on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 2:24 pm
